- Home
- /
- San Angelo
- /
- The Penny Tap House
The Penny Tap House
No reviews yet
2412 College Hills Blvd,Ste 100
San Angelo, TX 76904
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Chicken Fried Bacon
Chicken Strip
Chicken breast cut, battered and fried. Served with Texas toast, fries and a side of ranch
Chips N' Dip
Chips cooked to order with your choice of dip. House made salsa, white queso or guacamole
Fried Avocado
Fried Pickle Spears
6 pickle spears battered, fried and served with house made ranch.
Magical Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms battered, fried and served with house made ranch.
Mozzarella Planks
4 hand cut mozzarella sticks battered and fried served with your choice of marinara or ranch.
Onion Rings
Thick cut onion rings battered, fried and served with sriracha buffalo sauce.
Penny Nachos
8 nachos topped with beans cheese tomato, chipotle crema, hot sauce, cilantro and jalapeño. Served with a side of guacamole.
Philly Eggrolls
Steak, onion, bell pepper and provolone inside an egg roll made fresh in house on bed of lettuce.
Wings
Wings tossed in our house made sauces. Sriracha Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Ginger Soy, Sweet Chili and BBQ.
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Entrees
Avocado Tostada
Three cooked to order tostadas topped with black bean spread, guacamole, lettuce, pico, queso fresco, chipotle crema, hot sauce and cilantro.
B.E.L.T.
Classic B.L.T. served on Texas toast with a fried egg and cheese.
Bacon Avocado Salad
Salad mixed topped with cheddar, tomato, bacon, cucumbers, avocado and croutons with a choice of dressing.
Chicken Sandwich
(Fried or Grilled) Chicken breast with your choice of Cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato. Ask for one of us to top your chicken in one of our sauces.
Cure Burger
1/2 lb Beef and chorizo burger w/ jalapeno, onion, bacon, cheddar, and egg
Penny Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak with bell pepper, onion and provolone.
Penny Quesadilla
A cheesy quesadilla with bell pepper, onion, fresh pico de gallo and chipotle crema. Served with chips and a side of guacamole.
Penny Stacker
Double 1/4 lb cheeserburger with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a sourdough bun.
Spicy Ginger Chicken
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, red onions and jalepenos tossed in house made ginger soy and sriracha served over rice.
Steak Bites
Fresh cut steak, mushrooms, onions, and jalepenos cooked to temp and seasoned.
Steak Fingers
Fresh cut steak battered and fried with a side of Texas toast and house chipotle BBQ.
Sides
Add Egg
Fries
Grilled Veggie Medley
Guacamole
Pico de Gallo
Queso
Raspberry Preserves
Salsa
Side A1 Sauce
Side Avocado
Side Balsamic
Side BBQ
Side Blue Cheese
Side Chipotle Crema
Side Chips
Side Cucumber
Side Ginger Soy
Side Gravy
Side Habanero Ranch
Side Honey Mustard
Side Italian
Side Jalapeno
Side Mayo
Side Mushrooms
Side Mustard
Side Onion
Side Pickles
Side Ranch
Side Salad
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Slice Cheese
Side Soy Sauce
Side Sriracha Buffalo
Side Sriracha Mayo
Side Sweet Chili
Small Onion Ring
Steamed Rice
Side Sour Cream
Brunch
3 Sausage Links
3 strips bacon
Big Biscuit
Biscuits O' Baby
A large fresh baked biscuit topped with steak & bacon gravy made from scratch, served with an egg cooked to temp
Breakfast Egg Roll
A fresh, crispy breakfast served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Platter
Breakfast Taco
A large breakfast taco filled with scrambled egg, bell pepper, onion, fresh pico
Extra egg
French Toast
Texas toast dipped in our house french toast wash and pan fried til golden brown, topped with powdered sugar, and served with a side of syrup and bacon
Penny Breakfast Nacho
Cooked to order chips topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, queso, pico de gallo and house sauces
Side Hashbrown
Side Toast
Steak & Eggs
Sweet n' Savory Bacon
Fresh bacon battered in our sweet house recipe, fried, and served with syrup
The Penny Hash
Hashbrowns topped with marinated steak, grilled onions, bell pepper, pepperjack, an egg cooked to temp, chives, and house Sriracha Aioli.
Waffle w/ Powdered Sugar
Yard Bird & Waffles
Fried chicken strips and waffles topped with a coat of powdered sugar and served with syrup
Brunch Mimosas
A La Carte
Bottled/Canned Beer
Angry Orchard
Blind Lemon
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Bud Zero
Budweiser
Budweiser Select 55
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Dos XX
Dos XX Lime & Salt
Dos XX Ranchwater
Flight
Guiness
Heineken
Heiniken 0.0
Karbach Ranchwater
Lonestar
Lonestar Can 16 oz.
Lonestar Light
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Lime
Miller Lite
Modelo
Nocturnum
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16 oz can
Pacifico
Shiner Bock
Smirnoff
Spindletap Heavy Hands
Stiegl Radler
Topo Chico Seltzer
Truly
Truly Lemonade
Truly Punch
White Claw Lemonade
Whiteclaw
Yuengling Lager
Shiner Bock Orale
Cocktails
Adios MOFO
.5 oz of Well Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, .75 Blue Curacao, 7 oz of Sweet Sour, 1 oz of Sprite
Bloody Mary
4 oz Zing Zang, 2 oz of Well Vodka, dash of lemon, lime and olive juice, 2 dashes of Tobasco, celery salt and pepper, 6 dashes of Wocestershire sauce garnish glass with chili rim lemon and lime wedge and olive set up
Blue Hawaian
1oz Calypso Spiced Rum, 1oz Calypso Coconut Rum, .75oz Blue Curacoa, 5oz Pineapple Juice.
Bramble On
Colorado Bulldog
1 oz well vodka, 1 oz Café Lolita, 2 oz Milk (or Half & Half). Topped with coke.
Dark and Stormy
2 oz Gosling's Dark Rum, 1 oz Lime Juice, rest Ginger Beer. (Pint Glass)
French 75
1.5 oz Ford's Gin, .5 oz Lemon Juice, .5 oz Simple Syrup, 1 dash Angostura Bitters. Topped with Champagne. (Flute Glass)
Hurricane
1 oz Calypso Spiced Rum, 1 oz Well rum, 3 oz Orange Juice, 3 oz Pineapple Juice, .5 oz Grenadine.
Laloma
Long Island
.5 oz well vodka, .5 oz well rum, .5 oz well gin, .5 oz triple sec, 8 oz Sweet & Sour. Splash Coke.
Magic Hat
1.5 oz White Rum, .5 oz Triple Sec, .75 oz Lime Juice, .5 oz Goslings Dark Rum, .5 oz Hazelnut.
Manhattan
2 oz well whiskey, 1 oz Sweet Vermouth, 2 dashes bitters, cherry at bottom of glass
Margarita
2 oz well tequila, .5 oz triple sec, .5 oz Orange Juice, 8 oz Sweet & Sour, Salted rim.
Martini
2 oz well vodka or well gin, .5 oz Vermouth (Dry or not), and 1.25 oz Olive Juice (if dirty).
Mexican Mule
1.25 oz Hornito's Repasado, .5 oz Lime Juice. Muddle 2 Jalapenos & 4 Cilantro leaves. Topped with Ginger Beer. (Copper Mule Mug)
Mimosa
4 oz Wycliff Champagne, 9 oz Orange Juice, over ice.
Mimosa Flight
a Flight of 4 Mimosa's. (1 Orange, Cranberry, Pineapple, and Grapefruit)
Mojito
Muttle mint, 1 oz Simple Syrup, 1 oz Lime Juice, 2oz Bacardi Rum, top with .5 Sprite and Soda (Pressed).
Moscow Mule
2 oz well vodka, 1 oz lime juice, 8 oz Ginger Beer.
Old Fashioned
well whiskey, 1 Sugar Cube, 1/2 Orange Wedge, 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters, 3 dashes Orange Bitters. Muddle all together, add ice, stir for 10 seconds. (Large rocks glass)
Penny Fizz
Penny Mule
Penny Smash
2 oz Maker's Mark, .5 oz Lemon Juice, 1 z Simple Syrup, muddled all together with 4-6 mint leaves. (Large rocks glass)
Purple Drank
Qualude
.5 oz well vodka, .5 oz well rum, .5 oz well gin, .5 oz triple sec, 8 oz Sweet & Sour, .25 oz Blue Curacao and Grenadine
Sex on the Beach
1.5 oz well vodka, .5 oz Peach Schnapps, 3 oz Orange Juice, 3 oz Pineapple Juice, splash Grenadine.
Tequila Sunrise
1 oz of Tequila, 4 oz of orange juice, sink grenadine
Trash Can
.5 oz well vodka, ,5 oz well rum, .5oz well gin, .5 oz triple sec, .5 oz Mr. Boston Melon, .75 oz Blue Curacao, top with Red Bull & leave upside down in the glass as garnish.
White Russian
1 oz well vodka, 1 oz Café Lolita, 2 oz Milk (or Half & Half).
N/A Drinks
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Flavored Simple Syrup
Grenadine
Lemon Juice
Lime Juice
Mexican Coke
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Simple Syrup
Sprite
Sweet N Sour
Sweet Tea
Topo Chico
Unsweet Tea
Zing Zang
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
The Penny is a full bar with open mic night, trivia and live music on Friday and Saturdays. The Penny Scratch Kitchen serving food until midnight.
2412 College Hills Blvd,Ste 100, San Angelo, TX 76904