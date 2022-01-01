Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pennypacker Food truck

514c Medford St

Somerville, MA 02145

Sides

Sm Mac & Cheese

$7.95

House made white cheese sauce with pasta. Topped with herb breacrumbs.

Lg Mac + Cheese

$12.95

House made white cheese sauce and pasta. Topped with herb breadcrumbs.

Buffalo Sprouts

$6.95

RED CHILE CHICKEN TACO ON A CORN TORTILLA TOPPED WITH PICKLED RED ONION, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO

Crushed Potatoes - Bravas

$8.50

Crushed Fried Potatoes topped with a Bravas Sauce (slightly spicy tomato and red pepper aioli)

Add Protein

$5.00

Combo

$14.00

2 Taco Combo

$10.00

black pepper ricotta, watercress, and cucumber salad
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$13.95

Whole fried chicken sandwich with honey and spicy dill pickles

Half Fried Chicken

$7.95

half sandwich topped with pickled red onions, house made bacon, shredded lettuce, russian dressing

Pork

$13.95

Half Porchetta

$7.95

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Duck Wonton

$10.00

Drinks

Coke, Diet Coke, sprite or bottled water

Soda

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

514c Medford St, Somerville, MA 02145

