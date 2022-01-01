A map showing the location of Pennypacker's 514C Medford StView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Pennypacker's 514C Medford St

189 Reviews

$

514C Medford St

Somerville, MA 02145

Popular Items

Porchetta Sandwich
Mac
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

SIDES

Bravas Potatoes

$6.95Out of stock

crushed, fried potatoes topped with bravas sauce

OG Potatoes

OG Potatoes

$6.95Out of stock

crushed, fried potatoes, topped with gorgonzola cheese, jalapenos, and EVOO

Mac

$6.95

Fried Brussels (Copy)

$7.95Out of stock

Grilled corn with lime aioli, chili powder, cilantro and queso fresco

SANDWICHES

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

-two fried eggs, cheddar, sriracha aioli, on a sourdough roll -add house made bacon 3.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken, Cheddar, Horesradish Slaw, and Apple-Rosemary puree.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Horseradish Slaw, and Apple-Rosemary Puree.

Porchetta Sandwich

Porchetta Sandwich

$6.95+

daily accompaniment, on ciabatta

Veggie Burger (Copy)

$11.95

Housemade Veggie Burger, made with Farro, mushroom, Kale, and Sweet Potato, topped with a rotating seasonal topping. Please include any allergies when ordering.

Drinks

Drink

$2.00

HOLIDAY MENU

FOR PICK UP ON 12/23, PLEASE JUST ENTER TODAYS DATE FOR ORDERING

WHOLE PORCHETTA ROAST

$75.00

SERVES 10-12 PPL TO BE PICKED UP ON 12/23

ONIONS AGRODOLCE

$6.00

PINT OF ONIONS AGRODOLCE AS AN ACCOMPANIMENT FOR PORCHETTA TO BE PICKED UP 12/23

MOSTARDA

$6.00Out of stock

PINT OF SEASONAL MOSTARDA AS AN ACCOMPANIMENT TO BE PICKED UP ON 12/23

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

514C Medford St, Somerville, MA 02145

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

