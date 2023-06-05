  • Home
Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill 11601 Shadow Creek Parkway Pearland TX 77584 713-340-3231

6,669 Reviews

$

11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy

Ste 103

Pearland, TX 77584

Popular Items

Small Taco

Small Taco

$3.25

Sausage & Cheese Kolache

$3.15
Burrito

Burrito

$4.85

BREAKFAST

Donuts

Glazed Dozen

Glazed Dozen

$12.00

Mixed Dozen

$14.50

Large Donut Hole

$3.25

Small Donut Hole

$2.15

Glazed

$1.25

Sugar

$1.25

Cinnamon Sugar

$1.25

Glazed Choc

$1.25

Choc Iced

$1.50

Choc Sprinkle

$1.50

Choc Nut

$1.50

Choc White Strip

$1.50

Maple Iced

$1.50

Maple Nut

$1.50

White Iced

$1.50

White Sprinkle

$1.50

White Choc Stripe

$1.50

Pink Iced

$1.50

Pink Sprinkle

$1.50

Red Iced

$1.50

Red Sprinkle

$1.50

Blue Iced

$1.50

Blue Sprinkle

$1.50

Yellow Iced

$1.50Out of stock

Coconut Iced

$1.50

Coconut Crunch

$1.50

Vanilla Filled

$1.50

Choc Filled

$1.50

Bavarian Filled

$1.50

Strawberry Filled

$1.50

Raspberry Filled

$1.50

Apple Filled

$1.50

Lemon Filled

$1.50

Coconut Cream

$1.50

Boston Cream

$1.50

Plain Cake

$1.25

Glazed Cake

$1.25

Blueberry Cake

$1.25

Glazed Blueberry Cake

$1.25

Choc Iced Cake

$1.50

Maple Iced Cake

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$1.95
Cinnamond Twist

Cinnamond Twist

$1.95

Old Fashion Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Éclair

$2.50

Maple Roll

$2.50

Bear Claw

$1.95

Apple Fritter

$2.50
fruity Pebbles

fruity Pebbles

$1.90

Coco Puff

$1.90
Captain Crunch

Captain Crunch

$1.90
Maple Bacon Donut

Maple Bacon Donut

$2.85
Oreo Donut

Oreo Donut

$2.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Banana Muffin

$3.25

Cranberry Muffin

$3.25

Kolaches

Sausage & Cheese Kolache

$3.15

Sausage Cheese Jalapena Kolache

$3.15

Sausage Kolache

$3.15

Boudin Kolache

$3.15

Ham & Cheese Kolache

$3.15

Mix Kolache Dozen

$32.00

Breakfast Plates

Peña's Classic which includes 2 eggs, choices go meat, hash browns or grits and pancakes

Biscuit and Gravy

$7.50
California Plate

California Plate

$9.75
Huevos Ranchero

Huevos Ranchero

$9.50
Migas

Migas

$10.25
Pena’s Classic

Pena’s Classic

$12.50

Farmer's Breakfast

$10.50

Sunrise Plate

$7.25

Avocado Toast

$6.25

#1 Bundle: eggs, pancakes, potatoes, meat and, biscuits

$55.00

#2 Bundle: eggs, refried beans, potatoes, meat & tortillas

$55.00

#3 Bundle: eggs, waffles and chicken

$65.00
Chick-Egg Special

Chick-Egg Special

$9.75

Fried Chicken Breast served on top off hash browns and topped with 2 over medium eggs. Comes with a side of gravy.

Pancakes & Waffles

1 Classic Pancake

$2.75

2 Classic Pancake

$5.50

3 Classic Pancake

$7.99
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.25

Belgium waffle

$6.75

Tacos/Bowls

Breakfast Burrito
Small Taco

Small Taco

$3.25
Burrito

Burrito

$4.85
Bowl

Bowl

$5.85
Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.29

Brisket Taco

$3.29

Bean $ cheese taco

$2.50

Bean & Cheese burrito

$2.75

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Sandwiches

Ultimate Southern Chicken Biscuit

Ultimate Southern Chicken Biscuit

$8.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.50
Pena’s Donut Sandwich

Pena’s Donut Sandwich

$5.50
Meaty Trio

Meaty Trio

$7.85
Southern Chicken Donut

Southern Chicken Donut

$5.50
Southern Chicken Biscuit

Southern Chicken Biscuit

$5.50

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Veggie Sandwich

$5.50

Gobbler

$5.50

Sausage Biscuit

$2.50
Brisket Donut

Brisket Donut

$5.75

Brisket Biscuit

$5.75

A La Carte

1 Egg

$1.65

2 eggs

$2.75

Bagel

$2.75

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$3.25

Biscuit

$2.75

Corn Tortillas (2)

$0.75

Country Potatoes

$2.50

Crispy Bacon

$2.75

Croissant

$2.48

Cup of Fruit

$3.25

English Muffin

$2.50

Flour Tortillas (2)

$0.75

Grits

$1.65

Hash Brown Patty

$1.65

Hashbrowns (real)

$2.75

Refried Beans

$1.75

Sausage

$2.75

Side of Avocado

$1.75

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.85

Texas Toast

$1.65

Turkey Sausage

$2.75

Side Of Gravy

$1.50

Ham

$2.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Sunrise

$5.25

Kid's Pancake

$4.25

Kids Kolache Combo

$4.50

Kids Donut Combo

$2.50

Keto Breakfast

Keto Barbacoa Scramble

$8.25

Keto Mushroom Melt

$6.25

Keto Bacon Bagel

$6.25

Keto Burrito

$4.75

Keto Eggs Ranchero

$4.99

Keto Egg Stacker

$7.75

LUNCH

Lunch Plates

Chicken Tenders with French fries and country gravy.
Catfish Plate

Catfish Plate

$11.95

Catfish/Shrimp combo

$11.95
Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.25

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.95
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Ribeye Quesadilla

$11.50

Shrimp Plate

$11.95
Street Taco Plate

Street Taco Plate

$10.25

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.50

Catfish Filet (single)

$3.25

Shrimp (Single)

$1.75

Burgers

Mushroom Burger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Bugeritto

$9.50
Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$11.25
Green Hornet

Green Hornet

$11.50
Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$11.25
Peña’s Donut Burger

Peña’s Donut Burger

$9.50
Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$12.25
Queso Burger

Queso Burger

$10.50

Rooster Burger

$12.25

Turkey burger

$9.50

Veggie Burger

$8.95

Hamburger Patty

$4.25

Soups & Salads

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Lg Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.25

Sm Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.75

Garden Salad

$5.25

Extra Dressing (Copy)

$0.75

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.25

Buffalo Chicken

$10.75

Catfish Poyboy

$11.50
Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Pena's Grill Chicken

$10.75
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.50

Shrimp Poyboy

$11.50
Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$10.75
Texas Club

Texas Club

$11.50

Sides

Chips

$1.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

FrenchFries

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Refried Beans

$1.50

Shrimp (Single)

$1.75

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.85

Side Salad

$2.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Tator Tots

$3.25

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.25

Kid's 1/4 lb Burger

$5.25

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Special Fries

Queso Fries

$5.95
Baked Potato Fries

Baked Potato Fries

$6.75
Smokehouse Fries

Smokehouse Fries

$9.95

DRINKS

Coca-Cola Drinks

Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50+

Barq’s Root Beer is a bold and spicy choice for people who know what they want​

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.50+

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50+

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50+

It’s a bubbly, fruity flavored, orange soda that tastes great with your fave snack thing

Fanta Strawberry

Fanta Strawberry

$2.50+

It’s a bubbly, fruity flavored, strawberry soda that tastes great with your fave snack thing

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50+

A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool​

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

Milk

$1.75+

Simply Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Energy Drinks

$3.85+

Minute Maid

$2.75+

Powered aid

$2.75+

Mexican Soda

$2.75+

COFFEE

Coffee

Americano

$2.25+

BulletProof

$4.79

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Coffee Condiments (per box)

$5.00

Coffee-To-Go (Cafe de Olla)

$18.00

Coffee-To-Go (Texas Pecan)

$18.00

Coffee-To-Go Box 96oz

$16.00

Cortado

$3.00

Double Espresso

$2.70

Extra Espresso Shot

$1.50

Flavor Shot

$0.95

Hot Coffee

Iced Coffee

London Fog

$3.75+

Lattes

Extra Espresso Shot

$1.50

Chai Tea

$3.50

Plain Latte

$3.75

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75

Miel Latte

$3.75

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

Frappes

Vanilla Frappe

$4.95+

Hazelnut Frappe

$4.95+

Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

White Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Caramel Frappe

$4.95+

Wildberry Frappe

$4.95+

Strawberry Frappe

$4.95+

Strawberry Banana Frappe

$4.95+

Mango Frappe

$4.95+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Choc 12 oz

$2.99

Hot Choc 16 oz

$3.49

Hot Choc 20 oz

$3.99

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Iced Lattes

Iced Lattes

$4.65+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! A unique Mom & Pop eatery. Breakfast and lunch. Area's best Donuts, plus fresh food made to order from our grill.

Website

Location

11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Ste 103, Pearland, TX 77584

Directions

