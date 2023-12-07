Penny's Coffee Shop Downtown NEW 413 New York Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Coffee, baked goods, lunch items, and more!
Location
413 New York Avenue, Holton, KS 66436
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Penny's Coffee Shop- Downtown - 413 New York Avenue
No Reviews
409 New York Avenue Holton, KS 66436
View restaurant