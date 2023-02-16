Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90041
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Little Beast Restaurant - Eagle Rock
4.4 • 3,446
1496 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurant