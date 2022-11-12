Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Penny Ice Creamery Aptos Village Way

141 Aptos Village Way Suite 100

Aptos, CA 95003

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Scoop

Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$6.00

Double Scoop

$8.00

Triple Scoop

$9.00

Mini Scoop

$5.00

Mini Double Scoop

$6.00

Mini Triple Scoop

$7.00

Add Scoop

$5.00

Novelties

Gluten Free Cone

$1.00

House Made Cone

$1.00

Traditional Sundae

$8.50

Family Sundae Kit

$20.00

Fruit Pop

$5.50

Penny Pop

$7.00

Bon Bons

$6.75

Single Bon Bon

$3.50

Parisian

$8.00

Affogato

$7.75

Hot Float

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$7.75

Special Float

$7.75

Shake

$8.75

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.25

Korova Cookie

$1.50

Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Hot Cider

$5.50Out of stock

Organic Milk

$3.00

Sparky's Root Beer

$4.50

San Pellegrino (750mL)

$4.50

Coffee and Tea

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.50

House Chai

$5.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Made From Scratch!

Hand Packed Pint

$10.50

Retail

Penny Ice Cream Pint Container

$12.50Out of stock

Trucker Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!

Website

Location

141 Aptos Village Way Suite 100, Aptos, CA 95003

Directions

Gallery
Penny Ice Creamery image
Penny Ice Creamery image
Penny Ice Creamery image

