Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Penny's Coffee Wayzata

13 Reviews

$

750 Lake St. E.

Wayzata, MN 55391

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte (16 oz)
Iced Latte (16 oz)
Iced Matcha Latte (16 oz)

Coffee & Espresso

Americano (12 oz)

Americano (12 oz)

$3.50
Americano (16 oz)

Americano (16 oz)

$4.50
Dark Roast (12 oz)

Dark Roast (12 oz)

$3.00

Freshly brewed Penny's House Dark, served in an insulated cup. Love this coffee? Your community Penny's is stocked with fresh pouches of Penny's whole bean coffee, each & every day.

Dark Roast (16 oz)

Dark Roast (16 oz)

$3.50

Freshly brewed Penny's House Dark, served in an insulated cup. Love this coffee? Your community Penny's is stocked with fresh pouches of Penny's whole bean coffee, each & every day.

Light Roast (12 oz)

Light Roast (12 oz)

$3.00

A freshly brewed cup of Penny's House Light blend, served in an insulated cup. Love this coffee? Your community Penny's is stocked with fresh npouches of Penny's whole bean coffee, each & every day.

Light Roast (16 oz)

Light Roast (16 oz)

$3.50

Freshly brewed Penny's House Light, served in an insulated cup. Love this coffee? Your community Penny's is stocked with fresh pouches of Penny's whole bean coffee, each & every day.

Light Roast (96 oz.)

Light Roast (96 oz.)

$45.00

Penny's light roast brewed-to-order, ready to go & recyclable. 96oz / 12 cups.

Dark Roast (96 oz.)

Dark Roast (96 oz.)

$45.00

Penny's dark roast brewed-to-order, ready to go & recyclable. 96oz / 12 cups.

Latte (12 oz)

Latte (12 oz)

$4.50
Latte (16 oz)

Latte (16 oz)

$5.50
Mocha (12 oz)

Mocha (12 oz)

$5.00
Mocha (16 oz)

Mocha (16 oz)

$6.00
Miel (12 oz)

Miel (12 oz)

$5.75
Miel (16 oz)

Miel (16 oz)

$6.75
Espresso (Double)

Espresso (Double)

$3.00

Penny's house blend of espresso, with subtle notes of cocoa and citrus. Served double-ristretto.

Espresso (Quad)

Espresso (Quad)

$5.00

Penny's house blend of espresso, with subtle notes of cocoa and citrus. Served double-ristretto (x2).

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

A short pour of steamed milk, complimenting a double-shot of espresso & a rich layer of microfoam.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

A double-shot of espresso, marked with a very short pour of steamed milk & microfoam. A qualified 'pick me up.'

Noisette

Noisette

$4.00

A true balance between Penny's espresso & savory milkiness. A perfect compliment to a busy day with a few minutes to spare.

Tea

Penny's Black Tea

Penny's Black Tea

$4.50

Black OP tea with currant leaves & gooseberry

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$4.50

Aromatic black tea with notes of bergamot & subtle citrus

Penny's Herbal Tea

Penny's Herbal Tea

$4.50

Caffeine-free blend of hibiscus flowers, rose hips, lemongrass, orange peel, and subtle peppermint

Ginger Basil Lemongrass Tea

Ginger Basil Lemongrass Tea

$4.50

Caffeine-free blend of Egyptian lemongrass, Thai basil, ginger root & marigold petals

Penny's Green Tea

Penny's Green Tea

$4.50

Sencha OP tea with pink rose petals & pomegranate

Gunpowder Green Tea

Gunpowder Green Tea

$4.50

Rolled & pan-fried green tea leaves create a smooth, earthy profile

Hibiscus Mate

Hibiscus Mate

$4.50

Blend of earthy yerba mate, tart hibiscus petals & stevia leaf. Caffeinated.

Chai Latte (12 oz)

Chai Latte (12 oz)

$5.50

Steamed with your preferred milk: Assam black tea with notes of nutmeg, anise, allspice, cinnamon & clove. Locally brewed.

Chai Latte (16 oz)

Chai Latte (16 oz)

$6.25

Steamed with your preferred milk: Assam black tea with notes of nutmeg, anise, allspice, cinnamon & clove. Locally brewed.

Matcha Latte (12 oz)

Matcha Latte (12 oz)

$5.50

Directly sourced, shade-grown matcha tea with perfectly steamed milk & a thin layer of microfoam.

Matcha Latte (16 oz)

Matcha Latte (16 oz)

$6.00

Directly sourced, shade-grown matcha tea with perfectly steamed milk & a thin layer of microfoam.

Golden Latte (12 oz)

Golden Latte (12 oz)

$6.00

Turmeric & select herbs with steamed milk. Caffeine-free.

Golden Latte (16 oz)

Golden Latte (16 oz)

$6.50

Turmeric & select herbs with steamed milk. Caffeine-free.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.50

Crepes

Scratch made, Parisian-style street food.

Pesto Chevre Crepe

$12.00

Basil pesto with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and creamy chevre. Topped with toasted pine nuts, & a drizzle of olive oil.

Ham & Gruyere Crepe

Ham & Gruyere Crepe

$12.00

Locally sourced black forest ham, gruyere cheese, dijon aioli

Banana Nocciolata Crepe

Banana Nocciolata Crepe

$12.00

Organic cocoa & hazelnut spread, sliced banana, toasted hazelnut bits, and a dusting of powdered sugar

Pastry, Quick Bites

Freshly baked pastries, breads & more, from Penny's
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00Out of stock

Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Classic French pastry, perfect at any time.

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Scone

Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Savory Danish

$6.00Out of stock

Pecan Cinnamon Pull Apart

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$2.50Out of stock

Flourless Fudge w. Pecan

$3.50Out of stock
Garuka Bar - The Original

Garuka Bar - The Original

$4.00

Raw honey, peanut butter, cranberries, brown rice crisps, and whole peanuts. From VT.

Garuka - Red Walnut

Garuka - Red Walnut

$4.00

Almond butter, gluten-free oats, red walnuts, pepitas, tart cherries & coconut oil

Garuka - Pumpkin Spice

Garuka - Pumpkin Spice

$4.00

Pumpkin pie spices w. espresso, pecans, pepitas & triple nut butter blend (cashew/almond/pecan)

Iced Coffee & Espresso

Penny's Cold Brew (16 oz)

Penny's Cold Brew (16 oz)

$5.50
Penny's Cold Brew (20 oz)

Penny's Cold Brew (20 oz)

$6.50
Iced Latte (16 oz)

Iced Latte (16 oz)

$4.50
Iced Latte (20 oz)

Iced Latte (20 oz)

$5.50

Iced Miel (16 oz)

$5.75
Iced Miel (20 oz)

Iced Miel (20 oz)

$6.75
Iced Mocha (16 oz)

Iced Mocha (16 oz)

$5.00
Iced Mocha (20 oz)

Iced Mocha (20 oz)

$6.00

Iced Americano (16 oz)

$3.50
Iced Americano (20 oz)

Iced Americano (20 oz)

$4.50

Iced Tea

Iced Penny's Black Tea (16 oz)

Iced Penny's Black Tea (16 oz)

$4.50

Penny's Black Tea, chilled.

Iced Penny's Black Tea (20 oz)

Iced Penny's Black Tea (20 oz)

$5.00

Penny's Black Tea, chilled.

Iced Penny's Green Tea (16 oz)

Iced Penny's Green Tea (16 oz)

$4.50

Penny's Green Tea, chilled.

Iced Penny's Green Tea (20 oz)

Iced Penny's Green Tea (20 oz)

$5.00

Penny's Green Tea, chilled.

Iced Penny's Herbal Tea (16 oz)

Iced Penny's Herbal Tea (16 oz)

$4.50

Penny's Herbal Tea, chilled.

Iced Penny's Herbal Tea (20 oz)

Iced Penny's Herbal Tea (20 oz)

$5.00

Penny's Herbal Tea, chilled.

Iced Chai Latte (16 oz)

Iced Chai Latte (16 oz)

$5.50
Iced Chai Latte (20 oz)

Iced Chai Latte (20 oz)

$6.25
Iced Golden Latte (16 oz)

Iced Golden Latte (16 oz)

$6.00
Iced Golden Latte (20 oz)

Iced Golden Latte (20 oz)

$6.50
Iced Matcha Latte (16 oz)

Iced Matcha Latte (16 oz)

$5.50
Iced Matcha Latte (20 oz)

Iced Matcha Latte (20 oz)

$6.00

Iced London Fog

$5.50

Retail Coffee, Tea

Penny's Dark Roast (12 oz.)

Penny's Dark Roast (12 oz.)

$19.00

Dark chocolate, tosted walnut, caramel

Penny's Light Roast (12 oz.)

Penny's Light Roast (12 oz.)

$19.00

Bright citrus, subtle cocoa

Penny's Black (2 oz.)

Penny's Black (2 oz.)

$12.00

Black OP tea, currant leaves, gooseberry

Penny's Green (2 oz.)

Penny's Green (2 oz.)

$12.00

Sencha OP tea, pink rose petals, pomegranate

Ginger Basil Lemongrass (2 oz.)

Ginger Basil Lemongrass (2 oz.)

$12.00

Ginger root, Thai basil leaf, Egyptian lemongrass, marigold petals. Caffeine-free

Retail Bottles, Cans, etc.

Penny's Cold Brew (Single)

Penny's Cold Brew (Single)

$9.00

16oz of Penny's specially blended cold brew, in a printed glass bottle. When a large from our taps won't quite cut it, this is for you!

OLIPOP Cherry Vanilla

OLIPOP Cherry Vanilla

$5.00

Cherry pie flavor, with the sweet & tart combination of morello and ranier cherries, rounded out by vanilla bean.

OLIPOP Orange Cream

OLIPOP Orange Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy vanilla & bright citrus pop - a fizzy treat that’s great for your digestive health!

OLIPOP Ginger Lemon

OLIPOP Ginger Lemon

$5.00

This sweet and tart Ginger Lemon combines both Caribbean and European mulling spices to create a complex flavor that manages to remain perfectly balanced. Enjoy a delightful kick of ginger followed by a tangy hint of lemon juice.

OLIPOP Strawberry Vanilla

OLIPOP Strawberry Vanilla

$5.00
OLIPOP Classic Grape

OLIPOP Classic Grape

$5.00

Real concord grape juice & a hint of lime creates the nostalgic, sweet & tart flavor you know and love.

OLIPOP Tropical Punch

OLIPOP Tropical Punch

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin & apple juices combine for a crisp, nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch

OLIPOP Root Beer

OLIPOP Root Beer

$5.00

This botanically driven Root Beer marries a classic bite with a creamy sweetness with extracts of sweet birch, smooth-vanilla bean and naturally sourced burdock root. We recommend pairing it with your favorite ice-cream.

OLIPOP Vintage Cola

OLIPOP Vintage Cola

$5.00

This small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able.

Aqua Pana (still)

Aqua Pana (still)

$3.50

Refreshing, alkaline spring water in a glass bottle.

Perrier (sparkling)

$3.25
Minor Figures Oat Milk (1 L)

Minor Figures Oat Milk (1 L)

$7.00

Organic, dairy-free oat drink from the U.K. 1 L

Autumnwood Farm Whole Milk (1/2 gal)

Autumnwood Farm Whole Milk (1/2 gal)

$7.00Out of stock

From the grass to the glass - Freshly bottled whole milk, from Minnesota's family owned and operated Autumnwood Farm. 1/2 Gallon

Autumnwood Farm Skim Milk (1/2 gal)

Autumnwood Farm Skim Milk (1/2 gal)

$7.00Out of stock

From the grass to the glass - Freshly bottled, nonfat milk, from Minnesota's family owned and operated Autumnwood Farm. 1/2 Gallon

Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce

$8.00

Merch

Abe Hangs Out 2022

$1.50

Come Hang Out

$1.50

Penny's Eye

$1.50
The Splat

The Splat

$1.50

Penny's Strikethrough

$1.50

Hey!

$1.50Out of stock

Penny's Pen

$4.00
PopSocket, Green

PopSocket, Green

$7.00Out of stock
Penny's Reusable Straw Kit (Black)

Penny's Reusable Straw Kit (Black)

$9.00Out of stock

Kit Includes: -Reusable straw (come hang out engraved) -Natural canvas pouch -Cleaning brush Sustainable collaboration with STRW Co.

Penny's Reusable Straw Kit (Blue)

Penny's Reusable Straw Kit (Blue)

$9.00Out of stock

Kit Includes: -Reusable straw (come hang out engraved) -Natural canvas pouch -Cleaning brush Sustainable collaboration with STRW Co.

Milk & Steamers

No need for coffee or tea? Here are some familiar friends, for young & old alike.

Chocolate Milk (12 oz - Here)

$4.00
Chocoloate Milk (16 oz - Here)

Chocoloate Milk (16 oz - Here)

$4.50

Kid's Chocolate Milk (8 oz - Here)

$3.00
Hot Chocolate (12 oz - Here)

Hot Chocolate (12 oz - Here)

$4.00
Hot Chocolate (16 oz - Here)

Hot Chocolate (16 oz - Here)

$4.50
Kid's Hot Chocolate (8 oz - Here)

Kid's Hot Chocolate (8 oz - Here)

$3.00

Glass of Milk (12 oz - Glass)

$3.25
Glass of Milk (16 oz - Glass)

Glass of Milk (16 oz - Glass)

$3.75

Kid's Glass of Milk (8 oz - Here)

$2.25
Vanilla Steamer (12 oz - Here)

Vanilla Steamer (12 oz - Here)

$4.00
Vanilla Steamer (16 oz - Here)

Vanilla Steamer (16 oz - Here)

$4.50
Salted Caramel Steamer (12 oz - Here)

Salted Caramel Steamer (12 oz - Here)

$4.00
Salted Caramel Steamer (16 oz - Here)

Salted Caramel Steamer (16 oz - Here)

$4.50
Lavender Steamer (12 oz - Here)

Lavender Steamer (12 oz - Here)

$4.00
Lavender Steamer (16 oz - Here)

Lavender Steamer (16 oz - Here)

$4.50
Kid's Vanilla Steamer (8 oz - Here)

Kid's Vanilla Steamer (8 oz - Here)

$3.00
Kid's Salted Caramel Steamer (8 oz - Here)

Kid's Salted Caramel Steamer (8 oz - Here)

$3.00
Kid's Lavender Steamer (8 oz - Here)

Kid's Lavender Steamer (8 oz - Here)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come Hang Out!

Website

Location

750 Lake St. E., Wayzata, MN 55391

Directions

Gallery
Penny's Coffee image
Penny's Coffee image

