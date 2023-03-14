Main picView gallery

Penny Ann's Cafe Bountiful

review star

No reviews yet

234 South 500 West

Bountiful, UT 84010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The BIG Breakfast
The Small Breakfast
French Toast

Breakfast

Breakfast

The PAC BAM Waffle

The PAC BAM Waffle

$10.49

Bacon And Maple! chopped bacon soaked in PURE MAPLE SYRUP, then added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup – BAM!!

The BIG Breakfast

The BIG Breakfast

$14.49

two eggs, bacon, ham and sausage link served with home fried potatoes, toast and a stack of “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”. That’s right, you get it ALL!

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.49

fresh baked buttermilk biscuits smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with home fried potatoes

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$11.49

two eggs served over home fried potatoes and smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.49

two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes AND your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage. All rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese

Breakfast Nachos

Breakfast Nachos

$13.99

two eggs served on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in our housemade pork chili verde sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.49

two eggs with bacon, ham OR sausage, your choice of cheese, served on a kaiser roll, croissant or your choice of bread

Chicken Cordon Bleu Skillet

Chicken Cordon Bleu Skillet

$14.99

home fried potatoes mixed with chicken, ham, topped with Swiss Cheese, two eggs and smothered with hollandaise sauce and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

beef chop steak coated in crispy bread crumbs, topped with homemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs and home fried potatoes and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

Chicken IN Waffle

Chicken IN Waffle

$10.49

diced crispy chicken added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$12.99

homemade east coast style – finely chopped fresh corned beef blended with potatoes, served with two eggs and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$14.49

two poached eggs, tomato & spinach nestled on top of a croissant and topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”

French Toast

French Toast

$8.99

texas toast dipped in vanilla egg batter, dusted with cinnamon, powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup

French Toast Sandwich

French Toast Sandwich

$11.99

two eggs, three strips of bacon all sandwiched between two slices of french toast, served with butter and syrup

Full Stack

Full Stack

$12.49

Three stacks! Think you can handle it? (6)

Garden Skillet

Garden Skillet

$14.49

home fried potatoes mixed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, topped with Swiss cheese, two eggs and smothered with hollandaise sauce and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”

Hot Cake Sandwich

Hot Cake Sandwich

$11.99

two eggs and three strips of bacon sandwiched between three “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”, served with butter and syrup

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.49

slow cooked oats served with brown sugar & milk

PAC Benedict

PAC Benedict

$14.99

two poached egg, bacon, ham and grilled tomatoes nestled on top of a croissant and topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”

Penny Patty

Penny Patty

$14.99

1/3 lb burger* patty smothered in homemade sausage gravy, topped with sautéed mushrooms, served with two eggs, home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

Penny Pot Potatoes

Penny Pot Potatoes

$12.99

home fried potatoes mixed with ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, topped with cheddar cheese and two eggs and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”

Penny Puffs

Penny Puffs

$3.79

light and airy fried dough puffs coated in cinnamon sugar

Pot of Gold

Pot of Gold

$14.99

home fried potatoes mixed with ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”

Scone

Scone

$3.79

dusted with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter

Short Stack

Short Stack

$9.49

Two stacks, when one isn’t enough. (4)

Single Stack

Single Stack

$5.99

Only one stack! (2)

The Small Breakfast

The Small Breakfast

$8.99

two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage link, home fried potatoes served with a slice of toast OR one “HEAVENLY HOT CAKE”

Smothered Burrito

Smothered Burrito

$13.99

breakfast burrito smothered with housemade pork chili verde, topped with sour cream and more cheddar cheese

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$12.49

Choose from Banana Nutella, Strawberry Nutella, Caramel Pecan or White Chocolate Chip and Raspberry

Two Egg Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$7.99

two eggs*, home fried potatoes served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

Ultimate Biscuit & Gravy

Ultimate Biscuit & Gravy

$12.99

fresh baked buttermilk biscuit topped with bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, two eggs, smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with home fried potatoes

Pork Chili Verde Skillet

Pork Chili Verde Skillet

$11.49

home fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered with housemade pork chili verde

Waffle

Waffle

$7.99

dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup (pictured with fresh strawberries, blueberries and whip cream upgrade)

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$10.49

vanilla yogurt layered with fresh strawberries, blueberries and granola

Breakfast Sides

*Bacon - Side

$3.99

*Corned Beef Hash - Side

$6.99

*Ham - Side

$3.49

*Sausage Link - Side

$3.49

*Sausage Patty - Side

$3.49

*Hamburger Patty

$4.49

1/2 Order Stuffed French Toast

$6.99

`One Egg

$1.99

`Two Eggs

$2.99

`Three Eggs

$3.99

`Four Eggs

$4.99

Avocado - Side

$1.89

Banana - side

$0.99

Biscuit

$2.79

Chili Verde - Side

$2.99

Cinnamon Cream Cheese

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Crispy Home Fries

$2.99

English Muffin

$2.79

French Toast - Side

$2.99

Hollandaise Sauce - Side

$3.49

Home Fries

$2.99

Maple Syrup Bottle

$2.49

Melba Sauce

$0.99

Mixed Fruit - Side

$5.99

Nutella - Side

$0.99

One Biscuit & Gravy

$4.49

One Cake Only

$3.49

Peanut Butter - Side

$0.50

Salsa - Side

$0.50

Sausage Gravy - Side

$2.99

Side Small Chili Verde

$1.99

Side Small Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Sliced Tomatoes - Side

$0.99

Sour Cream - Side

$0.99

Strawberries - Side

$5.99

Toast

$2.79

Whip Cream - Side

$0.99

Yogurt Cup - Side

$2.99

Kids Bacon

$1.99

Kids Sausage Link

$1.99

Kids Ham

$1.99

Side of Jalapenos

$0.99

Side of Serrano Peppers

$1.99

Side of Caramel

$0.99

Side of Strawberry Sauce

$0.99

Side of Pecans

$0.99

Kid's Toast

$1.49

Add Cheese to eggs

$0.99

Add Cheese to potatoes

$0.99

Omelets

#1 Arizona

#1 Arizona

$13.49

mushrooms, onions, jalapeños and your choice of cheese and topped with salsa and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#2 Spanish

#2 Spanish

$13.49

ham, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#3 Cali

#3 Cali

$14.49

chicken, bacon, avocado and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#4 Denver

#4 Denver

$13.49

ham, green peppers, onions and Swiss cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#5 Greek

#5 Greek

$13.49

spinach, tomato, chicken and feta cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#6 Southern

#6 Southern

$14.99

sausage, green peppers, onions, your choice of cheese and topped with homemade sausage gravy and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#7 Garden Veggie

#7 Garden Veggie

$13.49

mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#8 Avocado & Tomato

#8 Avocado & Tomato

$13.49

avocado, tomato and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#9 Bacon & Mushroom

#9 Bacon & Mushroom

$13.99

bacon, mushrooms and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#10 Chili Verde

#10 Chili Verde

$13.99

tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, your choice of cheese and topped with housemade pork chili verde sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#11 Three Meat

#11 Three Meat

$14.99

bacon, ham, sausage and your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#12 Cheese

#12 Cheese

$10.99

your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#13 Corned Beef Hash Omelet

#13 Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$14.99

homemade corned beef hash with your choice of cheese and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#14 Benedict Omelet

$14.99

bacon, ham, tomatoes, your choice of cheese and topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

#15 The PAC Omelet

#15 The PAC Omelet

$14.99

MAKE IT THE BEST – choose 5 of YOUR favorites from our “mix-ins & cheeses” and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”

Lunch

Salads & Starters

50/50 Fries

$3.99+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

crispy chicken tossed in our spicy wing sauce, served on a bed of lettuce with carrots, tomatoes, red onion, black and croutons and served with your choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$10.99

smothered in our spicy wing sauce, served with carrots and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and our homemade caesar dressing

Chili Verde Nachos

$8.49

house fried tortilla chips smothered in our housemade pork chili verde, topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa

French Fries

$2.99+

Garden Salad

$4.49+

romaine lettuce topped with carrots, tomatoes, red onions and croutons and served with your choice of dressing

Spinach Salad

$6.99+

baby spinach, dried cranberries, red onion, tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles and candied pecans

Sweet Fries

$3.99+

Chili Verde Fries

$8.49

french fries smothered with housemade pork chili verde and topped with cheddar cheese

Coleslaw - Side

$1.99

Lunch

BLT

$10.99

crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes on toasted sourdough bread with mayo and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

diced crispy chicken tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo wing sauce with your choice of cheese and dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Cheeseburger

$10.99

1/3 lb burger patty topped with your choice of cheese and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries and upon request lettuce, tomatoes, raw red onion & dill pickle

Corned Beef Grill

$13.49

thinly sliced fresh corned beef, caramelized onions, coleslaw and Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap

$12.99

diced crispy chicken tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

your choice of cheese grilled to perfection on sourdough bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.49

thinly sliced ham with your choice of cheese on grilled sourdough bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Ham Sandwich

$10.49

thinly sliced ham on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese and mayo or mustard and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Hamburger

$9.99

1/3 lb burger patty served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries and upon request lettuce, tomatoes, raw red onion & dill pickle

Irish Burger

$13.49

1/3 lb. burger patty topped with Swiss cheese, thinly sliced fresh corned beef and coleslaw and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Parmesan Crunch

$1.29

any melt coated in parmesan cheese and grilled to perfection to give your sandwich extra crunch and flavor

Patty Melt

$10.99

1/3 lb. fresh hamburger patty topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

1/3 lb. burger topped with American cheese, bacon, ham and an over medium egg and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Our FAMOUS Grilled Reuben

$13.49

thinly sliced fresh corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled to perfection on marbled rye and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Tomato Bacon Melt

$9.99

tomatoes, bacon with your choice of cheese on grilled sourdough bread and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots with your choice dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast

Kids Oatmeal

$3.99

Kids Biscuit & Gravy

$6.49

Kids Egg Meal

$6.49

Kids French Toast

$6.49

Kids French Toast Sandwich

$6.49

kids Hot Cake Sandwich

$6.49

Kids Hot Cakes

$6.49

Kids Omelet

$6.49

Kids Lunch

Kids Burger

$6.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids PB&J

$6.49

Beverage

Water

*Regular Coffee

$2.79

*Coke

$2.79

*Diet Coke

$2.79

*Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Apple Juice - Large

$3.29

Apple Juice - Small

$2.29

Chocolate Milk - Large

$3.29

Chocolate Milk - Small

$2.29

Coke Zero

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Hot Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Red Creme Soda

$2.79

Milk - Large

$2.99

Milk - Small

$1.99

Orange Juice - Large

$3.29

Orange Juice - Small

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Raspberry Tea

$2.79

Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.79

Cranberry Juice - Small

$2.29

Cranberry Juice - Large

$3.29

Tomato Juice - Small

$2.29

Tomato Juice - Large

$3.29

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.29

Flavored Lemonade

$3.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Winner Best of State Best Breakfast, with our signature “Heavenly Hot Cakes” – light and airy sour cream pancakes, homemade corned beef hash, breakfast nachos and many other favorites. Penny Ann’s is a family run cafe that serves up fresh homemade dishes in a cozy and comfortable cafe setting. When you come in for Lunch you can enjoy our famous Grilled Reuben, Signature Burgers, delicious Wraps, Fresh Salads, and many other delicious dishes. Whatever your decision we are sure you will feel you have gotten more than your penny’s worth. We hope to see you soon!

Location

234 South 500 West, Bountiful, UT 84010

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

