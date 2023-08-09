Penobscot Pour House 14 Larkin St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Bangor's favorite neighborhood bar to catch all your favorite sports, enjoy delicious food and drink, and Bangor's House for LIVE music! Come in and enjoy!
Location
14 Larkin St, Bangor, ME 04401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvest Moon Deli - 72 Columbia St, Bangor, Maine
4.3 • 19
72 Columbia Street Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurant
Harvest Moon Deli - 258 State Street, Brewer, Maine
4.7 • 303
258 State Street Brewer, ME 04412
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bangor
Harvest Moon Deli - 72 Columbia St, Bangor, Maine
4.3 • 19
72 Columbia Street Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurant
Harvest Moon Deli - 1018 Stillwater Ave, Bangor, Maine
4.3 • 19
1018 Stillwater Ave Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurant