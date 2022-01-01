Breakfast & Brunch
American
Penguin Cafe
629 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info
An old fashioned family owned and operated diner.
Location
981 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lumberyard Restaurant - Laguna Beach
No Reviews
384 Forest Ave. #10 Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurant
El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
4.4 • 2,086
28971 Golden Lantern A101 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Laguna Beach
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Laguna Boat Canyon
4.7 • 2,153
610 N Coast Hwy #102 Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurant