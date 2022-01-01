Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pelons Baja Grill - Virginia Beach Oceanfront

1,074 Reviews

$$

3619 Pacific Ave

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Popular Items

Hang Ten
California
The Dude

Starters

Chip & dip, nachos, quesadillas and more!

4oz Chips & Salsa

$3.00

4oz Chips & Guacamole

$4.75

*(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)

4oz Chips & Queso

$4.50
4oz Trio Chips & Dip

4oz Trio Chips & Dip

$8.95

Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)

Nachos

Nachos

$10.75

Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream *Nacho in photo is "Chica style"

Reg Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Reg Chips & Guacamole

$8.95

*(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)

Reg Chips & Queso

$7.95
Reg Trio Chips & Dip

Reg Trio Chips & Dip

$16.95

Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$16.95

Grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream

1/2 Carne Asada Fries

$10.95

Grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Tacos

$10.95

Grilled chicken or shredded machaca beef rolled in corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheddar jack cheese, cotija cheese, avocado sauce and sour cream - Four rolled tacos per order

Elote Corn

Elote Corn

$4.50

Grilled corn on the cob covered in a zesty chili cream sauce, topped with cotija cheese

Sriracha Corn

Sriracha Corn

$4.50

Grilled corn on the cob, sautéed in sweet chili sriracha glaze

Plain corn

$3.00

Corn on the cob

Tacos

Try our famous fish and shrimp tacos
3-Fish Tacos

3-Fish Tacos

$12.25

Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca

2-Fish Taco

$9.25

Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca

3-Shrimp Tacos

3-Shrimp Tacos

$13.25

Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa

2- Shrimp Taco

$9.50

Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa

3-Chicken Tacos

3-Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion, mild verde sauce and sour cream

2 - Chicken Tacos

$9.50

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion, mild verde sauce and sour cream

2 -Carne Asada Taco

$9.50

Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3- Carne Asada Tacos

3- Carne Asada Tacos

$12.95

Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3- Carnitas Tacos

$12.25

Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, guacamole and mild verde sauce

2 - Carnitas Tacos

$9.25

Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, guacamole and mild verde sauce

3- Chorizo Tacos

3- Chorizo Tacos

$12.50

Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

2- Chorizo Taco

$9.25

Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3- Vegetarian Tacos

3- Vegetarian Tacos

$12.25

Sautéed vegetables, cheddar jack & cotija cheese, sour cream & cilantro

2 -Vegetarian Tacos

$9.25

Sautéed vegetables, cheese and sour cream

Burritos

Burritos are wrapped in foil or can be made as a burrito bowl or as a salad with fresh mixed greens
The Dude

The Dude

$12.25

Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole *Dude burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo

Hang Ten

Hang Ten

$12.25

Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole

Grass Hut

Grass Hut

$11.75

Sauteed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, cheddar jack cheese, shredded green cabbage with baja rice, black beans, salsa fresca and guacamole **Grass Hut burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo

Chorizo Buritto

Chorizo Buritto

$11.95

Spicy pork sausage, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, medium picante sauce, tomato and sour cream

Surfs Up

$13.95

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, white fish and vegetables with pepper jack cheese, baja rice, refried beans and spicy baja sauce

California

California

$14.25

Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream

Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna

$13.95

Over 1/2lb. of meat, chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of grilled carne asada, grilled chicken or roasted carnitas **Big Kahuna burrito made as a burrito bowl with mixed greens in photo

Unemployed Surfer

$8.50

Refried beans, baja rice, cheddar jack cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion

The Curl

The Curl

$11.95

Fried white fish, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca **The Curl burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo

So Cal Breakfast burrito

So Cal Breakfast burrito

$10.25

Scrambled eggs, spicy chorizo sausage, fried potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onions & medium picante sauce

Plain Jane

$9.75

Baja rice, refried beans, cheddar jack cheese with choice of carne asada, grilled chicken, carnitas or chorizo

El Hugo

$11.95

Roasted shredded pork, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, green onion, jalapeno, baja sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple salsa

Hawaiian Pipeline

$11.75

Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and sour cream

Surf N Turf

$16.50

Choice of carne asada or grilled chicken, grilled shrimp with spicy baja cream sauce, avocado and salsa fresca

Sidekicks

4oz Salsa Fresca

$1.50

4oz Chunky Guacamole

$2.75

4oz Baja Sauce

$2.25

4oz Vegan Baja Sauce

$2.50

4oz Cheese

$1.95

4oz Queso Dip

$2.95

4oz Smooth Guacamole

$2.75

4oz Sour Cream

$1.25

4oz Fresh Tortillas (3)

$1.75

Medium bag Chips

$4.75

Large Bag Chips

$6.75

4oz Fruit Salsa

$1.50

4 oz Vegan Sour Cream

$2.00

4oz HP

$0.25

4oz Picante

$0.25

1/2 Salsa Fresca

$2.95

1/2 Smooth Guac

$5.95

1/2 pint Rice

$2.95

1/2 pint Baja Sauce

$4.50

1/2 Picante Sauce

$3.75

1/2 Queso Dip

$5.75

1/2 Chunky Guacamole

$5.95

1/2 Habanero Pineapple Sauce

$4.00

1/2 Verde Sauce

$4.00

1/2 Sour Cream

$2.75

1/2 Refried Beans

$2.95

1/2 pint Black Beans

$2.95

1/2 pint Cheese

$3.25

1/2 pint Fruit Salsa

$2.75

1/2 RICE 1/2 BLACK BEAN

$2.95

1/2 RICE 1/2 REFRIED

$2.95

1/2 Vegan Baja Sauce

$5.00

1\2 PINT GRILLED VEGGIES

$3.00

1/2 CHORIZO

$4.95

Pint Salsa Fresca

$5.25

Pint Chunky Guacamole

$11.50

Pint Baja Sauce

$8.25

Pint Verde Sauce

$7.75

Pint Queso Dip

$10.75

Pint Smooth Guac

$11.95

Pint Sour Cream

$5.75

Pint Habanero Pineapple Sauce

$7.75

Pint Black Beans

$5.75

Pint Refried Beans

$5.75

Pint Rice

$5.75

Pint Picante Sauce

$7.75

Pint Cheese

$6.50

Small Basket Of FRIES

$4.50

Large Basket Of Fries

$7.50

Salads

Surfside Salad

Surfside Salad

$13.25

Tossed mixed greens and shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole, topped with corn tortilla strips, choice of grilled white fish, sautéed pepper shrimp, grilled chicken or blacked tofu. Served with creamy cilantro pepper dressing on the side

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.25

Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, refried beans and cheddar jack cheese, topped with salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole

Tortilla Soup

$7.25

A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato based soup with chunky guacamole topped with tortilla strips and sour cream

Children’s Menu

Kids Soft Chicken Taco

$6.95

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese and shredded lettuce

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Refried beans and cheddar jack cheese

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Nacho

$6.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips with melted cheddar jack cheese

Desserts

Brownie

$2.95

Cookie

$2.95
Churros

Churros

$3.25

Fried-dough-pastry rolled in cinnamon and sugar

Vegan Brownie

$2.95

Pumpkin Chimi

$7.50

Deep fried burrito stuffed with spiced cinnamon apples and cream cheese, topped with caramel and whipped cream.

Bunuelos

$7.50

fried flour tortilla topped with cinnamon sugar, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & maple syrup.

LUNCH

CHANGA

$9.95

TACO COMBO

$9.95

QUESO BURRITO

$9.95

SOUP AND DILLA

$9.95

GRINGO

$9.95

Burritos

VEGAN Hang Ten

$14.09

Vegan chicken, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole.

VEGAN Dude

$14.09

Vegan steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole

VEGAN Curl

$13.74

Cajun fried tofu, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca

VEGAN Grass Hut

$13.54

Sautéed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, shredded green cabbage, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and guacamole

VEGAN Chorizo Burrito

$13.74

Vegan soyrizo, shredded lettuce, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, tomato and vegan sour cream

VEGAN California

$17.09

Vegan steak, french fries, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and vegan sour cream

VEGAN Big Kahuna

$16.06

1/2lb. of vegan meat with lots of chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of vegan steak or vegan chicken

VEGAN Hawaiian Pipeline

$13.51

Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and vegan sour cream

VEGAN Unemployed Surfer

$9.77

Refried beans, baja rice, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion

VEGAN Plain Jane

$11.21

Choice of Vegan Carne Asada, Vegan Chicken or Vegan Chorizo, baja rice, refried beans & Vegan cheese

VEGAN El Hugo

$13.74

Soyrizo, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, jalapeno, vegan sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple hot sauce

Tacos

2-Vegan Carne Asada Taco

$10.29

Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3-Vegan Carne Asada Tacos

$14.37

Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

2-Vegan Chicken Taco

$10.29

Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion, mild verde sauce and vegan sour cream

3-Vegan Chicken Tacos

$14.37

Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion, mild verde sauce and vegan sour cream

2-Vegan Fish Taco

$10.06

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca

3-Vegan Fish Tacos

$13.54

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca

2-Vegan Soyrizo Taco

$10.06

Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3-Vegan Soyrizo tacos

$13.54

Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

2-Vegan Veggie Taco

$10.06

Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream

3-Vegan Veggie Tacos

$13.54

Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream

2-Vegan Shrimp Tacos

$10.29

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro

3-Vegan Shrimp Tacos

$14.37

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro

Starter/Soup/Salad

Vegan Carne Asada Fries

$18.68

Vegan steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole

Vegan Nacho

$12.36

Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole

Vegan Quesadilla

$10.29

Flour tortillas filled with vegan cheese served with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca

Vegan Taco Salad

$14.08

Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, refried beans choice of vegan chicken, vegan steak or tofu, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca

Vegan 1/2 Carne Asada Fries

$11.78

Vegan Surfside Salad

$15.24

Vegan Tortilla Soup

$8.33

Kids meal

VEGAN kids soft chicken taco

$7.87

Flour tortilla, vegan chicken, vegan cheese and shredded lettuce

VEGAN kids bean/cheese burrito

$7.87

Refried beans and vegan cheese

VEGAN kids cheese quesadilla

$7.87

Flour tortillas with vegan cheese

Beverages

Bottled Coke Products

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50
Horchata

Horchata

$3.95

House made sweeten cinnamon rice & almond milk

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$3.75

House made ginger cinnamon Hibiscus Tea

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fountain Sodas (24oz.)

$2.95

MONSTER

$3.00

REDBULL

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Nantucket

$3.50

Sanpelligrino

$2.75

JOE'S TEA

$3.50Out of stock

LIQUID DEATH WATER

$3.25

AQUA FRESCAS

$2.50

Water Tap

Can Beers

BUD LIGHT

$3.95

COORS LIGHT

$3.95

YUENGLING

$4.50

MILLER LIGHT

$3.95

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

TECATE

$3.75

MODELO NEGRA

$5.50

DOS EQUIS AMBER

$5.00

DOS EQUIS LAGER

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Landshark

$4.50

TROPO CHICO SELTZER

$4.50
Coastal Cocktails

$6.00

Coastal Cocktails

$6.00

CORONA PREMIER

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Juicy Cocktails

Paloma

$8.00

North End Crusher

$10.00

Orange Crush

$6.50

El Hefe

$8.00

37th St

$8.00

Margaritas

22oz HOUSE MARG

$12.75

Our most popular margarita and the biggest bang for the buck! HOUSE TEQUILA, TRIPLE SEC, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE

22oz STRAWBERRY MARG

$12.00

22oz CADILLAC

$18.00

22oz CLASSIC`

$16.00

16oz SPICY PINEAPPLE

$12.00

Watemelon Marg

$10.00

Apparel & Merch

Pelon's Long Sleeve Shirt

Pelon's Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00

Pelon’s Ultra Soft Long Sleeve Cotton Logo T-Shirt. Small front breast logo with large logo on back

Pelon's Baseball Tee

Pelon's Baseball Tee

$25.00

Pelon’s Ultra Soft Long Sleeve Baseball Cotton Logo T-Shirt. Two tone black and charcoal gray. Small front breast logo with large logo on back.

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

OCEANFRONT LOCATION Authentic California Style Mexican Food

Website

Location

3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

