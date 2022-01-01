- Home
Penny's Coffee Wayzata
13 Reviews
$
750 Lake St. E.
Wayzata, MN 55391
Coffee & Espresso
Americano (12 oz)
Americano (16 oz)
Dark Roast (12 oz)
Freshly brewed Penny's House Dark, served in an insulated cup. Love this coffee? Your community Penny's is stocked with fresh pouches of Penny's whole bean coffee, each & every day.
Dark Roast (16 oz)
Freshly brewed Penny's House Dark, served in an insulated cup. Love this coffee? Your community Penny's is stocked with fresh pouches of Penny's whole bean coffee, each & every day.
Light Roast (12 oz)
A freshly brewed cup of Penny's House Light blend, served in an insulated cup. Love this coffee? Your community Penny's is stocked with fresh npouches of Penny's whole bean coffee, each & every day.
Light Roast (16 oz)
Freshly brewed Penny's House Light, served in an insulated cup. Love this coffee? Your community Penny's is stocked with fresh pouches of Penny's whole bean coffee, each & every day.
Light Roast (96 oz.)
Penny's light roast brewed-to-order, ready to go & recyclable. 96oz / 12 cups.
Dark Roast (96 oz.)
Penny's dark roast brewed-to-order, ready to go & recyclable. 96oz / 12 cups.
Latte (12 oz)
Latte (16 oz)
Mocha (12 oz)
Mocha (16 oz)
Miel (12 oz)
Miel (16 oz)
Espresso (Double)
Penny's house blend of espresso, with subtle notes of cocoa and citrus. Served double-ristretto.
Espresso (Quad)
Penny's house blend of espresso, with subtle notes of cocoa and citrus. Served double-ristretto (x2).
Cappuccino
A short pour of steamed milk, complimenting a double-shot of espresso & a rich layer of microfoam.
Macchiato
A double-shot of espresso, marked with a very short pour of steamed milk & microfoam. A qualified 'pick me up.'
Noisette
A true balance between Penny's espresso & savory milkiness. A perfect compliment to a busy day with a few minutes to spare.
Tea
Penny's Black Tea
Black OP tea with currant leaves & gooseberry
Earl Grey Tea
Aromatic black tea with notes of bergamot & subtle citrus
Penny's Herbal Tea
Caffeine-free blend of hibiscus flowers, rose hips, lemongrass, orange peel, and subtle peppermint
Ginger Basil Lemongrass Tea
Caffeine-free blend of Egyptian lemongrass, Thai basil, ginger root & marigold petals
Penny's Green Tea
Sencha OP tea with pink rose petals & pomegranate
Gunpowder Green Tea
Rolled & pan-fried green tea leaves create a smooth, earthy profile
Hibiscus Mate
Blend of earthy yerba mate, tart hibiscus petals & stevia leaf. Caffeinated.
Chai Latte (12 oz)
Steamed with your preferred milk: Assam black tea with notes of nutmeg, anise, allspice, cinnamon & clove. Locally brewed.
Chai Latte (16 oz)
Steamed with your preferred milk: Assam black tea with notes of nutmeg, anise, allspice, cinnamon & clove. Locally brewed.
Matcha Latte (12 oz)
Directly sourced, shade-grown matcha tea with perfectly steamed milk & a thin layer of microfoam.
Matcha Latte (16 oz)
Directly sourced, shade-grown matcha tea with perfectly steamed milk & a thin layer of microfoam.
Golden Latte (12 oz)
Turmeric & select herbs with steamed milk. Caffeine-free.
Golden Latte (16 oz)
Turmeric & select herbs with steamed milk. Caffeine-free.
London Fog
Crepes
Pesto Chevre Crepe
Basil pesto with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and creamy chevre. Topped with toasted pine nuts, & a drizzle of olive oil.
Ham & Gruyere Crepe
Locally sourced black forest ham, gruyere cheese, dijon aioli
Banana Nocciolata Crepe
Organic cocoa & hazelnut spread, sliced banana, toasted hazelnut bits, and a dusting of powdered sugar
Pastry, Quick Bites
Pain au Chocolat
Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons
Almond Croissant
Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons
Croissant
Classic French pastry, perfect at any time.
Blueberry Muffin
Scone
Savory Danish
Pecan Cinnamon Pull Apart
Chocolate Chip
Flourless Fudge w. Pecan
Garuka Bar - The Original
Raw honey, peanut butter, cranberries, brown rice crisps, and whole peanuts. From VT.
Garuka - Red Walnut
Almond butter, gluten-free oats, red walnuts, pepitas, tart cherries & coconut oil
Garuka - Pumpkin Spice
Pumpkin pie spices w. espresso, pecans, pepitas & triple nut butter blend (cashew/almond/pecan)
Iced Coffee & Espresso
Iced Tea
Iced Penny's Black Tea (16 oz)
Penny's Black Tea, chilled.
Iced Penny's Black Tea (20 oz)
Penny's Black Tea, chilled.
Iced Penny's Green Tea (16 oz)
Penny's Green Tea, chilled.
Iced Penny's Green Tea (20 oz)
Penny's Green Tea, chilled.
Iced Penny's Herbal Tea (16 oz)
Penny's Herbal Tea, chilled.
Iced Penny's Herbal Tea (20 oz)
Penny's Herbal Tea, chilled.
Iced Chai Latte (16 oz)
Iced Chai Latte (20 oz)
Iced Golden Latte (16 oz)
Iced Golden Latte (20 oz)
Iced Matcha Latte (16 oz)
Iced Matcha Latte (20 oz)
Iced London Fog
Retail Coffee, Tea
Penny's Dark Roast (12 oz.)
Dark chocolate, tosted walnut, caramel
Penny's Light Roast (12 oz.)
Bright citrus, subtle cocoa
Penny's Black (2 oz.)
Black OP tea, currant leaves, gooseberry
Penny's Green (2 oz.)
Sencha OP tea, pink rose petals, pomegranate
Ginger Basil Lemongrass (2 oz.)
Ginger root, Thai basil leaf, Egyptian lemongrass, marigold petals. Caffeine-free
Retail Bottles, Cans, etc.
Penny's Cold Brew (Single)
16oz of Penny's specially blended cold brew, in a printed glass bottle. When a large from our taps won't quite cut it, this is for you!
OLIPOP Cherry Vanilla
Cherry pie flavor, with the sweet & tart combination of morello and ranier cherries, rounded out by vanilla bean.
OLIPOP Orange Cream
Creamy vanilla & bright citrus pop - a fizzy treat that’s great for your digestive health!
OLIPOP Ginger Lemon
This sweet and tart Ginger Lemon combines both Caribbean and European mulling spices to create a complex flavor that manages to remain perfectly balanced. Enjoy a delightful kick of ginger followed by a tangy hint of lemon juice.
OLIPOP Strawberry Vanilla
OLIPOP Classic Grape
Real concord grape juice & a hint of lime creates the nostalgic, sweet & tart flavor you know and love.
OLIPOP Tropical Punch
Pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin & apple juices combine for a crisp, nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch
OLIPOP Root Beer
This botanically driven Root Beer marries a classic bite with a creamy sweetness with extracts of sweet birch, smooth-vanilla bean and naturally sourced burdock root. We recommend pairing it with your favorite ice-cream.
OLIPOP Vintage Cola
This small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able.
Aqua Pana (still)
Refreshing, alkaline spring water in a glass bottle.
Perrier (sparkling)
Minor Figures Oat Milk (1 L)
Organic, dairy-free oat drink from the U.K. 1 L
Autumnwood Farm Whole Milk (1/2 gal)
From the grass to the glass - Freshly bottled whole milk, from Minnesota's family owned and operated Autumnwood Farm. 1/2 Gallon
Autumnwood Farm Skim Milk (1/2 gal)
From the grass to the glass - Freshly bottled, nonfat milk, from Minnesota's family owned and operated Autumnwood Farm. 1/2 Gallon
Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce
Merch
Abe Hangs Out 2022
Come Hang Out
Penny's Eye
The Splat
Penny's Strikethrough
Hey!
Penny's Pen
PopSocket, Green
Penny's Reusable Straw Kit (Black)
Kit Includes: -Reusable straw (come hang out engraved) -Natural canvas pouch -Cleaning brush Sustainable collaboration with STRW Co.
Penny's Reusable Straw Kit (Blue)
Kit Includes: -Reusable straw (come hang out engraved) -Natural canvas pouch -Cleaning brush Sustainable collaboration with STRW Co.
Milk & Steamers
Chocolate Milk (12 oz - Here)
Chocoloate Milk (16 oz - Here)
Kid's Chocolate Milk (8 oz - Here)
Hot Chocolate (12 oz - Here)
Hot Chocolate (16 oz - Here)
Kid's Hot Chocolate (8 oz - Here)
Glass of Milk (12 oz - Glass)
Glass of Milk (16 oz - Glass)
Kid's Glass of Milk (8 oz - Here)
Vanilla Steamer (12 oz - Here)
Vanilla Steamer (16 oz - Here)
Salted Caramel Steamer (12 oz - Here)
Salted Caramel Steamer (16 oz - Here)
Lavender Steamer (12 oz - Here)
Lavender Steamer (16 oz - Here)
Kid's Vanilla Steamer (8 oz - Here)
Kid's Salted Caramel Steamer (8 oz - Here)
Kid's Lavender Steamer (8 oz - Here)
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Come Hang Out!
750 Lake St. E., Wayzata, MN 55391