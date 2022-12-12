Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

People's Pressed New Bedford

review star

No reviews yet

141 Union Street

New Bedford, MA 02740

Almond Butter Me Up
Rainbow Bowl
Choco Thicc Shake

Juice Cleanses

Rainbow Rinse

Rainbow Rinse

$55.00+

A colorful mix of fruit and vegetables juices that provides optimal results and tastes great too! Juices: Simply Green, Soulshine, Golden Glow, SOS, Beauty and the Beet, The Descend 48 hours notice for all cleanse orders. Schedule your pick up date at check out. Cleanses will not be available for Pick Up Now.

Quick Dip

Quick Dip

$29.00+

Perfect for the first time juicer. Great for the active person looking for flexibility. 48 hours notice for all cleanse orders. Schedule your pick up date at check out. Cleanses will not be available for Pick Up Now.

Signature Detox

Signature Detox

$55.00+

SALE ENDS 11/28 PICK UP STARTS 11/26 Our NEW Signature Detox Cleanse. Perfect for those who want to balance great tasting, easy to drink juices with high efficacy. Juices: The Green Circle, Whipper, Simply Green, Golden Glow, Soulshine, The Descend Schedule your pick up date at check out. Cleanses will not be available for Pick Up Now. PICK UP FOR THANKSGIVING CLEANSE SALE STARTS 11/26!

Cold Pressed Juice

Simply Green

Simply Green

$10.00Out of stock

cucumber, apple, kale, celery and lemon

Soulshine

Soulshine

$9.25

carrot, apple. lemon, ginger

Golden Glow

Golden Glow

$9.75

pineapple, cucumber, turmeric, ginger, celery and lime

Beauty and the Beet

Beauty and the Beet

$10.00Out of stock

beet, carrot, apple, lemon, ginger

Wellness Shot

Wellness Shot

$4.00

2 oz concentrated shot of lemon, ginger, celery, green apple, and cayenne pepper

6 Pack Juices

$55.00

Any 6 juices we have in the fridge

Super Cider

Super Cider

$9.25Out of stock

Our fall seasonal! Apple Pie in a bottle. Red apple, ginger, lemon and cinnamon.

SOS

SOS

$10.00

orange, apple, turmeric x2, ginger x2, lemon

Whipper

Whipper

$6.00

Introducing our new LEMONADE. Filtered H20, lemon, lime, maple, activated charcoal, cayenne

The Green Circle

$10.00

The Descend

$9.75Out of stock

almond milk, vanilla, cinnamon, pink salt, agave

Bowls

Signature Acai

Signature Acai

$9.50

organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana, strawberries, hemp seeds, pepitas, and coconut, drizzled with honey

Almond Butter Me Up

Almond Butter Me Up

$10.25

organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana, strawberries, house-made almond butter, cacao nibs, coconut, and goji berries, drizzled with honey. If we are out of any superfoods, we will be substituting with either hemp seeds or chia seeds. Thank you!

Rainbow Bowl

Rainbow Bowl

$10.45

organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana, strawberries, kiwi, blueberries, coconut, and chia seeds, drizzled with honey. Due to late produce deliveries there may be menu substitutions.

Chia Pudding

$7.25

Chia and oat milk, topped with gluten free granola, blueberries and strawberries

Kiddie Bowl

$6.25

organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with banana, strawberries, and blueberries, drizzled with honey

FROZEN Almond Butter Me Up

$5.00Out of stock

Our beloved Almond Butter Me Up, but frozen. We have extra bowls left over from our BOGO and need to get rid of them. Bowls come frozen, but are perfect thawed. Make a great lunch for kids!

Toast

Avo Bacon Coconut

$7.75Out of stock

gluten-free toast topped with creamy avocado, greens, toasted coconut bacon, and drizzled in a thousand island dressing.

Avo & Hemp Seed

Avo & Hemp Seed

$7.45

gluten-free toast topped with creamy avocado, greens, hemp and pepitas seeds, lemon juice, and pink salt

Avo, Tomato & Balsamic

Avo, Tomato & Balsamic

$7.75

gluten-free toast topped with creamy avocado, greens, cherry tomatoes and balsamic vinegar, and black pepper

Almond Butter, Banana & Strawberry

Almond Butter, Banana & Strawberry

$8.00

gluten-free toast topped with house-made almond butter, banana, strawberry, cinnamon, hemp, and cacao nibs, drizzled with honey

Smoothies

PB Dream

PB Dream

$8.25

spinach, peanuts, banana, hemp seeds, plant protein, and almond milk topped with chia seeds

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$7.75

blueberries, bananas, maqui berry, chia, and lemon juice topped with chia seeds

So Chill

$8.25

spinach, avocado, banana, ginger, and fresh oranges topped with chia seeds

The Activator

$7.45

activated charcoal, banana, pineapple, and blueberries topped with chia seeds

Queen Bee

Queen Bee

$7.75

organic pink dragon fruit, banana, and pineapple topped with chia seeds

Sweet Stuff

Sweet Stuff

$7.45

strawberries, banana, and oat milk, topped with chia seeds

Choco Thicc Shake

Choco Thicc Shake

$7.45

banana, peanuts, vegan protein, cacao, agave, and oat milk topped with oat milk

The Great Pumpkin

The Great Pumpkin

$8.25Out of stock

organic pumpkin, peanuts, turmeric,banana, pumpkin spice, agave and oat milk topped with cinnamon

Bikini Bottom

Bikini Bottom

$7.45

pineapple, mango, banana, fresh oranges, and topped with chia seeds

Matcha Martian

$8.25

matcha, mango, banana, vegan protein, and almond milk topped with chia seeds

Pantry

Elmore Mountain Therapeutics

Elmore Mountain Therapeutics

Elmore Mountain Therapeutics offers a collection of full spectrum CBD tinctures and topicals. We source our hemp 100% from Vermont farms. Our CBD is extracted exclusively utilizing super critical Co2 extraction to deliver the highest quality extract.

8 oz Almond Butter Jar

8 oz Almond Butter Jar

$12.00Out of stock

8 ounces of our house-made almond butter. Made with almonds and high vibes.

16 oz Tumbler

$20.00Out of stock

CocoJune Coconut Yogurt

$8.79Out of stock

Blk Water

$2.79

Baked Goods

(4) Peanut Butter Oat Bliss Balls

(4) Peanut Butter Oat Bliss Balls

$5.79

oats, dates, vegan vanilla protein powder, house-made, peanut butter, cinnamon, cacao, vanilla, chia seeds, and flax seed

GF + V Banana Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Energy Potions

On Shrooms

$6.00

organic coffee, cacao, mushroom super food blend, and honey

PeoplesProof

$6.00

organic coffee, ghee, and MTC oil *only available warm/hot

Matcha Latte

$6.00

matcha, chlorella, ginseng, coconut creamand honey

Community Chai

$6.00

activated charcoal, david rio chai (unsweetened), and honey

Golden Latte

$6.00

blend of turmeric spices, cinnamon, vanilla,and honey

Coffee

Hot Small Coffee

$2.05

Hot Large Coffee

$2.75

Iced Small Coffee

$2.75Out of stock

Iced Large Coffee

$3.95

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.25

Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
We thrive off the high vibrations that come from fresh cold-pressed juices, clean eats and raw energy. We’re here to connect, support and make positive food choices readily available for our community.

141 Union Street, New Bedford, MA 02740

