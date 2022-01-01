The Penny Tap House

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Chicken Fried Bacon

$12.00

Chicken Strip

$12.00

Chicken breast cut, battered and fried. Served with Texas toast, fries and a side of ranch

Chips N' Dip

$9.00

Chips cooked to order with your choice of dip. House made salsa, white queso or guacamole

Fried Avocado

$10.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

6 pickle spears battered, fried and served with house made ranch.

Magical Mushrooms

$9.00

Fresh mushrooms battered, fried and served with house made ranch.

Mozzarella Planks

$6.00

4 hand cut mozzarella sticks battered and fried served with your choice of marinara or ranch.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Thick cut onion rings battered, fried and served with sriracha buffalo sauce.

Penny Nachos

$12.00

8 nachos topped with beans cheese tomato, chipotle crema, hot sauce, cilantro and jalapeño. Served with a side of guacamole.

Philly Eggrolls

$10.00

Steak, onion, bell pepper and provolone inside an egg roll made fresh in house on bed of lettuce.

Wings

$16.00

Wings tossed in our house made sauces. Sriracha Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Ginger Soy, Sweet Chili and BBQ.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Entrees

Avocado Tostada

$12.00

Three cooked to order tostadas topped with black bean spread, guacamole, lettuce, pico, queso fresco, chipotle crema, hot sauce and cilantro.

B.E.L.T.

$14.00

Classic B.L.T. served on Texas toast with a fried egg and cheese.

Bacon Avocado Salad

$12.00

Salad mixed topped with cheddar, tomato, bacon, cucumbers, avocado and croutons with a choice of dressing.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

(Fried or Grilled) Chicken breast with your choice of Cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato. Ask for one of us to top your chicken in one of our sauces.

Cure Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb Beef and chorizo burger w/ jalapeno, onion, bacon, cheddar, and egg

Penny Cheesesteak

$13.00

Cheesesteak with bell pepper, onion and provolone.

Penny Quesadilla

$10.00

A cheesy quesadilla with bell pepper, onion, fresh pico de gallo and chipotle crema. Served with chips and a side of guacamole.

Penny Stacker

Penny Stacker

$12.00

Double 1/4 lb cheeserburger with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a sourdough bun.

Spicy Ginger Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bell peppers, red onions and jalepenos tossed in house made ginger soy and sriracha served over rice.

Steak Bites

$13.00+

Fresh cut steak, mushrooms, onions, and jalepenos cooked to temp and seasoned.

Steak Fingers

$12.00

Fresh cut steak battered and fried with a side of Texas toast and house chipotle BBQ.

Sides

Add Egg

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

Grilled Veggie Medley

$4.00

Guacamole

$1.25+

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Queso

$1.25+

Raspberry Preserves

$0.75

Salsa

$1.00+

Side A1 Sauce

$0.75

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Balsamic

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Chipotle Crema

$0.75

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Cucumber

$0.50

Side Ginger Soy

$0.75

Side Gravy

$0.75

Side Habanero Ranch

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Italian

$0.75Out of stock

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Mushrooms

$0.50

Side Mustard

$0.75

Side Onion

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Side Slice Cheese

$0.75

Side Soy Sauce

$0.75

Side Sriracha Buffalo

$0.75

Side Sriracha Mayo

$0.75

Side Sweet Chili

$1.00

Small Onion Ring

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Brunch

3 Sausage Links

$3.00

3 strips bacon

$4.00

Big Biscuit

$3.00

Biscuits O' Baby

$10.00

A large fresh baked biscuit topped with steak & bacon gravy made from scratch, served with an egg cooked to temp

Breakfast Egg Roll

$8.00

A fresh, crispy breakfast served with a side of salsa

Breakfast Platter

$12.00

Breakfast Taco

$8.00

A large breakfast taco filled with scrambled egg, bell pepper, onion, fresh pico

Extra egg

$1.00

French Toast

$9.00

Texas toast dipped in our house french toast wash and pan fried til golden brown, topped with powdered sugar, and served with a side of syrup and bacon

Penny Breakfast Nacho

$14.00

Cooked to order chips topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, queso, pico de gallo and house sauces

Side Hashbrown

$2.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Steak & Eggs

$15.00+

Sweet n' Savory Bacon

$10.00

Fresh bacon battered in our sweet house recipe, fried, and served with syrup

The Penny Hash

$13.00

Hashbrowns topped with marinated steak, grilled onions, bell pepper, pepperjack, an egg cooked to temp, chives, and house Sriracha Aioli.

Waffle w/ Powdered Sugar

$3.00

Yard Bird & Waffles

$12.00

Fried chicken strips and waffles topped with a coat of powdered sugar and served with syrup

Brunch Mimosas

$3.00+

A La Carte

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Monday Special

$10.00

Penny Stack

$6.00

Great Beginnigs Academy

$4.62

Bottled/Canned Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blind Lemon

$5.00

Bud Light

$2.75

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bud Zero

$3.75

Budweiser

$2.00

Budweiser Select 55

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$2.75

Coors Light

$2.75

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.25

Dos XX

$3.50

Dos XX Lime & Salt

$4.25

Dos XX Ranchwater

$5.00

Flight

$3.00

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken

$4.25

Heiniken 0.0

$3.50

Karbach Ranchwater

$5.00

Lonestar

$2.50

Lonestar Can 16 oz.

$3.00

Lonestar Light

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Michelob Ultra Lime

$3.00

Miller Lite

$2.75

Modelo

$4.25

Nocturnum

$8.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16 oz can

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Spindletap Heavy Hands

$4.50

Stiegl Radler

$4.50

Topo Chico Seltzer

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Truly Lemonade

$5.00

Truly Punch

$5.00

White Claw Lemonade

$5.00

Whiteclaw

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.00

Shiner Bock Orale

$3.00

Cocktails

Adios MOFO

$6.00

.5 oz of Well Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, .75 Blue Curacao, 7 oz of Sweet Sour, 1 oz of Sprite

Bloody Mary

$6.00

4 oz Zing Zang, 2 oz of Well Vodka, dash of lemon, lime and olive juice, 2 dashes of Tobasco, celery salt and pepper, 6 dashes of Wocestershire sauce garnish glass with chili rim lemon and lime wedge and olive set up

Blue Hawaian

$6.00

1oz Calypso Spiced Rum, 1oz Calypso Coconut Rum, .75oz Blue Curacoa, 5oz Pineapple Juice.

Bramble On

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

1 oz well vodka, 1 oz Café Lolita, 2 oz Milk (or Half & Half). Topped with coke.

Dark and Stormy

$6.00

2 oz Gosling's Dark Rum, 1 oz Lime Juice, rest Ginger Beer. (Pint Glass)

French 75

$8.00

1.5 oz Ford's Gin, .5 oz Lemon Juice, .5 oz Simple Syrup, 1 dash Angostura Bitters. Topped with Champagne. (Flute Glass)

Hurricane

$6.00

1 oz Calypso Spiced Rum, 1 oz Well rum, 3 oz Orange Juice, 3 oz Pineapple Juice, .5 oz Grenadine.

Laloma

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

.5 oz well vodka, .5 oz well rum, .5 oz well gin, .5 oz triple sec, 8 oz Sweet & Sour. Splash Coke.

Magic Hat

$6.00

1.5 oz White Rum, .5 oz Triple Sec, .75 oz Lime Juice, .5 oz Goslings Dark Rum, .5 oz Hazelnut.

Manhattan

$8.00

2 oz well whiskey, 1 oz Sweet Vermouth, 2 dashes bitters, cherry at bottom of glass

Margarita

$6.00

2 oz well tequila, .5 oz triple sec, .5 oz Orange Juice, 8 oz Sweet & Sour, Salted rim.

Martini

$8.00

2 oz well vodka or well gin, .5 oz Vermouth (Dry or not), and 1.25 oz Olive Juice (if dirty).

Mexican Mule

$8.00

1.25 oz Hornito's Repasado, .5 oz Lime Juice. Muddle 2 Jalapenos & 4 Cilantro leaves. Topped with Ginger Beer. (Copper Mule Mug)

Mimosa

$5.00+

4 oz Wycliff Champagne, 9 oz Orange Juice, over ice.

Mimosa Flight

$6.00

a Flight of 4 Mimosa's. (1 Orange, Cranberry, Pineapple, and Grapefruit)

Mojito

$8.00

Muttle mint, 1 oz Simple Syrup, 1 oz Lime Juice, 2oz Bacardi Rum, top with .5 Sprite and Soda (Pressed).

Moscow Mule

$6.00

2 oz well vodka, 1 oz lime juice, 8 oz Ginger Beer.

Old Fashioned

$8.00

well whiskey, 1 Sugar Cube, 1/2 Orange Wedge, 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters, 3 dashes Orange Bitters. Muddle all together, add ice, stir for 10 seconds. (Large rocks glass)

Penny Fizz

$8.00

Penny Mule

$8.00

Penny Smash

$8.00

2 oz Maker's Mark, .5 oz Lemon Juice, 1 z Simple Syrup, muddled all together with 4-6 mint leaves. (Large rocks glass)

Purple Drank

$8.00

Qualude

$8.00

.5 oz well vodka, .5 oz well rum, .5 oz well gin, .5 oz triple sec, 8 oz Sweet & Sour, .25 oz Blue Curacao and Grenadine

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

1.5 oz well vodka, .5 oz Peach Schnapps, 3 oz Orange Juice, 3 oz Pineapple Juice, splash Grenadine.

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

1 oz of Tequila, 4 oz of orange juice, sink grenadine

Trash Can

$9.00

.5 oz well vodka, ,5 oz well rum, .5oz well gin, .5 oz triple sec, .5 oz Mr. Boston Melon, .75 oz Blue Curacao, top with Red Bull & leave upside down in the glass as garnish.

White Russian

$6.00

1 oz well vodka, 1 oz Café Lolita, 2 oz Milk (or Half & Half).

N/A Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Flavored Simple Syrup

$0.92

Grenadine

$0.25

Lemon Juice

$0.92

Lime Juice

$0.92

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Simple Syrup

$0.50

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet N Sour

$0.25

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Zing Zang

$1.00

Towers

Mimosa Tower

$25.00

Domestic Tower

$25.00

Import Tower

$30.00

Wine

Cabernet

$4.62

Champagne

$7.85

Chardonnay

$4.62

Merlot

$4.62

Frozen

Frozen CVS

$2.77

Frozen Margarita

$2.77
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

The Penny is a full bar with open mic night, trivia and live music on Friday and Saturdays. The Penny Scratch Kitchen serving food until midnight.

Location

2412 College Hills Blvd,Ste 100, San Angelo, TX 76904

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

