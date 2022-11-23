Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk

review star

No reviews yet

738 W. 22nd Street

Norfolk, VA 23517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California
Hang Ten
Quesadilla

FOOD SPECIALS

Family Meal

Family Meal

$45.00

4 Fish Tacos, 1 Hang ten Burrito, 1 Dude Burrito, 1 pint rice, 1 pint Beans (choice of black or refried), 1 small trio chips and dip. (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

Vegan Family Meal

$51.75

4 Vegan Fish Tacos, 1 Vegan Hang ten Burrito, 1 Vegan Dude Burrito, 1 pint rice, 1 pint Beans (choice of black or refried), 1 small trio chips and dip. (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

Pelon's Party Pack

Pelon's Party Pack

$50.00

Grab a Pelon's Party Pack for your next sports event, party or small get together! Pelon's Party Pack is valued at $68.50! Includes: 2 Pints of Guacamole (choice of chunky or smooth) 2 Pints of Salsa Fresca 2 Pints of Queso Cheese 2 Large Bags of Tortilla Chips

Over The Top

Over The Top

$14.75

Chunks of stewed beef and pork in a chili verde sauce with refried beans, pepper jack cheese folded in a fresh flour tortilla topped with more verde sauce, cilantro, green onion and sour cream

Margaritas

Pelon's House Margarita

$12.00

HOUSE TEQUILA, TRIPLE SEC, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE

Pelon's House Strawberry Margarita

$12.75

STRAWBERRY PUREE, HOUSE TEQUILA, TRIPLE SEC, FRESH LIME JUICE, LEMON-LIME SODA

Coconut Margarita

$14.00

SERVED FROZEN - 1800 SILVER, TRIPLE SEC, COCONUT PUREE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, FRESH LIME JUICE

Cadillac Margarita

$18.00

1800 SILVER, COINTREAU, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE, GRAND MARNIER FLOATER

Classic Margarita

$16.00

JOSE CUERVO, COINTREAU, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

TRES AGAVES BLANCO, TRIPLE SEC, PINEAPPLE JUICE, MUDDLED JALAPENO & CILANTRO, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA

Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

DEKUYPER WATERMELON SCHNAPPS, HOUSE TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA

El Jefe

$8.00

ESPOLON SILVER, CINNAMON GINGER HIBISCUS TEA, FRESH LIME JUICE

Paloma

$8.00

HORNITOS BLANCO, GRAPEFRUIT JUICE, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA

Mezcalita

$9.00

BLANCO MEZCAL, COINTREAU, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF ORANGE JUICE

North End Crusher

$10.00

TITOS VODKA, TRIPLE SEC, ORANGE JUICE, PASSION FRUIT JUICE, LEMON-LIME SODA

Todd Bomb

$9.00

ACE PINEAPPLE CIDE WITH A SHOT OF TEQUILA

Starters

Chips & dip, nachos, quesadillas and more!

4oz Chips & Salsa

$3.00

4oz Chips & Guacamole

$4.75

*(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)

4oz Chips & Queso

$4.50

4oz Trio Chips & Dip

$8.95

Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)

Reg Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Reg Chips & Guacamole

$8.95

*(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)

Reg Chips & Queso

$7.95
Reg Trio Chips & Dip

Reg Trio Chips & Dip

$16.95

Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream *Shrimp quesadilla served with pepper jack cheese

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$16.95

Grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream

Half Carne Asada Fries

$10.95

Grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Tacos

$10.95

Choice of shredded machaca beef or grilled chicken rolled in corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheddar jack cheese, cotija cheese, avocado sauce and sour cream - Four rolled tacos per order

Nachos

Nachos

$10.75

Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream *Nacho in photo is "chica style"

Tortilla Soup

$7.25

A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato based soup with chunky guacamole topped with tortilla strips and sour cream

Elote Corn

Elote Corn

$4.50

Grilled corn on the cob covered in a zesty chili cream sauce, topped with cotija cheese

Sriracha Corn

Sriracha Corn

$4.50

Grilled corn on the cob, sautéed in sweet chili sriracha glaze

Plain corn

$3.50

Corn on the cob

Tacos

Try our famous fish and shrimp tacos
3-Fish Tacos

3-Fish Tacos

$12.25

Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca

3-Shrimp Tacos

3-Shrimp Tacos

$13.25

Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa

3-Chicken Tacos

3-Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream

2-Fish Taco

$9.50

Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca

2-Shrimp Tacos

$9.50

Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa

2-Chicken Tacos

$9.50

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream

3-Carne Asada Tacos

3-Carne Asada Tacos

$12.95

Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3-Chorizo Tacos

3-Chorizo Tacos

$12.25

Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3-Carnitas Tacos

$12.25

Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, guacamole and mild verde sauce

3-Veggie Tacos

3-Veggie Tacos

$12.25

Sautéed vegetables, cheese and sour cream

2-Carne Asada Tacos

$9.50

Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

2-Chorizo Tacos

$9.25

Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

2-Carnitas Tacos

$9.25

Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, guacamole and mild verde sauce

2-Veggie Tacos

$9.25

Sautéed vegetables, cheese and sour cream

Burritos

Burritos are wrapped in foil or can be made as a burrito bowl or as a salad with fresh mixed greens
Hang Ten

Hang Ten

$12.25

Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole

California

California

$14.25

Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$11.95

Spicy pork sausage, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, medium picante sauce, tomato and sour cream

The Curl

The Curl

$11.95

Fried white fish, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca **The Curl burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo

The Dude

The Dude

$12.25

Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole. *Dude burrito in photo is a burrito bowl

Big Kahuna

$13.95

Over 1/2lb. of meat, chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of grilled carne asada, grilled chicken or roasted carnitas **Big Kahuna burrito made as a burrito bowl with mixed greens in photo

Surfs Up

$13.95

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, white fish and vegetables with pepper jack cheese, baja rice, refried beans and spicy baja sauce

Hawaiian Pipeline

$11.75

Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and sour cream

Grass Hut

Grass Hut

$11.75

Sauteed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, cheddar jack cheese, shredded green cabbage with baja rice, black beans, salsa fresca and guacamole **Grass Hut burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo

Surf N Turf

$16.50

Choice of carne asada or grilled chicken, grilled shrimp with spicy baja cream sauce, avocado and salsa fresca

Unemployed Surfer

$8.50

Refried beans, baja rice, cheddar jack cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion

El Hugo

$11.95

Roasted shredded pork, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, jalapeno, baja sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple hot sauce

Plain Jane

$9.75

Rice, refried beans, cheese with choice of grilled chicken, carne asada, carnitas, or chorizo.

So-Cal Breakfast Burrito

So-Cal Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Scrambled eggs, spicy chorizo sausage, fried potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onions & medium picante sauce

Sidekicks

4oz Salsa Fresca

$1.95

4oz Chunky Guacamole

$3.25

4oz Baja Sauce

$2.75

4oz Cheese

$2.25

4oz Queso Dip

$3.25

4oz Smooth Guacamole

$3.25

4oz Sour Cream

$2.25

4oz Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.75

4oz Flour Tortillas(3)

$1.75

Medium bag Chips

$4.75

Large Bag Chips

$7.75

Side Applesauce

$1.00

4oz Vegan Sour Cream

$2.59

Small Bag Chips

$2.95

4oz Vegan Baja Sauce

$3.19

Sliced Avo

$2.95

Chopped Tomato

$1.75

1/2 Salsa Fresca

$3.25

1/2 Chunky Guacamole

$5.95

1/2 pint Baja Sauce

$4.95

1/2 pint Cheese

$3.95

1/2 Queso Dip

$5.75

1/2 Smooth Guac

$6.25

1/2 Sour Cream

$2.75

1/2 RICE 1/2 BLACK BEAN

$3.25

1/2 pint Black Beans

$3.25

1/2 Refried Beans

$3.25

1/2 pint Baja Rice

$3.25

1/2 RICE 1/2 REFRIED

$3.25

1/2 Habanero Pineapple Sauce

$4.95

1/2 Picante Sauce

$4.00

1/2 Verde Sauce

$4.00

1\2 Pint Mixed Greens

$1.95

1/2 CHORIZO

$4.95

1/2 GRILLED VEGGIES

$3.95

1\2 Pint Grilled Tofu

$3.95

Pint Salsa Fresca

$5.75

Pint Chunky Guacamole

$11.50

Pint Baja Sauce

$8.25

Pint Verde Sauce

$7.75

Pint Queso Dip

$10.75

Pint Smooth Guac

$11.50

Pint Sour Cream

$5.75

Pint Habanero Pineapple Sauce

$7.75

Pint Black Beans

$5.75

Pint Refried Beans

$5.75

Pint Baja Rice

$5.75

Pint Picante Sauce

$7.75

Pint Cheese

$6.50

Pint Or Plate Mixed Greens

$1.95

Small Fries

$4.50

Large Fries

$7.50

Soup & Salad

Surfside Salad

Surfside Salad

$13.25

Tossed mixed greens and shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole, topped with corn tortilla strips, choice of grilled white fish, sautéed pepper shrimp, grilled chicken or blacked tofu. Served with creamy cilantro pepper dressing on the side

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.50

Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, refried beans and cheddar jack cheese, topped with salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole

Tortilla Soup

$7.25

A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato based soup with chunky guacamole topped with tortilla strips and sour cream

Children’s Menu

Kids Soft Chicken Taco

$6.95

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese and shredded lettuce

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.85

Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese and grilled chicken

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Refried beans and cheddar jack cheese

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Nachos

$6.95

Corn tortilla chips with melted cheddar jack cheese

Desserts

Brownie

$2.95
Churros

Churros

$3.25

Fried-dough-pastry rolled in cinnamon and sugar

Apple Chimi

Apple Chimi

$7.50Out of stock

Deep fried burrito filled with spiced apples and cream cheese, topped with caramel sauce and cinnamon and sugar

Bunuelos

Bunuelos

$7.50

Crunchy fried flour tortilla, vanilla ice cream topped with maple syrup, cinnamon and sugar

Brownie A La Mode

$6.50

Vegan Brownie

$2.95
My Vegan Sweet Tooth Cookie

My Vegan Sweet Tooth Cookie

$3.95
Vegan Whoopie Pie

Vegan Whoopie Pie

$5.35Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie Chimi

Pumpkin Pie Chimi

$7.50

Fried burrito filled with pumpkin pie & cream cheese, topped w/ caramel, cinnamon sugar & whipped cream

Beverages

20 oz. Bottled Drink

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

VITAMIN WATER ZERO

$2.50

Fountain Sodas (24oz.)

$2.95

JARRITOS

$2.50

Horchata

$3.95

Glass

$2.75

SANPELLEGRINO

$2.75

Honest Tea

$2.50

Hibiscus Tea

$3.75

Red bull

$2.95

Water Cup

$0.25

Apple Juice

$1.75

Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.95

AHA

$2.50Out of stock

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$4.00

Burritos

VEGAN Hang Ten

$13.22

Vegan chicken, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole.

VEGAN Dude

$13.75

Vegan steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole.

VEGAN Curl

$13.22

Cajun fried tofu, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca

VEGAN Grass Hut

$12.59

Sautéed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, shredded green cabbage, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and guacamole

VEGAN Big Kahuna

$15.52

1/2lb. of vegan meat with lots of chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of vegan steak or vegan chicken

VEGAN California

$15.52

Vegan steak, french fries, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and vegan sour cream

VEGAN Chorizo Burrito

$13.22

Vegan soyrizo, shredded lettuce, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, tomato and vegan sour cream

VEGAN Hawaiian Pipeline

$10.95

Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and vegan sour cream

VEGAN Unemployed Surfer

$9.77

Refried beans, baja rice, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion

VEGAN Plain Jane

$11.21

Choice of Vegan Carne Asada, Vegan Chicken or Vegan Chorizo, baja rice, refried beans & Vegan cheese

VEGAN So-Cal Burrito

$12.59

Large flour tortilla, turmeric spiced tofu scramble, vegan soy chorizo, crispy seasoned potatoes, vegan cheese, cilantro, onions and medium picante sauce

VEGAN El Hugo

$13.22

Soyrizo, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, jalapeno, vegan baja sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple hot sauce

Tacos

3-Vegan Fish Tacos

$13.54

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca

3-Vegan Chicken Tacos

$14.37

Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and vegan sour cream

3-Vegan Carne Asada Tacos

$14.37

Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

2-Vegan Fish Taco

$10.06

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca

2-Vegan Chicken Taco

$10.29

Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion, mild verde sauce and vegan sour cream

2-Vegan Carne Asada Taco

$10.29

Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3-Vegan Soyrizo Tacos

$13.54

Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

2-Vegan Soyrizo Taco

$10.06

Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3-Vegan Veggie Taco

$13.54

Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream

2-Vegan Veggie Taco

$10.06

Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream

3-Vegan Shrimp Taco

$14.37

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro

2-Vegan Shrimp Taco

$10.29

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro

Starter/Taco Salad

Vegan Carne Asada Fries

$18.68

Vegan steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole

Vegan Half Order Carne Asada Fries

$11.78

Vegan steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole

Vegan Nacho

$12.36

Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole

Vegan Quesadilla

$10.29

Flour tortillas filled with vegan cheese served with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca

Vegan Taco Salad

$14.08

Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, refried beans choice of vegan chicken, vegan steak, vegan chorizo , grilled veggies or tofu, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca

Vegan Tortilla Soup

$8.38

A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato base soup with chunky guacamole, topped with tortilla strips and vegan sour cream

Vegan Surfside Salad

$16.67

Liquor

Montezuma

$5.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Hornitos

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

1800 Silver Coconut

$8.00

Tres Agave

$10.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Espolon

$8.00

DBL Montezuma

$10.00

DBL Cuervo

$14.00

DBL Hornitos

$17.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$15.00

DBL 1800 Silver Coconut

$15.00

DBL Tres Agave

$19.00

DBL Patron Silver

$25.00

DBL Espolon

$15.00

Titos Vodka

$7.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigo

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Castilla

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

NORFOLK LOCATION Authentic Baja California-style Mexican food!

Website

Location

738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk, VA 23517

Directions

Gallery
Pelons Baja Grill image
Pelons Baja Grill image
Pelons Baja Grill image
Pelons Baja Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Herradura ODU
orange star4.3 • 651
4220 Monarch Way Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext
La Herradura - Shore Drive
orange star4.3 • 370
4801 Shore Dr B Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Cantina Laredo
orange star4.3 • 1,479
4505 Commerce St Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana - 1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130
orange starNo Reviews
1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130 Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
Pelons Baja Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2212 General Booth blvd #200 Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
NAUTILUS RESTAURANT
orange star3.5 • 329
3208 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Norfolk

The Pancake House & Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,038
7633 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
orange star4.4 • 2,761
330 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Ballentine Blvd
orange star4.3 • 2,554
3033 Ballentine Blvd Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
orange star4.5 • 1,631
806 Spotswood Ave Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
80/20 Burger Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,376
123 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Some Da Eat
orange star4.2 • 1,022
6586 Tidewater Dr Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norfolk
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston