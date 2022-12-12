Juice & Smoothies
People's Pressed New Bedford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We thrive off the high vibrations that come from fresh cold-pressed juices, clean eats and raw energy. We’re here to connect, support and make positive food choices readily available for our community.
Location
141 Union Street, New Bedford, MA 02740
Gallery
Popular restaurants in New Bedford
More near New Bedford