Pennyroyal cafe & provisions
3319 Blue Star Highway
Saugatuck, MI 49453
Pastries Menu
Muffins
Croissants
- Plain Croissant$4.00
housemate classic croissant, baked fresh daily
- Cheese Danish$4.50Out of stock
laminated croissant dough filled with housemate sweetened cream cheese
- Fruit Danish$5.00Out of stock
laminated croissant dough filled with housemate sweetened cream cheese and seasonal jam
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00Out of stock
housemade pain chocolate style, baked fresh daily
- Spinach Feta Croissant$5.00Out of stock
laminated croissant dough filled with spinach and feta
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00Out of stock
housemade croissant filled with ham, cream cheese, and pepper jelly
- Sausage & Maple Croissant$7.00Out of stock
housemade croissant filled with sausage, Michigan maple, and topped with everything seasoning
- Almond Croissant$5.50Out of stock
our standard croissant filled with almond cream and topped with flaked almonds, requires 24 hours advance order or available on Thursdays
- Xuixo Croissant$6.00Out of stock
deep fried croissant filled with pastry cream, available on Fridays
- Pecan Pie Croissant$6.00Out of stock
only available on Saturdays
- Pistachio Croissant$6.00Out of stock
our standard croissant filled with pistachio cream and topped with toasted pistachios, requires 24 hours advance order or available on Sundays