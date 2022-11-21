Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Peninsula Beverage Collective

review star

No reviews yet

110 harrison ave

Port Orchard, WA 98366

Popular Items

Jumbo Pretzel
Banh Mi Tacos
Bacon Gouda Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$8.00

Yellow corn tortilla chips with your choice of dip.

Supreme Quesadilla

Supreme Quesadilla

$10.00

Perfect for sharing or as an entree! Three cheese blend, tomato, and green onion on a jumbo flour tortilla. Add one of our beer-marinated meats or add black bean salsa for a loaded vegetarian option! Comes with house salsa and sour cream.

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$11.50

Shareable oven baked jumbo pretzel with choice of dip.

Gameday Nachos

Gameday Nachos

$15.00

These are na-cho average kind of nachos! Warm tortilla chips topped with beer cheese, queso, shredded chicken, black bean salsa, cheddar jack cheese, green onions, and jalapenos! Vegetarian available.

Flatbread & Beer Cheese

Flatbread & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Our flatbread is covered in a roasted garlic and basil spread, paired best with our house made beer cheese.

Barbacoa Nachos

$16.00

Tacos

Banh Mi Tacos

Banh Mi Tacos

$12.00+

Our #1 Taco! House pork marinated in dark beer, topped with pickled slaw, fresh jalapenos, & cilantro. Drizzled with our oh-so-addicting taco sauce.

C.B.R. Tacos

C.B.R. Tacos

$12.00+

Cider-marinated chicken and crispy bacon bits in ranch, topped with a tangy cabbage slaw & green onions. Extra ranch drizzle because there’s no such thing as too much.

Thai Peanut Tacos

Thai Peanut Tacos

$12.00+

A new favorite! Chicken cooked in a spicy Thai-inspired peanut sauce. Topped with green papaya slaw, sweet chili aioli, jalapeños, crushed cashews, and Thai basil. Killer as a lettuce wrap option!

Baja Prawns Tacos

Baja Prawns Tacos

$12.00+

Jumbo prawns in a cilantro marinade with fresh avocado and tangy cabbage slaw, topped with sweet chili aioli with cilantro.

Down & Dirty Tacos

Down & Dirty Tacos

$12.00+

Our signature marinated pork in bourbon barrel BBQ sauce. Topped with cabbage slaw, taco sauce, and cilantro -- this taco is no fuss and delicious.

Black Mamba Tacos

$12.00+

A delicious vegetarian option! Filled with black bean & corn salsa, tangy cabbage slaw, taco sauce, and cilantro.

Sweet Chili Prawn Tacos

Sweet Chili Prawn Tacos

$13.00+

A spin on our Banh Mi tacos! Jumbo chili prawns topped with our pickled slaw, jalapeños, taco sauce, and Thai basil.

Blackened fish

$12.00+

Buffalo chicken tacos

$12.00+

Zen Tofu Tacos

$12.00+

Roasted Pumpkin Taco

$12.00+

Chicken Nacho Tacos

$12.00+

House Chicken Marinated in Cider, and cooked with Queso, topped with Tomatoes, Jalapenos, green Onion, topped with Crushed chips

Entrees

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$16.00

The sandwich that started it all. Our signature pork in a Vietnamese-inspired sauce and topped with pickled slaw, jalapeños, and cilantro. Drizzled with taco sauce and served on a buttered ciabatta roll.

Cuban

Cuban

$17.00

Our signature pork cooked in our homemade dijon sauce with smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, pickles, and tangy cabbage slaw. Drizzled with sriracha aioli, this one is perfect for you meat lovers.

Drunken Pork Grilled Cheese

Drunken Pork Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Beer marinated pork, smothered in our bourbon barrel BBQ sauce. Grilled up with pepper jack cheese on buttered white bread.

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Cream cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, bacon strips, sriracha aioli & crushed chips. Comes with raspberry sauce

Chx Bac Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Caprese grilled cheese

$13.00

Braised Beef w/polenta

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Taco Salad

$18.00

Greek Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Greek vinaigrette, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichokes and feta cheese. Add chicken breast or prawns for $2

Chef Salad

$18.00
Creamy Caesar

Creamy Caesar

$18.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons.

1/2 Chef Salad

$13.00

1/2 Greek Salad

$13.00

1/2 Taco Salad

$13.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$18.00

1/2 Fall Harvest Salad

$13.00

Flatbreads

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and basil on a roasted garlic flatbread.

Backyard BBQ Chicken

Backyard BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Bourbon barrel BBQ sauce base with shredded chicken, mozzarella, white cheddar & gouda blend, bell peppers, red onion, and cilantro.

Beer & Buffalo

Beer & Buffalo

$14.00

Garlic roasted flatbread covered with pepper jack cheese, buffalo smothered chicken, beer cheese, and cilantro.

Margherita

$14.00

Roasted garlic flatbread with mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil. Highly recommended with balsamic drizzle for the real deal! Vegetarian.

Chicken Bacon Artichoke

Chicken Bacon Artichoke

$15.00

Creamy garlic sauce base with mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and artichokes, topped with thai basil.

Hawaiian

$14.00

Marinara on roasted garlic flatbread with Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella. Our favorite is adding jalapeños and bacon with sriracha aioli on the side!

Thai Chicken Peanut Flatbread

Thai Chicken Peanut Flatbread

$16.00

A thai-inspired peanut sauce, chicken breast, fresh jalapenos, tangy papaya slaw, sweet chili aioli, and topped with thai basil and crushed cashews.

Five Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Barbacoa Flatbread

$16.00

Harvest Pig Flatbread

$16.00

Sides

Bacon Gouda Mac & Cheese

Bacon Gouda Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Ditalini pasta in a gouda & white cheddar beer cheese sauce, topped with bacon and green onions. Try it southern mac style with BBQ pork!

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Diced cucumber in soy dressing, topped with toasted sesame seeds. Light and refreshing!

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Cabbage, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Coleslaw Sauce

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup of the Day(cup)

$6.00

Soup of the day (bowl)

$10.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Dessert

Brownie a la Mode

Brownie a la Mode

$8.50

A warm big triple chocolate brownie, a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top, with whip cream and chocolate sauce!

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Carrot cake Cupcake

$6.25

Apple Frangipane Tart GF

$8.25

Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Mousse

$7.50Out of stock
Apple Crumble Bun Full

Apple Crumble Bun Full

$12.00

Homemade apple compote on a cinnamon sugar flatbread. topped with 2 scoops of ice cream and a peanut butter stout caramel sauce.

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

Apple Crumble Bun Half

$8.00

Extras

Chicken

$3.50

Pork

$4.50

5 Shrimps

$6.00

Beer cheese

$2.00

Queso

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Salsa

$2.00

Side Of Parm

$0.50

Quinoa Bowls

Banh mi Quinoa bowl

Banh mi Quinoa bowl

$15.00

Our famous taco, on a quinoa bowl now! Pickled Veggies, jalapenos, cucumber, taco sauce, cilantro

Sweet Chile Prawn Quinoa bowl

Sweet Chile Prawn Quinoa bowl

$15.00

Sweet chile prawns, Pickled Veggies, jalapenos, cucumber, Sweet chile aioli, thai basil

Chicken Teriyaki Quinoa bowl

$15.00

Buddha Bliss Quinoa bowl

$15.00

Black bean salsa, cucumber, jalapeño, tomato, avocado, green onion, thai basil, taco sauce, marinated tofu

A La Carte Sides- Separate Plate

Potatoes O'Brien

$5.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Avocado toast

$7.00

2 eggs

$5.00

Bacon

$5.50

Sausage

$5.50

Morning Roll

$7.00

Cinny Roll

$7.00

Breakfast Entrees

BevCo Breakfast

$16.00

Classic Egg Benedict

$15.00
Boss Hog Burrito

Boss Hog Burrito

$15.00

Dankwich

$14.00

Veg-Out Sandwich

$14.00

Banana Pancakes

$15.00

Southwest Ham & Pepper Jack

$13.00

A Lá Carte Same Plate

Dungeness Crab Benedict

$19.00

BLT

Italian Sodas

Italian soda

$5.50

Nitro Coffee

nitro coffee

$6.00

Nitro Flight

$10.00

Seasonal Nitro Coffee

$8.00

Red Bull Spritzers

Red Bull Spritzer

$5.50

Redbull Flight

$10.00

Carmel Apple

$7.00

Green Apple Redbull

$7.00

Camel Apple Redbull

$7.00

Redbull Can

$5.50

soda

12 oz can

$3.00

tea

hot tea

$3.25

iced tea

$3.50

arnold palmer

$4.00

Juice

12 oz

$3.00

20 Oz TOGO

$5.00

coffee

cup of coffee

$3.00

soda

can soda

$3.00

Merchandise

PBC Shirt

PBC Shirt

$20.00
PBC OKTOBERFEST Shirt

PBC OKTOBERFEST Shirt

$10.00
PBC Hoodie

PBC Hoodie

$45.00
PBC Snapback Hat

PBC Snapback Hat

$30.00
PBC Beanie

PBC Beanie

$30.00
PBC Pint

PBC Pint

$8.50

16oz

PBC Schooner

PBC Schooner

$9.50

12oz

PBC Taster

PBC Taster

$6.00

5oz

PBC 32 Growler Glass

PBC 32 Growler Glass

$7.50

32oz

PBC 64 Growler Glass

PBC 64 Growler Glass

$9.00

64oz

PBC 4th Shirt/tank

$20.00

Coozie

$4.00

Walk-in Cover Fee

$5.00

2 Stickers

$1.00

Octoberfest Female

$25.00

Octoberfest Male

$20.00

PBC Coffee Mugs

$10.00

packaging choices

large brown bag

$0.50

pizza box

$0.75

plastic container

$0.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Community Owned & Operated, Restaurant, Bottleshop, Taproom,

Location

110 harrison ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Directions

Gallery
Peninsula BevCo image
Peninsula BevCo image
Peninsula BevCo image
Peninsula BevCo image

