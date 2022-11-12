Pelican Pointe
1302 N John Redditt Dr
Lufkin, TX 75904
Popular Items
Soft Drinks
Starters
Boudin Eggrolls
Smoked Louisiana boudin and pepper jack cheese wrapped and fried golden brown, served with pepper jelly sauce
Seafood Kickers
Shrimp and crab mixture, breaded and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch
Shrimp Laveaux
Fried shrimp, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of lettuce
Hush Puppies
Devils on Horseback
Butterflied shrimp stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeño, wrapped in bacon and drizzled with pepper jelly sauce
Crawfish Queso
Creamy blend of cheese, spices, and crawfish tails, served with toasted French bread slices
Crab Cakes Vermillion
Mixture of lump crab and claw meat. Seasoned and battered, cooked crisp, then topped with our belle river sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Button mushrooms tossed in our house breading. Served with homemade ranch
Gator Bites
Fresh Cajun gator, fried to crispy perfection and served with bayou sauce
Fried Pickles
Sliced dill pickles, hand-battered and fried crispy. Served with homemade ranch
Oysters
Salads
Sweet Southern
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, blueberries, strawberries, candied pecans and blue cheese crumbles. Served with maple vinaigrette
Cajun Cobb
Lump crab meat, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomato, corn, and croutons. Served with homemade ranch
Sassy Shrimp
Glazed fried shrimp, jalapeños, bacon bell peppers, colby jack, and croutons. Served with pepper jelly vinaigrette
Cajun Favorites
Southern Sirloin
8 oz. baseball cut sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides
Cajun Ribeye
14 oz. ribeye steak. Served with your choice of two sides
Ragin Rooster
Seasoned grilled chicken breast covered with boudin and pepper jack cheese and topped with belle river sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
Pork Chop Ribeye
10 oz. pork chop ribeye, topped with our belle river sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
Stuffed Pork Chop
Shrimp & Grits
Homemade grits topped with shrimp and sausage in a savory Cajun gravy. Served with your choice of two sides
Pastas
Shrimp Acadia
Fresh, Gulf shrimp in our belle river sauce served over penne pasta with sliced French bread and a side
Seafood Palermo
Handcrafted lasagna with the perfect Cajun and Italian mixture. Crawfish, shrimp, and crab layered with cheese and cream sauce and baked to a bubbly golden finish. Served with sliced French bread and a side salad. This Entrée is made by the batch and can not be modified.
Southern Trinity
Crawfish and shrimp sautéed in a creamy rich sauce, tossed with linguine, and finished with a garnish of crab meat. Served with sliced French bread and a side
Seafood
Louisiana Triple Catch
Fried fish and shrimp, served with a cup of crawfish étoufée, house fries and a hush puppy
Cajun Two Step
Choose two: fish, shrimp, or oysters. Served with house fries and a hush puppy
Pelican Festival
This huge seafood platter comes with fried fish, shrimp, oysters, and gator. Served with a cup of gumbo, house fries, and a hush puppy
Blackened Redfish
Redfish filet dipped in butter, dusted with blackened seasoning and grilled to perfection. Served with two sides
Stuffed Flounder
Fresh flounder stuffed with seafood dressing and topped with a creamy sauce. Served with two sides
Boiling Room
Boiled Crawfish (per pound)
Served with two potatoes, one corn on the cob, and a bayou sauce
Boiled Shrimp (per pound)
Served with two potatoes, one corn on the cob, and a bayou sauce
The First Mate
Two snow crab clusters and a pound of shrimp. Served with two potatoes, one corn on the cob, and a side of butter
The Anchor
Three Dungeness crab clusters and a pound of shrimp. Served with two potatoes, one corn on the cob, and a side of butter
Boiling Room Special
4lbs of Crawfish, 1lb of Shrimp. served with 4 Potatoes, 2 Corn on the cob, and bayou sauce
Half & Half Special
2lbs of Crawfish, 2lbs of Shrimp. Served with 4 Potatoes, 2 Corn on the cob, and bayou sauce
Snow Crab Cluster
Served with butter
Dungeness Cluster
Served with butter
Potatoes (2)
Corn (1)
Sausage
Mushrooms
Bayou Sauce (1)
Butter (1)
Po' boys & Sandwiches
Cajun Poboy
Traditional Louisiana poboy with your choice of shrimp, oysters, fish, or crawfish. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles. Served with house fries
Surf & Turf
Pulled pork roast soaked in au jus sauce and sautéed Gulf shrimp smothered in American, Swiss, with mayo lettuce and tomato topped with spicy mayo on a Po' boy bun. Served with house fries
Roast Beef Po' boy
Classic roast beef in au jus sauce, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Swiss served with house fries
Turkey Avocado Club
Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled Texas toast. Served with house fries
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken filet with bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onions on a toasted bun. Served with house fries
Burgers
Ol' Fashioned
Classic charbroiled burger with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and American cheese. Served with house fries
The Grand Chenier
Ol' fashioned burger topped with sautéed crab meat, lime juice, spicy mayo, and green onions. Served with house fries
The Hangover
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, bacon, and American cheese, plus one egg sunny side up. Served with house fries
Ragin' Cajun
Seasoned beef patty topped with fried jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pepper jack cheese, and mayo
Pizza
The Bayou Pie
12" pizza with crawfish étoufée, green onions, and mozzarella cheese
The Boudin Festival
12" pizza with south Louisiana boudin, cream sauce, pepper jack cheese, and green onions
The Goodfella
12" pizza with traditional homemade sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, grilled shrimp, and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Menu
Sides
Desserts
Misc.
Liquor
New Am Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Dripping Springs Vodka
Enchanted Rock
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Peach
Stoli
Tito's
Wheatley
Tall Pines Vodka
Western Sons Vodka
New Amsterdam Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Hendricks Orbium
Empress 1908
Castillo Silver
Calypso Coconut Rum
Front Porch Coconut
Front Porch Silver
Bacardi Light
Captain Morgan
Plantation Dark
Plantation 5 yr
Malibu
Rumchata
Agavales Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Cazadores Reposado
Clase Azul Blanco
Clase Azul Repo
Codigo Blanco
Codigo Reposado
Don Julio
Espolon Repo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Repo
Patron Silver
Don Julio 1942
Casamigos Anejo
Evans Williams Bonded
Jim Beam Rye
Jim Beam Bourbon
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Hayden
Belle Meade Bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Elijah Craig
Four Roses Small Batch
Garrison Brothers
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Single Barrel
Jack Daniels Frank Sinatra
Knob Creek Bourbon 100
Knob Creek Rye 100
Maker 46
Maker's Mark
Larceny
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Long Branch
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Russell's Reserve Bourbon
Pendleton
Woodford Reserve
Old Grand Dad Bonded
Old Grand Dad 114
Rittenhouse Rye
Sazerac Rye
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester Rye 100
Old Forester Bourbon 100
Weller Green Label
Whistle Pig 10yr
TX Blended
Southern Comfort
Michters Rye
Glenlivet 12
Chivas Regal 12yr
Dewars White Label
Johnnie Walker Black
Glenfiddich 12
Macallan 12
Balvenie 12 Double Wood
Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask
Laphroaig 10
Monkey Shoulder
Teeling
Jameson
Crown Royal
Seagrams 7
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Tullamore Dew
Crown Vanilla
Suntory Toki
Redbreast 12
Crown Black
Absente Absinthe
Amaretto
DiSaronno
Aperol
Bailey's
Chambord
Courvoisier VS Cognac
Grand Marnier
Campari
Cointreau
Fireball
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Hennessy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Pimms No. 1
Southern Comfort
Skrewball PB
Dobbe
Midori
Elderflower
Cocktails
Hocus Pocus
The Grenadier
Peaches N Cream
Pina Colada Rocks
Strawberry Daiquiri
Caught In The Rain
Hurricane
Bloody Mary
Brunch Bloody Mary
Mimosa Single
Mimosa Bottle
Mimosa Juice
Sunrise Punch
French 75
Old Fashioned
Ranch Water
Bahama Mama
Katie's Grapefruit Delight
Katies Lemon Delight
Amaretto Sour
Lemondrop
Cosmo
Sazerac
Pimm's Cup
Manhattan
Moscow Mule
Margarita
Mojito
Negroni
LIT
White Russian
Sidecar
Baby Beer Shot
Green Tea Shot
Vegas Bomb Shot
Buttery Nip Shot
Peachy Mexican Shot
CinnToastCrunch Shot
Sex on the Beach
Michelada
Green Tea Drink
Cajun Sangria
Aviation
Beer
DFT Bud Light
DFT Michelob Ultra
DFT Shiner Bock
DFT Abita
Michelada Upcharge
BTL Bud Light
BTL Michelob Ultra
Budweiser
Blue Moon
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Dos Equis
Stella
Yuengling
Michelada Upcharge
Corona Premier
Modelo Btl
Corona Extra
Buffalo Bayou Crush City IPA
Guinness Draught Stout
Karbach Crawford Bock
Karbach Hopadillo
Karbach Love Street
Karbach Ranch Water
Abita Amber
Abita Andy Gator
Abita Purple Haze
Abita Turbodog
Abita Jockamo
St. Arnold Lawnmower
St. Arnold's Art Car IPA
Shiner Bruja Ipa
Bud Light Bkt
Budweiser Bkt
Coors Bkt
Miller Bkt
Michelob Bkt
Wine
19 Crimes Red Blend
Sand Pointe Cabernet
Sterling Vitners Pinot Noir
Sea Sun Pinot Noir
Costal Estates Chardonnay
Menage a Tois Moscato
Bonterra Sav Blanc
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling
Cavaliere D'Oro Pinot Gris
Mont Gravet Rose
Gran Passione Prosecco
Campo Viejo Cava
NA Beverages
Parties
Sweet Tea Pitcher
Unsweet Tea Pitcher
Starter Sampler
Cup of queso, 8 breads, 4 devils, 6 boiled shrimp, 4 kickers, 2 eggrolls. Cocktail, Ranch, Bayou, Pepperjelly
Individual Boudin Eggrolls
Individual Seafood Kickers
IndividualDevils on Horseback
Fried Fish Per Pound
Fried Shrimp Per Pound
Individual Bread Pudding
Individual Beignets (4)
Bulk Orders
Texas Farm Bureau
Patricia Jones- Baby Shower
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1302 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904