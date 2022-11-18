- Home
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
641 Reviews
$
1120 Mount Hope Ave
Rochester, NY 14620
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cold Subs
*Beefeater - Medium
premium thinly sliced roast beef piled high
*Chicken Salad - Medium
freshly prepared chicken salad with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
*Classic Italian - Medium
shaved smoked ham, capicola, genoa salami
*Club - Medium
turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, mayo
*Ham It Up - Medium
delicious shaved smoked ham
*Tuna Salad - Medium
albacore white tuna with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
*Turkey - Medium
oven-roasted sliced turkey breast ~ gobble it up!
*Turkey Guacamole- Medium
turkey breast, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, chipotle mayo
*The Traditional - Medium
roast beef, shaved ham, turkey
*Veggie - Medium
cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, banana peppers, oil dressing
Add a Drink & Side Combo*
Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only
*Beefeater - Large
premium thinly sliced roast beef piled high
*Chicken Salad - Large
freshly prepared chicken salad with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
*Classic Italian - Large
shaved smoked ham, capicola, genoa salami
*Club - Large
turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, mayo
*Ham It Up - Large
delicious shaved smoked ham
*The Traditional - Large
roast beef, shaved ham, turkey
*Tuna Salad - Large
albacore white tuna with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
*Turkey - Large
oven-roasted sliced turkey breast ~ gobble it up!
*Turkey Guacamole- Large
turkey breast, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, chipotle mayo
*Veggie - Large
cucumber, tomato, red onion, lettuce, banana peppers, oil dressing
Add a Drink & Side Combo*
Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only
Hot Subs
*Buffalo Chicken - Medium
breaded crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
*Chicken in the Grass - Medium
grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, onions, bacon, provolone cheese (please note, individual ingredients cannot be removed from our grass as it is pre-mixed)
*Chicken Parmesan - Medium
breaded crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan cheese
*Chicken Philly - Medium
grilled chicken, peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms, provolone cheese
*Chopped Cheese - Medium
smashed and chopped beef patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, american cheese
*Cuban - Medium
pulled pork, ham, salami, swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, spicy brown mustard, mayo
*Italian Sausage Parm - Medium
grilled italian sausage, marinara, provolone cheese, toasted
*Italian Sausage Sub - Medium
grilled italian sausage, peppers, onions, provolone cheese
*Meatball - Medium
italian meatballs, zesty marinara, provolone cheese
Add a Drink & Side Combo*
Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only
*Buffalo Chicken - Large
breaded crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
*Chicken in the Grass - Large
grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, onions, bacon, provolone cheese (please note, individual ingredients cannot be removed from our grass as it is pre-mixed)
*Chicken Parmesan - Large
breaded crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan cheese
*Chicken Philly - Large
grilled chicken, peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms, provolone cheese
*Chopped Cheese - Large
smashed and chopped beef patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, american cheese
*Cuban - Large
pulled pork, ham, salami, swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, spicy brown mustard, mayo
*Meatball - Large
italian meatballs, zesty marinara, provolone cheese
Add a Drink & Side Combo*
Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only
Steak Subs
*Cheesesteak - Medium
thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese
*Roc Cheesesteak - Medium
a pellegrino’s original, grilled usda choice grain-fed sirloin steak, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, topped with american cheese, mustard, onions and meat hot sauce
*Steak in the Grass - Medium
grilled tender usda choice grain-fed sirloin steak with sautéed spinach, onions, chopped bacon and provolone cheese (please note, individual ingredients cannot be removed from our grass as it is pre-mixed)
Add a Drink & Side Combo*
Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only
*Cheesesteak - Large
thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese
*Roc Cheesesteak - Large
a pellegrino’s original, grilled usda choice grain-fed sirloin steak, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, topped with american cheese, mustard, onions and meat hot sauce
*Steak in the Grass - Large
grilled tender usda choice grain-fed sirloin steak with sautéed spinach, onions, chopped bacon and provolone cheese (please note, individual ingredients cannot be removed from our grass as it is pre-mixed)
Add a Drink & Side Combo*
Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only
Wraps
*Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled sliced chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan
*Greek Chicken Wrap
grilled sliced chicken, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled sliced chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
Add a Drink & Side Combo*
Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only
Signature Salads
*Albacore Tuna Salad
albacore white tuna salad, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, banana peppers, choice dressing
*Buffalo Chicken Salad
breaded crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bleu cheese dressing
*Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled sliced chicken breast, red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
*Chicken Chef Salad
chicken salad, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, banana peppers, choice dressing
*Chicken Cobb Salad
grilled chicken, salad greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, crumbled bleu, sliced egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
*Chicken Greek Salad
grilled sliced chicken breast, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper slices atop salad greens with red wine vinaigrette
*Garden Salad
fresh crisp salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, sliced egg, croutons and choice of dressing.
*Caesar Salad
red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy asiago caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
*Greek Salad
feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzos, red onion, kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper slices atop salad greens with red wine herb
Add a Drink & Side Combo*
Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only
SmashBurgers
*Pellegrino's SmashBurger
two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, and american cheese on a soft roll
*Roc SmashBurger
two smashed beef patties with house seasoning, american cheese, mustard, onions, pellegrino’s meat hot sauce
Add a Drink & Side Combo*
Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only
Soups
Sides
*French Fries
*Macaroni Salad
prepared fresh daily with celery, onions, green peppers, mayo and mustard
*Large Deli Pickle
*Homemade Fresh Potato Chips
*Doritos Nacho Chips
*Fritos Corn Chips
*Lay's Baked Potato Chips
*Lay's Original Potato Chips
*Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Chips
*Lay's Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
Cookies
Beverages
24 oz Fountain Drink
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Sierra Mist
20oz Aquafina
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz Pepsi
20oz Blue Gatorade
20oz Pepsi Zero
20oz Sierra Mist
20oz Diet Mountain Dew
20oz Mountain Dew
20oz Schweppes Ginger Ale
20oz Orange Crush
20oz Grape Crush
20oz Dr Pepper
20oz Diet Dr Pepper
Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea w/ Lemon
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea w/ Lemon
Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Peach Tea
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Green Tea
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Calypso Strawberry Lemonade
Calypso Lemonade
Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade
Calypso Tropical Mango Lemonade
Calypso Paradise Punch Lemonade
Calypso Triple Melon Lemonade
Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade
Rockstar Original
160mg caffeine
Rockstar Blue Raz
300mg caffeine
Mtn Dew Kickstart Black Cherry
92mg caffeine
Mtn Dew Kickstart Orange
92mg caffeine
Mtn Dew Kickstart Mango
92mg caffeine
Alcoholic Beverages
3 Heads The Kind Can
16 oz 6.8% ABV (this item contains alcohol) Voraciously hoppy and not overly bitter. The Kind brings enormous aroma and maximum flavor. It’s like taking a walk through a pine forest and ending up at a citrus farm.
Labatt Blue Light Can
4% ABV 16oz (this item contains alcohol) A crisp, clean and delicately balanced beer, with a slight sweetness and citrus-like hop character.
Heineken Can
5% ABV 16 oz (this item contains alcohol) Heineken is made of purified water, malted barley, hops, and yeast.