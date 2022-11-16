Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pennsylvania Rye Company

review star

No reviews yet

536 Hamilton st

Allentown, PA 18103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts
Beet salad

Small Plates

Bolognese

$15.00

Beef, pork, parmesan, linguine.

Charcuterie & Cheese

$21.00

Chef selection of cured meats and cheeses.

Edamame

$7.00

Chicken, adnuille, okra.

Goat Cheese Croquettes

$11.00

Romesco

Hummus

$11.00

Crudite, grilled bread

Octopus

$21.00Out of stock

Onion Dip

$7.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, blue cheese

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Mushroom Ravioli SP

$16.00

Butternut squash soup

$8.00

Market Soup

$8.00

Pickles SP

$9.00

Shitaki Risotto SP

$14.00

Salads

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, brioche croutons, parmesan.

Beet salad

Beet salad

$15.00

Red and golden beet, goat cheese, avocado

House Salad

$11.00

Bib Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

PRC Burger

$11.00

Potato bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, mustard.

Cubano

$14.00

Mozzarella, red sauce.

Club

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, cheddar, pickles, aioli, rye bread

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, pesto aioli, potato roll

Shortrib sandwich

$16.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Extra Chips

Extra Pita

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Entree

Salmon

$28.00

Short Ribs

$34.00Out of stock

Steak frites

$24.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Mushroom Ravioli Entree

$26.00

Bolognese Entree

$25.00

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Pumpkin Pasta

$24.00

Food specials

1/2 dozen oysters

$17.00

Clams & Linguine

$21.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$11.00Out of stock
Flourless chocolate cake

Flourless chocolate cake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

Out of stock

Pecan pie

$10.00Out of stock

Events

Passed hors d’oeuvres

$35.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Pennsylvania Rye Company showcases premium whiskey from around the globe, a world class cocktail program, boutique wines, as well as a locally sourced small plates menu. open until 2am every night!

Website

Location

536 Hamilton st, Allentown, PA 18103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Americus Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
555 Hamilton st Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Artswalk Diner - Downtown Allentown Market
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Wafa's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
515 W. HAMILTON ST Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
732 W Hamilton St Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Blended - 27 North 7th Street Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Suite 130 Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Fegley's Allentown Brew Works
orange starNo Reviews
812 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allentown

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
New York Gyro - Allentown
orange star4.3 • 2,423
513 N 7th St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
orange star4.7 • 972
1852 W Allen St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allentown
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston