Pennypacker (High St. Food Hall)

100 High St

Boston, MA 02110

Popular Items

Fall Greens Salad
Panisse
Meatloaf Sandwich

Sandwiches

Porchetta Sandwich

Porchetta Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Italian Roast Pork topped with seasonal accompaniment

Roast Chicken Sandwich

Roast Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

rosemary apple puree, sharp cheddar, celery root slaw

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.95

House meatloaf, grilled caesar salad

Lamb Dip Sandwich

Lamb Dip Sandwich

$13.95

roasted leg of lamb, manchego, horseradish mint sauce, side of jus

Maple Roasted Squash Sandwich

Maple Roasted Squash Sandwich

$12.95

roasted squash with maple, miso ricotta, brussels slaw, walnut vinaigrette

Salads

Cauliflower Salad

Cauliflower Salad

$6.95

roasted cauliflower, capers, golden raisins, hazelnuts, herbs, brown butter vinaigrette

Fall Greens Salad

Fall Greens Salad

mixed fall greens, beluga lentils, roasted pumpkin, fig vinaigrette, chevre, pepita

Little Gem Salad

Little Gem Salad

Little gem lettuce, radish, cucumber, charred eggplant yogurt dressing, herbs, sumac, sesame

Snacks

Crushed Fried Potatoes

Crushed Fried Potatoes

$6.95

Potatoes Roasted in porchetta fat

Panisse

Panisse

$6.95

Chickpea fries served with calabrian chili aioli

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.95

Fried brussels with sauce gribiche and bacon lardons

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.95

Daily soup offering, please inquire about our options

Meat Sampler Platter

Meat Sampler Platter

$25.00Out of stock

variety of our meats served with bread and seasonal sauces

Meat Sampler Platter with Cheese

Meat Sampler Platter with Cheese

$39.00Out of stock

Variety of our meats with local cheeses, bread, and sauces

Cheese Platter

Cheese Platter

$17.00

Add Roll

$2.00

Prepared Foods

Daily Soup

$11.95Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Pellegrino

$3.00

Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

bottled water

$2.00

*Alcohol

Peroni Beer

$7.00

St Agrestis Negroni

$14.00

100 ml bottle

Frabrizia Raspberry Vodka Soda

$8.00

Fabrizia Lemon Vodka Soda

$8.00

Fabrizia Lemoncello

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

Fernet Branca

$11.00

fernet branca menta

$11.00

fernet and coke

$11.00

amaro montenegro

$11.00

bollincini prosecco

$11.00

bollincini sparkling rose

$11.00

bollincini lambrusco

$11.00

Gl Pertinace Nebbiolo

$14.00

Italian Red

Gl La Spinetta Vermentino

$13.00

Italian White, Tuscany

Gl Aragosta Rose

$11.00

Sardinian Rose wine

Btl Aragosta Rose

$42.00

Btl Vermentino

$50.00

Btl Nebbiolo

$52.00

Bucket of Bollicini Bubbles

$50.00

Mix and match 5 cans of sparkling wine

Guiness Can

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 High St, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
Pennypacker (High St. Food Hall) image

