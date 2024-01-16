PEPE'S KITCHEN
7595 U.S. 50
Salida, CO 81201
Omelettes
Omelets
- Denver omelet
Green Peppers, onions and ham. (top Cheddar Cheese and Green peppers)$13.75
- Mexican Omelet
Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos and Chorizo.(Top with Green Chili, Sour Cream and Cheddar Cheese)$13.75
- Salida Omelet
Chorizo, Ham and Sausage. (Top with Green Chili and Cheddar Cheese).$14.00
- Build your own - 2 Ingredients
Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Ham, Chorizo, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms or Cheddar Cheese.$14.00
- Special scrambles$12.50
SIDES
- Side 1 Egg$2.00
- Side 2 eggs$3.25
- Side French toast$3.00
- Side apple$3.50
- buiscuit and gravy$6.00
- Side salsa$2.75
- english moffin$2.99
- Side gravy$2.99
- Side green chilli$2.99
- Side ham$4.50
- Side bacon$4.50
- Side hollandaise sauce$2.50
- Side pancake$3.75
- Side house potato$3.50
- Side Chor Stack$3.75
- Side sausage$4.50
- Side Toast$1.99
- Side Yogurt$2.75
- Side Has browns$3.50
House Specialties
Burritos
Huevos Rancheros
House Quilaquiles
Benedict Eggs
- Basic Benedict
2 Poached Eggs, English Muffin, and Ham. (Top with Hollandaise sauce)$13.50
- Veggie Benedict
2 Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Spinach.(Top with Hollandaise Sauce).$13.75
- Chorizo Benedict
2 Poached Eggs, English Muffin, and Chorizo. (Top with Green Chili and Cilantro).$14.00
Basic Breakfast
- Basic Breakfast-1 Egg
1 Egg Any Style, With a Choice Of Meat; Sausage, Bacon, or Ham. Served with a Choice Of Bread: Sour Dough, Wheat, White, Texas or English Muffin, and House Potatoes or Hash Browns$9.75
- Basic Breakfast- 2 Eggs
2 Eggs Any Style, With a Choice Of Meat; Sausage, Bacon, or Ham. Served with a Choice Of Bread: Sour Dough, Wheat, White, Texas or English Muffin, and House Potatoes or Hash Browns$12.50
Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat: Sausage, Bacon, or Ham, Served with a Choice Of Bread: Sour Dough, Wheat, White, Texas, or English Muffin.$13.75
- Chicken Sandwich
Burger Bun, Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.$13.50
- B.L.T
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.$11.75
- Classic Club
3 Bread Slices, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.$13.00
- Burger
Burger Bun, Beef Patty, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Mayonnaise.$14.50
French Toast
Kids
- Chocolate Chip Pancake
1 Piece Of Pancake with Chocolate Chip, Served with a Piece of Bacon.$6.25
- Bear Pancake
1 Piece Of Pancake Shaped in a Bear, Served with a Piece of Bacon.$6.75
- French Toast
2 Slices of French Toast, Served with Granny Apples.$7.25
- Nuggets
5 Pieces of Nuggets, Served with French Fries.$6.75
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
