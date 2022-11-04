Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

No reviews yet

1785 Palo Verde Ave Ste F

LONG BEACH, CA 90815

Popular Items

Bean and Cheese Burrito
Hard shell taco
Quesadilla

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla Filled With Carne Asada, Beans & Rice

Chicken Burrito

$11.50

Flour Tortilla Filled With Chicken, Beans & Rice

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.50

Flour Tortilla Filled With Al Pastor, Beans & Rice

Carnitas Burrito

$11.50

Flour Tortilla Filled With Carnitas, Beans & Rice

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.25

Flour Tortilla Filled With Beans & Cheese

Fish Grilled Burrrito

$12.00

California Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla Filled With Carne Asada, Fries, Cheese & Sour Cream

Nachos, Soups, and Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$7.50

Quesadilla Filled With Cheese, Choice Of Meat Extra

Nachos

$7.75

Chips topped with beans, melted cheese, raw onion, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole. Choice Of Meat Add $4.00 Substitute Fries For Chips Add $1.00

Carnitas Plate

$13.50

Carnitas Served With Rice, Beans & Choice Of Tortillas Topped WIth Guacamole

Albondiga Soup

$12.25

32oz Of Meatball & Vegetable Soup Served With Tortillas & 4oz Of Spanish Rice

Drinks

20 oz Fountain Soda

$2.40

20 oz Fountain drink

Mexican Bottle Soda (12 oz)

$2.40

355 ml (12 oz) soda in glass bottle

Bottle Water

$1.25

Mexican Coke 12 Oz

$3.00

Sides and Extras

Side of Rice

$4.75

Side of Beans

$4.75

Side of Rice and Beans

$4.75

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.50

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Toreados

$1.50

Side of Grilled Onion

$1.50

Side Of Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Bag of 30 Chips

$4.15

16 oz Chip Salsa

$5.50

32 oz Chip Salsa

$9.00

5 extra chips

$0.90

Extra Salsa (2 oz)

$0.95

8 oz Salsa

$3.50

16 oz Salsa

$6.00

32 oz Salsa

$10.00

8 Oz Chip Salsa

$3.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Of Corn Tortillas

$1.00

4 Oz Rice

$1.50

Arroz Grande

$35.00Out of stock

Frijoles Grande

$35.00Out of stock

Pozole

Pozole 32 oz

$12.50

Pork Pozole Soup Comes With: Cabbage, Onions and Limes. Available Additions: Horse Radish, Cilantro.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas (Chicken or Beef) Served With Rice & Beans

1 Enchilada Plate

$9.35

2 Enchiladas Plate

$11.75

A La Carte Enchilada

$5.00

Tortas

Torta

$11.25

Breakfast Burritos

Machaca Burrito

$10.50

Burrito Filled With Rice, Beans & Choice Of Machaca (Shredded Beef or Chicken Scrambled With Egg, Onion & Tomato)

Chorizo Burrito

$10.50

Burrito Filled With Rice, Beans & Chorizo (Chorizo Pork Scrambled With Egg)

Tacos

Fish Taco

$3.40

2 Corn Tortilla With Grilled Fish Topped With Pico De Gallo & Guacamole

Hard shell taco

$3.40

Hard Shell Taco Filled WIth Choice Of Shredded Beef Or Shredded Chicken Topped With Lettuce, Cheese & Tomato

Street Taco

$2.40

2 Corn Tortillas WIth Choice Of Meat Topped With Cilantro & Onions

Potato Taco

Potato Taco

$3.00

Crispy Shell Filled With Potato Topped With Lettuce, Tomatoes, And Queso Fresco

Carne Asada Street Taco

$2.55

Desserts

Ice cream

$2.15

Boli

$2.15

Cup

$3.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
1785 Palo Verde Ave Ste F, LONG BEACH, CA 90815

Pepe and Chepito's Tacos image

