Penny's Bakery
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Now Open! Donuts and baked goods! Order inside or order online for pickup. Drive-thru available soon!
Location
13109 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64145
Gallery
