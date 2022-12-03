Pelican Jo's Pizzeria - Milliken

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Garlic Knots
Bone in Wings

Signature Pizzas

Artichoke Chicken

$14.99+

Alfredo Base, Spinach Artichoke Dip, Chicken, Bacon

BBQ Chicken

$14.99+

BBQ Base, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99+

Ranch Base, Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomato

Jalapeno Popper

$14.99+

Fresh Jalapeno, Bacon, Cream Cheese

John Wayne

$14.99+

Ground Beef, Garlic, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar Cheese

Kitchen Sink

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Mango Habanero Chicken

$14.99+

Mango Habanero Base, Chicken, Pineapple

Meat Lovers

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon

Mediterranean Chicken

$14.99+

Pesto and Olive Oil Base, Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Peppers

PJ's Philly

$14.99+

Alfredo, Garlic, Roast Beef, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Provolone

Sammy

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Feta Cheese

Spicy Hawaiian

$14.99+

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mango Habanero Drizzle

Veggie Pizza

$14.99+

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mediterranean Relish

Buffalo Chicken

$14.99+

Hot Sauce Base, Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion

Chicken Fajita

$14.99+

Olive oil and garlic base, Chicken, dried basil, topped with tomato and onion bruschetta and balsamic glaze drizzle.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99+

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$7.99

Our house made pizza dough cut and twisted into eight knots and tossed in garlic butter with parmesan cheese sprinkled on top

Pepperoni Rolls

$2.50

Our house made pizza dough stuffed with cheese, pepperoni and oregano rolled up and baked fresh.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Our house made Spinach Artichoke Dip served with Garlic Knots

Cheesy Bread

$8.99

A 12" pizza dough topped with garlic butter and 3 different cheeses.

Jalapeno Poppers (4)

$10.99

Our house made dough stuffed with cream cheese, mozzarella, bacon and fresh jalapenos

Onion Rings

$7.99Out of stock

10 Fried Onion Rings

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

8 Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara Sauce

6 Rolls

$11.99

(6) Our house made pizza dough stuffed with cheese, pepperoni and oregano rolled up and baked fresh.

Stuffed Cheesy Bread

$9.99

12'' pizza dough with garlic butter and 3 different cheeses stuffed inside and folded over, with melted cheese on top

Wings

Bone in Wings

$9.99+

Bone in Wings tossed in guests choice of sauce.

Boneless Wings

$9.99+

Boneless Wings tossed in guests choice of sauce

Salads

House Salad

$7.49

Iceberg and Romaine Blend, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with guests choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$6.99

Iceberg and Romaine Blend, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion and topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with guests choice of dressing

Side Salad

$3.49

A 1/2 size version of our Garden Salad. Served with guests choice of dressing.

Italian Cobb Salad

$8.99

Iceberg and Romaine Blend, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Jo's Mediterranean Relish and topped with Parmesan Cheese Served with guests choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$8.99

Iceberg and Romaine Blend, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Iceberg and Romaine Blend, Tomato, Bacon and Grilled Chicken. Served with Caesar Dressing

Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$8.99

Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Italian Dressing, Served on an 8" Sub roll with guests choice of chips.

Mediterranean Sub

$8.99

Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pesto and Jo's Mediterranean Relish. Served on an 8" Sub roll with guests choice of chips.

Italian Beef Melt

$8.99

Provolone Cheese, Roast Beef, Sautéed Onion and Peppers. Served on an 8" Sub roll with guests choice of chips.

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Provolone Cheese, Meatballs and Marinara and Red Onions. Served on an 8" Sub roll with guests choice of chips.

Turkey Sub

$8.99

Provolone Cheese, Turkey, Spinach Artichoke Dip, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Red onion. Served on an 8" Sub roll with guests choice of chips.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.99

Breaded chicken tossed in our famous ranch and topped with bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato.8.99

Build Your Own Calzone

BYO Calzone

$8.99

Our House Made Pizza Dough stuffed with Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese with guests choice of topppings

Signature Calzone

Artichoke Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Alfredo Base, Spinach Artichoke Dip, Chicken, Bacon

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.99

BBQ Base, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$12.99

Ranch Base, Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomato

Jalapeno Popper Calzone

$12.99

Fresh Jalapeno, Bacon, Cream Cheese

John Wayne Calzone

$12.99

Ground Beef, Garlic, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar Cheese

Kitchen Sink Calzone

$12.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Mango Habanero Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Mango Habanero Base, Chicken, Pineapple

Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon

Mediterranean Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Pesto and Olive Oil Base, Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Peppers

PJ's Philly Calzone

$12.99

Alfredo, Garlic, Roast Beef, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Provolone

Sammy Calzone

$12.99

Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Feta Cheese

Spicy Hawaiian Calzone

$12.99

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mango Habanero Drizzle

Veggie Calzone

$12.99

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mediterranean Relish

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Hot Sauce Base, Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion

Desserts

Blondie

$3.49

A "Blonde" brownie, made with brown sugar instead of chocolate. Made in house.

Brownie

$3.49

Traditional chocolate brownie made in house

Cookies

$1.00

A two pack of our house made chocolate chip cookies

Cheesecake (GF)

$4.49

House made New York style Cheesecake

Dessert Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Every Day Deals

$29.99 16" Signature Pizza and 6 Rolls

$29.99

$10 12" 2-Topping

$10.00

$10 Box Lunch

$10.00

Sandwich, Chips and a Fountain Drink for $10. Dine in or Carryout only

Daily Specials

Monday Calzone Special

$6.00Out of stock

$6 Two topping Calzone, Mondays only

Tuesday Pizza Rolls

$2.00Out of stock

$2 Pizza Rolls, Tuesdays Only

Thursday Cheesy Bread

$5.00Out of stock

$5 Cheesy Bread, Thursdays only

Friday Knots

$5.00

$5 Garlic Knots, Fridays Only

Kids

Kids Pizza

$6.99

10" Kids Cheese Pizza comes with a Capri Sun and Guests Choice of Chips

Sides

Extra Sauce

Add extra dipping sauces

Chips

$0.75

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

2 Liter

$3.49

Bottled Beverage

$2.25

Juice Box

$0.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

903 Broad st., Milliken, CO 80543

Directions

Gallery
Pelican Jo's Pizzeria image
Pelican Jo's Pizzeria image
Pelican Jo's Pizzeria image

