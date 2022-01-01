Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pepe's Finest Mexican Food

review star

No reviews yet

9020 Telegraph rd

Downey, CA 90240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

B/CH
TACO
CKN HARD TACO

FAVORITES

#1 GREEN CHILI PORK

#1 GREEN CHILI PORK

$13.00

Chunky pork simmered in green chili sauce served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

ASADA BEAN BURRITO

$10.65

Carne asada burrito with fresh salsa and beans.

B/CH

$6.70

Beans and cheese burrito.

BEEF TAQUITOS

$6.80

2 Beef taquitos w/ guacamole.

ASADA SOFT TACO

ASADA SOFT TACO

$4.25

2 corn tortillas with carne asada and fresh salsa.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$8.70+

Chips topped with beans, cheese, green chili sauce, and guacamole. (MEAT IS EXTRA)

#3 CHEESE ENCHILADAS

#3 CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$13.00

2 cheese enchiladas (with onions) served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

ASADA BEANS AND RICE BURRITO

$11.65

Carne asada with fresh salsa, beans, and rice.

RELLENO BURRITO

$8.00

1 Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, beans, and green sauce.

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$6.80

2 Chicken taquitos w/ guacamole.

CHICKEN SOFT TACO

CHICKEN SOFT TACO

$4.25

2 corn tortillas with chicken and fresh salsa.

PEPE'S FRIES

PEPE'S FRIES

$8.70+

French fries topped with beans, cheese, green chili sauce, guacamole. (MEAT IS EXTRA)

#7 TAQUITOS

#7 TAQUITOS

$13.00

2 beef taquitos w/ guacamole, served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$8.90

French Fries, cheese, carne asada, fresh salsa, and sour cream.

TACO

$4.25

1 Hard beef taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato.

CARNITAS SOFT TACO

CARNITAS SOFT TACO

$4.25

2 corn tortillas with carnitas and fresh salsa.

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.50+

French fries smothered with red chili beef sauce and cheese.

#11 HARD TACOS

#11 HARD TACOS

$13.00

2 Hard beef tacos served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

GRN/B

$8.15

Green chili pork with beans.

CALIFORNIA SPECIAL

CALIFORNIA SPECIAL

$10.45

Burrito with french Fries, cheese, carne asada, fresh salsa, and sour cream, with a side of guacamole and a small soft drink.

CKN HARD TACO

$4.25

1 Hard chicken taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato.

TAQUITO SPECIAL

TAQUITO SPECIAL

$9.75

3 Beef taquitos w/ guacamole and a small soft drink.

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00+

French fries with salt

#14 CARNE ASADA

#14 CARNE ASADA

$14.00

Carne Asada with fresh salsa served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

PEPE'S BURRITO

PEPE'S BURRITO

$10.75

Burrito with beans, rice, choice of meat, fresh salsa, cheese, and sour cream with a small soft drink.

FLOUR QUESADILLA

$7.00

A blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese with green chili pork sauce.

TOSTADA BOWL

TOSTADA BOWL

$12.00

Rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh salsa.

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$6.10

2 Cheese enchiladas with onions.

GUACAMOLE

$2.25+

CHEESEBURGER

$5.25

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, and tomato.

SD BNS

$3.00

Side of Beans with cheese

SD RICE

$3.00

Side of rice with green chili pork sauce.

SD CHIPS

$1.50
FRIED JALAPENO

FRIED JALAPENO

$0.55

1 jalapeno.

CHURRO

CHURRO

$1.50

1 Churro

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.25Out of stock

COMBINATION PLATES

All plates come with beans with cheese, rice with green sauce, chips and guacamole.
#1 GREEN CHILI PORK

#1 GREEN CHILI PORK

$13.00

Chunky pork simmered in green chili sauce served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#2 RED CHILI BEEF

$13.00

Chunky beef simmered in red chili sauce served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#3 CHEESE ENCHILADAS

#3 CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$13.00

2 cheese enchiladas (with onions) served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#4 BEEF ENCHILADAS

$13.00

2 Beef enchiladas (with onions) served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#5 HARD BEEF TACO AND CHEESE ENCHILADA

$13.00

1 Cheese enchilada (with onions) 1 Hard beef taco served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#6 HARD BEEF TACO AND BEEF ENCHILADA

$13.00

1 Beef enchilada (with onions) 1 Hard beef taco served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#7 TAQUITOS

#7 TAQUITOS

$13.00

2 beef taquitos w/ guacamole, served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#9 RELLENOS

$13.00

2 Anaheim peppers stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, smothered with green sauce served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#10 HARD BEEF TACO AND RELLENO

$13.00

1 Anaheim peppers stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, smothered with green sauce, and 1 Hard beef taco served with beans w/cheese rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole

#11 HARD TACOS

#11 HARD TACOS

$13.00

2 Hard beef tacos served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#12 TOSTADA

$13.50

Tostada (choice of meat) with beans, green sauce, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#14 CARNE ASADA

#14 CARNE ASADA

$14.00

Carne Asada with fresh salsa served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#15 CARNITAS

$13.00

Carnitas with fresh salsa served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#17 CHICKEN

$13.00

Chicken with fresh salsa served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#18 MAKE YOUR OWN PLATE

$13.50

Make your own plate served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

#0 QUESADILLA OR BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$13.00

Flour Quesadilla with green sauce or Bean and Cheese burrito served with beans w/cheese, rice w/green sauce, chips and guacamole.

MEAT BURRITOS

ALL MEAT ASADA BURRITO

$11.05

Carne asada with fresh salsa.

ASADA BEAN BURRITO

$10.65

Carne asada burrito with fresh salsa and beans.

ASADA RICE BURRITO

$10.65

Carne asada with fresh salsa and rice.

ASADA BEANS AND RICE BURRITO

$11.65

Carne asada with fresh salsa, beans, and rice.

A/LITE BNS

$11.05

Carne asada with fresh salsa with lite beans.

A/LITE RICE

$11.05

Carne asada with fresh salsa with lite rice.

ALL/SHRD

$10.55

Shredded beef with fresh salsa.

SHRD/BNS

$10.10

Shredded beef with fresh salsa and beans

SHRD/RICE

$10.10

Shredded beef with fresh salsa and rice

SHRD/BNS/RICE

$11.10

Shredded beef with fresh salsa, beans, and rice.

SHRD/LITE BNS

$10.55

Shredded beef with fresh salsa with lite beans.

SHRD/LITE RICE

$10.55

Shredded beef with fresh salsa with lite rice.

ALL/RED

$8.25

Red chili beef only.

RED/BNS

$8.15

Red chili beef with beans.

RED/RICE

$8.15

Red chili beef with rice.

RED/BNS/RICE

$9.15

Red chili beef with beans and rice.

RED/LITE BNS

$8.15

Red chili beef with lite beans.

RED/LITE RICE

$8.15

Red chili beef with lite rice.

ALL/CAR

$9.85

Carnitas with fresh salsa.

CARN/BNS

$9.40

Carnitas with fresh salsa and beans.

CARN/RICE

$9.40

Carnitas with fresh salsa and rice.

CARN/BNS/RCE

$10.40

Carnitas with fresh salsa, beans, and rice.

CARN/LITE BNS

$9.85

Carnitas with fresh salsa with lite beans.

CARN/LITE RICE

$9.85

Carnitas with fresh salsa with lite rice.

ALL/GRN

$8.25

Green chili pork only.

GRN/B

$8.15

Green chili pork with beans.

GRN/RCE

$8.15

Green chili pork with rice.

GRN/BNS/RCE

$9.15

Green chili pork with beans and rice.

GRN/LITE BNS

$8.15

Green chili pork with lite beans.

GRN/LITE RICE

$8.15

Green chili pork with lite rice.

ALL/CKN

$9.85

Chicken with fresh salsa.

CKN/BNS

$9.40

Chicken with fresh salsa and beans.

CKN/RICE

$9.40

Chicken with fresh salsa and rice.

CKN/BNS/RICE

$10.40

Chicken with fresh salsa, beans, rice.

CKN/LITE BNS

$9.85

Chicken with fresh salsa with lite beans.

CKN/LITE RICE

$9.85

Chicken with fresh salsa with lite rice.

OTHER BURRITOS

B/CH

$6.70

Beans and cheese burrito.

BNS/RICE

$6.70

Beans and rice

B/CH/RICE

$7.70

Beans, cheese, and rice.

RELLENO BURRITO

$8.00

1 Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, beans, and green sauce.

RENO/RICE

$8.00

1 Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, rice, and green sauce.

SOFT TOSTADA

$7.50

Beans, rice, lettuce, green chili sauce, and guacamole.

VEGGIE

$7.50

Beans, rice, lettuce, fresh salsa, and guacamole.

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$8.90

French Fries, cheese, carne asada, fresh salsa, and sour cream.

MEXICALI

$9.50

Beans, french fries, carne asada, guacamole, and fresh salsa.

BEAN BURRITO

$6.70

Beans only.

TAQUITOS & TACOS

BEEF TAQUITOS

$6.80

2 Beef taquitos w/ guacamole.

TAQUITO SPECIAL

TAQUITO SPECIAL

$9.75

3 Beef taquitos w/ guacamole and a small soft drink.

TACO/TAQUITO SPECIAL

TACO/TAQUITO SPECIAL

$9.75

1 beef hard taco, 1 beef taquito with chips, guacamole, and a small soft drink.

TACO

$4.25

1 Hard beef taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato.

TACO/GUAC

$4.25

1 Hard beef taco with lettuce and guacamole.

HARD CKN/GUAC TACO

$4.25

1 BEEF/1 CKN TAQ

$6.80
CARNITAS SOFT TACO

CARNITAS SOFT TACO

$4.25

2 corn tortillas with carnitas and fresh salsa.

ASADA SOFT TACO

ASADA SOFT TACO

$4.25

2 corn tortillas with carne asada and fresh salsa.

CHICKEN SOFT TACO

CHICKEN SOFT TACO

$4.25

2 corn tortillas with chicken and fresh salsa.

CKN HARD TACO

$4.25

1 Hard chicken taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato.

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$6.80

2 Chicken taquitos w/ guacamole.

NACHOS

NACHOS

NACHOS

$8.70+

Chips topped with beans, cheese, green chili sauce, and guacamole. (MEAT IS EXTRA)

PEPE'S FRIES

PEPE'S FRIES

$8.70+

French fries topped with beans, cheese, green chili sauce, guacamole. (MEAT IS EXTRA)

CHILI CHEESE CHIPS

$5.50+

Chips smothered with red chili beef sauce and cheese.

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.50+

French fries smothered with red chili beef sauce and cheese.

TOSTADAS

TOSTADA

$8.00

Beans, green chili sauce, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes.

TOSTADA/MEAT

$10.35

Beans, green chili sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and your choice of meat.

TOSTADA/GUAC

$8.05

Beans, green chili sauce, lettuce, and guacamole.

TOSTADA BOWL

TOSTADA BOWL

$12.00

Rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh salsa.

TACO SALAD

$7.50+

Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, your choice of meat, guacamole, and chips.

QUESADILLAS

FLOUR QUESADILLA

$7.00

A blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese with green chili pork sauce.

FLOUR QUESADILLA WITH MEAT

A blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese, green chili pork sauce, and your choice of meat.

CORN QUESADILLA

$6.00

A blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese with green chili pork sauce.

CORN QUESADILLA WITH MEAT

$8.05

A blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese, green chili pork sauce, and your choice of meat.

A LA CARTE

SD BNS

$3.00

Side of Beans with cheese

SD RICE

$3.00

Side of rice with green chili pork sauce.

SD 1/2 BNS/RCE

$3.00

Side of beans and rice with cheese and green chili sauce.

SD CHIPS

$1.50

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$6.10

2 Cheese enchiladas with onions.

B/ENCH

$6.10

2 Beef enchiladas with onions.

CKN/ENCH

$6.10

2 Chicken enchiladas with onions.

CHIPS & FS

$2.05

CHIPS & GUAC

$3.15

GUACAMOLE

$2.25+

SD RENO

$5.10

1 Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, wrapped with egg, smothered with green chili sauce, and chips.

FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.65

1 Flour tortilla

CORN TORTILLA

$0.65

3 Corn tortillas.

SD BACON

$1.50

SD SAUSAGE

$1.50

SD HAM

$1.50
FRIED JALAPENO

FRIED JALAPENO

$0.55

1 jalapeno.

SD F.S.

$0.75

SD GRN H.S

$0.25

SD RED H.S.

$0.25

1000 ISLAND

$0.00+

Sour Cream

$0.75

BURGERS & FRIES

HAMBURGER

$5.00

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, and tomato.

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$5.30

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, and tomato.

CHEESEBURGER

$5.25

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, and tomato.

Double Cheeseburger

$5.65

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, and tomato.

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00+

French fries with salt

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$5.80

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and bacon.

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$6.50

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and bacon.

DESSERTS

CHURRO

CHURRO

$1.50

1 Churro

SPECIALS

TAQUITO SPECIAL

TAQUITO SPECIAL

$9.75

3 Beef taquitos w/ guacamole and a small soft drink.

TACO/TAQUITO SPECIAL

TACO/TAQUITO SPECIAL

$9.75

1 beef hard taco, 1 beef taquito with chips, guacamole, and a small soft drink.

PEPE'S BURRITO

PEPE'S BURRITO

$10.75

Burrito with beans, rice, choice of meat, fresh salsa, cheese, and sour cream with a small soft drink.

CALIFORNIA SPECIAL

CALIFORNIA SPECIAL

$10.45

Burrito with french Fries, cheese, carne asada, fresh salsa, and sour cream, with a side of guacamole and a small soft drink.

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

$2.45+

DIET

$2.45+

SPRITE

$2.45+

ROOT

$2.45+

DR. PEPPER

$2.45+

TEA

$2.45+

LEMONADE

$2.45+

HORCH

$2.60+

BANG

$2.60+

JAM

$2.60+

WATER

$0.50+

ICE

$0.50+

COFFEE

$1.75

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.25Out of stock

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.25

FREE WATER

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

TAX INCLUDED IN MENU PRICES

Website

Location

9020 Telegraph rd, Downey, CA 90240

Directions

Gallery
Pepe's Finest Mexican Food image
Pepe's Finest Mexican Food image
Pepe's Finest Mexican Food image
Pepe's Finest Mexican Food image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos Gavilan - Downey
orange starNo Reviews
7947 E FLORENCE AVE DOWNEY, CA 90240
View restaurantnext
Xecora Montebello - Montebello
orange starNo Reviews
1115 Washington Blvd Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - Norwalk
orange star2.5 • 6
10968 rosecrans ave Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - Bell
orange starNo Reviews
4406 E FLORENCE AVE BELL, CA 90201
View restaurantnext
Culichi Town - Bell
orange starNo Reviews
6638 Atlantic Ave. Bell, CA 90201
View restaurantnext
Taco Nazo - Bellflower
orange star4.5 • 4,200
10316 Alondra Blvd Bellflower, CA 90706
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Downey

Nexx Burger - Downey
orange star4.2 • 3,077
7414 Florence Ave Downey, CA 90240
View restaurantnext
Tempo Cantina - Downey
orange star4.0 • 1,887
12056 Paramount Blvd Downey, CA 90242
View restaurantnext
Bastards American Canteen - Downey
orange star4.2 • 1,736
11045 Downey Ave Downey, CA 90241
View restaurantnext
ZZD - WG0031 - Downey (Firestone)
orange star4.6 • 1,357
8258 Firestone Blvd Downey, CA 90241
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Downey
orange star4.7 • 1,339
9414 Firestone Blvd Downey, CA 90241
View restaurantnext
Poached Neighborhood Kitchen - Downey
orange star4.0 • 1,253
9510 Lakewood Blvd Downey, CA 90240
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Downey
Bell
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Montebello
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston