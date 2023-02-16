Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

No reviews yet

2131 Colorado Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Za'atar Potatoes
Cali Benny

FOOD

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Tahini Toast (Sweet)

$9.00

Ricotta Toast

$10.50

Tuna Toast

$10.50

Croque Toast

$12.00

Cauliflower Toast

$12.50

Plates

Shakshuka

$11.00

Cauliflower Hash

$11.00

Penny Oven Plate

$11.50

Porridge Patties

$11.50Out of stock

Cali Benny

$14.00

Old School Benny

$14.00

Steak Benny

$17.75

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Kale Stone Fruit Salad

$10.00

Baja Bowl

$12.50

Greek Scramble

$12.75

Tofu Scramble

$13.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Croissant Sandwich

$11.50

Tuna Avocado Croissant

$13.25

BLT

$13.00

Egg Muffin Sandwich

$10.00

Special, Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Omelette Station

Pick 3 Omelette

$13.00

Pick 6 Omelette

$15.00

Sweet

French Toast

$11.00

Dutch Baby

$12.00

Vegan Pancakes

$12.00

Chia Pudding

$9.00

Sides

Avocado

$3.75

Bacon

$5.00

Order Of Eggs

$4.25

Fruit Preserves

$1.25

Green Salad

$4.50

Halloumi Cheese

$3.50

Side of Feta - Sheep's Milk

$3.50

Side Of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Kraut

$2.00Out of stock

Swiss Chard

$3.50

Toast

$3.50

Vegan Hemp Breakfast Sausage

$4.25

Za'atar Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Cherry Tomato

$2.00

Ham

$4.00

Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Wood Oven Veggies

$3.00

Side Of Steak

$5.00

Sauerkraut

$0.75Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Monkey Toast

$7.75

Mini Me Pancakes

$7.75

Kids Penny Plate

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

PASTRIES & BREAD

Pastries

Sliced Cake

$5.75

Croissants

$4.50

Fruit Danish

$4.75

Scones

$4.75

Vegan Cinnamon Buns

$4.75

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.75

Chocolate Donut

$3.95

Ooey Gooey Pistachio cake slice

$5.00

Vegan Banana Bread Loaf

$5.00

GF banana bread Mini Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

GF Poppyseed Muffin

$4.25

Gf Brown Butter Hazlenut Muffin

$4.25

Quiche

$9.00

Vegan Fruit Muffin

$4.00

GFChocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Galette

$8.50

Tahini Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Sticky Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Sticky Bun Walnut

$4.50Out of stock

Salvadorian Slightly Sweet Quesadilla

$5.25Out of stock

Apple Turnovers

$4.75Out of stock

Ginger Snap

$3.75

Savory Tarts

$6.00Out of stock

Whoopie Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Sticky Cranberry Ginger Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Grapefruit Yogurt Pound Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Slab Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Brioche

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Pecan Pie

$5.50Out of stock

English Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

GF Pecan Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Bagels

$3.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Doughnut Muffin

$4.65Out of stock

Cheesecake Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Whole Quiche

$68.00Out of stock

Holiday Offerings Pickup 11/24

THANKSGIVING PRE ORDERS PLEASE PLACE ORER BY 11/21

PUMPKIN PIE WITH WALNUT STREUSEL TOPPING 9 INCH SERVES 6-8

$34.00Out of stock

DOUBLE CRUST APPLE PIE 9 INCH SERVES 6-8

$36.00Out of stock

APPLE PIE WITH BROWN BUTTER CRUMB TOPPING 9 INCH SERVES 6-8

$34.00Out of stock

PECAN PIE WITH ESPRESSO SOAKED DATES 9 INCH SERVES 6-8

$40.00Out of stock

GLUTEN FREE TRADITIONAL PUMPKIN PIE (gf) 9 INCH SERVES 6-8

$38.00Out of stock

VANILLA BEAN WHIP CREAM 16 OZ PINT

$8.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN CUPCAKES WITH CREAM CHEESE FROSTING 1/2 DOZEN

$22.00Out of stock

VEGAN PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE (gf, v) 6 OZ CUPS

$6.50Out of stock

VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE TOFFEE CHOCOLATE CHIP BLONDIES 1/2 DOZEN (gf, v)

$27.00Out of stock

TAHINI BROWNIES (gf, df) 1/2 DOZEN

$27.00Out of stock

TAKE AND BAKE FROZEN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 1/2 DOZEN

$24.00Out of stock

TAKE AND BAKE FROZEN VEGAN SCONES 1/2 DOZEN

$27.00Out of stock

TAKE AND BAKE FROZEN CROISSANTS PACK OF 4

$20.00Out of stock

TAKE AND BAKE FROZEN CHOCOLATE CROISSANTS PACK OF 4

$22.00Out of stock

ORGANIC COUNTRY WHITE LOAF

$10.00Out of stock

ORGANIC MULTIGRAIN LOAF

$10.00Out of stock

ORGANIC OLIVE LOAF

$10.00Out of stock

ORGANIC SESAME LOAF

$10.00Out of stock

Eggs

1/2 Dozen

$4.50

Dozen

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90041

Directions

