A map showing the location of Pepes Mexican Restaurant - Homer Glen 14853 S Founders CrossingView gallery

Pepes Mexican Restaurant - Homer Glen 14853 S Founders Crossing

14853 S Founders Crossing

Homer Glen, IL 60491

Order Again

Tacos

Your choice of flour tortilla or soft/crispy corn with lettuce, cheese, and tomato Stuffed taco w/ melted cheese in between tortilla + $.50 per taco, $.50 extra sour cream per taco, $.75 extra guacamole per taco

BEEF TACO

$3.00

CHICKEN TACO

$3.00

PORK TACO

$3.00

STEAK TACO

$4.00

SHRIMP TACO

$4.00

CARNITAS TACO

$4.00

CHORIZO TACO

$4.00

AL PASTOR TACO

$4.00

STEAK FAJITA TACOS

$9.00

CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS

$9.00

STREET STEAK CORN TACO

$4.50

Topped w/ Pico de Gallo & Corn

TILAPIA TACOS

$9.50

BEAN TACO

$3.00

BEEF/BEAN Taco

$3.00

VEGGIE TACO

$4.00

Guac Taco

$4.00

Avocado Slice Taco

$4.00

Sp Beef Taco

$1.50

Sp Pork Taco

$1.50

Sp Chicken Taco

$1.50

Sp Bean Taco

$1.50

Sp Steak Taco

$2.50

Sp. Beef/Bean

$1.50

BUFFET

$10.99

Dinners

Served w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item

Taco Dinner

$12.00

Taco Dinner Stuffed

$12.00

Enchiladas Suizas Dinners

$14.50

Served w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item

Enchiladas Poblana Dinners

$14.50

Served w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item

Enchiladas Salsa Verde Dinners

$14.50

Served w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item

Enchiladas Roja Dinners

$14.50

Served w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item

Spinach & Grilled Chicken Enchiladas

$15.50

Tostada Regular Dinner (2)

$12.50

Served w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item

Tostada Suiza Dinner (2)

$13.50

Served w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item

Flautas Dinner

$13.50

beef or chicken Served w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item

Torta Dinner

$11.00

Served w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Choice of White or Spanish rice, pinto or black beans, homemade red or green sauce, steak or chicken, Cheddar or Chihuahua cheese, Guacamole, and sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo

Guisado De Res

$14.00

Beef or Pork

Guisado De Puerco

$14.00

Beef or Pork

Milanesa De Pollo

$15.00

Breaded Chicken

Chicken En Mole

$15.50

Chicken breast simmered in mole sauce

Chile Relleno Dinner (2)

$18.00

Deep-fried poblano pepper stuffed with cheese corn or flour tortillas

Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.00

Comes with white rice and a vegetable medley

New Quesa Birria (3)

$16.00

Comes with rice and consume

Taco Salad

$10.00

Corn in a cup

$5.00

Menudo

$13.95

Enchiladas Cozumel Dinner

$14.95

Appetizers

GUACAMOLE

$7.25+

TAQUITOS (12PC)

$10.00

GARNACHAS

$10.00

Chips layered with beans, ranchera sauce, and melted cheese, guacamole, & sour cream - Add Steak $2

QUESO FUNDIDO

$11.50

comes with melted chihuahua and cheddar cheese topped off with chorizo and pico de gallo - Add Steak $2

CHILE CON QUESO

$10.00

Delicious tangy sauce & melted cheese w/ chips or your choice of corn or four tortilla Extra Cheese $1

BOTANA GRANDE

$14.00

Taquitos, Quesadilla, and Garnachas. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.

CARNE ASADA TACOS CHICOS

$12.50

Served with guacamole and pico de gallo

JALAPENO POPPERS (8PC)

$10.00

Served with guacamole and Pico de Gallo

STUFFED NACHOS

$12.00

Pepes Wings

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

Soda

Free refills on dine-in fountain drink only

RC

$3.50

DIET RITE

$3.50

7UP

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

ORANGE SODA

$3.50

ICE TEA

$3.50

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

HORCHATA

$3.50

KIDDY COCKTAIL *no refills on kiddy cocktail*

$3.50

SMOOTHIES

$0.00+

LEMONADE REFRESHER

$3.50

CarryOut small

$2.50

Carry out Large

$2.80

Buffet

$10.99

Buffet / NO

$12.99

Combos

STEAK, SHRIMP, CARNITAS, CHORIZO AL PASTOR (1) $4 STEAK OR CHICKEN FAJITA (2) $9 TILAPIA (2) $9.5 $.50ExtraSourCream(pertaco) $.75ExtraGuacamole(pertaco) MAYAN $15 Taco, Enchilada Suiza, Tostada Suiza PUEBLA $16 Chile Relleno, Taco, Tamale FIESTA $16 Taco, Enchilada, Suiza, Tostada, Tamale Served with your choice of beef, chicken or pork and a side of rice & beans - Add steak for $1.50 per Item

Mayan Combo

$15.00

Taco, Enchilada Suiza, Tostada Suiza

Pinata Combo

$14.00

Taco, Tostada, Tamale

Azteca Combo

$14.00

Taco, Tostada, Flauta

Puebla Combo

$16.00

Chile Relleno, Taco, Tamale

Fiesta Combo

$16.00

Taco, Enchilada Suiza, Tostada, Tamale

A La Carte

Available in beef, chicken, or pork Add steak + $1.5 per item.

ENCHILADA SUIZA

$4.00

ENCHILADA POBLANA

$4.00

TOSTADA DE GUACAMOLE

$5.00

CHILE RELLENO $7

$7.00

TOSTADA SUIZA

$5.00

TOSTADA

$4.00

FLAUTA

$4.00

ENCHILADA ROJA

$4.00

ENCHILADA VERDE

$4.00

Tostada Suiza Guac

$5.75

TAMAL

$3.00

Side Orders

SPANISH RICE

$3.00

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

CHIPS

$2.50

Pepes Salsa 16oz

$6.50

SPECIAL #2

$11.99

SOUR CREAM

$2.00

Avocado Slices

$2.75

GREEN SAUCE

$1.50

RED SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE OF RANCHERA SAUCE

$2.25+

MEXICAN CORN IN A CUP

$5.00

CUP OF CHEESE

$1.50

TORTILLAS (4)

$2.00

CHILES ASADOS

$2.75

BOTTLE HOT SAUCE

$3.99

PICO DE GALLO

$2.25+

SIDE OF BLACK BEANS

$4.00+

Half Rice/Beans

$4.00

QUESO BLANCO 16OZ

$7.00

CHEESE SAUCE 16OZ

$7.00

Side Cilantro

$1.50

Side of Onions

$1.50

Pint Rice

$5.00

Pint Beans

$5.00

Large Chips

$3.50

32oz Salsa

$8.99

Fajitas

Your choice of meat with sauteed onions, peppers and tomato served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream

Fajitas

Your choice of meat with sauteed onions, peppers and tomato served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream

Asador

Served w/ a side of rice & beans and your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla

CARNE ASADA

$25.00

Broiled skirt steak. Tender, juicy, and flavorful

CARNE ASADA A LA TAMPIQUEÑA

$28.00

Broiled skirt steak served with choice of taco, tostada suiza, enchilada Suiza, flauta, tostada, or tamale

CARNE ASADA ESPECIAL

$28.00

Broiled skirt steak & Chile Relleno

CARNE ASADA JALISCO

$25.00

Broiled skirt steak with Black beans, Chile de Arbol sauce, & mini cheese quesadilla

Mar Y Tierra

$28.00

Broiled skirt steak & Sauteed Shrimp

PANCHO VILLA

$25.00

Broiled skirt steak with lime, onions, avocado, & pico de gallo

Carne Mexicana

$24.99

CHICKEN A LA MEXICANA

$24.95

MARIACHIS

$27.20

Nachos

Fresh Chips, Pico de Gallo, Melted Cheese or Cheese Sauce, Fried Beans, Guacamole, & Sour Cream

Nachos

Burritos

YOUR CHOICE OF REGULAR, SUIZO (MELTED CHEESE & RANCHERA SAUCE), OR FRITO (DEEP FRIED). INCLUDES CHEESE, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, DINNER W/ (RICE/BEANS) + $3

Burrito

YOUR CHOICE OF REGULAR, SUIZO (MELTED CHEESE & RANCHERA SAUCE), OR FRITO (DEEP FRIED). INCLUDES CHEESE, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, DINNER W/ (RICE/BEANS) + $3

Queso Blanco Burrito

$12.00

Topped with queso blanco and pico de gallo

Mariscos

Tilapia Dinner

$17.00

Served w/ a side of rice & beans and your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla

Huachinango

$21.00

Deep-fried red snapper

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.00

Comes with rice/beans and your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Sauteed in spicy sauce

Camarones a la Plancha

$18.00

Comes with rice/beans and your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served on a bed of lettuce and avocado slices

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

American Fare

Grande Burger Deluxe (Combo)

$10.00

1⁄3 Ib Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, and Onion with a Side of French Fries

Pepes Wings

French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Taquitos

$6.50

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Postres

Strawberry CHURROS (2)

$6.00

Bavarian CHURROS (2)

$6.00

Plain CHURROS (2)

$6.00

FLAN

$6.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.00

FRUITY PEBBLE FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.00

CHOCOLATE PEBBLE FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.00

MEXICAN TIRAMISU

$6.00

House Margaritas

Jose Cuervo, Sweet & Sour, Triple Sec, Lime juice. Available Frozen or On The Rocks Top shelf + $4

House Margarita 16oz

$9.00

House Margarita 27oz

$13.00

House Margarita 45oz

$26.00

House Margarita 60oz

$35.00

House Margarita Pitcher

$30.00

Top Shelf Margarita 16oz

$13.00

Top Shelf Margarita 27oz

$17.00

Top Shelf Margarita 45oz

$30.00

Top Shelf Margarita 60oz

$39.00

Top Shelf Margarita Pitcher

$34.00

FRIDAY MARGARITA

$10.99

Flavored Margaritas

Strawberry, Raspberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Cucumber, Chamoy, Banana, Guava, Peach, Wildberry, Pomegranate, Blackberry, Jalapeno, Watermelon, Tamarind,

Flavored Margaritas 16oz

$10.00

Flavored Margaritas 27oz

$14.00

Flavored Margaritas 45oz

$28.00

Flavored Margaritas 60oz

$36.00

Flavored Margaritas Pitcher

$33.00

FRIDAY MARGARITA

$10.99

Corona Rita

Corona Rita-Regular

$15.00

Corona Rita-Flavored

$17.00

Specialty Margaritas

Cadillac, Golden

Cadillac Margarita 16oz

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita 27oz

$15.00

Cadillac Margarita 45oz

$32.00

Cadillac Margarita 60oz

$39.00

Cadillac Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Golden Margarita 16oz

$11.00

Golden Margarita 27oz

$15.00

Golden Margarita 45oz

$32.00

Golden Margarita 60oz

$39.00

Golden Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Superman Margarita 16oz

$12.00

Superman Margarita 27oz

$15.00

Superman Margarita 45oz

$34.00

Superman Margarita 60oz

$39.00

Superman Margarita Pitcher

$37.00

Keto Skinny Maragaritas

On the Rocks Only

Keto Skinny Margarita 16oz

$5.50

Keto Skinny Margarita 27oz

$7.50

Keto Skinny Margarita 45oz

$14.00

Keto Skinny Margarita 60oz

$17.50

Keto Skinny Margarita Pitcher

$16.50

Sangria Rita

Sangria Rita 16oz

$11.00

Sangria Rita 27oz

$15.00

Sangria Rita 45oz

$28.00

Sangria Rita 60oz

$35.00

Sangria Rita Pitcher

$33.00

Margarita Flights

Margarita Flight

$18.00

Top Shelf

$23.00

Mixed Drinks

SANGRIA 16OZ

$10.00

DAIQUIRIS 16oz

$10.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA 16oz

$10.00

PINA COLADAS 16oz

$10.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE 16oz

$10.00

SANGRIA 27OZ

$13.00

DAIQUIRIS 27oz

$13.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA 27oz

$13.00

PINA COLADAS 27oz

$13.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE 27oz

$13.00

45oz Mixed Drink

$26.00

DAIQUIRIS 45oz

$26.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA 45oz

$26.00

PINA COLADAS 45oz

$26.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE 45oz

$26.00

60oz Mixed Drink

$35.00

DAIQUIRIS 60oz

$35.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA 60oz

$35.00

PINA COLADAS 60oz

$35.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE 60oz

$35.00

16oz Mixed Drink

$10.00

27oz Mixed Drink

$13.00

DAIQUIRIS Pitcher

$32.00

PINA COLADAS Pitcher

$32.00

Pitcher Mixed Drink

$32.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE Pitcher

$32.00

Top Shelf

$4.00

Import Bottled Beer

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Dos xx Lager

$5.00

Dos Xx Amber

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Domestic Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Draft Beer

Domestic Draft 16oz

$4.00

Pitcher Domestic Draft

$14.00

Imported Draft 16oz

$5.00

Pitcher Imported Draft

$18.00

Tall Draft

Seltzers

White Claw

$5.50

Truly

$5.50

Shots

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Anejo

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Gran Centenario

$8.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Patron

$8.50

Don Julio

$8.50

Casamigos

$8.50

Teremana

$8.00

Dobel Maestro

$9.00

1800 Milenio

$30.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia

$30.00

Centenario Leyenda

$30.00

Titos

$6.75

Kettle One

$6.75

Jameson

$8.00

Margarita Flights

House Margarita Flight

$18.00

Top Shelf Margarita Flight

$23.00

Mexican Candy Shots

With Tajin rim Watermelon liquor Tamarindo vodka

Mexican Candy Shots

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Cocktails

MEZCAL PINEAPPLE & JALAPENO

$12.00

Mezcal, jalapeño, simple, lime juice, pineapple juice

MEXICAN MULE

$12.00

Mezcal, lime juice, ginger beer

DON MOJITO

$12.00

Bacardi rum, fresh cucumber juice, lime juice, simple syrup, mint, club soda

JALISCO OLD FASHION

$12.00

Dobel maestro anejo, agave, Orange Bitters

RANCH WATER

$12.00

Dobel doble maestro tequila, lime juice, soda water, tajin rim

DIRTY HORCHATA

$12.00

Horchata, Tito’s, Kahlua, coffee, cinnamon

CANTARITO

$12.00

Dobel maestro Blanco, lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, squirt, tajin rim

LA PLAYA

$12.00

Tito’s, triple sec, lime, cranberry

STRAWBERRY PALOMA

$12.00

Dobel Maestro Blanco, lime juice, strawberry

MICHELADA 27oz

$8.00

Mexican bloody mary, your choice of beer, lime, Mexican spice, salted rim

PALOMA

$10.00

Dobel maestro blanco,, Lime Juice, Squirt, salted rim

MIMOSAS

$5.00

Lunch

Lunch Tacos

$9.95

Lunch Enchiladas

$9.95

Lunch Tosadas

$9.95

Lunch Tosada Suiza

$9.95

Lunch Burrito Suizo

Lunch Carne Asada

$14.99

Lunch Fajitas

$14.99

Lunch Quesadilla

$9.95

Lunch Enchiladas Cozumel

$10.25

Lunch Combo

$10.25

Lunch Veggie Taco

$10.25

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.95

Appetizers

Mini Tacos

Mini Flautas

Jalapeno Poppers

Mexican Buffalo Wings