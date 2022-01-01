Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Breakfast & Brunch

Penguin Ed's BBQ- Mission Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2773 Mission

Fayetteville, AR 72703

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Plate #1
Reg. Smoked Chicken Salad
Family Pack #1 (feeds 4)

Single Side

BBQ Beans (4oz.)

BBQ Beans (4oz.)
$2.50

$2.50
Cole Slaw (4oz.)

Cole Slaw (4oz.)
$2.50

$2.50
Brown Beans (4oz.)

Brown Beans (4oz.)
$2.50

$2.50
Mac/Cheese (4oz.)

Mac/Cheese (4oz.)
$2.50

$2.50
Potato Salad (4oz.)

Potato Salad (4oz.)
$2.50

$2.50
Pasta Salad (4oz.)

Pasta Salad (4oz.)
$2.50

$2.50
Green Beans (4oz.)

Green Beans (4oz.)
$2.50

$2.50
Broccoli (4oz.)

Broccoli (4oz.)
$2.50

$2.50
Chips

Chips

$0.75

1/2 Pint Sides

1/2 Pt BBQ Baked Beans

1/2 Pt BBQ Baked Beans
$3.95

$3.95
1/2 Pt Coleslaw

1/2 Pt Coleslaw
$3.95

$3.95
1/2 Pt Brown Beans

1/2 Pt Brown Beans
$3.95

$3.95
1/2 Pt Mac & Cheese

1/2 Pt Mac & Cheese
$3.95

$3.95
1/2 Pt Potato Salad

1/2 Pt Potato Salad
$3.95

$3.95
1/2 Pt Pasta Salad

1/2 Pt Pasta Salad
$3.95

$3.95
1/2 Pt Green Beans

1/2 Pt Green Beans
$3.95

$3.95
1/2 Pt Home Fries

1/2 Pt Home Fries
$2.25

$2.25
1/2 Pt Broccoli

1/2 Pt Broccoli
$3.95

$3.95

Pint Sides

Pint BBQ Baked Beans

Pint BBQ Baked Beans
$7.50

$7.50
Pint Coleslaw

Pint Coleslaw
$7.50

$7.50
Pint Brown Beans

Pint Brown Beans
$7.50

$7.50
Pint Mac & Cheese

Pint Mac & Cheese
$7.50

$7.50
Pint Potato Salad

Pint Potato Salad
$7.50

$7.50
Pint Pasta Salad

Pint Pasta Salad
$7.50

$7.50
Pint Green Beans

Pint Green Beans
$7.50

$7.50
Pint Home Fries

Pint Home Fries
$4.45

$4.45
Pint Broccoli

Pint Broccoli
$7.50

$7.50

Quart Sides

1 Qt BBQ Baked Beans

1 Qt BBQ Baked Beans
$13.50

$13.50
1 Qt Coleslaw

1 Qt Coleslaw

$13.50
1 Qt Brown Beans

1 Qt Brown Beans
$13.50

$13.50
1 Qt Mac & Cheese

1 Qt Mac & Cheese
$13.50

$13.50
1 Qt Potato Salad

1 Qt Potato Salad
$13.50

$13.50
1 Qt Pasta Salad

1 Qt Pasta Salad
$13.50

$13.50
1 Qt Green Beans

1 Qt Green Beans
$13.50

$13.50
1 Qt Home Fries

1 Qt Home Fries
$8.50

$8.50
1 QT Broccoli

1 QT Broccoli

$13.50

Gallon Sides

1 Gal BBQ Baked Beans

1 Gal BBQ Baked Beans
$41.95

$41.95
1 Gal Coleslaw

1 Gal Coleslaw
$41.95

$41.95
1 Gal Brown Beans

1 Gal Brown Beans
$41.95

$41.95
1 Gal Mac & Cheese

1 Gal Mac & Cheese
$41.95

$41.95
1 Gal Potato Salad

1 Gal Potato Salad
$41.95

$41.95
1 Gal Pasta Salad

1 Gal Pasta Salad
$41.95

$41.95
1 Gal Green Beans

1 Gal Green Beans
$41.95

$41.95
1 Gal Home Fries

1 Gal Home Fries
$28.95

$28.95
1 Gal Broccoli

1 Gal Broccoli
$41.95

$41.95

Bread/Buns

Loaf of Bread*

$5.25

12 slices of UNTOASTED Texas toast

Loaf of Toasted Bread*

$5.50

12 slices of Texas toast

Bun(s)

$0.50

Hamburger Bun. Specify quantity

Toast

Toast

$0.50

Slice of Texas toast. Specify quantity

2 oz. Sauces

Extra Mild sauce 2 oz.

Extra Hot sauce 2oz.

Extra Medium sauce 2oz.

Extra Carolina Southern Mustard Sauce 2oz.

Extra Ghost Pepper 2oz.

Extra Ranch 2oz.
$0.48

$0.48

Extra House 2oz.
$0.48

$0.48

4 oz. Sauces

Extra Mild sauce 4oz.
$0.95

$0.95

Extra Medium sauce 4oz.
$0.95

$0.95

Extra Hot sauce 4oz.
$0.95

$0.95

Extra Carolina Southern Mustard Sauce 4oz.
$0.95

$0.95

Extra Ghost Pepper 4oz.
$0.95

$0.95

Extra Ranch 4oz.
$0.95

$0.95

Extra House 4oz.
$0.95

$0.95

1/2 Pint Sauces

1/2 Pt Mild Sauce
$2.50

$2.50

1/2 Pt Medium Sauce
$2.50

$2.50

1/2 Pt Hot Sauce
$2.50

$2.50

1/2 Pt Carolina Southern Mustard
$2.50

$2.50

1/2 Pt Ghost Pepper
$2.50

$2.50

1/2 Pt Ranch
$2.50

$2.50

1/2 Pt House
$2.50

$2.50

1 Pint Sauces

1 Pt Mild Sauce
$4.50

$4.50

1 Pt Medium Sauce
$4.50

$4.50

1 Pt Hot Sauce
$4.50

$4.50

1 Pt Carolina Southern Mustard
$4.50

$4.50

1 Pt Ghost Pepper
$4.50

$4.50

1 Pt Ranch

$4.50

1 Pt House

$4.50

1 Quart Sauces

1 Qt Mild Sauce
$8.25

$8.25

1 Qt Medium Sauce
$8.25

$8.25

1 Qt Hot Sauce
$8.25

$8.25

1 Qt Carolina Southern Mustard
$8.25

$8.25

1 Qt Ghost Pepper
$8.25

$8.25

1 Qt Ranch

$8.25

1 Qt House

$8.25

Drinks

DRINK

$2.25

COKE

$2.25

Coke 0

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Orange Fanta
$2.25

$2.25

Powerade

$2.25

Fresh Lemonade
$2.50

$2.50

TEA

$2.25

Coffee

$1.75

Water

Togo KID Drink

Bulk Drinks

Gallon Lemonade

$7.50

Fresh hand squeezed lemonade

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.25

Fresh brewed tea

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.25

Fresh brewed tea

Appetizers

1/2 BBQ Wings

1/2 BBQ Wings

$5.95Out of stock

Smoked BBQ chicken wings tossed in a our spicy wing sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Full BBQ Wings

Full BBQ Wings

$9.95Out of stock

Smoked BBQ chicken wings tossed in a our spicy wing sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Pulled Pork NACHOS

Pulled Pork NACHOS

$9.95

Pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and mild BBQ sauce

Cheezy Tators

Cheezy Tators

$6.25

Our home fries topped with melted cheese, grilled peppers, and onions

Salads

Reg. House Salad

Reg. House Salad

$5.95

Mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Reg. Smoked Chicken Salad

Reg. Smoked Chicken Salad

$9.25

Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Reg. Pulled Pork Salad

Reg. Pulled Pork Salad

$9.25

Smoked pulled pork, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Reg. Chopped Beef Salad

Reg. Chopped Beef Salad

$9.95

Smoked chopped beef, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Reg. Chef Salad

Reg. Chef Salad

$9.50

Ham, Turkey, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Lg. House Salad

Lg. House Salad

$7.50

Mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Lg. Smoked Chicken Salad

Lg. Smoked Chicken Salad

$10.75

Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Lg. Pulled Pork Salad

Lg. Pulled Pork Salad

$10.75

Smoked pulled pork ,mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Lg. Chopped Beef Salad

Lg. Chopped Beef Salad

$11.60

Smoked chopped beef, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Lg. Chef Salad

Lg. Chef Salad

$10.75

Ham, Turkey, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Reg. Portabello Salad

Reg. Portabello Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, cheddar & mozzarella cheese topped with grilled portabello mushrooms

Side Salad*

Side Salad*

$3.75

Mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.

BBQ Sandwiches

Junior BBQ Pulled Pork

Junior BBQ Pulled Pork

$5.75

Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.

Junior BBQ Pulled Chicken

Junior BBQ Pulled Chicken

$5.75

Smoked pulled chicken topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.

Junior BBQ Chopped Beef

Junior BBQ Chopped Beef

$5.75

Smoked chopped beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.

Junior BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket

Junior BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket

$5.75

Smoked sliced beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.

Junior Polish Sausage

Junior Polish Sausage

$5.75

Smoked polish sausage topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.

Reg. BBQ Pulled Pork

Reg. BBQ Pulled Pork

$6.95

Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.

Reg. BBQ Pulled Chicken

Reg. BBQ Pulled Chicken

$6.95

Smoked pulled chicken topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Reg. BBQ Chopped Beef

Reg. BBQ Chopped Beef

$8.25

Smoked chopped beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Reg. BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket

Reg. BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket

$8.25

Smoked sliced beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Reg. Polish Sausage

Reg. Polish Sausage

$6.95

Smoked polish sausage topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Jumbo BBQ Pulled Pork

Jumbo BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.75

Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Jumbo BBQ Pulled Chicken

Jumbo BBQ Pulled Chicken

$8.75

Smoked pulled chicken topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Jumbo BBQ Chopped Beef

Jumbo BBQ Chopped Beef

$9.50

Smoked chopped beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Jumbo BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket

Jumbo BBQ Sliced Beef Brisket

$9.50

Smoked sliced beef topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Jumbo BBQ Polish Sausage

Jumbo BBQ Polish Sausage

$8.75

Smoked polish sausage topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

BBQ Plate Dinners

BBQ Plate #1

BBQ Plate #1

$12.50

Your choice of one bbq meat (6oz.) served with 2 sides and Texas toast

BBQ Plate #2

BBQ Plate #2

$14.25

Your choice of 2 meats (5 oz. of each) served with 2 side items and Texas toast

BBQ Plate #3

BBQ Plate #3

$17.75

Your choice of 3 meats served with 3 side items and Texas toast

Kids Meals

Kids BBQ Beef Meal

Kids BBQ Beef Meal

$4.75

Jr. Sliced or chopped Beef sandwich on a bun, comes with your choice of one side and a small drink or juice box.

Kids BBQ Pulled Pork Meal

Kids BBQ Pulled Pork Meal

$4.75

Jr. Pulled Pork sandwich on a bun, comes with your choice of one side and a small drink or juice box.

Kid Pulled Chicken Meal

Kid Pulled Chicken Meal

$4.75

BBQ smoked pulled chicken on a bun served with one side item and a small drink or juice box.

Kids BBQ Polish Sausage Meal

Kids BBQ Polish Sausage Meal

$4.75

BBQ smoked polish sausage on a bun served with one side item and a small drink or juice box.

Kids Hamburger Meal

Kids Hamburger Meal

$4.75

Junior sized burger plain, on a bun served with one side item and a small drink or juice box.

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$4.75

American Cheese melted on Texas toast served with one side items and a small drink or juice box.

Kids Mac & Cheese Meal

Kids Mac & Cheese Meal

$4.75

1/2 Pint of macaroni and cheese served with one side item and a small drink or juice box.

Kid Rib Meal

Kid Rib Meal

$4.75

Single pork spare rib, comes with your choice of one side and a small drink or juice box.

Ribs & Chicken

Single Rib

Single Rib

$3.25Out of stock

1 Pork Spare Rib that comes with 2oz. of your choice of BBQ sauce

Ribs & Bread

Ribs & Bread

$13.50Out of stock

20-24 oz. of pork spare ribs, served with 2 slices of Texas Toast. Comes with 4oz. of your choice of BBQ sauce

Rib COMBO

Rib COMBO

$15.95Out of stock

20-24 oz. of pork spare ribs, served with your choice of 2 side items and Texas toast. Comes with 4oz. of your choice of BBQ sauce

1/2 Rack of Ribs

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$19.95Out of stock

6 BBQ Pork spare ribs, comes with 4oz. of your choice of BBQ sauce. Serves about 1-2 people

Rack of Ribs

Rack of Ribs

$35.95Out of stock

12 BBQ Pork spare ribs served a 1/2 pint of your choice of BBQ sauce. Serves about 3-4 people

1/2 Smoked Chicken

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$9.25

1/2 bbq smoked chicken served with a 4 oz. side of your choice of BBQ sauce

1/2 Chicken COMBO

1/2 Chicken COMBO

$12.95

1/2 smoked chicken served with your choice of 2 sides and Texas Toast. Comes with a 4oz. of sauce

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$14.50

1 whole smoked chicken, comes with a 1/2 pint of sauce

Rib & Chicken COMBO

Rib & Chicken COMBO

$18.95

2 smoked pork spare ribs and 1/2 smoked chicken served with 2 sides and Texas toast. Comes with 4oz. of BBQ sauce.

Baked Potatoes

Baked Potato*

Baked Potato*

$4.50

1 lb. Idaho potato, butter & sour cream upon request

Loaded Baked Potato*

Loaded Baked Potato*

$8.95

1 lb Idaho potato served with butter, sour cream, mushrooms, broccoli, cheddar, bacon, and ranch. Add any meat for 3.00

BBQ Meat Potato

BBQ Meat Potato

$8.95Out of stock

1 lb. Idaho baked potato topped with your choice of BBQ meat

Burgers + Grill Items

1/3 lb Charbroiled Hamburger

1/3 lb Charbroiled Hamburger

$8.50

Cooked to order hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll. Make it a cheeseburger for .95

1/3 lb Blues Burger

1/3 lb Blues Burger

$9.50

Cooked to order hamburger with bleu cheese, grilled onion, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll.

1/3 lb Mushroom & Swiss Burger

1/3 lb Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$9.50

Cooked to order hamburger with swiss, grilled onions, mushrooms, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll.

Jr. Burger

$4.95

Cooked to order hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll. Make it a cheeseburger for .95.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.50

6 oz. chicken breast grilled to order with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll. Combo with 2 sides for $3.25!

Low Carb Chicken Breast

Low Carb Chicken Breast

$9.95

6 oz. chicken breast served with a side salad & your choice of green beans, coleslaw, or broccoli.

BLT

$6.50

Crispy BLT! Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on Texas toast.

Portabello Sandwich

Portabello Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Grilled portabello mushroom sandwich with melted swiss cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll.

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$9.50

Meatless patty made from rice, mushrooms, onions, oats, and natural seasonings served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$9.50

Tex-mex veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll

Grill Cheese

Grill Cheese

$3.50

American cheese melted on Texas toast.

SUBS

Club Sub

Club Sub

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, mozzarella and american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a sourdough hoagie roll. Served hot. Make it a combo for $3.25!

Pork Sub

Pork Sub

$9.95

Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and mayo served on a hoagie roll. Served hot Make it a combo for $3.25!

Chicken Sub

Chicken Sub

$9.75

Chopped smoked pulled chicken, with swiss cheese, grilled peppers and onion served on a sourdough hoagie roll. Served hot. Make it a combo for $3.25!

Philly Sub

Philly Sub

$10.25

Smoked Sliced Beef, swiss cheese, grilled peppers & onions served on a sourdough hoagie roll. Served hot. Make it a combo for $3.25

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$9.25

Swiss, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, onion, black olives, lettuce, and mayo served on a sourdough hoagie roll. Served hot.

House Specials

Bundacos

Bundacos

$9.75

Two soft taco shells stuffed with pulled pork, grilled peppers & onions, cheese, coleslaw, and mild sauce. Served with home fries & sour cream on the side

Arkie CheeseSteak

Arkie CheeseSteak

$9.75

Smoked pulled pork sandwich with melted swiss, grilled peppers & onions served on Texas toast. Make it a combo for $3.25!

Family Packs

Rib Pack (Feeds 3-4)

Rib Pack (Feeds 3-4)

$47.95

1 rack of pork spare ribs with 2 pints of side orders, 4 slices of Texas toast, and a 1/2 pint of BBQ sauce

Family Pack #1 (feeds 4)

Family Pack #1 (feeds 4)

$29.95

1 lb of pulled pork or polish sausage, 2 pints of side orders, 4 buns, and your choice of BBQ sauce. Substitute chicken or beef for upcharge

CALL STORE: Family Pack #2***

CALL STORE: Family Pack #2***

FEEDS 10-12. Please call the store to order the Family #2 pack. 1 lb pulled pork, 1 lb pulled chicken, 1 lb beef brisket, 3 quarts of side orders, 12 buns and bbq sauce. $91.95

CALL STORE: Family Pack #3***

CALL STORE: Family Pack #3***

FEEDS 24. Please call the store to order the Family #3 pack. 2 lb pulled pork, 2 lb pulled chicken, 2 lb beef brisket, 6 quarts of side orders, 24 buns and bbq sauce. $183.95

CALL STORE: Family Pack #4***

CALL STORE: Family Pack #4***

FEEDS 50. Please call the store to order the Family #4 pack. 4 lb pulled pork, 4 lb pulled chicken, 4 lb beef brisket, 3 gallons of side orders, 50 buns and bbq sauce. $335.95

1/4 lb Meats*

1/4 lb Beef Brisket*

1/4 lb Beef Brisket*

$7.50Out of stock
1/4 lb Chopped Beef*

1/4 lb Chopped Beef*

$7.50
1/4 lb Pulled Pork*

1/4 lb Pulled Pork*

$6.25
1/4 lb Polish Sausage*

1/4 lb Polish Sausage*

$6.25
1/4 lb Pulled Chicken*

1/4 lb Pulled Chicken*

$6.25
1/4 lb All White Chicken*

1/4 lb All White Chicken*

$7.00

1/2 lb Meats*

1/2lb Beef Brisket

1/2lb Beef Brisket

$12.95Out of stock
1/2 lb Chopped Beef

1/2 lb Chopped Beef

$12.95
1/2 lb Pulled Pork

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$10.25
1/2 lb Polish Sausage

1/2 lb Polish Sausage

$10.25
1/2 lb Pulled Chicken

1/2 lb Pulled Chicken

$10.25
1/2 lb All White Chicken

1/2 lb All White Chicken

$11.75

1 lb Meats*

1 lb Beef Brisket

1 lb Beef Brisket

$23.95Out of stock
1 lb Chopped Beef

1 lb Chopped Beef

$23.95
1 lb Pulled Pork

1 lb Pulled Pork

$16.50
1 lb Polish Sausage

1 lb Polish Sausage

$16.50
1 lb Pulled Chicken

1 lb Pulled Chicken

$16.50
1 lb All White Chicken

1 lb All White Chicken

$19.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated local business. Fast-casual BBQ. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2773 Mission, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Directions

Gallery
Penguin Ed's BBQ image
Penguin Ed's BBQ image
Penguin Ed's BBQ image
Penguin Ed's BBQ image

Map
