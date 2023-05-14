Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peno Soul Food 7600 Wydown Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

7600 Wydown Boulevard

Clayton, MO 63105

Popular Items

Kim Tucci's Italian Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and Sicilian olive in vinaigrette

16" Starter Pizza

$24.00

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

tarragon beets, baby arugula, white onion, with pistachio encrusted goat cheese truffle

Starters

Calabrian Specialties

Beef Meatballs

$14.00

tomato basil sauce, pecorino, and fontinella

Octopus

$21.00

braised with fennel salsiccia in a spicy tomato broth

Sicilian Eggplant

$18.00

Greens and Things

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

tarragon beets, baby arugula, white onion, with pistachio encrusted goat cheese truffle

Chef's Mushroom Blend

$8.00

shiitake, oyster, mushroom of the moment blend

Kim Tucci's Italian Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and Sicilian olive in vinaigrette

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Evoo and fennel dust

Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

lemon, thyme and Calabrian chiles

Escarole Caesar Wedge

$16.00

Baked Breads

Pepe's Cheesy Garlic Bread

$12.00

Gluten Free Garlic Cheesebread

$12.00

Peno Loaf

$1.00

Calabrian Bruschetta

$14.00Out of stock

Hot Small Pieces

Daily Soup-Spicy Tomato Bisque

$12.00Out of stock

Veal Meatballs

$17.00

pine nut gremolata with agro dulce

Fried Smoked Mozzarella

$18.00Out of stock

Squash Blossoms

$18.00Out of stock

Daily Soup - French Onion

$12.00Out of stock

Cold Small Pieces

Goat & Mascarpone Truffles

$12.00Out of stock

with aged balsamic, pistachio and arugula

Salamini Antipasto

$14.00Out of stock

Pastas

Mama's Pastas and Rice

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$28.00

Spaghetti and Clams

$36.00

white or red sauce, toasted bread crumbs and bottarga

Pasta Norma

$29.00

Chicken Risotto

$29.00

saffron, roasted chicken, and wild mushroom

Spaghetti Bolognese

$36.00

Kid's Pasta and 1 Meatball

$14.00

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$12.00

Hand-rolled Pastas

Fusili with Meat Ragu

$36.00

chef’s choice ragu, herb ricotta and pecorino

Traditional Gnocchi

$29.00

hand-rolled potato pasta, tomato basil sauce, herb ricotta and pecorino

Pasta Palermo

$33.00Out of stock

Canneloni - Veal

$38.00

Ravioli - Goat

$36.00

Ravioli - Beet

$34.00Out of stock

Large Plates

Plates

Baked Trout

$35.00

lemon risotto

Chicken Cacciatore

$36.00

Giant Shrimp Scampi

$48.00

Seafood Stew

$38.00

clams, mussels, shrimp, white fish, potatoes, peas, risotto and saffron broth

White SeaBass

$42.00

Rack Of Lamb

$54.00

Walleye

$42.00Out of stock

Scallops

$50.00Out of stock

Beef Involtini

$42.00

Swordfish

$43.00

Pizzas

STARTER PIZZA

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00

12" Starter Pizza

$20.00

16" Starter Pizza

$24.00

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Pizza Black & Blue

Imported gorgonzola, Sicilian black olives, tomato sauce, toasted spices

Pizza Don Michael

Anchovies, sardines, capers, toasted breadcrumbs, tomato gravy

Pizza Giuseppe

Handmade Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, spicy tomato sauce with raisins, pine nuts, fennel, fresh ricotta and mozzarella, topped with basil oil

Pizza Mare

Fresh clams, shrimp, mussels red mogu, chili oil, wild oregano

Pizza Palermo

Wild mushroom, roasted tomato, crispy capers ,extra virgin olive oil, brown butter, white beans

Pizza Pepe

Spicy chicken, escarole, wild mushroom, Calabrese chile oil, fresh ricotta, oven roasted tomato

Pizza Roberto

Brown butter, extra virgin olive oil, roasted Sicilian potato, wild mushroom, pecorino, fontina, fresh goat cheese topped with toasted pistachio breadcrumbs

Pizza Rucola

Escarole, spinach, toasted spices, olive oil, mozzarella, oven roasted tomato

Pizza Vedore Miste

BROWN BUTTER, OLIVE OIL,, roasted peppers, spinach, mixed olives, local sourced goat cheese, fresh basil, and oven roasted tomato

TONIGHT'S SPECIAL - Pancetta, Pickled Peppers, Sherried Onions, Tomato Basil base, Gorgonzola

Out of stock

Desserts

Affogato

$12.00

Berries with Marsala Custard

$12.00

toasted pistachio and fruit reduction

Pomegranate Slush

$12.00Out of stock

espresso dust and chocolate buttercream

Lemon Basil Sorbet

$12.00

Vanilla Gelato

$10.00

Godfather Chocolate

$12.00

Sicilian Sundae

$12.00

Sicilian Chocolate Bomb

$14.00Out of stock

Nutella Cookie Dough Gelato

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Italian Wedding Cake

$12.00

Marco Polo Gelato

$12.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$12.00Out of stock
Restaurant info

Crush grapes, not dreams!

Location

7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton, MO 63105

Directions

