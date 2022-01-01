Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Penguin Cafe

629 Reviews

$

981 S. Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Popular Items

S/O BACON
FRENCH TOAST
Griddle Combo

Traditional

HB PATTY & 2 EGGS

$14.25

HAM & 2 EGGS

$14.25

BACON & 2 EGGS

$14.25

SAUSAGE & 2 EGGS

$14.25

TWO EGG BREAKFAST

$9.95

Turkey sausage & Eggs

$14.25

Omelettes

Chili & Ch Omelette

$14.75

Denver

$14.75

VEGETABLE & Ch

$14.75

GREEN TAMALE OMELETTE

$14.75

Garden

$14.75

Cheese

$10.95

Specialty Omlette

Build

$10.95

Griddle

FRENCH TOAST

$8.25+

PANCAKES

$8.25+

Griddle Combo

$14.95

Cereals and Fruit

Oatmeal

$2.75+

Homemade Granola

$2.95+

Fruit

$4.75+

Penguin Specialties

CORNED BEEF HASH

$14.50

O'BRIAN

$13.55

Breakfast Sandwiches

BREAKFAST PENGUIN

$10.95

SUNRISE MELT

$10.95

BREAKFAST BURGER

$14.95

PENGUIN MELT

$12.95

On the Spicy Side

CHORIZO & CH

$12.95

CARNE ASADA & 2 EGGS

$15.25

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.95

TAMALE & 2 EGGS

$13.95

BURRITO

$9.55

VEGAN

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.95

STACK

$8.95

BRIS BOWL

$10.85

Side Orders

S/O Eggs

$2.25+

S/O BACON

$5.25

S/O SAUSAGE

$5.25

S/O HAM

$5.25

S/O CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.25

S/O HBPATTY

$5.25

S/O POTATOES

$2.95

S/O BEANS

$2.95

S/O COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.95

S/O TOMATOES

$2.95

S/O Toast / Tortillas

$2.15

S/O AVOCADO

$1.65

S/O SPINACH

$2.50

S/O ORTEGA

$1.25

S/O MUSHROOM

$1.25

S/O CARNE

$5.95

S/O CINNAMON TOAST

$2.25

S/O GREEN TAMALE

$3.25

S/O Jalapeno

$1.25

S/O TURKEY SAUSAGE

$5.25

Miscellaneous

Hat

$14.95

mug

$14.95

Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$8.95+

Turkey Sandwich

$8.95+

BLT Sandwich

$8.95+

Tuna Sandwich

$8.95+

Vege Sandwich

$11.95

PBJ

$4.25

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95+

Tuna Melt

$9.95

GR CH

$6.55

1/2 GRILLED CHEESE

$3.95

1/2 TUNA MELT

$5.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.55

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Double Cheeseburger

$12.95

Veggieburger

$9.95

Double Hamburger

$12.95

Ortega Chile Burger

$10.95

Patty Melt

$9.95

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Hot Dogs

1/4 lb Dog

$5.95

Surfer Dog

$6.25

California Dog

$7.95

Bird Dog

$9.95

BBQ DOG

$8.95

CHILI DOG

$7.95

Soups and Salads

Soup

$3.75+

Chef's Salad

$13.75

Tuna Salad

$13.75

Carne Asada Salad

$13.75

DINNER SALAD

$4.25

spinach Salad

$4.35

Chili

Chili and Beans

$3.95+

Tamale w/ Chili

$7.75

Chili Size

$9.95

Chili Fries

$6.36

Side Orders

S/O FRIES

$2.95

S/O COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.95

S/O TOMATO

$2.95

S/O HOME FRIED POTATO

$2.95

S/O ONION THINGS

$2.95

S/O FRINGS

$2.95

Mexican

L Carne

$14.95

quesadillla

$6.75

Carne Tacos

$11.95

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.95

Specialty Sandwiches

CLUB

$13.95

DIRTY BIRDY

$13.95

Breakfast

Coffee

$2.95

Black Tea

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95

Lemon Lift Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$4.25

Hot Cocoa

$2.95

Lunch

Vanilla Coke

$2.95

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Chocolate Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Cherry Lemonade

$2.95

Cranberry Lemonade

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

SHAKE

Shake

$5.95+

Float

$5.95+

Malt

$5.95+

ICE CREAM

SOFT SERVE CUP

$2.25

SUNDAE

$4.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
An old fashioned family owned and operated diner.

981 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

