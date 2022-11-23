- Home
Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk
738 W. 22nd Street
Norfolk, VA 23517
Popular Items
FOOD SPECIALS
Family Meal
4 Fish Tacos, 1 Hang ten Burrito, 1 Dude Burrito, 1 pint rice, 1 pint Beans (choice of black or refried), 1 small trio chips and dip. (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)
Vegan Family Meal
4 Vegan Fish Tacos, 1 Vegan Hang ten Burrito, 1 Vegan Dude Burrito, 1 pint rice, 1 pint Beans (choice of black or refried), 1 small trio chips and dip. (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)
Pelon's Party Pack
Grab a Pelon's Party Pack for your next sports event, party or small get together! Pelon's Party Pack is valued at $68.50! Includes: 2 Pints of Guacamole (choice of chunky or smooth) 2 Pints of Salsa Fresca 2 Pints of Queso Cheese 2 Large Bags of Tortilla Chips
Over The Top
Chunks of stewed beef and pork in a chili verde sauce with refried beans, pepper jack cheese folded in a fresh flour tortilla topped with more verde sauce, cilantro, green onion and sour cream
Margaritas
Pelon's House Margarita
HOUSE TEQUILA, TRIPLE SEC, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE
Pelon's House Strawberry Margarita
STRAWBERRY PUREE, HOUSE TEQUILA, TRIPLE SEC, FRESH LIME JUICE, LEMON-LIME SODA
Coconut Margarita
SERVED FROZEN - 1800 SILVER, TRIPLE SEC, COCONUT PUREE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, FRESH LIME JUICE
Cadillac Margarita
1800 SILVER, COINTREAU, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE, GRAND MARNIER FLOATER
Classic Margarita
JOSE CUERVO, COINTREAU, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE
Spicy Pineapple Margarita
TRES AGAVES BLANCO, TRIPLE SEC, PINEAPPLE JUICE, MUDDLED JALAPENO & CILANTRO, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA
Watermelon Margarita
DEKUYPER WATERMELON SCHNAPPS, HOUSE TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA
El Jefe
ESPOLON SILVER, CINNAMON GINGER HIBISCUS TEA, FRESH LIME JUICE
Paloma
HORNITOS BLANCO, GRAPEFRUIT JUICE, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA
Mezcalita
BLANCO MEZCAL, COINTREAU, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF ORANGE JUICE
North End Crusher
TITOS VODKA, TRIPLE SEC, ORANGE JUICE, PASSION FRUIT JUICE, LEMON-LIME SODA
Todd Bomb
ACE PINEAPPLE CIDE WITH A SHOT OF TEQUILA
Starters
4oz Chips & Salsa
4oz Chips & Guacamole
*(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
4oz Chips & Queso
4oz Trio Chips & Dip
Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
Reg Chips & Salsa
Reg Chips & Guacamole
*(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
Reg Chips & Queso
Reg Trio Chips & Dip
Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream *Shrimp quesadilla served with pepper jack cheese
Carne Asada Fries
Grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Half Carne Asada Fries
Grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Rolled Tacos
Choice of shredded machaca beef or grilled chicken rolled in corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheddar jack cheese, cotija cheese, avocado sauce and sour cream - Four rolled tacos per order
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream *Nacho in photo is "chica style"
Tortilla Soup
A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato based soup with chunky guacamole topped with tortilla strips and sour cream
Elote Corn
Grilled corn on the cob covered in a zesty chili cream sauce, topped with cotija cheese
Sriracha Corn
Grilled corn on the cob, sautéed in sweet chili sriracha glaze
Plain corn
Corn on the cob
Tacos
3-Fish Tacos
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
3-Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa
3-Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream
2-Fish Taco
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
2-Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa
2-Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream
3-Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3-Chorizo Tacos
Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3-Carnitas Tacos
Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, guacamole and mild verde sauce
3-Veggie Tacos
Sautéed vegetables, cheese and sour cream
2-Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2-Chorizo Tacos
Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2-Carnitas Tacos
Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, guacamole and mild verde sauce
2-Veggie Tacos
Sautéed vegetables, cheese and sour cream
Burritos
Hang Ten
Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole
California
Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream
Chorizo Burrito
Spicy pork sausage, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, medium picante sauce, tomato and sour cream
The Curl
Fried white fish, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca **The Curl burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo
The Dude
Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole. *Dude burrito in photo is a burrito bowl
Big Kahuna
Over 1/2lb. of meat, chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of grilled carne asada, grilled chicken or roasted carnitas **Big Kahuna burrito made as a burrito bowl with mixed greens in photo
Surfs Up
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, white fish and vegetables with pepper jack cheese, baja rice, refried beans and spicy baja sauce
Hawaiian Pipeline
Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and sour cream
Grass Hut
Sauteed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, cheddar jack cheese, shredded green cabbage with baja rice, black beans, salsa fresca and guacamole **Grass Hut burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo
Surf N Turf
Choice of carne asada or grilled chicken, grilled shrimp with spicy baja cream sauce, avocado and salsa fresca
Unemployed Surfer
Refried beans, baja rice, cheddar jack cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion
El Hugo
Roasted shredded pork, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, jalapeno, baja sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple hot sauce
Plain Jane
Rice, refried beans, cheese with choice of grilled chicken, carne asada, carnitas, or chorizo.
So-Cal Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, spicy chorizo sausage, fried potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onions & medium picante sauce
Sidekicks
4oz Salsa Fresca
4oz Chunky Guacamole
4oz Baja Sauce
4oz Cheese
4oz Queso Dip
4oz Smooth Guacamole
4oz Sour Cream
4oz Corn Tortillas (3)
4oz Flour Tortillas(3)
Medium bag Chips
Large Bag Chips
Side Applesauce
4oz Vegan Sour Cream
Small Bag Chips
4oz Vegan Baja Sauce
Sliced Avo
Chopped Tomato
1/2 Salsa Fresca
1/2 Chunky Guacamole
1/2 pint Baja Sauce
1/2 pint Cheese
1/2 Queso Dip
1/2 Smooth Guac
1/2 Sour Cream
1/2 RICE 1/2 BLACK BEAN
1/2 pint Black Beans
1/2 Refried Beans
1/2 pint Baja Rice
1/2 RICE 1/2 REFRIED
1/2 Habanero Pineapple Sauce
1/2 Picante Sauce
1/2 Verde Sauce
1\2 Pint Mixed Greens
1/2 CHORIZO
1/2 GRILLED VEGGIES
1\2 Pint Grilled Tofu
Pint Salsa Fresca
Pint Chunky Guacamole
Pint Baja Sauce
Pint Verde Sauce
Pint Queso Dip
Pint Smooth Guac
Pint Sour Cream
Pint Habanero Pineapple Sauce
Pint Black Beans
Pint Refried Beans
Pint Baja Rice
Pint Picante Sauce
Pint Cheese
Pint Or Plate Mixed Greens
Small Fries
Large Fries
Soup & Salad
Surfside Salad
Tossed mixed greens and shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole, topped with corn tortilla strips, choice of grilled white fish, sautéed pepper shrimp, grilled chicken or blacked tofu. Served with creamy cilantro pepper dressing on the side
Taco Salad
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, refried beans and cheddar jack cheese, topped with salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole
Tortilla Soup
A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato based soup with chunky guacamole topped with tortilla strips and sour cream
Children’s Menu
Kids Soft Chicken Taco
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese and shredded lettuce
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese and grilled chicken
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried beans and cheddar jack cheese
Chicken Nuggets
Kids Nachos
Corn tortilla chips with melted cheddar jack cheese
Desserts
Brownie
Churros
Fried-dough-pastry rolled in cinnamon and sugar
Apple Chimi
Deep fried burrito filled with spiced apples and cream cheese, topped with caramel sauce and cinnamon and sugar
Bunuelos
Crunchy fried flour tortilla, vanilla ice cream topped with maple syrup, cinnamon and sugar
Brownie A La Mode
Vegan Brownie
My Vegan Sweet Tooth Cookie
Vegan Whoopie Pie
Pumpkin Pie Chimi
Fried burrito filled with pumpkin pie & cream cheese, topped w/ caramel, cinnamon sugar & whipped cream
Beverages
20 oz. Bottled Drink
BOTTLED WATER
VITAMIN WATER ZERO
Fountain Sodas (24oz.)
JARRITOS
Horchata
Glass
SANPELLEGRINO
Honest Tea
Hibiscus Tea
Red bull
Water Cup
Apple Juice
Coffee
Orange Juice
AHA
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Burritos
VEGAN Hang Ten
Vegan chicken, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole.
VEGAN Dude
Vegan steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole.
VEGAN Curl
Cajun fried tofu, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca
VEGAN Grass Hut
Sautéed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, shredded green cabbage, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and guacamole
VEGAN Big Kahuna
1/2lb. of vegan meat with lots of chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of vegan steak or vegan chicken
VEGAN California
Vegan steak, french fries, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and vegan sour cream
VEGAN Chorizo Burrito
Vegan soyrizo, shredded lettuce, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, tomato and vegan sour cream
VEGAN Hawaiian Pipeline
Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and vegan sour cream
VEGAN Unemployed Surfer
Refried beans, baja rice, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion
VEGAN Plain Jane
Choice of Vegan Carne Asada, Vegan Chicken or Vegan Chorizo, baja rice, refried beans & Vegan cheese
VEGAN So-Cal Burrito
Large flour tortilla, turmeric spiced tofu scramble, vegan soy chorizo, crispy seasoned potatoes, vegan cheese, cilantro, onions and medium picante sauce
VEGAN El Hugo
Soyrizo, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, jalapeno, vegan baja sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple hot sauce
Tacos
3-Vegan Fish Tacos
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca
3-Vegan Chicken Tacos
Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and vegan sour cream
3-Vegan Carne Asada Tacos
Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2-Vegan Fish Taco
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca
2-Vegan Chicken Taco
Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion, mild verde sauce and vegan sour cream
2-Vegan Carne Asada Taco
Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3-Vegan Soyrizo Tacos
Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2-Vegan Soyrizo Taco
Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3-Vegan Veggie Taco
Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream
2-Vegan Veggie Taco
Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream
3-Vegan Shrimp Taco
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro
2-Vegan Shrimp Taco
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro
Starter/Taco Salad
Vegan Carne Asada Fries
Vegan steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole
Vegan Half Order Carne Asada Fries
Vegan steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole
Vegan Nacho
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole
Vegan Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with vegan cheese served with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca
Vegan Taco Salad
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, refried beans choice of vegan chicken, vegan steak, vegan chorizo , grilled veggies or tofu, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca
Vegan Tortilla Soup
A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato base soup with chunky guacamole, topped with tortilla strips and vegan sour cream
Vegan Surfside Salad
Liquor
Montezuma
Cuervo Gold
Hornitos
1800 Silver
1800 Silver Coconut
Tres Agave
Patron Silver
Espolon
DBL Montezuma
DBL Cuervo
DBL Hornitos
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL 1800 Silver Coconut
DBL Tres Agave
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Espolon
Titos Vodka
DBL Titos
Vida Mezcal
Casamigo
Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels
Captain Morgan
Castilla
Grand Marnier
Watermelon Pucker
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
NORFOLK LOCATION Authentic Baja California-style Mexican food!
738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk, VA 23517