STARTERS

ULTIMATE NACHO

$11.00

Fried tortilla chips, creamy white queso cheese, tomato, onion, and jalapeno, drizzled with sour cream.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

Five crispy fried chicken tenders. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.

BBQ PORK STREET TACOS

$10.00

Three soft shell tacos stuffed with pit smoked, dry rubbed pulled-pork drizzled with BBQ sauce, fresh slaw, and house-made Pico de Gallo.

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$12.00

A huge 10 oz soft pretzel seasoned with salt. Perfect for sharing. Served with creamy white queso cheese and pub mustard.

FRENCH FRY BASKET

$5.00

Maine-cut deep fried French fries. Seasoned with salt and pepper.

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips and mild salsa

PIZZA

PIZZA 10"

$9.00

Our personal 10" pizza starts with famous Dabesta dough made right here in Bangor, Maine! Then add delicious sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, and finish it off with your choices of fresh toppings.

HANDHELDS

RED SNAPPER BASKET

$8.00

Two W. A. Bean red snapper hot dogs made right here in Bangor, Maine! Served with potato chips and pickle spear.

STEAK 'N CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.00

Shaved steak, grilled onion, green pepper, and mushroom, melted mozzarella and provolone cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

Melted mozzarella and provolone cheese, green chili, inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.

BLACKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with our own blackened seasoning, chipole aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.

CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

1/2 lb. Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

Pit smoked, dry rubbed pulled-pork drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with fresh slaw on a crustini bun. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$12.00

Grilled shaved steak loaded with grilled onions, mshrooms, and green peppers. Toopped with melted cheese in a toasted sub roll. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & provolone cheese, and croutons.

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, and croutons.

COBB SALAD

$12.00

Crips fresh greens, crumbled bleu cheese, sliced grilled chicken breast, tomatos, egg, and bacon.

DESSSERTS

FRIED DOUGH

$8.00

Fried Dabesta dough made right here in Bangor, ME and toppped with melted butter, powdered sugar, and cinnamon.

WINGS

Wings - 8 ct

$11.99

These wings are Bangor's favorite! Deep fried bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce or seasoning. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Wings - 16 ct

$20.99

These wings are Bangor's favorite! Deep fried bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce or seasoning. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Wings - 24 ct

$28.99

These wings are Bangor's favorite! Deep fried bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce or seasoning. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.