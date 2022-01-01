Restaurant header imageView gallery

People's Pressed Padanaram Village

review star

No reviews yet

242 Elm St,

Dartmouth, MA 02748

Almond Butter Me Up
Sweet Stuff
PB Dream

Acai Bowls

Almond Butter Me Up

Almond Butter Me Up

$9.29

organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana, strawberries, house-made almond butter, cacao nibs, coconut, and goji berries, drizzled with honey

Rainbow Bowl

Rainbow Bowl

$9.29Out of stock

organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana strawberries, kiwi, blueberries, coconut, and chia seeds, drizzled with honey

Signature

Signature

$9.29Out of stock

organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana, strawberries, hemp seeds, pepitas, and coconut, drizzled with honey

Kiddie Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped withbanana, strawberries, drizzled with honey

Sunrise Bowl

Sunrise Bowl

$10.09

pineapple, mango, banana, coconut swirl and coconut milk blended and topped withpineapple, strawberry, coconut, gluten-free granola, bee pollendrizzled with honey

Puppy Bowl

Puppy Bowl

$3.29Out of stock

house-made frozen banana, pumpkin and peanut butter kibble

Zeke's Bowl

Zeke's Bowl

$10.29

banana, pineapple, blue spirulina base, topped with gluten free granola, pineapple, kiwi, strawberries, goji berries, coconut and honey

Chia Bowls

Chia Pudding

$6.45Out of stock

BOTTLED JUICE

Golden Glow

Golden Glow

$9.00Out of stock

pineapple, cucumber, turmeric, ginger, celery, and lime

Simply Green

Simply Green

$9.00Out of stock

kale, green apple, celery, lemon, and ginger

Soulshine

Soulshine

$9.00Out of stock

carrot, apple, lemon, and ginger

Beauty and the Beet

Beauty and the Beet

$9.00Out of stock

beet, carrot, apple, lemon, and ginger

Watermelon Refresh

$7.00Out of stock
Las Olas

Las Olas

$9.00Out of stock

green apple, ginger, lime and blue spirulina

Super Cider

Super Cider

$9.00Out of stock

red apple, lemon, ginger, and cinnamon

S.O.S.

S.O.S.

$9.00Out of stock

orange, apple, turmeric x2, ginger x2, lemon

SMOOTHIES

organic pumpkin, house-made peanut butter, turmeric, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, agave, and oat milk
PB Dream

PB Dream

$7.49

spinach, banana, hemp seeds, plant protein, house-made peanut butter and almond milk, topped with hemp seeds

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$7.49

blueberries, bananas, maqui, chia, lemon juice, and coconut water, topped with goji berries

The Activator

$7.49

activated charcoal, banana, pineapple,blueberries, and coconut water, topped with fresh blueberries

Queen Bee

Queen Bee

$4.49+

organic pink dragon fruit, banana, pineapple, and coconut water, topped with bee pollen

Sweet Stuff

Sweet Stuff

$4.49+

strawberries, banana, and oat milk, topped with fresh strawberries

Choco Thicc Shake

Choco Thicc Shake

$4.49+

house-made peanut butter, plant protein, agave, banana, cacao, and oat milk, topped with cacao nibs

So Chill

So Chill

$7.79

kale, avocado, banana, ginger, fresh squeezed orange juice, and coconut water, topped with coconut

The Great Pumpkin

The Great Pumpkin

$8.00

organic pumpkin, house-made peanut butter, turmeric, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, agave, and oat milk

Extra Sweet Stuff

Extra Sweet Stuff

$8.00

bananas, strawberries, and oat mylk swirled with pink dragon fruit

Bikini Bottom

Bikini Bottom

$4.49+

pineapple, mango, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice, and coconut water, topped with bee pollen

Matcha Martian

$7.49

matcha, mango, avocado, banana, chia seeds, vanilla vegan protein, and almond milk topped with chia seeds

SHOTS

Wellness Shot

$4.00Out of stock

lemon, ginger, green apple, celery, cayenne

COFFEE

Small Hot

$2.25

Large Hot

$3.00

Small Iced

$2.75

Medium Iced

$3.25

Large Iced

$3.75Out of stock

PRE-ORDER CLEANSES

Rainbow Rinse

Rainbow Rinse

$54.00+

Our BEST SELLING cleanse that provides optimal results and tastes great too! A colorful mix of fruit and vegetables juices followed by a homemade, protein rich almond milk. 48 hours notice for all cleanse orders. Schedule your pick up date at check out. Cleanses will not be available for Pick Up Now.

Quick Dip

Quick Dip

$27.00+

Perfect for the first time juicer. Great for the active person looking for flexibility. 48 hours notice for all cleanse orders. Schedule your pick up date at check out. Cleanses will not be available for Pick Up Now.

ENERGY POTIONS

On Shrooms

$6.00Out of stock

warm blend of oat milk, cacao, mushroom+coffee super food blend,and honey

PeoplesProof

$6.00Out of stock

organic coffee, ghee, and MTC oil. *only available hot

Matcha Latte

$6.00Out of stock

warm blend of oat milk, matcha, spirulina, hemp seed, and honey

Community Chai

$6.00Out of stock

Golde Dust

$6.00Out of stock

warm blend of oat milk, turmeric blend and honey

Hot Chocolate

$3.29Out of stock

equal exchange organic fair trade hot cacao, honey and marshmallows

BLISS BALLS

Bliss Balls

$5.79Out of stock

(4) oats, dates, vegan vanilla protein powder, house-made, peanut butter, cinnamon, cacao, vanilla, chia seeds, maple syrup, pink salt, and flax seed

CocoJune

$3.50Out of stock

MUFFINS

Vegan and gluten free

Banana Bread Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

TOAST

Avo Hemp Pepitas

Avo Hemp Pepitas

$7.00

gluten-free toast topped with creamy avocado, greens, hemp and pepitas seeds, lemon juice,and pink salt

Avo Tomato Balsamic

Avo Tomato Balsamic

$7.00

Avocado, tomato, and balsamic gluten-free toast topped with creamy avocado, greens, sliced tomato, pink salt, pepper, balsamic, lemon juice, and sprinkled with hemp

Almond Butter Banana Strawberry

Almond Butter Banana Strawberry

$7.00

Gluten-free bread topped with house made almond butter, banana, strawberries, cacao nibs, hemp hearts, coconut shreds, cinnamon and drizzled with honey

Avo Coconut Bacon

Avo Coconut Bacon

$7.49

gluten-free toast topped with creamy avocado, greens, toasted coconut bacon, and drizzled in a thousand island dressing.

SALADS

Salad: Massaged kale, quinoa, pecans, blueberries, pepeitas, feta (on the side) Dressing: Olive oil, red wine vinegar, dijon, honey

Ashley's Kale Salad

$9.79Out of stock

Salad: kale, quinoa, pecans, pepitas, blueberries and feta (on the side) Dressing: olive oil, red wine vinegar, honey and dijon

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come check out our new location in Padanaram Village! We thrive off the high vibrations that come from fresh cold-pressed juices, clean eats and raw energy. We’re here to connect, support and make positive food choices readily available for our community.

242 Elm St,, Dartmouth, MA 02748

People's Pressed image
People's Pressed image

