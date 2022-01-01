Penn's Table imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Penn's Table

518 Reviews

$

100 W Gay St

West Chester, PA 19380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

$ Refill-TO GO

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.75

Herbal Teas

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Lg Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk (2%) (Large)

$2.75

Milk (2%) (Small)

$1.75

Sm Orange Juice

$2.00

CORK FEE

$5.00

CORK FEE

$5.00

CORK FEE

$5.00

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Black & White Milkshake

$6.00

Seasonal Milkshake

$6.00

OO Breakfast

#1 Two Eggs

$7.50

#2 Two Eggs Toast & Home Fries

$9.50

#3 Two Eggs, Two Pancakes

$12.00

#4 Homemade Creamed Chipped Beef

$10.00

#5 Country Scramble

$10.00

#6 Three Eggs

$12.00

#33 Two Eggs Poached

$12.00

OO Omelettes

CYO Omelette

$12.50

PT Italian Omelette

$12.00

Western Omelette

$12.00

Greek Omelette

$12.00

Cheesesteak Omelette

$12.00

Spicy Mexican Omelette

$12.00

Leenie Omelette

$12.00

Lo Carb J Omelette

$13.00

OO Something Special

Penn’s Table Favorite

$11.00

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Florentine Benedict

$13.50

"WIZ WIT” Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Mexican Benedict

$13.50

Avocado Toast

$12.00

OO From The Griddle

Franklin’s French Toast (3)

$10.00

Franklin’s French Toast (2)

$8.25

Raisin Bread French Toast (4)

$10.00

(3) Fresh Golden Pancakes

$9.50

Short Stack Pancakes (2)

$7.50

Single Pancake (1)

$4.00

Fresh -Golden Belgian Waffle

$9.00Out of stock

OO Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & American Cheese

$6.00

The Coach

$11.00

B.E.L.T.

$10.00

Rib Eye Steak - Egg & Cheese

$10.99

Peppers & Egg

$9.00

Egg Sandwich (NO CHEESE)

$6.00

OO Something Lite

Grilled MUFFIN- Blueberry

$4.25Out of stock

Toasted Bagel

$2.50

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

OO Kids Menu

Cartoon Pancake

$4.99

Kid’s French Toast

$5.49

One Egg & Toast (Kids)

$5.49

OO On The Side

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Three Eggs

$5.50

Four Eggs

$6.50

Five Eggs

$8.50

Six Eggs

$9.00

Home Fries

$2.00

Cheesy Grits

$3.99Out of stock

GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$3.00

Avocado Slices (3)

$2.50

Eggs Poached

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$6.00

Side Cream Chipped Beef

$6.00

Fresh Sticky Bun

$4.25Out of stock

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage Links

$3.00

Scrapple

$3.00

Canadian Ham

$3.00

Corned Beef Hash

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

OO Cold Sandwiches/Clubs

Turkey Breast

$10.00

Roast Beef

$10.00

Gourmet Ham & Cheese

$9.00

BLT

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Egg Salad

$7.00

Corned Beef Special

$11.00

Screamin’ Willy Penn

$12.00

OO Wraps

California Wrap

$10.00

High Street Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00

The Gay Street Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Veggie Lover

$10.00

OO Burgers, Dogs And Grilled Cheese

Burger

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger w/Mushroom

$12.50

Cheeseburger w/Bacon

$13.75

Hot Dog

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

OO Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Blt Sandwich

$12.00

Veggie Lover

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.00

Church St. Sandwich

$12.00

French Dip

$12.00

Turks Head Turkey

$12.00

The Goshen Road Roast Beef

$12.00

OO Grillers

The 1976

$13.00

Trolley Line

$12.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

The Best Reuben

$13.00

OO Kids Lunch Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$5.99

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

OO Fries & More

French Fries

$5.00

French Fries w/Cajun

$5.25

French Fries w/Old Bay

$5.25

Cheese Fries

$5.75

Gravy Fries

$5.75

Onion Rings

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Fingers (4)

$7.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.25

Cole Slaw

$1.00

OO Dessert Menu

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Molten Lava Cake

$6.00

Molten Lava Cake w/Ice Cream

$8.00

Milkshakes

$6.00

OO Soup & Salads

Half Sandwich & Cup Of Soup

$9.25

House Salad

$7.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

Walnut St Salad

$10.75

Greek Salad

$9.50

Chef Salad

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00

California Salad

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

100 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

Gallery
Penn's Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Market Street Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,888
6 West Market Street West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Side Bar & Restaurant Inc. - 10 E Gay Street
orange starNo Reviews
10 E Gay Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Peter Clark Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
698 East Market Street West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Stove and Tap - 158 W Gay St
orange starNo Reviews
158 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Four Dogs Tavern & Marshalton Inn
orange star4.2 • 1,098
1300 West Strasburg Road West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Bagel Bistro
orange star3.8 • 172
1502 W Chester Pike West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Chester

Bon Bon Sushi
orange star4.8 • 4,502
22 North Darlington Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester - JACO West Chester
orange star4.8 • 3,796
8 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Market Street Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,888
6 West Market Street West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Limoncello West Chester
orange star4.7 • 1,417
9 North Walnut St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Four Dogs Tavern & Marshalton Inn
orange star4.2 • 1,098
1300 West Strasburg Road West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Bar Avalon
orange star4.9 • 1,054
116 E Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Chester
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston