The Pelonian

618 North Liberty Street

Waynesboro, GA 30830

Appetizers

FRIED PICKLES

$5.50

ONION RINGS

$5.50

CHEESE CURDS

$5.50Out of stock

Salads

Caesar

$7.47

Chef

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$9.29

Cobb

$10.99

Garden

$5.50

Greek

$8.47

Hot Vegetable

$10.99

Sandwiches

Blackened Fish Filet

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken

$9.59

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.49

Club

$8.99

French Dip w/ Au Jus

$8.99

Fried Chicken Breast

$8.59

Fried Fish Filet

$9.49

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.85

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$4.49

Meatball Sub w/ Provolone

$8.59

Pimento Cheese

$6.49

Tuna Fish

$6.49

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.25

Hamburger w/ 1 Side

$10.60

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger w/ 1 Side

$11.60

Hot Dogs

Plain Hot Dog

$3.25

Chili Dog

$3.95

Slaw Dog

$3.95

Works Dog

$4.53

10" Pizza

10in Cheese

$9.25

10in Supreme

$14.58

10in Meat Lovers

$14.58

10in Taco

$14.48

10in White

$9.25

10in Shrimp

$14.58

18" Pizza

18in Cheese

$15.75

18in Supreme

$21.75

18in Meat Lovers

$21.75

18in Taco

$21.75

18in White

$15.75

18in Shrimp

$21.75

By the Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.99

Chicken 2 Piece

Dark: 1 Thigh, 1 Leg

$8.30

White: 1 Breast, 1 Wing

$9.35

2 Breast

$11.25

All Wings: 2 Pc

$7.30

Chicken 4 Piece

1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thigh, 1 Leg

$11.20

Dark: 2 Thighs, 2 Legs

$12.44

White: 2 Breasts, 2 Wings

$13.85

All Wings: 4 pcs

$11.38

Single Pieces

Thigh

$2.25

Leg

$2.05

Breast

$4.05

Wing

$1.95

Chicken Tenders

3 Tenders 1 Side

$6.25

6 Tenders 1 Side

$9.25

Single Tender

$1.50

3 Tenders

$2.75

6 Tenders

$5.50

Chicken Nuggets

Small Nuggets- 1 Side

$8.50

Large Nuggets-1 Side

$11.50

Small Nuggets No Side

$5.25

Large Nuggets No Side

$8.25

Entrees

Spaghetti w/ sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti w/ sauce and meatballs (2)

$11.99

Blackened Fish Tacos

$10.49

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Fish -n- Chips

$10.49

Fried Grouper filet

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Collard Greens

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Garden Side Salad

$3.50

Green beans

$3.50

Mac n Cheese

$3.50

Yeast Rolls (3)

$3.50

TO GO

Chicken Salad

$8.00+

Pimento Cheese

$8.00+Out of stock

Family Meal

2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Legs, & 2 Thighs

$29.99

White: 4 Breasts, & 4 Wings

$32.50

Chicken Only No Sides

4 Breasts, 4 Wings, 4 Legs, & 4 Thighs

$33.65

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Fried Chicken (Leg)

$5.00

Kids Fried Chicken (Thigh)

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot dog

$4.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Kids Spaghetti Plain

$3.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$4.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$5.00

Desserts

Cappuccino Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Hot Fudge Brownie Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Pound Cake Slice

$4.25

Pound Cake Peach Twist

$5.25

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$2.50+Out of stock

Cafe Au lait

$2.50+Out of stock

Cappucino

$2.50+Out of stock

Latte

$2.50+Out of stock

Macchiato

$2.50+Out of stock

White Mocha

$3.50+Out of stock

Dark Mocha

$3.50+Out of stock

Spiced Chai

$3.50+Out of stock

Vanilla Chai

$3.50+Out of stock

Brew Coffee

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Affogato

$5.50Out of stock

Beverages

16oz Sweet Iced Tea

$1.85

16oz Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.85

16oz 53/47 Tea

$1.85

16oz Fountain Drinks

$1.50

12oz Milk

$1.90

12oz Chocolate Milk

$2.25

16oz Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.25

16oz Diet Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.25

16oz Root Beer on Tap

$2.25

To Go Cups

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

618 North Liberty Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830

