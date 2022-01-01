Restaurant header imageView gallery

OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN

152 N River Rd

Mount Clemens, MI 48043

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Crisp Cauliflower

Specials

Candied Kielbasa

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

German Brat & Kraut

$10.00

Potato Pancakes

$7.00

Bavarian Apple Fritter

$8.00

SHARABLES

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Calamari

$11.00

Magical Mystery Mushrooms

$6.00

Crisp Cauliflower

$8.00

Crispy Wings

$12.00

SALADS

Cobb w/pita

$10.50Out of stock

Blackbird Caesar

$10.50Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cheesesteak

$10.00

Cuban

$11.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$10.00

Brisket Sliders

$13.00

Turkey Melt

$9.00

Spiced Fried Chicken

$9.00

California Dreamin’ Swiss Dip

$11.00

Grown Up Grilled Cheese W/ Soup

$11.00Out of stock

BY THE POUND

Half Brisket Ends

$17.00

Full Brisket Ends

$28.00

Chicken Tenders 1/2 lb

$10.00

Chicken Tenders Pound

$16.00

Mahi Mahi 1/2 lb

$12.00

Mahi Mahi Pound

$21.00

Perch 1/2 lb

$18.00

Perch Pound

$32.00

Steak Bites 1/2 lb

$17.00

Steak Bites Pound

$30.00

Pint Three Little Piggies

$11.00Out of stock

Quart Three Little Piggies

$19.00Out of stock

SIDES

Asparagus

$8.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$5.00Out of stock

Corn

$5.00Out of stock

French Fries

$6.00

King's Hawaiian Rolls

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$6.50

Spicy Tomato Soup Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Poutine

$8.00

Potato Pancakes

$7.00

KIDS

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Kids Fish and fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Ice Cream

$2.50

EXTRA SAUCES

2oz 1000 Island

$0.50

2oz Balsamic Vin

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Beer Cheese

$1.00

2oz Chipotle Ketchup

2oz Cocktail

2oz Guac

$1.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Jalepeno Ranch

$0.50

2oz Pineapple Salsa

$1.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Red Hot

2oz Salsa

$1.00

2oz Sherry Vin

2oz Tartar

$0.50

4oz Salsa

$1.50

Extra Pita

$2.00

4oz hummus

$3.00

2oz Hot fudge

$1.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Cheese To Sandwich

Side Of Fresh Jalapeno

$1.50

One Egg

$1.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

2oz Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Add Bacon To Sandwich

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Fried onion Straws

$1.50

Extra Side Of Veggies For Hummus

$4.00

2oz Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$3.00

Mahi On Salad/Sandwich

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

152 N River Rd, Mount Clemens, MI 48043

Directions

Gallery
OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN image
OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN image

