  Penny Nitty Gritty 🏀 - 220 S BB King Blvd
Penny Nitty Gritty 🏀 220 S BB King Blvd

No reviews yet

220 S BB King Blvd

Memphis, TN 38103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

BREAKFAST

Breakfast

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Buttermilk Pancakes Half Stack

$7.50

BYO Omelette

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Biscuits

$15.00

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Fish & Grits

$18.00

French Toast

$15.00

Gravy Biscuit

$7.00

One Chicken Biscuit

$8.00

Plain Waffle

$12.00

Southern Breakfast

$15.00

Breakfast Sides

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Breakfast Meats

$5.00

Meatless Sausage

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Croissant

$4.00

Fresh Berries

$9.00

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Grits [Full]

$7.00

Grits [Half]

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Eggs (1)

$3.00

Side Eggs (2)

$6.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Toast

$4.00

Kid's Breakfast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00

French Toast

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Healthy Breakfast

Avocado Toast Full

$12.00

Avocado Toast Half

$7.00

Cereal [Full]

$9.00

Cereal [Half]

$5.00

Old Fashioned Oatmeal [Full]

$11.00

Old Fashioned Oatmeal [Half]

$6.00

Yogurt & Granola Parfait [Full]

$10.00

Yogurt & Granola Parfait [Half]

$6.00

LUNCH & DINNER

APPETIZERS

NITTY GRITTY WINGS (6)

$9.00

COLLARD GREEN FONDUE

$15.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$12.00

SOUTHERN ROLL

$10.00

NITTY GRITTY SAMPLER

$21.00

NG WINGS (3), FRIED TOMATOES, COLLARD GREEN FONDUE 3OZ

SALADS

FULL GARDEN SALAD

$12.00

HALF GARDEN SALAD

$7.00

FULL CHOPPED SALAD

$17.00

DICED EGGS, SMOKED TURKEY, SMOKED HAM, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRAPE TOMATOES, CHOICE OF DRESSING

HALF CHOPPED SALAD

$10.00

DICED EGGS, SMOKED TURKEY, SMOKED HAM, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRAPE TOMATOES, CHOICE OF DRESSING

FULL GRITTY GREENS

$13.00

MIXED GREENS, CANDIED PECANS, CUCUMBERS, ROASTED PEACHES, SHERRY VINAIGRETTE

HALF GRITTY GREENS

$7.00

MIXED GREENS, CANDIED PECANS, CUCUMBERS, ROASTED PEACHES, SHERRY VINAIGRETTE

FULL SOUTHERN CAESAR

$14.00

CAESAR SALAD, CATFISH CROUTONS, SHAVED PARMESAN, CAESAR DRESSING

HALF SOUTHERN CAESAR

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD, CATFISH CROUTONS, SHAVED PARMESAN, CAESAR DRESSING

SOUPS

FULL SOUP OF THE DAY

$13.00

HALF SOUP OF THE DAY

$10.00

FLATBREAD PIZZAS

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$17.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$17.00

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$17.00

CHEESE FLATBREAD

$17.00

SIDES

COLLARD GREENS

$9.00

MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

BOURBON GLAZED YAMS

$9.00

GREEN BEANS

$9.00

SOUTHERN MASHED POTATOES

$9.00

FRENCH FRIES

$9.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

ONION RINGS

$9.00

BLACK EYED PEAS

$9.00

SANDWICHES

ALL SANDWICHES SERVED WITH FRIES

8 OZ HAND FORMED STEAK BURGER W/FIXINS

$17.00

PLANT BASED CHICKEN BURGER W/FIXINS

$19.00

PLANT BASED MEAT BURGER W/FIXINS

$19.00

MEMPHIS DIP

$19.00

SMOKED BRISKET, HARVARTI CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, FRENCH BREAD

TURKEY CLUB

$16.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

THE GRITTY EXPERIENCE

THE GRITTY EXPERIENCE

$36.00

POULTRY

GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

$24.00

WITH CHOICE OF 2 FIXINS

ROASTED CHICKEN

$22.00

SERVED ON TOP OF ROASTED POTATOES, AND GRILLED PEPPER

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$17.00

FISH

CATFISH

$26.00

DEEP FRIED OR GRILLED. MACARONI & CHEESE, AND COLLARD GREENS

BOURBON GLAZED SALMON

$30.00

CRISPY SEARED SALMON W/ SWEET BOURBON SAUCE, COLLARD GREENS, AND SWEET POTATOES

BEEF AND PORK

FILET MIGNON 8 OZ

$53.00

FILET, HOLLANDAISE SAUCE, MASHED POTATOES, & SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

RIBEYE 12 OZ

$38.00

TOPPED W/ CREOLE BUTTER SAUCE, GREEN BEANS, AND SOUTHERN MASHED POTATOES

NEW YORK STRIP 12 OZ

$33.00Out of stock

ROSEMARY CAST IRON BUTTER POACHED, SOUTHERN MASHED POTATOES, & SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

BOURBON GLAZED PORK CHOPS

$34.00

SELECT TWO SIDES

PASTA

CHICKEN ALFREDO PASTA

$18.00

PENNE PASTA, SMOKED CHICKEN, ALFREDO SAUCE

YARD BIRD PASTA

$23.00

VODKA CREAM SAUCE WITH CHICKEN SAUSAGE, TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN. ADD SHRIMP 10 OR SALMON 12

SOUTHERN GRITS

$26.00

ADD CHICKEN, SHRIMP, OR CATFISH

BEVERAGES

Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Non-Dairy Milk

$5.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Red Bull

$7.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$7.00

Apple Juice

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Tomato Juice

$7.00

Cocktails

Green Tea Cocktail

$13.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Cocktail

$13.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Platinum Margarita

$15.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$17.00

Vodka

SGL Old Dominick's Vodka

$11.00

SGL Ciroc

$13.00

SGL Grey Goose

$15.00

SGL Ketel One

$14.00

SGL Tito's

$12.00

SGL Belvedere

$15.00

DBL Old Dominick's Vodka

$22.00

DBL Ciroc

$26.00

DBL Grey Goose

$30.00

DBL Ketel One

$28.00

DBL Tito's

$24.00

DBL Belvedere

$30.00

Gin

SGL Beefeater

$11.00

SGL Hendricks

$13.00

SGL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

SGL Bombay

$13.00

SGL Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Beefeater

$22.00

DBL Hendricks

$26.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$28.00

DBL Bombay

$26.00

DBL Tanqueray

$28.00

Rum

SGL Bacardi

$12.00

SGL Captain Morgan

$12.00

SGL Malibu

$12.00

SGL Cruzan

$11.00

SGL Bombu

$14.00

SGL SelvaRey

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$24.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$24.00

DBL Malibu

$24.00

DBL Cruzan

$22.00

DBL Bombu

$28.00

DBL SelvaRey

$28.00

Tequila

SGL Casa Migos Anejo

$20.00

SGL Casa Migos Reposado

$18.00

SGL Casa Migos Blanco

$16.00

SGL Patron Anejo

$18.00

SGL Patron Reposado

$16.00

SGL Patron Silver

$16.00

SGL Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

SGL Don Julio 1942

$55.00

SGL Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

DBL Casa Migos Anejo

$40.00

DBL Casa Migos Reposado

$36.00

DBL Casa Migos Blanco

$32.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$36.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$32.00

DBL Patron Silver

$32.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$34.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$110.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$36.00

Whiskey

SGL Blanton's

$22.00

SGL Bulliet Rye

$17.00

SGL Bulliet

$15.00

SGL Bulliet 10 year

$20.00

SGL Crown

$14.00

SGL Crown Apple

$15.00

SGL Crown Peach

$15.00

SGL Knob Creek

$17.00

SGL Makers 46

$18.00

SGL Makers Mark

$16.00

SGL Elijah Craig

$17.00

SGL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

SGL Woodford

$18.00

SGL Angel's Envy

$18.00

SGL Uncle Nearest

$16.00

SGL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Blanton's

$44.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$34.00

DBL Bulliet

$30.00

DBL Bulliet 10 year

$40.00

DBL Crown

$28.00

DBL Crown Apple

$30.00

DBL Crown Peach

$30.00

DBL Knob Creek

$34.00

DBL Makers 46

$36.00

DBL Makers Mark

$32.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$34.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$40.00

DBL Woodford

$36.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$36.00

DBL Uncle Nearest

$32.00

DBL Jim Beam

$24.00

Scotch/Bourbon

SGL Glenlivet 12

$17.00

SGL Chivas Regal

$12.00

SGL Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

SGL Johnny Walker Red

$16.00

SGL Johnny Walker Blue

$60.00

SGL Macallan 12

$25.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$34.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$24.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$30.00

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$32.00

DBL Johnny Walker Blue

$120.00

DBL Macallan 12

$50.00

Cognac/Cordials

SGL Amaretto Di Saronno

$15.00

SGL Campari

$10.00

SGL Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

SGL Cointreau

$13.00

SGL Drambuie

$12.00

SGL Frangelico

$13.00

SGL Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

SGL Grand Marnier

$19.00

SGL Jägermeister

$13.00

SGL Kahlua

$13.00

SGL Lemoncello

$10.00

SGL Hennessy VS

$17.00

SGL Courvoisier

$18.00

SGL D'usse

$20.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$30.00

DBL Campari

$20.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$24.00

DBL Cointreau

$26.00

DBL Drambuie

$24.00

DBL Frangelico

$26.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$24.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$38.00

DBL Jägermeister

$26.00

DBL Kahlua

$26.00

DBL Lemoncello

$20.00

DBL Hennessy VS

$34.00

DBL Courvoisier

$36.00

DBL D'usse

$40.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$15.00

GLS Roscato Sweet Red

$14.00

GLS Angeline Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Belle Gloss Pinot Noir

$26.00

GLS Freyneau Gassis Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Red Schooner

$38.00

GLS Murphy Goode Merlot

$14.00

GLS Trapiche Broquel Malbec

$15.00

GLS Serial Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

GLS Roth Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

GLS Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$41.00

GLS House Merlot (Noble Vines)

$10.00

GLS House Cabernet (Noble Vines)

$10.00

GLS House Pinot Noir (Noble Vines)

$10.00

BTL Roscato Sweet Red

$58.00

BTL Angeline Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTL Belle Gloss Pinot Noir

$102.00

BTL Freyneau Gassis Red Blend

$46.00

BTL Red Schooner

$159.00

BTL Murphy Goode Merlot

$54.00

BTL Trapiche Broquel Malbec

$58.00

BTL Serial Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

BTL Roth Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

BTL Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$162.00

GLS Black Girl Magic Riesling

$15.00

GLS Barone Fini

$14.00

GLS Estancia Pinot Grigio

$13.00

GLS Chateau La Freynelle

$13.00

GLS Invivio X Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

GLS Decoy Chardonnay

$17.00

GLS A to Z Chardonnay

$14.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$18.00

GLS Tintero D'Asti Sparkling Moscato

$13.00

GLS House Chardonnay (Noble Vines)

$10.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio (Noble Vines)

$10.00

GLS House Sauvignon Blanc (Noble Vines)

$10.00

BTL Black Girl Magic Riesling

$58.00

BTL Barone Fini

$54.00

BTL Estancia Pinot Grigio

$50.00

BTL Chateau La Freynelle

$58.00

BTL Invivio X Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

BTL Decoy Chardonnay

$66.00

BTL A to Z Chardonnay

$54.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL Tintero D'Asti Sparkling Moscato

$50.00

GLS McBride Sisters Rosé

$15.00

GLS House Rosé (Noble Vines)

$10.00

BTL McBride Sisters Rose

$58.00

GLS Prince de Richmont Brut

$9.00

GLS Moet & Chandon Brut Rose

$50.00

GLS Lyre's (Non Alcoholic)

$10.00

BTL Prince de Richmont Brut

$36.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Brut Rose

$198.00

BTL Lyre's (Non Alcoholic)

$38.00

Beer

DFT Bud Light

$9.00

DFT Coors Lite

$9.00

Tiger Tail

$9.00

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

BTL Coors Light

$6.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Ninja

$10.00

Tiny Bomb

$10.00

High Noon

$9.00

DESSERTS

BOURBON PECAN PIE

$9.00

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$9.00

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

RED VELVET CAKE

$9.00

BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

DESSERT SPECIAL

$9.00

BOWL OF ICE CREAM

$8.00

B-DAY DESSERT

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

220 S BB King Blvd, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

