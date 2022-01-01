Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Penne Lane Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

44905 Morley Drive

Clinton Township, MI 48036

Chicken Parmesan
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh Spaghetti

STARTERS

Tri Colored Marinated Roasted Peppers

$10.00

Mozzarella Fritta

$7.00

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Calamari

$12.00

Artichoke Hearts Toscana

$12.00

Shrimp Casalinga

$13.00

Mushrooms Siciliani

$7.00

SOUP & SALAD

Bambina House Salad

$5.00

*Bambina House Salad W/ Chicken*

$10.00

Regular House Salad

$9.00

*Regular House Salad W/ Chicken*

$14.00

Bambina Caesar Salad

$5.00

*Bambina Caesar Salad W/ Chicken*

$10.00

Regular Caesar Salad

$9.00

*Regular Caesar Salad W/ Chicken*

$14.00

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Caprese

$6.00

Italian Wedding Cup

$5.00

Minestrone Cup

$5.00

Italian Wedding Bowl

$7.00

Minestrone Bowl

$7.00

Quart Soup

$12.00

HANDHELDS

Italian Burger

$9.00

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Chicken Parmwich

$11.00

Crispy Hot Honey Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Pesto

$10.00

Caprese

$10.00

Cold Cut

$10.00

Eggplant Sammie

$11.00

MAIN PLATES

Fresh Spaghetti

$12.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Gnocchi

$13.00

Seafood Penne Alfredo

$18.00

Veal Ravioli

$15.00

Four Cheese Baci Palomino

$14.00

Meat Lasagna

$14.00

Penne Mio Modo

$15.00

Pasta Pollo Da Vinci

$15.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Chicken Carciofi

$15.00

Walleye Toscana

$15.00

SIDE PLATES

Meatballs & Ricotta

$7.00

Sausage & Marinated Peppers

$7.00

Penne Pasta Side

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Daily Vegetable

$5.00

Daily Potato

$5.00

PIZZA

Build Your Own

$12.00

Classic Pepperoni

$13.00

Spicy Pepperoni

$14.00

Tuscan Farmers Market

$14.00

Spicy Sicilian

$14.00

Margherita

$13.00

Ultimate Cheese Pizza Bread

$12.00

Vegan Pie

$16.00

DESSERTS

Cream Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

KIDS MENU

Kid's Pasta

$6.99

Kids Penne Butter Only

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Four Cheese Baci

$6.99

Kids Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Penne's Pepperoni Bread

$6.99

Specials

Arancini

$14.00Out of stock

Cedar Planked Salmon

$20.00

Vitello Francese

$19.00

Pollo Saltimbocca Alla Romana

$17.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$15.00

Packs

Spaghetti Pack

$49.00

Fettuccine Pack

$64.00

Chicken Pack

$65.00

Lasagna Pack

$59.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
44905 Morley Drive, Clinton Township, MI 48036

