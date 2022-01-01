- Home
Penguin Ed's BBQ- Mission Blvd
2773 Mission
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Single Side
1/2 Pint Sides
Pint Sides
Quart Sides
Gallon Sides
Bread/Buns
2 oz. Sauces
4 oz. Sauces
1/2 Pint Sauces
1 Pint Sauces
1 Quart Sauces
Drinks
Bulk Drinks
Appetizers
1/2 BBQ Wings
Smoked BBQ chicken wings tossed in a our spicy wing sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Full BBQ Wings
Smoked BBQ chicken wings tossed in a our spicy wing sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Pulled Pork NACHOS
Pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and mild BBQ sauce
Cheezy Tators
Our home fries topped with melted cheese, grilled peppers, and onions
Salads
Reg. House Salad
Mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Reg. Smoked Chicken Salad
Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Reg. Pulled Pork Salad
Smoked pulled pork, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Reg. Chopped Beef Salad
Smoked chopped beef, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Reg. Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Lg. House Salad
Mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Lg. Smoked Chicken Salad
Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Lg. Pulled Pork Salad
Smoked pulled pork ,mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Lg. Chopped Beef Salad
Smoked chopped beef, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Lg. Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Reg. Portabello Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, cheddar & mozzarella cheese topped with grilled portabello mushrooms
Side Salad*
Mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
BBQ Sandwiches
Junior BBQ Pulled Pork
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
Junior BBQ Pulled Chicken
Smoked pulled chicken topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
Junior BBQ Chopped Beef
Smoked chopped beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
Junior BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket
Smoked sliced beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
Junior Polish Sausage
Smoked polish sausage topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
Reg. BBQ Pulled Pork
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
Reg. BBQ Pulled Chicken
Smoked pulled chicken topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
Reg. BBQ Chopped Beef
Smoked chopped beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
Reg. BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket
Smoked sliced beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
Reg. Polish Sausage
Smoked polish sausage topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
Jumbo BBQ Pulled Pork
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
Jumbo BBQ Pulled Chicken
Smoked pulled chicken topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
Jumbo BBQ Chopped Beef
Smoked chopped beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
Jumbo BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket
Smoked sliced beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
Jumbo BBQ Polish Sausage
Smoked polish sausage topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
BBQ Plate Dinners
Kids Meals
Kids BBQ Beef Meal
Jr. Sliced or chopped Beef sandwich on a bun, comes with your choice of one side and a small drink or juice box.
Kids BBQ Pulled Pork Meal
Jr. Pulled Pork sandwich on a bun, comes with your choice of one side and a small drink or juice box.
Kid Pulled Chicken Meal
BBQ smoked pulled chicken on a bun served with one side item and a small drink or juice box.
Kids BBQ Polish Sausage Meal
BBQ smoked polish sausage on a bun served with one side item and a small drink or juice box.
Kids Hamburger Meal
Junior sized burger plain, on a bun served with one side item and a small drink or juice box.
Kids Grilled Cheese Meal
American Cheese melted on Texas toast served with one side items and a small drink or juice box.
Kids Mac & Cheese Meal
1/2 Pint of macaroni and cheese served with one side item and a small drink or juice box.
Kid Rib Meal
Single pork spare rib, comes with your choice of one side and a small drink or juice box.
Ribs & Chicken
Single Rib
1 Pork Spare Rib that comes with 2oz. of your choice of BBQ sauce
Ribs & Bread
20-24 oz. of pork spare ribs, served with 2 slices of Texas Toast. Comes with 4oz. of your choice of BBQ sauce
Rib COMBO
20-24 oz. of pork spare ribs, served with your choice of 2 side items and Texas toast. Comes with 4oz. of your choice of BBQ sauce
1/2 Rack of Ribs
6 BBQ Pork spare ribs, comes with 4oz. of your choice of BBQ sauce. Serves about 1-2 people
Rack of Ribs
12 BBQ Pork spare ribs served a 1/2 pint of your choice of BBQ sauce. Serves about 3-4 people
1/2 Smoked Chicken
1/2 bbq smoked chicken served with a 4 oz. side of your choice of BBQ sauce
1/2 Chicken COMBO
1/2 smoked chicken served with your choice of 2 sides and Texas Toast. Comes with a 4oz. of sauce
Whole Chicken
1 whole smoked chicken, comes with a 1/2 pint of sauce
Rib & Chicken COMBO
2 smoked pork spare ribs and 1/2 smoked chicken served with 2 sides and Texas toast. Comes with 4oz. of BBQ sauce.
Baked Potatoes
Baked Potato*
1 lb. Idaho potato, butter & sour cream upon request
Loaded Baked Potato*
1 lb Idaho potato served with butter, sour cream, mushrooms, broccoli, cheddar, bacon, and ranch. Add any meat for 3.00
BBQ Meat Potato
1 lb. Idaho baked potato topped with your choice of BBQ meat
Burgers + Grill Items
1/3 lb Charbroiled Hamburger
Cooked to order hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll. Make it a cheeseburger for .95
1/3 lb Blues Burger
Cooked to order hamburger with bleu cheese, grilled onion, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll.
1/3 lb Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Cooked to order hamburger with swiss, grilled onions, mushrooms, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll.
Jr. Burger
Cooked to order hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll. Make it a cheeseburger for .95.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
6 oz. chicken breast grilled to order with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll. Combo with 2 sides for $3.25!
Low Carb Chicken Breast
6 oz. chicken breast served with a side salad & your choice of green beans, coleslaw, or broccoli.
BLT
Crispy BLT! Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on Texas toast.
Portabello Sandwich
Grilled portabello mushroom sandwich with melted swiss cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll.
Garden Burger
Meatless patty made from rice, mushrooms, onions, oats, and natural seasonings served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll
Black Bean Burger
Tex-mex veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll
Grill Cheese
American cheese melted on Texas toast.
SUBS
Club Sub
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella and american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a sourdough hoagie roll. Served hot. Make it a combo for $3.25!
Pork Sub
Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and mayo served on a hoagie roll. Served hot Make it a combo for $3.25!
Chicken Sub
Chopped smoked pulled chicken, with swiss cheese, grilled peppers and onion served on a sourdough hoagie roll. Served hot. Make it a combo for $3.25!
Philly Sub
Smoked Sliced Beef, swiss cheese, grilled peppers & onions served on a sourdough hoagie roll. Served hot. Make it a combo for $3.25
Veggie Sub
Swiss, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, onion, black olives, lettuce, and mayo served on a sourdough hoagie roll. Served hot.
House Specials
Bundacos
Two soft taco shells stuffed with pulled pork, grilled peppers & onions, cheese, coleslaw, and mild sauce. Served with home fries & sour cream on the side
Arkie CheeseSteak
Smoked pulled pork sandwich with melted swiss, grilled peppers & onions served on Texas toast. Make it a combo for $3.25!
Family Packs
Rib Pack (Feeds 3-4)
1 rack of pork spare ribs with 2 pints of side orders, 4 slices of Texas toast, and a 1/2 pint of BBQ sauce
Family Pack #1 (feeds 4)
1 lb of pulled pork or polish sausage, 2 pints of side orders, 4 buns, and your choice of BBQ sauce. Substitute chicken or beef for upcharge
CALL STORE: Family Pack #2***
FEEDS 10-12. Please call the store to order the Family #2 pack. 1 lb pulled pork, 1 lb pulled chicken, 1 lb beef brisket, 3 quarts of side orders, 12 buns and bbq sauce. $91.95
CALL STORE: Family Pack #3***
FEEDS 24. Please call the store to order the Family #3 pack. 2 lb pulled pork, 2 lb pulled chicken, 2 lb beef brisket, 6 quarts of side orders, 24 buns and bbq sauce. $183.95
CALL STORE: Family Pack #4***
FEEDS 50. Please call the store to order the Family #4 pack. 4 lb pulled pork, 4 lb pulled chicken, 4 lb beef brisket, 3 gallons of side orders, 50 buns and bbq sauce. $335.95
1/4 lb Meats*
1/2 lb Meats*
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated local business. Fast-casual BBQ. Come in and enjoy!
2773 Mission, Fayetteville, AR 72703