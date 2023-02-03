Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pennyweight Craft Brewing

2455 Railroad Ave

Livermore, CA 94550

Local

Wood Family "Para Mas Amigas" Chardonnay 14.7% abv

$12.00

Wood Family "Big Wood Zin" Zinfandel 16.8% abv

$12.00

Cuda Ridge "Cabernet Franc" 15.3

$17.00

McGrail "Kylie Ryan" Rose' 13.7% abv

$14.00

Darcie Kent "Firepit Red" Blend 14.4% abv

$16.00

3 Steves Sparkling Wine 12.5% abv

$12.00

Darcie Kent "Pistachio Lane" 13.2%abv

$14.00

Ciders

Mighty Dry

$7.00

Jamica

$7.00

Mello Green

$7.00

Ginger Grass

$7.00

Claws

Black Cheery

$6.25

Watermelon

$6.25

Pineapple

$6.25

Lime

$6.25

Raspberry

Tees/Tanks/Flannels

Tank Yellow (XS)

$22.00

Tank - Yellow (S)

$22.00

Tank Yellow (M)

$22.00

Tank Yellow (L)

$22.00

Tank Yellow (XL)

$22.00

Tank Turquoise (XS)

$22.00

Tank - Turquoise (S)

$22.00

Tank Turquoise (M)

$22.00

Tank Turquoise (L)

$22.00

Tank Turquoise (XL)

$22.00

Tank Purple (XS)

$22.00

Tank Purple (S)

$22.00

Tank Purple (M)

$22.00

Tank Purple (L)

$22.00

Tank Purple (XL)

$22.00

Tee Blue/Yellow (XS)

Tee Blue/Yellow (S)

$22.00

Tee Blue/Yellow (M)

$22.00

Tee Blue/Yellow (L)

$22.00

Tee Blue/Yellow (XL)

$22.00

Tee Blue/Yellow (2X)

$24.00

Tee Blue/Yellow (3X)

$24.00

Tee Turquoise (XS)

$22.00

Tee Turquoise (S)

$22.00

Tee Turquoise (M)

$22.00

Tee Turquoise (L)

$22.00

Tee Turquoise (XL)

$22.00

Tee Turquoise (2X)

$24.00

Tee Turquoise (3X)

$24.00

Womens Flannel (S)

$45.00

Womens Flannel (M)

$45.00

Womens Flannel (L)

$45.00

Womens Flannel (XL)

$45.00

Hats

Brown w/patch (S/M)

$35.00

Brown w/patch (L/XL)

$35.00

Black w/patch (S/M)

$35.00

Black w/patch (L/XL)

$35.00

Black Embroidered (S/M)

$35.00

Black Embroidered (L/XL)

$35.00

Glassware

Half Pint Glass

$6.00

Half Pint Glass Pair

$10.00

Sharables

House Chips

$7.00

HOUSE CHIPS AND BEER CHEESE

Fried Caluliflower

$10.00

FRITO BATTERED, SRIRACHA AIOLI, CILANTRO

Nachos Barrachos

$12.00

CORN CHIPS, BEER CHEESE, SCALLIONS, ESQUITES, CHILI FLAKES

Mains

Bob in a Body Bag

$8.00

CHEDDAR BOB SAUSAGE FROM LIVERMORE BUTCHER SHOP, MASA WRAP, PICKLED ONIONS, LIME CREMA, COTIJA, SIDE OF SLAW

Avotacos

$11.00

FRIED AVOCADOS, CHIPOTLE-LIME CREMA, MICRO RADISH, CORN TORTILLAS

Korean Short Rib Tacos

$14.00

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, BLACK OLIVE, FETA, HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

Bacon Chicken Ranch Tacos

$12.00

SMOKED CHICKEN, HOUSE BACON, BUTTERMILK RANCH, TOMATO, SCALLIONS, CORN TORTILLAS

Shroom Tacos

$11.00

SEASONAL MIXED MUSHROOMS, BUTTERNUT SQUASH PUREE, SAGE CURTIDO, CORN TORTILLAS

Felipa

$10.00

HAND MADE MASA, GREENS, GUACAMOLE, MONTEREY JACK, SALSA

Mac's Mac

$9.50

CAMPANELLE NOODLES, ROASTED JALAPENO, SMOKED GOUDA, AGED CHEDDAR

Chilaquiles

$10.00

HOUSE MADE TORTILLA CHIPS, CHEESE, SALSA, EGG, CILANTRO, COTIJA

Taquitos

$7.00

CORN TORTILLLA, CHICKEN, COTIJA, CREMA, LETTUCE, SIDE OF SALSA AND GUACAMOLE

Sliders

$12.00

HAWAIIAN SWEET ROLL, CARMALIZED ONION

Kids

Chicken Extra Tenders

$13.00

BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS

Cheese Quesedilla

$5.00

THREE SMALL CHEESE QUESADILLAS, SERVED WITH HOUSE CHIPS

Greens

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$12.00

SNAP PEAS, SWEET CORN, CUCUMBER, BASIL, LEMON VINAIGRETTE

Falafel Salad

$13.00

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, BLACK OLIVE, FETA, HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

Drinks

Alameda Point Soda Company

Black Cherry

$3.50

Cola

$3.50

Diet Cola

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemon Lime

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Water

Athletic "Upside Down"

$5.00

Local Roots "Kombucha"

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Pennyweight Craft Brewing brings a traditional style approach to craft brewing along with many unique and distinctive characteristics. Providing a unique experience for anyone looking for uncompromised, high quality, handcrafted ales.

2455 Railroad Ave, Livermore, CA 94550

