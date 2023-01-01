Peony Modern Chinese Kitchen imageView gallery

Peony Modern Chinese Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

10317 Main Street

Suite 100

Bellevue, WA 98004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

LUNCH

Lunch entrees

Eggplant with Green Bean Lunch

$15.00

Fish Ma Po Tofu Lunch

$16.00

Veg Ma Po Tofu Lunch

$16.00

Pork Ma Po Tofu Lunch

$16.00

Firecracker Chicken Lunch

$16.00

Garlic Crispy Chicken Lunch

$16.00

Broccoli Chicken Lunch

$16.00

Broccoli Beef Lunch

$16.00

Curry Chicken Lunch

$16.00

Curry Veggie Lunch

$15.00

1/2 Tea Smoked Chicken Lunch

$16.00

Mushroom Chicken Lunch

$16.00

Sauteed Fish Filet Lunch

$16.00

Mongolian Beef Lunch

$17.00

Mongolian Chicken Lunch

$16.00

Honey Walnut Prawns Lunch

$17.00

Kung Pao Prawns Lunch

$17.00

Three Chili Pepper Chicken Lunch

$16.00Out of stock

DINNER

Appetizers

Peony’s Eggrolls

$14.00

Potstickers

$12.00

Mu Shu Tacos Chicken

$17.00

Mu Shu Tacos Tofu

$17.00

BBQ Pork

$13.00

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings

$16.00

Cold Tossed Noodles

$11.00

Hand Shredded Eggplant

$12.00

Mushroom Lettuce Cups

$17.00

Roasted Duck Lettuce Cups

$17.00

Dim Sum

Pork Soup Dumplings 小笼包

$16.00

Shrimp Dumplings 虾饺

$9.00

Spicy Wontons 辣馄饨

$11.00

Pan Fried Pork Buns 煎猪肉包子

$13.00

Five Flavored Pork Buns 五香包子

$16.00

Pork & Shrimp Shumai 猪肉虾烧卖

$15.00

BBQ Pork Buns 烧烤猪肉包子

$9.00

Chicken Buns 鸡包

$9.00

Sticky Rice 糯米饭

$6.00

Soups

Small Hot & Sour Soup

$10.00

Large Hot & Sour Soup

$16.00

Wonton Soup

$13.00

Chicken/Duck

Tea Smoked Chicken 茶熏鸡

$30.00

Garlic Crispy Chicken

$22.00

Firecracker Chicken

$22.00

Mongolian Chicken

$22.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$22.00

Orange Chicken

$22.00

Green Beans with Chicken

$22.00

Broccoli Chicken

$22.00

Three Chili Chicken

$22.00

Curry Chicken

$22.00

Crispy Duck 脆皮鸭

$75.00

Pork

Crispy Pork Belly

$22.00

Tung Po Pork Belly

$28.00

Bacon with Chinese Cauliflower

$22.00

Smoked Pork with Rice Cakes

$23.00

Beef

Five Flavored Beef

$27.00

Mongolian Beef

$27.00

Beef Short Rib

$38.00

Hot Iron Black Pepper Beef

$25.00

Broccoli Beef

$24.00

Green Beans with Beef

$24.00

Seafood

Kung Pao Prawns

$26.00

Salt & Pepper Tiger Prawns

$26.00

Sauteed Fish Fillet

$22.00

Fish Fillet in Hot Oil

$32.00

Honey Walnut Prawns

$25.00

Snow Peas with Prawns

$26.00

Broccoli Prawns

$26.00

Seafood with Rice Cakes

$24.00

Firecracker Prawns

$26.00

Spicy Crispy Fish Fillet

$24.00

Salt & Pepper Fish

$22.00

Vegetables & Tofu

Mixed Vegetables

$17.00

Eggplant & Green Bean

$16.00

Bok Choy in Broth

$16.00

Garlic Green Bean

$16.00

Garlic Broccoli

$16.00

Mapo Tofu Vegetable

$16.00

Mapo Tofu Pork

$16.00

Mapo Tofu Fish

$16.00

Vegetable Curry

$18.00

Firecracker tofu

$20.00

Rice & Noodles

Forbidden Fried Rice

$20.00

Squid Ink Baked Rice

$23.00

Rib-Eye Steak Fried Rice

$26.00

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$18.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$20.00

Pork Fried Rice

$22.00

Prawns Fried Rice

$25.00

Combination Fried Rice

$26.00

Black Bean Noodles

$15.00

Vegetarian Chow Fun

$19.00

Chicken Chow Fun

$22.00

Beef Chow Fun

$24.00

Seafood Chow Fun

$25.00

Combination Chow Fun

$26.00

Vegetarian Chow Mein

$18.00

Chicken Chow Mein

$22.00

Beef Chow Mein

$24.00

Seafood Chow Mein

$25.00

Combination Chow Mein

$26.00

Singapore Noodles

$24.00

Extras

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Butter Lettuce

$3.00

Chinese Pancakes (8)

$3.00

Steamed Buns (3)

$4.00

Grilled Lemon (8)

$4.00

Wine Special

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10317 Main Street, Suite 100, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

Gallery
Peony Modern Chinese Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nana's Green Tea - Bellevue - BEL - Downtown Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
16 103rd Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98005
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
520 Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
10146 Main Street Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Beecher's Handmade Cheese - Bellevue Square
orange starNo Reviews
126 Bellevue Square Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Thai Grill Bellevue - 260 106th ave NE
orange starNo Reviews
260 106th ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
10503 NE 4th Street Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellevue

Daniel's Broiler-Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 7,714
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.3 • 5,074
14845 Main St Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Bellevue WA
orange star4.1 • 3,602
302 108th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bellevue
orange star4.5 • 3,167
1505 156th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Tavern Hall - Bellevue Square
orange star4.4 • 2,567
505 Bellevue Sq Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (730 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston