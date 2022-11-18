Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

641 Reviews

$

1120 Mount Hope Ave

Rochester, NY 14620

Cold Subs

*Beefeater - Medium

$10.99

premium thinly sliced roast beef piled high

*Chicken Salad - Medium

$9.99

freshly prepared chicken salad with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise

*Classic Italian - Medium

$9.99

shaved smoked ham, capicola, genoa salami

*Club - Medium

$10.99

turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, mayo

*Ham It Up - Medium

$9.99

delicious shaved smoked ham

*Tuna Salad - Medium

$10.59

albacore white tuna with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise

*Turkey - Medium

$10.59

oven-roasted sliced turkey breast ~ gobble it up!

*Turkey Guacamole- Medium

$10.99

turkey breast, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, chipotle mayo

*The Traditional - Medium

$10.99

roast beef, shaved ham, turkey

*Veggie - Medium

$6.59

cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, banana peppers, oil dressing

Add a Drink & Side Combo*

$3.99

Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only

*Beefeater - Large

$15.99

premium thinly sliced roast beef piled high

*Chicken Salad - Large

$13.99

freshly prepared chicken salad with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise

*Classic Italian - Large

$13.99

shaved smoked ham, capicola, genoa salami

*Club - Large

$15.99

turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, mayo

*Ham It Up - Large

$13.99

delicious shaved smoked ham

*The Traditional - Large

$15.99

roast beef, shaved ham, turkey

*Tuna Salad - Large

$14.59

albacore white tuna with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise

*Turkey - Large

$14.59

oven-roasted sliced turkey breast ~ gobble it up!

*Turkey Guacamole- Large

$15.99

turkey breast, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, chipotle mayo

*Veggie - Large

$10.59

cucumber, tomato, red onion, lettuce, banana peppers, oil dressing

Add a Drink & Side Combo*

$3.99

Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only

Hot Subs

*Buffalo Chicken - Medium

$10.99

breaded crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

*Chicken in the Grass - Medium

$10.59

grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, onions, bacon, provolone cheese (please note, individual ingredients cannot be removed from our grass as it is pre-mixed)

*Chicken Parmesan - Medium

$10.99

breaded crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan cheese

*Chicken Philly - Medium

$10.99

grilled chicken, peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms, provolone cheese

*Chopped Cheese - Medium

$10.99

smashed and chopped beef patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, american cheese

*Cuban - Medium

$10.59

pulled pork, ham, salami, swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, spicy brown mustard, mayo

*Italian Sausage Parm - Medium

$10.99

grilled italian sausage, marinara, provolone cheese, toasted

*Italian Sausage Sub - Medium

$10.99

grilled italian sausage, peppers, onions, provolone cheese

*Meatball - Medium

$10.99

italian meatballs, zesty marinara, provolone cheese

Add a Drink & Side Combo*

$3.99

Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only

*Buffalo Chicken - Large

$15.59

breaded crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

*Chicken in the Grass - Large

$15.59

grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, onions, bacon, provolone cheese (please note, individual ingredients cannot be removed from our grass as it is pre-mixed)

*Chicken Parmesan - Large

$15.59

breaded crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan cheese

*Chicken Philly - Large

$15.59

grilled chicken, peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms, provolone cheese

*Chopped Cheese - Large

$15.59

smashed and chopped beef patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, american cheese

*Cuban - Large

$14.99

pulled pork, ham, salami, swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, spicy brown mustard, mayo

*Meatball - Large

$15.59

italian meatballs, zesty marinara, provolone cheese

Add a Drink & Side Combo*

$3.99

Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only

Steak Subs

*Cheesesteak - Medium

$11.99

thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese

*Roc Cheesesteak - Medium

$12.59

a pellegrino’s original, grilled usda choice grain-fed sirloin steak, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, topped with american cheese, mustard, onions and meat hot sauce

*Steak in the Grass - Medium

$11.99

grilled tender usda choice grain-fed sirloin steak with sautéed spinach, onions, chopped bacon and provolone cheese (please note, individual ingredients cannot be removed from our grass as it is pre-mixed)

Add a Drink & Side Combo*

$3.99

Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only

*Cheesesteak - Large

$16.99

thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese

*Roc Cheesesteak - Large

$17.59

a pellegrino’s original, grilled usda choice grain-fed sirloin steak, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, topped with american cheese, mustard, onions and meat hot sauce

*Steak in the Grass - Large

$16.99

grilled tender usda choice grain-fed sirloin steak with sautéed spinach, onions, chopped bacon and provolone cheese (please note, individual ingredients cannot be removed from our grass as it is pre-mixed)

Add a Drink & Side Combo*

$3.99

Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only

Wraps

served in wheat wrap
*Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

grilled sliced chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan

*Greek Chicken Wrap

$8.99

grilled sliced chicken, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette

*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

grilled sliced chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Add a Drink & Side Combo*

$3.99

Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only

Signature Salads

*Albacore Tuna Salad

$10.99

albacore white tuna salad, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, banana peppers, choice dressing

*Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

breaded crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bleu cheese dressing

*Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.59

grilled sliced chicken breast, red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese

*Chicken Chef Salad

$9.99

chicken salad, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, banana peppers, choice dressing

*Chicken Cobb Salad

$10.99

grilled chicken, salad greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, crumbled bleu, sliced egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette

*Chicken Greek Salad

$10.99

grilled sliced chicken breast, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper slices atop salad greens with red wine vinaigrette

*Garden Salad

$9.59

fresh crisp salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, sliced egg, croutons and choice of dressing.

*Caesar Salad

$7.99

red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy asiago caesar dressing with parmesan cheese

*Greek Salad

$8.59

feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzos, red onion, kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper slices atop salad greens with red wine herb

Add a Drink & Side Combo*

$3.99

Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only

SmashBurgers

*Pellegrino's SmashBurger

$7.99

two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, and american cheese on a soft roll

*Roc SmashBurger

$9.99

two smashed beef patties with house seasoning, american cheese, mustard, onions, pellegrino’s meat hot sauce

Add a Drink & Side Combo*

$3.99

Choose 1 Beverage & 1 Side Only

Soups

prepared daily using only the freshest ingredients!
*Chicken Vegetable Cup

$4.99

8oz cup

*Chicken Vegetable Bowl

$5.99

12oz bowl

Sides

*French Fries

$2.59
*Macaroni Salad

$1.99

prepared fresh daily with celery, onions, green peppers, mayo and mustard

*Large Deli Pickle

$2.09
*Homemade Fresh Potato Chips

$1.99
*Doritos Nacho Chips

$1.99
*Fritos Corn Chips

$1.99
*Lay's Baked Potato Chips

$1.99
*Lay's Original Potato Chips

$1.99
*Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$1.99
*Lay's Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

$1.99

Cookies

baked fresh daily!
*Half Dozen Cookies

$10.99
*Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.79
*Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.79
*One Dozen Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.59

Beverages

24 oz Fountain Drink

$2.59
2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.99
2 Liter Pepsi

$4.99
2 Liter Sierra Mist

$4.99
20oz Aquafina

$2.59
20oz Diet Pepsi

$3.59
20oz Pepsi

$3.59
20oz Blue Gatorade

$3.59
20oz Pepsi Zero

$3.59
20oz Sierra Mist

$3.59
20oz Diet Mountain Dew

$3.59
20oz Mountain Dew

$3.59
20oz Schweppes Ginger Ale

$3.59
20oz Orange Crush

$3.59
20oz Grape Crush

$3.59
20oz Dr Pepper

$3.59
20oz Diet Dr Pepper

$3.59
Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$3.59
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea w/ Lemon

$3.59
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea w/ Lemon

$3.59
Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Peach Tea

$3.59
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.59
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.59
Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

$3.59
Calypso Lemonade

$3.59
Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade

$3.59
Calypso Tropical Mango Lemonade

$3.59
Calypso Paradise Punch Lemonade

$3.59
Calypso Triple Melon Lemonade

$3.59
Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade

$3.59
Rockstar Original

$3.59

160mg caffeine

Rockstar Blue Raz

$3.59

300mg caffeine

Mtn Dew Kickstart Black Cherry

$3.59

92mg caffeine

Mtn Dew Kickstart Orange

$3.59

92mg caffeine

Mtn Dew Kickstart Mango

$3.59

92mg caffeine

Alcoholic Beverages

3 Heads The Kind Can

$5.29

16 oz 6.8% ABV (this item contains alcohol) Voraciously hoppy and not overly bitter. The Kind brings enormous aroma and maximum flavor. It’s like taking a walk through a pine forest and ending up at a citrus farm.

Labatt Blue Light Can

$3.00

4% ABV 16oz (this item contains alcohol) A crisp, clean and delicately balanced beer, with a slight sweetness and citrus-like hop character.

Heineken Can

$4.29

5% ABV 16 oz (this item contains alcohol) Heineken is made of purified water, malted barley, hops, and yeast.