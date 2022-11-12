Pelican Pointe imageView gallery

Pelican Pointe

review star

No reviews yet

1302 N John Redditt Dr

Lufkin, TX 75904

Popular Items

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Cajun Cobb
Devils on Horseback

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Bottled Water

$2.75

Specials

Taco Tuesday

$11.99

AYCE Shrimp Add On

Red Snapper

$22.00

Starters

Boudin Eggrolls

$10.00

Smoked Louisiana boudin and pepper jack cheese wrapped and fried golden brown, served with pepper jelly sauce

Seafood Kickers

$10.00

Shrimp and crab mixture, breaded and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch

Shrimp Laveaux

$12.00

Fried shrimp, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of lettuce

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Devils on Horseback

$12.00

Butterflied shrimp stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeño, wrapped in bacon and drizzled with pepper jelly sauce

Crawfish Queso

$10.00

Creamy blend of cheese, spices, and crawfish tails, served with toasted French bread slices

Crab Cakes Vermillion

$14.00

Mixture of lump crab and claw meat. Seasoned and battered, cooked crisp, then topped with our belle river sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Button mushrooms tossed in our house breading. Served with homemade ranch

Gator Bites

$13.00

Fresh Cajun gator, fried to crispy perfection and served with bayou sauce

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Sliced dill pickles, hand-battered and fried crispy. Served with homemade ranch

Soups

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$5.00+

Crawfish Étouffée

$5.00+

Red Beans & Rice

$5.00+

Oysters

Raw Oysters

$11.00+

Fresh from the boat, shucked in house

Char Oysters

$13.00+

Topped with garlic butter sauce and parmesan cheese

Zydeco Kings

$15.00

Charbroiled with jalapeños, cream cheese, and bacon crumbles | Half Dozen

Salads

Sweet Southern

$15.00

Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, blueberries, strawberries, candied pecans and blue cheese crumbles. Served with maple vinaigrette

Cajun Cobb

$15.00

Lump crab meat, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomato, corn, and croutons. Served with homemade ranch

Sassy Shrimp

$15.00

Glazed fried shrimp, jalapeños, bacon bell peppers, colby jack, and croutons. Served with pepper jelly vinaigrette

Cajun Favorites

Southern Sirloin

$20.00

8 oz. baseball cut sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides

Cajun Ribeye

$28.00

14 oz. ribeye steak. Served with your choice of two sides

Ragin Rooster

$15.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast covered with boudin and pepper jack cheese and topped with belle river sauce. Served with your choice of two sides

Pork Chop Ribeye

$18.00

10 oz. pork chop ribeye, topped with our belle river sauce. Served with your choice of two sides

Stuffed Pork Chop

$20.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Homemade grits topped with shrimp and sausage in a savory Cajun gravy. Served with your choice of two sides

Pastas

Shrimp Acadia

$16.00

Fresh, Gulf shrimp in our belle river sauce served over penne pasta with sliced French bread and a side

Seafood Palermo

$18.00

Handcrafted lasagna with the perfect Cajun and Italian mixture. Crawfish, shrimp, and crab layered with cheese and cream sauce and baked to a bubbly golden finish. Served with sliced French bread and a side salad. This Entrée is made by the batch and can not be modified.

Southern Trinity

$20.00

Crawfish and shrimp sautéed in a creamy rich sauce, tossed with linguine, and finished with a garnish of crab meat. Served with sliced French bread and a side

Seafood

Louisiana Triple Catch

$18.00

Fried fish and shrimp, served with a cup of crawfish étoufée, house fries and a hush puppy

Cajun Two Step

$15.00

Choose two: fish, shrimp, or oysters. Served with house fries and a hush puppy

Pelican Festival

$29.00

This huge seafood platter comes with fried fish, shrimp, oysters, and gator. Served with a cup of gumbo, house fries, and a hush puppy

Blackened Redfish

$22.00

Redfish filet dipped in butter, dusted with blackened seasoning and grilled to perfection. Served with two sides

Stuffed Flounder

$24.00

Fresh flounder stuffed with seafood dressing and topped with a creamy sauce. Served with two sides

Boiling Room

Boiled Crawfish (per pound)

$4.50Out of stock

Served with two potatoes, one corn on the cob, and a bayou sauce

Boiled Shrimp (per pound)

$15.00

Served with two potatoes, one corn on the cob, and a bayou sauce

The First Mate

$39.00

Two snow crab clusters and a pound of shrimp. Served with two potatoes, one corn on the cob, and a side of butter

The Anchor

$39.00

Three Dungeness crab clusters and a pound of shrimp. Served with two potatoes, one corn on the cob, and a side of butter

Boiling Room Special

$42.00Out of stock

4lbs of Crawfish, 1lb of Shrimp. served with 4 Potatoes, 2 Corn on the cob, and bayou sauce

Half & Half Special

$40.00

2lbs of Crawfish, 2lbs of Shrimp. Served with 4 Potatoes, 2 Corn on the cob, and bayou sauce

Snow Crab Cluster

$22.00

Served with butter

Dungeness Cluster

$24.00

Served with butter

Potatoes (2)

$1.00

Corn (1)

$1.00

Sausage

$2.50

Mushrooms

$2.00

Bayou Sauce (1)

Butter (1)

Po' boys & Sandwiches

Cajun Poboy

$14.00

Traditional Louisiana poboy with your choice of shrimp, oysters, fish, or crawfish. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles. Served with house fries

Surf & Turf

$15.00

Pulled pork roast soaked in au jus sauce and sautéed Gulf shrimp smothered in American, Swiss, with mayo lettuce and tomato topped with spicy mayo on a Po' boy bun. Served with house fries

Roast Beef Po' boy

$11.00

Classic roast beef in au jus sauce, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss served with house fries

Turkey Avocado Club

$12.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled Texas toast. Served with house fries

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried or grilled chicken filet with bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onions on a toasted bun. Served with house fries

Burgers

Ol' Fashioned

$11.00

Classic charbroiled burger with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and American cheese. Served with house fries

The Grand Chenier

$16.00

Ol' fashioned burger topped with sautéed crab meat, lime juice, spicy mayo, and green onions. Served with house fries

The Hangover

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, bacon, and American cheese, plus one egg sunny side up. Served with house fries

Ragin' Cajun

$12.00

Seasoned beef patty topped with fried jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pepper jack cheese, and mayo

Pizza

The Bayou Pie

$16.00

12" pizza with crawfish étoufée, green onions, and mozzarella cheese

The Boudin Festival

$16.00

12" pizza with south Louisiana boudin, cream sauce, pepper jack cheese, and green onions

The Goodfella

$16.00

12" pizza with traditional homemade sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, grilled shrimp, and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fish

$6.00

Kids Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Sides

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$4.00

Corn Grits

$4.00

Crawfish Cornbread

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$4.00

House Fries

$4.00

Loaded Mash

$4.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.00

Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Boiled Egg

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Topped with a rich white chocolate glaze and candied pecans

Beignets

$7.00

Fluffy and Light, fried to a light crisp, and dusted with sweet confectioners sugar

Pizookie

$7.00

Warm chocolate chip cookie served with homemade vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle

Birthday Beignets

Misc.

Boiled Egg

$2.00

Bacon (2 slices)

$2.50

Avocado

$3.25

+4 Shrimp

$5.00

+2 Fish

$5.00

+4 Oysters

$7.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Crawfish Tails

$7.00

Liquor

New Am Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$6.50

Belvedere

$7.50

Chopin

$7.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.50

Dripping Springs Vodka

$6.50

Enchanted Rock

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.00

Ketel One Peach

$8.00

Stoli

$6.50

Tito's

$6.50

Wheatley

$6.50

Tall Pines Vodka

$6.50

Western Sons Vodka

$6.50

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Hendricks

$8.50

Tanqueray

$7.50

Hendricks Orbium

$8.50

Empress 1908

$11.00

Castillo Silver

$6.00

Calypso Coconut Rum

$6.00

Front Porch Coconut

$6.50

Front Porch Silver

$6.50

Bacardi Light

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Plantation Dark

$6.00

Plantation 5 yr

$7.00

Malibu

$6.50

Rumchata

$7.00

Agavales Blanco

$6.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$30.00

Clase Azul Repo

$35.00

Codigo Blanco

$13.00

Codigo Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Espolon Repo

$6.50

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Repo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$53.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Evans Williams Bonded

$6.00

Jim Beam Rye

$6.50

Jim Beam Bourbon

$6.50

Angels Envy

$12.50

Angels Envy Rye

$25.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Belle Meade Bourbon

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$7.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Elijah Craig

$7.50

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Garrison Brothers

$16.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Single Barrel

$16.50

Jack Daniels Frank Sinatra

$34.00

Knob Creek Bourbon 100

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye 100

$8.00

Maker 46

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$7.50

Larceny

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.50

Wild Turkey Long Branch

$9.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$12.00

Russell's Reserve Bourbon

$10.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Old Grand Dad Bonded

$6.00

Old Grand Dad 114

$7.50

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Old Forester 1920

$16.00

Old Forester Rye 100

$7.00

Old Forester Bourbon 100

$7.00

Weller Green Label

$8.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$25.00

TX Blended

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Michters Rye

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Chivas Regal 12yr

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Macallan 12

$21.00

Balvenie 12 Double Wood

$19.00

Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$23.00

Laphroaig 10

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Teeling

$11.00

Jameson

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Peach

$7.50

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Redbreast 12

$18.00

Crown Black

$7.25

Absente Absinthe

$11.00

Amaretto

$6.00

DiSaronno

$7.50

Aperol

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Chambord

$9.50

Courvoisier VS Cognac

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Campari

$8.50

Cointreau

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Hennessy

$10.00Out of stock

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.50

Licor 43

$8.00

Pimms No. 1

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Skrewball PB

$7.00

Dobbe

$7.00Out of stock

Midori

$7.00

Elderflower

$6.00

Cocktails

Hocus Pocus

$10.00

The Grenadier

$10.00

Peaches N Cream

$10.00

Pina Colada Rocks

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00Out of stock

Caught In The Rain

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mimosa Single

$8.00

Mimosa Bottle

$28.00

Mimosa Juice

$7.00

Sunrise Punch

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Katie's Grapefruit Delight

$8.00

Katies Lemon Delight

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Lemondrop

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Pimm's Cup

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

LIT

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Baby Beer Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Vegas Bomb Shot

$8.00

Buttery Nip Shot

$7.00

Peachy Mexican Shot

$7.00

CinnToastCrunch Shot

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Michelada

$8.00

Green Tea Drink

$10.00

Cajun Sangria

$10.00

Aviation

$9.00

Beer

DFT Bud Light

$4.25

DFT Michelob Ultra

$4.25

DFT Shiner Bock

$5.00

DFT Abita

$5.50

Michelada Upcharge

$2.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Yuengling

$5.00

Michelada Upcharge

$2.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Modelo Btl

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.50

Buffalo Bayou Crush City IPA

$5.00

Guinness Draught Stout

$6.00

Karbach Crawford Bock

$5.00

Karbach Hopadillo

$5.00

Karbach Love Street

$5.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$5.00

Abita Amber

$5.50

Abita Andy Gator

$5.50

Abita Purple Haze

$5.50

Abita Turbodog

$5.50

Abita Jockamo

$5.50

St. Arnold Lawnmower

$5.00

St. Arnold's Art Car IPA

$5.00

Shiner Bruja Ipa

$5.00

Bud Light Bkt

$18.00

Budweiser Bkt

$18.00

Coors Bkt

$18.00

Miller Bkt

$18.00

Michelob Bkt

$18.00

Wine

19 Crimes Red Blend

$8.00+

Sand Pointe Cabernet

$10.00+

Sterling Vitners Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Costal Estates Chardonnay

$10.00+

Menage a Tois Moscato

$8.00+

Bonterra Sav Blanc

$10.00+

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$11.00+

Cavaliere D'Oro Pinot Gris

$7.00+

Mont Gravet Rose

$7.00+

Gran Passione Prosecco

$8.00+

Campo Viejo Cava

$8.00+

NA Beverages

Red Bull

$5.00

Topo Chico

$2.99

Mocktail

$4.00

Parties

Sweet Tea Pitcher

$10.00

Unsweet Tea Pitcher

$10.00

Starter Sampler

$38.00

Cup of queso, 8 breads, 4 devils, 6 boiled shrimp, 4 kickers, 2 eggrolls. Cocktail, Ranch, Bayou, Pepperjelly

Individual Boudin Eggrolls

$1.95

Individual Seafood Kickers

$1.25

IndividualDevils on Horseback

$2.00

Fried Fish Per Pound

$6.75

Fried Shrimp Per Pound

$17.00

Individual Bread Pudding

$4.00

Individual Beignets (4)

$4.00

Bulk Orders

Bread Pudding Tray

$30.00+

Fried Fish Per Pound

$6.75

Fried Shrimp Per Pound

$17.00

Individual Boudin Eggrolls

$1.95

IndividualDevils on Horseback

$2.00

Individual Seafood Kickers

$1.25

Texas Farm Bureau

Ragin Rooster

$15.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast covered with boudin and pepper jack cheese and topped with belle river sauce. Served with your choice of two sides

Shrimp Acadia

$16.00

Fresh, Gulf shrimp in our belle river sauce served over penne pasta with sliced French bread and a side

Pork Chop Ribeye

$18.00

10 oz. pork chop ribeye, topped with our belle river sauce. Served with your choice of two sides

Cajun Cobb

$15.00

Lump crab meat, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomato, corn, and croutons. Served with homemade ranch

Ol' Fashioned

$11.00

Classic charbroiled burger with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and American cheese. Served with house fries

Patricia Jones- Baby Shower

Adult

$15.00

Child

$5.00

1 Carafe of Apple Juice

$7.00

1 Carafe of Orange Juice

$7.00

1 Carafe of Coffee

$7.00

Crawfish/Shrimp

Per Pound Field Run

$2.50

Per Pound Washed & Graded

$3.00Out of stock

Per Pound Frozen Shrimp

$10.00

Sauce/Seasoning

Seasoning 1/2 gallon

$15.00

Bayou Sauce

$6.00+

Merch

Hats

$20.00

Shirts

$20.00

Pepper Jelly Bottle

$12.00

Bayou Sauce

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1302 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904

Directions

Gallery
Pelican Pointe image

