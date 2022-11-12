Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant North Chesterfield
No reviews yet
9550 Midlothian Tnpk Suite 204
Richmond, VA 23235
Burrito Del Mar
The fill; Marinated grilled shrimp, bacon, red bell peppers, onions, rice, and black beans. The top; Shrimp au jus cheese sauce. On the side; fresh avocado salad.
Carne Asada
Grilled sirloin served with beans, rice, guacamole, salad, and tortillas.
The Chesterfield Burrito
Filled with pork carnitas, chipotle dressing, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce and crumbled homemade chorizo, pico on the side.
Tacos De Carnitas
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender chunks of pork, cooked golden brown served with beans, pico de gallo or cilantro and onion and tornatillo sauce.
El Guapo Burrito
Filled with guajillo marinated chicken, roasted poblano peppers, chipotle dressing, cream, corn pico, rice, and black beans. Topped with fresh avocado, corn pica, and cheese.
AC(CH)P (ARROZ CON CHORI POLLO)
Grilled chicken and homemade Mexican sausage, topped with nacho cheese, served on a bed of rice. tortillas on the side
Gypsy Quesadilla
One big quesadilla cut in half filled with a delicious mix GUAJILLO CHICKEN, PINEAPPLE AND BACON. Chopped onions and cilantro inside. Rice and black beans on the side.
BLT Shrimp Tacos (3)
Marinated shrimp served on soft corn tortillas topped with bacon, fresh avocado, romaine lettuce tomato, and chipotle dressing. Served with rice and beans.
Chilaquiles Champechanos
Cooked crispy tortilla chips with pork carnitas, homemade chorizo, cheese, diabla sauce, fresh avocado.
Chips & Dips!
Nachos
Our Favorites
Fish Tacos (3)
Pan soared maple on soft corn tortillas. Cabbage pito and chipode dressing on the side. Rice and beans as a side.
Enchilado Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with shredded pork carnitas, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice and salad.
Texas Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Veggie Tacos (3)
Spicy mix of veggies served on soft corn tortilla topped with cream, black beans. Feta cheese and cilantro. Side of rice and beans.
Diabla Shrimp
Pan seared and drowned in our spicy diable sauce. Served with rice and a small salad.
Steak & Shrimp
8 oz. ribeye seared on a cast iron skillet and chargrilled. Topped with marinated shrimp, peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice and beans.
New! Asada Fries
Thick cut fries with a choice of protein and loaded with delicious cheese sauce, sour cream, Pepe's secret dressing, lettuce, pico, guac and queso fresco.
Salads
Burritos
Burrito Grande
A large grilled steak or chicken burrito, filled with rice and beans and topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo on the side.
Burrito Chucho
Two burritos filled with shredded beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream, served with rice or beans.
Burritos Pablin
One burrito filled with grilled chicken, topped with nacho cheese, served with rice and pico de gallo.
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos, combined, one chicken & bean, one beef and bean, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and your choice of rice or beans.
Burritos Fajita
Two burritos choice of grilled steak or chicken, covered with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato sour cream and your choice of rice or beans.
El Fabuloso
The fill; Marinated grilled carne asada steak, fresh avocado, roasted blonde pepper, rice, beans and nelson's "four pepper" salsa. The top; Cheese sauce. On the side; Romaine lettuce topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
The Goatocado
The Fill; Potato casserole, black beans, avocado, smoked gouda cheese, fresh zucchini, fresh spinach, chipotle dress-ing and spicy sriracha sauce. On the side; Fruit cup with spicy tajin power.
Fajitas
Del Mar Fajitas
Special fajitas with shrimp and scallops. All fajitas are served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce.
Chicken Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Mixed Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas Vallarta
Fajitas Chihuahua
Quesadillas
Mushroom Quesadilla Salad
Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms, and cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Quesadilla Del Mar
Quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp and vegetables served with guacamole salad, sour cream, and tomato.
Quesadilla Veracruzana
Two quesadillas filled with cheese and shredded beef served with guacamole salad and rice.
Quesadilla Ranchera
One large quesadilla filled with grilled tomato, onions, and peppers, your choice of grilled chicken or steak and salad with guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Rellena
One large quesadilla filled with grilled tomato, onions, and peppers, your choice of grilled chicken or steak and salad with guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla De Chorizo
Two quesadillas filled with cheese and homemade Mexican sausage served with bean and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supreme
Two quesadillas filled with cheese and homemade Mexican sausage served with bean and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with our special tomatillo sauce served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
Queso Enchiladas
(Cheese Lovers) Three chicken enchiladas, smothered with cheese sauce topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes, served with a side of rice.
Cheesie Supreme Enchiladas
Cheese lovers
Steak
Steak Pepe
Grilled Ribeye steak w/onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chef's Suggestions
Fish Tacos
Three soft corn tortilla tacos filled with panned tilapia. Cabbage pico slaw and chipotle dressing on the side. Side of rice and beans.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Homemade Mexican Sausage with two scrambled eggs, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Tacos De Carne Azada
Three folded soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, served with tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo and a side of beans.
Cazuelon Extra
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, served with beans, rice, pico de gallo and tortillas
Chile Verde
Cooked pork with green tomatillo sauces, served with rice, beans, tortillas.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Fried tortilla blend with special homemade ranchero sauce, topped with chicken or beef tips and cheese served with rice or beans and guacamole salad.
Arroz Con Pollo
(Cheese lovers) Grilled chicken breast strips, smothered with cheese sauce, served with rice, and tortillas,
Grilled Taco Salad
Grilled steak or chicken served in a flour tortilla shell, served with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
Carnitas
Pork chunks cooked golden brown, delicately, seasoned with our secret spices and herbs, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Tender grilled chicken topped with grilled onions served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken and homemade mexican sausage, topped with nacho cheese, served with rice beans and tortillas.
Tacos al Pastor
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender strips of steak with AI pastor sauce, served with refried beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce.
Cazuelon
Grilled steak and chicken, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four deep fried rolled cam tortillas, stuffed 2 chicken and 2 beef, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream and tomato.
Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas, soft or fried, filled with your choice of beef tips or chicken, covered with nacho cheese, served with beans and guacamole salad with sour cream.
A la Carte
Order of Beans
Order of Black Beans
Order of Rice
Chile Relleno
Burrito
Enchilada
Soft Tacos
Your choice of beef or chicken.
Quesadilla
Your choice of beef, chicken, or mushroom
Hard Shell Tacos
(Hard Shell) Your choice of beef or chicken
Taquitos
Your choice of beef or chicken
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
Order of tortilla flour
Order of chorizo
Fresh jalapeños
Combinations
#1
Two beef enchiladas, one beef taco, rice and beans
#3
One Enchilada, One Taco, Chile Relleno & Rice
#4
Taco, Enchilada, Beef & Cheese Tostada & Rice
#5
One Cheese & One Beef Enchiladas, Rice & Beans
#6
Enchilada, Taco, Rice & Beans
#7
Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans
#9
Two Tacos, Rice & Beans
#10
Burrito, Taco & Enchilada
#11
Burrito, Chile Relleno & Beans
#13
Burrito, Taco, Rice & Beans
#14
Burrito, Taco & Chile Relleno
#15
Chile Relleno, Burrito, Rice & Beans
#16
Two Chicken Enchilada With lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans.
#17
Burrito Enchilada, Rice & Beans
#18
Burrito, Enchilada & Chile Relleno
#19
Burrito, Chalupa & Enchilada
Vegetarian
The Goatacado Burrito
Large burrito filled with potato casserole, black beans, avocado, smoked gouda cheese, fresh zuchini, fresh spinach, chipotle dressing, and spicy srirachasauce.
Veggie Tacos
Spicy mix of veggies served on soft corn tortillas topped with sour cream, black beans, feta cheese, and cilantro. Side of rice and beans.
Veggie "C"
Bean burrito w/nacho cheese, cheese enchilada and one quesadilla.
Child Plates
Desserts
Sopapillas
Flat puffy pastry pieces topped with honey and cinnamon.
Fried Ice Cream
French vanilla ice cream, fried, covered with crunchy rice crispies, whipped cream and chocolate syrup.
Churros
A tasty Mexican Pastry w/sweet cinnamon.
Flan
A delicious Mexican style custard served in it's own syrup
Xangos
Creamy cheesecake, wrap in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and dusted with cinnamon-sugar.
Choco Chimichanga
Flour tortilla wrapped around a deep-fried chocolate bar served with a scoop of ice cream.
Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
A friendly Mexican Restaurant with delicious food!
9550 Midlothian Tnpk Suite 204, Richmond, VA 23235