- Home
- /
- Downey
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Pepe's Finest Mexican Food
Pepe's Finest Mexican Food
No reviews yet
9020 Telegraph rd
Downey, CA 90240
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
FAVORITES
#1 GREEN CHILI PORK
Chunky pork simmered in green chili sauce served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
ASADA BEAN BURRITO
Carne asada burrito with fresh salsa and beans.
B/CH
Beans and cheese burrito.
BEEF TAQUITOS
2 Beef taquitos w/ guacamole.
ASADA SOFT TACO
2 corn tortillas with carne asada and fresh salsa.
NACHOS
Chips topped with beans, cheese, green chili sauce, and guacamole. (MEAT IS EXTRA)
#3 CHEESE ENCHILADAS
2 cheese enchiladas (with onions) served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
ASADA BEANS AND RICE BURRITO
Carne asada with fresh salsa, beans, and rice.
RELLENO BURRITO
1 Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, beans, and green sauce.
CHICKEN TAQUITOS
2 Chicken taquitos w/ guacamole.
CHICKEN SOFT TACO
2 corn tortillas with chicken and fresh salsa.
PEPE'S FRIES
French fries topped with beans, cheese, green chili sauce, guacamole. (MEAT IS EXTRA)
#7 TAQUITOS
2 beef taquitos w/ guacamole, served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
French Fries, cheese, carne asada, fresh salsa, and sour cream.
TACO
1 Hard beef taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato.
CARNITAS SOFT TACO
2 corn tortillas with carnitas and fresh salsa.
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
French fries smothered with red chili beef sauce and cheese.
#11 HARD TACOS
2 Hard beef tacos served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
GRN/B
Green chili pork with beans.
CALIFORNIA SPECIAL
Burrito with french Fries, cheese, carne asada, fresh salsa, and sour cream, with a side of guacamole and a small soft drink.
CKN HARD TACO
1 Hard chicken taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato.
TAQUITO SPECIAL
3 Beef taquitos w/ guacamole and a small soft drink.
FRENCH FRIES
French fries with salt
#14 CARNE ASADA
Carne Asada with fresh salsa served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
PEPE'S BURRITO
Burrito with beans, rice, choice of meat, fresh salsa, cheese, and sour cream with a small soft drink.
FLOUR QUESADILLA
A blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese with green chili pork sauce.
TOSTADA BOWL
Rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh salsa.
CHEESE ENCHILADAS
2 Cheese enchiladas with onions.
GUACAMOLE
CHEESEBURGER
1000 Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, and tomato.
SD BNS
Side of Beans with cheese
SD RICE
Side of rice with green chili pork sauce.
SD CHIPS
FRIED JALAPENO
1 jalapeno.
CHURRO
1 Churro
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
COMBINATION PLATES
#1 GREEN CHILI PORK
Chunky pork simmered in green chili sauce served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#2 RED CHILI BEEF
Chunky beef simmered in red chili sauce served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#3 CHEESE ENCHILADAS
2 cheese enchiladas (with onions) served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#4 BEEF ENCHILADAS
2 Beef enchiladas (with onions) served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#5 HARD BEEF TACO AND CHEESE ENCHILADA
1 Cheese enchilada (with onions) 1 Hard beef taco served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#6 HARD BEEF TACO AND BEEF ENCHILADA
1 Beef enchilada (with onions) 1 Hard beef taco served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#7 TAQUITOS
2 beef taquitos w/ guacamole, served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#9 RELLENOS
2 Anaheim peppers stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, smothered with green sauce served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#10 HARD BEEF TACO AND RELLENO
1 Anaheim peppers stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, smothered with green sauce, and 1 Hard beef taco served with beans w/cheese rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole
#11 HARD TACOS
2 Hard beef tacos served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#12 TOSTADA
Tostada (choice of meat) with beans, green sauce, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#14 CARNE ASADA
Carne Asada with fresh salsa served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#15 CARNITAS
Carnitas with fresh salsa served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#17 CHICKEN
Chicken with fresh salsa served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#18 MAKE YOUR OWN PLATE
Make your own plate served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#0 QUESADILLA OR BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO
Flour Quesadilla with green sauce or Bean and Cheese burrito served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.
MEAT BURRITOS
ALL MEAT ASADA BURRITO
Carne asada with fresh salsa.
ASADA BEAN BURRITO
Carne asada burrito with fresh salsa and beans.
ASADA RICE BURRITO
Carne asada with fresh salsa and rice.
ASADA BEANS AND RICE BURRITO
Carne asada with fresh salsa, beans, and rice.
A/LITE BNS
Carne asada with fresh salsa with lite beans.
A/LITE RICE
Carne asada with fresh salsa with lite rice.
ALL/SHRD
Shredded beef with fresh salsa.
SHRD/BNS
Shredded beef with fresh salsa and beans
SHRD/RICE
Shredded beef with fresh salsa and rice
SHRD/BNS/RICE
Shredded beef with fresh salsa, beans, and rice.
SHRD/LITE BNS
Shredded beef with fresh salsa with lite beans.
SHRD/LITE RICE
Shredded beef with fresh salsa with lite rice.
ALL/RED
Red chili beef only.
RED/BNS
Red chili beef with beans.
RED/RICE
Red chili beef with rice.
RED/BNS/RICE
Red chili beef with beans and rice.
RED/LITE BNS
Red chili beef with lite beans.
RED/LITE RICE
Red chili beef with lite rice.
ALL/CAR
Carnitas with fresh salsa.
CARN/BNS
Carnitas with fresh salsa and beans.
CARN/RICE
Carnitas with fresh salsa and rice.
CARN/BNS/RCE
Carnitas with fresh salsa, beans, and rice.
CARN/LITE BNS
Carnitas with fresh salsa with lite beans.
CARN/LITE RICE
Carnitas with fresh salsa with lite rice.
ALL/GRN
Green chili pork only.
GRN/B
Green chili pork with beans.
GRN/RCE
Green chili pork with rice.
GRN/BNS/RCE
Green chili pork with beans and rice.
GRN/LITE BNS
Green chili pork with lite beans.
GRN/LITE RICE
Green chili pork with lite rice.
ALL/CKN
Chicken with fresh salsa.
CKN/BNS
Chicken with fresh salsa and beans.
CKN/RICE
Chicken with fresh salsa and rice.
CKN/BNS/RICE
Chicken with fresh salsa, beans, rice.
CKN/LITE BNS
Chicken with fresh salsa with lite beans.
CKN/LITE RICE
Chicken with fresh salsa with lite rice.
OTHER BURRITOS
B/CH
Beans and cheese burrito.
BNS/RICE
Beans and rice
B/CH/RICE
Beans, cheese, and rice.
RELLENO BURRITO
1 Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, beans, and green sauce.
RENO/RICE
1 Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, rice, and green sauce.
SOFT TOSTADA
Beans, rice, lettuce, green chili sauce, and guacamole.
VEGGIE
Beans, rice, lettuce, fresh salsa, and guacamole.
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
French Fries, cheese, carne asada, fresh salsa, and sour cream.
MEXICALI
Beans, french fries, carne asada, guacamole, and fresh salsa.
BEAN BURRITO
Beans only.
TAQUITOS & TACOS
BEEF TAQUITOS
2 Beef taquitos w/ guacamole.
TAQUITO SPECIAL
3 Beef taquitos w/ guacamole and a small soft drink.
TACO/TAQUITO SPECIAL
1 beef hard taco, 1 beef taquito with chips, guacamole, and a small soft drink.
TACO
1 Hard beef taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato.
TACO/GUAC
1 Hard beef taco with lettuce and guacamole.
HARD CKN/GUAC TACO
1 BEEF/1 CKN TAQ
CARNITAS SOFT TACO
2 corn tortillas with carnitas and fresh salsa.
ASADA SOFT TACO
2 corn tortillas with carne asada and fresh salsa.
CHICKEN SOFT TACO
2 corn tortillas with chicken and fresh salsa.
CKN HARD TACO
1 Hard chicken taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato.
CHICKEN TAQUITOS
2 Chicken taquitos w/ guacamole.
NACHOS
NACHOS
Chips topped with beans, cheese, green chili sauce, and guacamole. (MEAT IS EXTRA)
PEPE'S FRIES
French fries topped with beans, cheese, green chili sauce, guacamole. (MEAT IS EXTRA)
CHILI CHEESE CHIPS
Chips smothered with red chili beef sauce and cheese.
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
French fries smothered with red chili beef sauce and cheese.
TOSTADAS
TOSTADA
Beans, green chili sauce, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes.
TOSTADA/MEAT
Beans, green chili sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and your choice of meat.
TOSTADA/GUAC
Beans, green chili sauce, lettuce, and guacamole.
TOSTADA BOWL
Rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh salsa.
TACO SALAD
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, your choice of meat, guacamole, and chips.
QUESADILLAS
FLOUR QUESADILLA
A blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese with green chili pork sauce.
FLOUR QUESADILLA WITH MEAT
A blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese, green chili pork sauce, and your choice of meat.
CORN QUESADILLA
A blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese with green chili pork sauce.
CORN QUESADILLA WITH MEAT
A blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese, green chili pork sauce, and your choice of meat.
A LA CARTE
SD BNS
Side of Beans with cheese
SD RICE
Side of rice with green chili pork sauce.
SD 1/2 BNS/RCE
Side of beans and rice with cheese and green chili sauce.
SD CHIPS
CHEESE ENCHILADAS
2 Cheese enchiladas with onions.
B/ENCH
2 Beef enchiladas with onions.
CKN/ENCH
2 Chicken enchiladas with onions.
CHIPS & FS
CHIPS & GUAC
GUACAMOLE
SD RENO
1 Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, smothered with green chili sauce, and chips.
FLOUR TORTILLA
1 Flour tortilla
CORN TORTILLA
3 Corn tortillas.
SD BACON
SD SAUSAGE
SD HAM
FRIED JALAPENO
1 jalapeno.
SD F.S.
SD GRN H.S
SD RED H.S.
1000 ISLAND
Sour Cream
BURGERS & FRIES
HAMBURGER
1000 Island dressing, lettuce, and tomato.
DOUBLE HAMBURGER
1000 Island dressing, lettuce, and tomato.
CHEESEBURGER
1000 Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, and tomato.
Double Cheeseburger
1000 Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, and tomato.
FRENCH FRIES
French fries with salt
BACON CHEESE BURGER
1000 Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and bacon.
DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER
1000 Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and bacon.
DESSERTS
SPECIALS
TAQUITO SPECIAL
3 Beef taquitos w/ guacamole and a small soft drink.
TACO/TAQUITO SPECIAL
1 beef hard taco, 1 beef taquito with chips, guacamole, and a small soft drink.
PEPE'S BURRITO
Burrito with beans, rice, choice of meat, fresh salsa, cheese, and sour cream with a small soft drink.
CALIFORNIA SPECIAL
Burrito with french Fries, cheese, carne asada, fresh salsa, and sour cream, with a side of guacamole and a small soft drink.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
TAX INCLUDED IN MENU PRICES
9020 Telegraph rd, Downey, CA 90240