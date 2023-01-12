Penn Seafood 357 Overlook Drive

A map showing the location of Penn Seafood 357 Overlook DriveView gallery

Crabs

Male # 1 Crabs - Dozen

$50.00

Shrimp

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Penn Seafood is a Direct from Farmer Wholesale and Retail Seafood Store. We sell a variety of local seafood including crabs, oysters, fish, and shrimp as well as crab legs, lobster, crawfish and other specialties.

151 Central Square Drive, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

