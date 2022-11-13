Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Penny Ice Creamery Cedar Street

review star

No reviews yet

913 Cedar St

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Popular Items

Single Scoop
Mini Scoop
Hand Packed Pint

Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$6.00

Double Scoop

$8.00

Triple Scoop

$9.00

Mini Scoop

$5.00

Mini Double Scoop

$6.00

Mini Triple Scoop

$7.00

Add Scoop

$5.00

Novelties

Gluten Free Cone

$1.00

House Made Cone

$1.00

Traditional Sundae

$8.50

Family Sundae Kit

$20.00

Fruit Pop

$5.50

Penny Pop

$7.00

Bon Bons

$6.75

Single Bon Bon

$3.50

Parisian

$8.00

Affogato

$7.75

Hot Float

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$7.75

Special Float

$7.75

Shake

$8.75

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.25

Korova Cookie

$1.50

Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Hot Cider

$5.50

Organic Milk

$3.00

Sparky's Root Beer

$4.50

San Pellegrino (750mL)

$4.50

Coffee and Tea

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.50

House Chai

$5.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Santa Cruz County Disposable Drink Cup Fee

$0.25

Made From Scratch!

Hand Packed Pint

$10.50

Retail

Trucker Hat

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!

Website

Location

913 Cedar St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Directions

Gallery
Penny Ice Creamery image
Penny Ice Creamery image
Penny Ice Creamery image
Penny Ice Creamery image

