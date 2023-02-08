Pepes Mexican Restaurant - Matteson 4431 West 211th Street
4431 West 211th Street
Matteson, IL 60443
Tacos
BEEF TACO
CHICKEN TACO
PORK TACO
STEAK TACO
SHRIMP TACO
CARNITAS TACO
CHORIZO TACO
AL PASTOR TACO
STEAK FAJITA TACOS
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS
STREET STEAK CORN TACO
Topped w/ Pico de Gallo & Corn
TILAPIA TACOS
BEAN TACO
BEEF/BEAN Taco
VEGGIE TACO
Guac Taco
Avocado Slice Taco
Sp Beef Taco
Sp Pork Taco
Sp Chicken Taco
Sp Bean Taco
Sp Steak Taco
Sp. Beef/Bean
5 Taco Special
Family Taco Special
Dinners
Taco Dinner
Taco Dinner Stuffed
Enchiladas Suizas Dinners
erved w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item
Enchiladas Poblana Dinners
Served w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item
Enchiladas Salsa Verde Dinners
erved w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item
Enchiladas Roja Dinners
erved w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item
Spinach & Grilled Chicken Enchiladas
Tostada Regular Dinner (2)
erved w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item
Tostada Suiza Dinner (2)
erved w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item
Flautas Dinner
beef or chickenerved w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item
Torta Dinner
erved w/ your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. and a side of rice & beans Add Steak for $1.5 per item
Burrito Bowl
Choice of White or Spanish rice, pinto or black beans, homemade red or green sauce, steak or chicken, Cheddar or Chihuahua cheese, Guacamole, and sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo
Guisado De Res
Beef or Pork
Guisado De Puerco
Beef or Pork
Milanesa De Pollo
Breaded Chicken
Chicken En Mole
Chicken breast simmered in mole sauce
Chile Relleno Dinner (2)
Deep-fried poblano pepper stuffed with cheese corn or flour tortillas
Chicken Breast Dinner
Comes with white rice and a vegetable medley
New Quesa Birria (3)
Comes with rice and consume
Taco Salad
Corn in a cup
Enchiladas Cozumel Dinner
Torta Dinner
Doble Rice
Dbl Bean
Menudo
Appetizers
GUACAMOLE
TAQUITOS (12PC)
GARNACHAS
Chips layered with beans, ranchera sauce, and melted cheese, guacamole, & sour cream - Add Steak $2
QUESO FUNDIDO
comes with melted chihuahua and cheddar cheese topped off with chorizo and pico de gallo - Add Steak $2
CHILE CON QUESO
Delicious tangy sauce & melted cheese w/ chips or your choice of corn or four tortilla Extra Cheese $1
BOTANA GRANDE
Taquitos, Quesadilla, and Garnachas. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.
CARNE ASADA TACOS CHICOS
Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
JALAPENO POPPERS (8PC)
Served with guacamole and Pico de Gallo
STUFFED NACHOS
Pepes Wings
Quesadillas
Soda
RC
DIET RITE
7UP
ROOT BEER
DR. PEPPER
ORANGE SODA
ICE TEA
RASPBERRY TEA
LEMONADE
COFFEE
MILK
APPLE JUICE
HORCHATA
KIDDY COCKTAIL *no refills on kiddy cocktail*
SMOOTHIES
LEMONADE REFRESHER
CarryOut small
Carry out Large
Buffet
Coffe
Combos
A La Carte
Side Orders
SPANISH RICE
REFRIED BEANS
CHIPS
Pepes Salsa 16oz
SPECIAL #2
SOUR CREAM
Avocado Slices
GREEN SAUCE
RED SAUCE
SIDE OF RANCHERA SAUCE
MEXICAN CORN IN A CUP
CUP OF CHEESE
TORTILLAS (4)
CHILES ASADOS
BOTTLE HOT SAUCE
PICO DE GALLO
SIDE OF BLACK BEANS
Half Rice/Beans
QUESO BLANCO
CHEESE SAUCE
Side Cilantro
Side of Onions
Pint Rice
Pint Beans
Large Chips
32oz Salsa
4oz Green Sauce
4oz Red Sauce
Fajitas
Asador
CARNE ASADA
Broiled skirt steak. Tender, juicy, and flavorful
CARNE ASADA A LA TAMPIQUEÑA
Broiled skirt steak served with choice of taco, tostada suiza, enchilada Suiza, flauta, tostada, or tamale
CARNE ASADA ESPECIAL
Broiled skirt steak & Chile Relleno
CARNE ASADA JALISCO
Broiled skirt steak with Black beans, Chile de Arbol sauce, & mini cheese quesadilla
Mar Y Tierra
Broiled skirt steak & Sauteed Shrimp
PANCHO VILLA
Broiled skirt steak with lime, onions, avocado, & pico de gallo
Nachos
Burritos
Mariscos
Tilapia Dinner
Served w/ a side of rice & beans and your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla
Huachinango
Deep-fried red snapper
Camarones a la Diabla
Comes with rice/beans and your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Sauteed in spicy sauce
Camarones a la Plancha
Comes with rice/beans and your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served on a bed of lettuce and avocado slices
Shrimp Cocktail
American Fare
Kids Menu
Postres
House Margaritas
Flavored Margaritas
Specialty Margaritas
Cadillac Margarita 16oz
Cadillac Margarita 27oz
Cadillac Margarita 45oz
Cadillac Margarita 60oz
Cadillac Margarita Pitcher
Golden Margarita 16oz
Golden Margarita 27oz
Golden Margarita 45oz
Golden Margarita 60oz
Golden Margarita Pitcher
Superman Margarita 16oz
Superman Margarita 27oz
Superman Margarita 45oz
Superman Margarita 60oz
Superman Margarita Pitcher
Keto Skinny Maragaritas
Sangria Rita
Margarita Flights
Mixed Drinks
16oz Mixed Drink
LONG ISLAND ICE TEA 16oz
DAIQUIRIS 16oz
PINA COLADAS 16oz
TEQUILA SUNRISE 16oz
27oz Mixed Drink
LONG ISLAND ICE TEA 27oz
DAIQUIRIS 27oz
PINA COLADAS 27oz
TEQUILA SUNRISE 27oz
45oz Mixed Drink
LONG ISLAND ICE TEA 45oz
DAIQUIRIS 45oz
PINA COLADAS 45oz
TEQUILA SUNRISE 45oz
60oz Mixed Drink
LONG ISLAND ICE TEA 60oz
PINA COLADAS 60oz
DAIQUIRIS 60oz
TEQUILA SUNRISE 60oz
Pitcher Mixed Drink
Top Shelf
PINA COLADAS Pitcher
DAIQUIRIS Pitcher
TEQUILA SUNRISE Pitcher
SANGRIA 16OZ
Import Bottled Beer
Domestic Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Seltzers
Shots
Margarita Flights
Mexican Candy Shots
Cocktails
MEZCAL PINEAPPLE & JALAPENO
Mezcal, jalapeño, simple, lime juice, pineapple juice
MEXICAN MULE
Mezcal, lime juice, ginger beer
DON MOJITO
Bacardi rum, fresh cucumber juice, lime juice, simple syrup, mint, club soda
JALISCO OLD FASHION
Dobel maestro anejo, agave, Orange Bitters
RANCH WATER
Dobel doble maestro tequila, lime juice, soda water, tajin rim
DIRTY HORCHATA
Horchata, Tito’s, Kahlua, coffee, cinnamon
CANTARITO
Dobel maestro Blanco, lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, squirt, tajin rim
LA PLAYA
Tito’s, triple sec, lime, cranberry
STRAWBERRY PALOMA
Dobel Maestro Blanco, lime juice, strawberry
MICHELADA 27oz
Mexican bloody mary, your choice of beer, lime, Mexican spice, salted rim
PALOMA
Dobel maestro blanco,, Lime Juice, Squirt, salted rim
MIMOSAS
Salads
Taco Filling
Fajita
A La Cart
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4431 West 211th Street, Matteson, IL 60443