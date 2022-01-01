Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Pennyroyal Station

review star

No reviews yet

3310 Rhode Island Avenue

Mt. Rainier, MD 20712

Order Again

Popular Items

Penny's Royal Burger
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Smokey Brisket Mac & Cheese

Snacks & Apps

Shrimp Fried Green Tomatoes

Shrimp Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Butermilk fried green tomatoes with shrimp remoulade

Veg Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Fried green tomato's topped with remoulade

Crabby Deviled Eggs

Crabby Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Topped with chili relish

Kettle Chips & Dip

Kettle Chips & Dip

$6.00
Confit Chicken Wings

Confit Chicken Wings

$14.00

Chicken wings cooked in their own fat then deep fried and tossed in our hot wing sauce (Gluten Free)

Parker House

Parker House

$7.00

With warm bacon jam

Smokey Brisket Mac & Cheese

Smokey Brisket Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Fried shallots, garlic and chili oil

Chicken Liver Mousse

Chicken Liver Mousse

$14.00

Salted pureed dried chicken livers served with grilled bread rubbed with garlic (Gluten Free without Bread)

Eggplant & Tomato Pate

$13.00

served with Bread

Hush Puppies

$12.00

Hush puppies, pickled corn, pimento cheese

Rabbit Biscuits

$13.00

Slow roasted rabbit with Pickled fresno peppers, garlic aioli

Crab N' Cheese Dip

$18.00

With old bay chips

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Mains

Arugula, marinated Broccolini, apples, pumpkin seeds, gruyere, radishes, sherry vinaigrette
Pennyroyal Salad

Pennyroyal Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, baby beets, heirloom carrots, spiced almonds, lemon ricotta, tumeric honey dressing

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Boudin Sausage

$24.00Out of stock

House Made Boudin Sausage over braised ranch beans, creole mustard sauce and pickled onions

Vegan Pot Pie

Vegan Pot Pie

$24.00

Smoked maitake mushrooms, carrots, potato, edamame in a oatmilk/cashewalfredo topped with a Vegan biscuit

Beef Cheeks

$29.00

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

$23.00

Dark roux, chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, rice

Catfish

$29.00

Corn Meal Catfish, dirty rice, crawfish &crab beurre blanc

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$25.00

Broccoli rabe, Kabocha squash, Dolce gorgonzola, hazelnuts

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Our fried buttermilk battered chicken thighs, pickles, slaw, ramp ranch, soft bun or biscuit, choice of side

PLT Sandwich

PLT Sandwich

$15.00

Our play on a BLT. Corn meal battered fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese , lettuce, a soft bun, garlic aioli. with choice of western fries or salad

Penny's Royal Burger

Penny's Royal Burger

Our custom mix ground beef patty , topped with pickles, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, garlic chili mayo, toasted bun

Platters

Carnitas Tacos

$38.00

Slow roasted pork, served with pickled jalapenos, rice, and corn tortillas

Smokey Brisket

Smokey Brisket

$40.00Out of stock

One pound and a half of smoked brisket, with collard greens, biscuits and fresh shaved horseradish (Serves 4 people) (Gluten Free when you substitute tortillas for biscuits)

Sides

Western Fries

Western Fries

$6.00

With ramp ranch

Carolina Rice

Carolina Rice

$5.00

Heirloom rice from North Carolina

Collards with Smokey Ham

Collards with Smokey Ham

$8.00

Collard greens cooked with ham

Broccole Rabe

$9.00

Charred Kabocha Squash

$9.00

with chilli oil

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Xtra Rice

Xtra Grilled Bread

$1.00

Xtra Chips

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Tortillas (4 Shells)

$4.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Mousse

$10.00
Chocolate Terrine

Chocolate Terrine

$11.00

with cream anglaise and pistachio crumble

Apple Pies

$10.00

Cake Fee

$15.00

Kids Dinner

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Comfort Food with a contemporary twist. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3310 Rhode Island Avenue, Mt. Rainier, MD 20712

Directions

Gallery
Pennyroyal Station image
Pennyroyal Station image
Pennyroyal Station image

Map
