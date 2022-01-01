- Home
Pelons Baja Grill - Virginia Beach Oceanfront
1,074 Reviews
$$
3619 Pacific Ave
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
4oz Chips & Salsa
4oz Chips & Guacamole
*(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
4oz Chips & Queso
4oz Trio Chips & Dip
Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream *Nacho in photo is "Chica style"
Reg Chips & Salsa
Reg Chips & Guacamole
*(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
Reg Chips & Queso
Reg Trio Chips & Dip
Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream
Carne Asada Fries
Grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream
1/2 Carne Asada Fries
Grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Rolled Tacos
Grilled chicken or shredded machaca beef rolled in corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheddar jack cheese, cotija cheese, avocado sauce and sour cream - Four rolled tacos per order
Elote Corn
Grilled corn on the cob covered in a zesty chili cream sauce, topped with cotija cheese
Sriracha Corn
Grilled corn on the cob, sautéed in sweet chili sriracha glaze
Plain corn
Corn on the cob
Tacos
3-Fish Tacos
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
2-Fish Taco
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
3-Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa
2- Shrimp Taco
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa
3-Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion, mild verde sauce and sour cream
2 - Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion, mild verde sauce and sour cream
2 -Carne Asada Taco
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3- Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3- Carnitas Tacos
Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, guacamole and mild verde sauce
2 - Carnitas Tacos
Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, guacamole and mild verde sauce
3- Chorizo Tacos
Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2- Chorizo Taco
Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3- Vegetarian Tacos
Sautéed vegetables, cheddar jack & cotija cheese, sour cream & cilantro
2 -Vegetarian Tacos
Sautéed vegetables, cheese and sour cream
Burritos
The Dude
Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole *Dude burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo
Hang Ten
Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole
Grass Hut
Sauteed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, cheddar jack cheese, shredded green cabbage with baja rice, black beans, salsa fresca and guacamole **Grass Hut burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo
Chorizo Buritto
Spicy pork sausage, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, medium picante sauce, tomato and sour cream
Surfs Up
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, white fish and vegetables with pepper jack cheese, baja rice, refried beans and spicy baja sauce
California
Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream
Big Kahuna
Over 1/2lb. of meat, chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of grilled carne asada, grilled chicken or roasted carnitas **Big Kahuna burrito made as a burrito bowl with mixed greens in photo
Unemployed Surfer
Refried beans, baja rice, cheddar jack cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion
The Curl
Fried white fish, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca **The Curl burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo
So Cal Breakfast burrito
Scrambled eggs, spicy chorizo sausage, fried potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onions & medium picante sauce
Plain Jane
Baja rice, refried beans, cheddar jack cheese with choice of carne asada, grilled chicken, carnitas or chorizo
El Hugo
Roasted shredded pork, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, green onion, jalapeno, baja sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple salsa
Hawaiian Pipeline
Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and sour cream
Surf N Turf
Choice of carne asada or grilled chicken, grilled shrimp with spicy baja cream sauce, avocado and salsa fresca
Sidekicks
4oz Salsa Fresca
4oz Chunky Guacamole
4oz Baja Sauce
4oz Vegan Baja Sauce
4oz Cheese
4oz Queso Dip
4oz Smooth Guacamole
4oz Sour Cream
4oz Fresh Tortillas (3)
Medium bag Chips
Large Bag Chips
4oz Fruit Salsa
4 oz Vegan Sour Cream
4oz HP
4oz Picante
1/2 Salsa Fresca
1/2 Smooth Guac
1/2 pint Rice
1/2 pint Baja Sauce
1/2 Picante Sauce
1/2 Queso Dip
1/2 Chunky Guacamole
1/2 Habanero Pineapple Sauce
1/2 Verde Sauce
1/2 Sour Cream
1/2 Refried Beans
1/2 pint Black Beans
1/2 pint Cheese
1/2 pint Fruit Salsa
1/2 RICE 1/2 BLACK BEAN
1/2 RICE 1/2 REFRIED
1/2 Vegan Baja Sauce
1\2 PINT GRILLED VEGGIES
1/2 CHORIZO
Pint Salsa Fresca
Pint Chunky Guacamole
Pint Baja Sauce
Pint Verde Sauce
Pint Queso Dip
Pint Smooth Guac
Pint Sour Cream
Pint Habanero Pineapple Sauce
Pint Black Beans
Pint Refried Beans
Pint Rice
Pint Picante Sauce
Pint Cheese
Small Basket Of FRIES
Large Basket Of Fries
Salads
Surfside Salad
Tossed mixed greens and shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole, topped with corn tortilla strips, choice of grilled white fish, sautéed pepper shrimp, grilled chicken or blacked tofu. Served with creamy cilantro pepper dressing on the side
Taco Salad
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, refried beans and cheddar jack cheese, topped with salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole
Tortilla Soup
A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato based soup with chunky guacamole topped with tortilla strips and sour cream
Children’s Menu
Kids Soft Chicken Taco
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese and shredded lettuce
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried beans and cheddar jack cheese
Chicken Nuggets
Kids Nacho
Crispy corn tortilla chips with melted cheddar jack cheese
Desserts
Brownie
Cookie
Churros
Fried-dough-pastry rolled in cinnamon and sugar
Vegan Brownie
Pumpkin Chimi
Deep fried burrito stuffed with spiced cinnamon apples and cream cheese, topped with caramel and whipped cream.
Bunuelos
fried flour tortilla topped with cinnamon sugar, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & maple syrup.
Burritos
VEGAN Hang Ten
Vegan chicken, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole.
VEGAN Dude
Vegan steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole
VEGAN Curl
Cajun fried tofu, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca
VEGAN Grass Hut
Sautéed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, shredded green cabbage, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and guacamole
VEGAN Chorizo Burrito
Vegan soyrizo, shredded lettuce, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, tomato and vegan sour cream
VEGAN California
Vegan steak, french fries, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and vegan sour cream
VEGAN Big Kahuna
1/2lb. of vegan meat with lots of chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of vegan steak or vegan chicken
VEGAN Hawaiian Pipeline
Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and vegan sour cream
VEGAN Unemployed Surfer
Refried beans, baja rice, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion
VEGAN Plain Jane
Choice of Vegan Carne Asada, Vegan Chicken or Vegan Chorizo, baja rice, refried beans & Vegan cheese
VEGAN El Hugo
Soyrizo, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, jalapeno, vegan sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple hot sauce
Tacos
2-Vegan Carne Asada Taco
Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3-Vegan Carne Asada Tacos
Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2-Vegan Chicken Taco
Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion, mild verde sauce and vegan sour cream
3-Vegan Chicken Tacos
Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion, mild verde sauce and vegan sour cream
2-Vegan Fish Taco
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca
3-Vegan Fish Tacos
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca
2-Vegan Soyrizo Taco
Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3-Vegan Soyrizo tacos
Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2-Vegan Veggie Taco
Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream
3-Vegan Veggie Tacos
Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream
2-Vegan Shrimp Tacos
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro
3-Vegan Shrimp Tacos
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro
Starter/Soup/Salad
Vegan Carne Asada Fries
Vegan steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole
Vegan Nacho
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole
Vegan Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with vegan cheese served with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca
Vegan Taco Salad
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, refried beans choice of vegan chicken, vegan steak or tofu, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca
Vegan 1/2 Carne Asada Fries
Vegan Surfside Salad
Vegan Tortilla Soup
Kids meal
Beverages
Bottled Coke Products
Jarritos
Horchata
House made sweeten cinnamon rice & almond milk
Hibiscus Tea
House made ginger cinnamon Hibiscus Tea
Bottled Water
Fountain Sodas (24oz.)
MONSTER
REDBULL
Vitamin Water
Gatorade
Mexican Soda
Apple Juice
Coffee
Perrier
Powerade
Nantucket
Sanpelligrino
JOE'S TEA
LIQUID DEATH WATER
AQUA FRESCAS
Water Tap
Margaritas
Apparel & Merch
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
OCEANFRONT LOCATION Authentic California Style Mexican Food
3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451