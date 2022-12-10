Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Penny's Coffee Washington Ave
566 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come Hang Out!
Location
100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S
No Reviews
901 Marquette Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
4.7 • 463
306 East Hennepin Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant
More near Minneapolis