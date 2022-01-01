Restaurant header imageView gallery

Penny's Bakery

13109 Holmes Road

Kansas City, MO 64145

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Rolls (our specialty!)

PASTRIES

Orders are filled while supplies last. Please call ahead to confirm availability, or to order ahead: 816-800-4095. For larger orders, we recommend calling two days ahead. Thank you!
Cake DONUTS

Cake DONUTS

$1.80
Yeast DONUTS

Yeast DONUTS

$2.00

Made fresh daily

Long John - Bavarian Cream

$2.75

Long John - Strawberry

$2.75Out of stock
Bavarian Creme DONUT

Bavarian Creme DONUT

$2.75Out of stock
Guava Filled Donut - New!

Guava Filled Donut - New!

$2.75Out of stock

Strawberry Filled DONUT

$2.75Out of stock

Apple Fritters

$2.60Out of stock
Cinnamon Rolls (our specialty!)

Cinnamon Rolls (our specialty!)

$3.15

Made from scratch and freshly glazed!

Pop Tarts

$1.80
Danishes and Pinwheels

Danishes and Pinwheels

$2.50
Muffins

Muffins

$2.50
Cupcake Mason Jars - New!

Cupcake Mason Jars - New!

$4.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

$2.75
Scones

Scones

$2.75
Cream Horns

Cream Horns

$1.85Out of stock

Palmiers

$2.25Out of stock
Cookies

Cookies

$1.50
Aussie Bites

Aussie Bites

VEGAN Aussie Bites (GFF)

VEGAN Aussie Bites (GFF)

Out of stock

Vegan and Gluten-Free-Friendly (we are not a GF bakery and cannot ensure that cross-contamination will never occur). Ingredients: Oats, almond flour, brown sugar, raisins, cranberries, apricots, sunflower kernels, flax seeds, chia seeds, coconut, coconut oil, agave

Limited time: Madeleine Cookie Sandwich

Limited time: Madeleine Cookie Sandwich

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Bread Slice

$2.00

Pumpkin Bread Slice - new!

$2.00
Banana Bread Slice

Banana Bread Slice

$2.00Out of stock
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$2.00
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Brownie

$2.00
Berry Oat Bar

Berry Oat Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Energy Bar

$3.75Out of stock
Cream Filled Puff Pastry (may contain nuts)

Cream Filled Puff Pastry (may contain nuts)

$3.50Out of stock

Biscotti

$1.50Out of stock

Box of Assorted Pastries

$23.00

Includes: 3 muffins, 3 scones, 2 danishes, 2 cream horns, 2 cookies (no substitutions).

Tres Leches Cake - slice

$2.50Out of stock

Tiramisu - New!

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Cheesecake

$2.75Out of stock
Pineapple Upside Down - single portion

Pineapple Upside Down - single portion

$2.50Out of stock

Breads and Tortillas

Focaccia

Focaccia

$6.00+Out of stock
White Bread

White Bread

$5.00+Out of stock
Brioche

Brioche

$6.00Out of stock
Tortillas - 10 Pack

Tortillas - 10 Pack

$5.00+Out of stock

Gluten Free Bread - Loaf (PRE-ORDERS ONLY)

$10.00Out of stock
Baguettes

Baguettes

$2.75Out of stock

Dinner Rolls Savory 8 pk

$2.40Out of stock
Croissants

Croissants

$2.30

Challah Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Pretzels

$2.70Out of stock

Croutons

$1.75+Out of stock

English Muffins

$1.40+Out of stock

Gluten Free Rolls 2 oz

$2.40Out of stock

Fresh Coffee

Brewed Fresh! Cream and Sugar Packets available

Small

$1.25

Large

$2.00

Bottled Coffee

Iced Super Coffee - Vanilla (12oz Bottle)

Iced Super Coffee - Vanilla (12oz Bottle)

$3.99
Iced Super Coffee - Hazelnut (12oz Bottle)

Iced Super Coffee - Hazelnut (12oz Bottle)

$3.99
Sparkling Caffeine - Lemon Lime (Can)

Sparkling Caffeine - Lemon Lime (Can)

$1.99
Sparkling Caffeine - Passionfruit-Orange (Can)

Sparkling Caffeine - Passionfruit-Orange (Can)

$1.99

Milk

Almond Milk Vanilla

$3.75

Almond Milk Dark Chocolate

$3.75

Juice

Bottled Lemonade

$1.99

Bottled Raspberry Lemonade

$1.99

Bottled Apple Juice

$1.99

Bottled Orange Juice

$1.99
Cranberry Juice Cocktail 5.5oz can

Cranberry Juice Cocktail 5.5oz can

$0.99

Iced Tea

Bottled Iced Tea - Sweet

$2.99

Bottled Iced Tea - Unsweet

$2.99

Kombucha

Ginger Lemon (Can)

Ginger Lemon (Can)

$2.99
Red Raspberry (Can)

Red Raspberry (Can)

$2.99
Kevita Pineapple-Peach (Glass Bottle)

Kevita Pineapple-Peach (Glass Bottle)

$2.99

Bottled Water

Bottled Water (Aquafina 20oz)

$1.45Out of stock
Bottled Water (Dasani 16oz

Bottled Water (Dasani 16oz

$0.99

Energy Drinks

Red Bull zero sugar

$2.75

Red Bull

$2.75

Greeting Cards

Mother's Day

$1.99

Birthday

$1.99

Thank You / Congratulations

$1.99

Friendship

$1.99

Baby

$1.99

Wedding / Love

$1.99

With Sympathy

$1.99

Blank / Other

$1.99
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Now Open! Donuts and baked goods! Order inside or order online for pickup. Drive-thru available soon!

13109 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64145

Directions

