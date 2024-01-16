- Home
Pepe's Restaurant
300 Middle Turnpike West
Manchester, CT 06040
Food
Starters
- ******AS APP*******
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$8.00
- Baked Meatballs$9.00
Baked with roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese
- Bang Bang! Shrimp$12.00
Popcorn shrimp tossed in sweet chili glaze, served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese dressing
- Chili$7.00
- Clam Chowder$6.00
- Curly Fries$5.00
- French Fries$4.00
- French Onion Soup$6.00
- Fried Mozz$8.00
Served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping
- Garlic Bread$3.75
- Garlic Bread and Cheese$5.00
- Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips smothered with melted Cheddar cheese and topped with tomatoes, olives and jalapeño peppers. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Quesadillas$9.00
Flour tortilla baked, Cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, salsa and sour cream
- Soup Du Jour$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Burgers & More
- "Nashville Hot" Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Nashville hot spicy fried chicken breast topped with coleslaw with lettuce, tomato and a brioche roll
- Alpine Burger$14.00
Swiss cheese, mayo and mushrooms
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bacon, onions, and Cheddar
- Cajun Chicken$11.00
Cajun grilled chicken breast and provolone cheese
- Cheeseburger$13.00
8 oz ground beef with cheese, char-broiled
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
A generous-sized grilled chicken breast on a roll
- Hamburger$12.00
- Pastrami Roll$14.00
Thin-sliced grilled pastrami, onions, and green peppers, topped with Swiss cheese and our horseradish mayonnaise, baked on our rustica roll
- Pepe Burger$14.00
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese
- Pepe Chicken Sandwich$14.00
- Pull Pork BBQ Sandwich$14.00
Pulled pork, tangy BBQ sauce and coleslaw on a brioche bun
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles with American cheese on a sandwich roll with chipotle mayo
- Steak Bomb$14.00
Shaved rib eye with buffalo-sautéed onion, peppers and mushroom, American cheese, chipotle mayo
- Teriyaki Bomb$14.00
Teriyaki steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms and peppers with American cheese in a wedge cut sub roll
- Turkey BLT Sandwich$14.00
Club style with Romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon strips on a rustic roll
- Bacon Burger$13.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
- BBQ Burger$14.00
Specialty Salads
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Diced grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, red onions, hard boiled egg, and fresh greens topped with crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
Fresh greens, cheese and croutons with strips of grilled chicken. Personalize your salad by adding cajun, barbecue, teriyaki or buffalo sauce
- Taco Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, diced tomato, olives and jalapeño peppers, served with salsa and sour cream. Comes with taco seasoned chicken. Served with tortilla chips
- BBQ Chicken Salad$17.00
Diced, grilled chicken breast over garden greens with Cheddar cheese, red onions, and crumbled bacon
- Greek Salad$15.00
Fresh greens, feta cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini peppers, and pepperoni
- Antipasto$16.00
Fresh greens, ham, salami and cheese rolls, pepperoni, and hot peppers
- Chef Salad$16.00
A mixture of fresh ham, turkey and cheese over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, onions and peppers
- Sm Caesar Salad$6.00
- Small Garden Salad$6.00
Fresh greens, cheese and croutons
- Large Garden Salad$9.00
Fresh greens, cheese and croutons
- Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Fresh greens topped with mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Baby Spinach Salad$17.00
Chicken, mixed baby spinach and chopped Romaine, red onions with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, mozzarella cheese and croutons
- Extra Dressing$1.50
- Caesar salad no chicken$9.00
- Tuna Salad$16.00
Mac 'N Cheese
- Mac 'N Cheese$9.00
Classic cheesy dish!
- Philly Mac$14.00
Philly style ground beef, with green peppers and sliced onion, sautéed in a white cheese, baked with provolone
- Queso Mac$14.00
Spicy! Chicken mac with diced jalapeños and red peppers, baked with feather shredded Cheddar
- BBQ Pork Mac$14.00
BBQ style pulled pork and red onion baked with Cheddar
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$14.00
Buffalo chicken breast, diced onion, homemade Cheddar cheese sauce
- Chili Mac$14.00
Mac 'n cheese topped with beef chili, red onion and Cheddar cheese
- Bacon Mac$14.00
Bacon topped mac 'n cheese topped with melted Cheddar
- Broccoli Alfredo Mac$14.00
Sautéed garlic and broccoli a top our classic mac 'n cheese, baked with mozzarella
Pepe's Famous Chicken Wings
- Small Chicken Wings$16.00
Our award winning wings, deep-fried and served with celery and blue cheese dressing
- Large Chicken Wings$26.00
Our award winning wings, deep-fried and served with celery and blue cheese dressing
- Boneless Chicken Wings$14.00
Our boneless wings served with any of our wing sauces, blue cheese, and celery
Hot Oven Grinders
- 8" Steak$11.00
- 8" Chicken D'Angelo$10.00
- 8" Ham$9.50
- 8" Tuna Fish$9.50
- 8" Genoa Salami$11.00
- 8" Sausage$9.75
- 8" Meatball$9.50
- 8" Eggplant$9.50
- 8" Pastrami$11.00
- 8" Italian Combo$11.00
- 8" Turkey$10.50
- 8" Cheeseburger$10.50
- 8" Chicken Cutlet$10.00
- 8" Chicken Parm$10.50
- 8" Veal Parm$11.50
- 8" Veggie$8.50
- blank
- 12" Cheesesteak$15.00
- 12" Chicken D'Angelo$14.00
- 12" Ham$13.00
- 12" Tuna Fish$13.00
- 12" Genoa Salami$15.00
- 12" Sausage$13.50
- 12" Meatball$13.00
- 12" Eggplant$13.00
- 12" Pastrami$15.00
- 12" Italian Combo$15.00
- 12" Turkey$14.50
- 12" Cheeseburger$14.50
- 12" Chicken Cutlet$14.00
- 12" Veal Parm$15.00
- 12" Chicken Parm$14.50
- 12" Veggie$11.00
Gourmet Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken tenderloins tossed in a mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and a side of blue cheese dressing
- Barbecue Pork Wrap$11.00
Tender BBQ pork served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, onions and Cheddar cheese
- Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, and a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Bacon D'Angelo Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken with bacon, mushrooms, onions, and peppers with provolone cheese
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, rice, Cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayonnaise
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$11.00
Chicken with sautéed onions, peppers, and cheese
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken strips with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
- California Wrap$12.00
Fried chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, bacon, guacamole, shredded mozzarella, and ranch dressing
- Shaved Steak Wrap$12.00
Shaved rib eye steak sautéed with onions and peppers with melted provolone cheese
- Barbecue Chicken Wrap$11.00
BBQ chicken served with bacon, onions, lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese
- Turkey BLT Wrap$12.00
Roasted turkey breast, bacon strips, Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.00
Crispy fried chicken, Romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, mozzarella and ranch dressing
Pepe's Entrées
- Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
A generous portion of lightly breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta
- Chicken Francaise$17.00
Tender medallions of egg battered chicken sautéed in a lemon-wine sauce with capers and garlic. Served over rice
- Chicken Florentine$17.00
Sautéed chicken medallions, served with creamy tomato, garlic and spinach Alfredo. Served over pasta
- Chicken Gorgonzola$17.00
A generous portion of boneless chicken sautéed with prosciutto, broccoli, red peppers and Gorgonzola cheese. Served over penne pasta
- Penne Ala Vodka with Chicken$17.00
Strips of chicken sautéed with onions in a creamy tomato and garlic sauce
- Cajun Chicken Pasta$18.00
Button mushrooms and chopped tomatoes in a cajun cream sauce, served with fresh linguine
- Chicken Giobotto$18.00
Sautéed chicken, sweet sausage, onion and mushrooms in a spicy cherry pepper wine reduction, served over linguine
- Italian Chicken Marsala$18.00
Tender chicken sautéed with mushrooms, oregano, basil, garlic and prosciutto in a marsala wine sauce. Topped with melted cheese and served over linguine
- Chicken Tortellini Rose$18.00
Chicken strips with sausage, sautéed with mushrooms, and spinach in a creamy tomato sauce and served with tortellini
- Veal Parmigiana$18.00
Tender veal cutlet, lightly breaded and topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Pasta
- Lasagna$17.00Out of stock
Homestyle beef and sweet sausage filled lasagna, baked to perfection
- Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Tender eggplant cutlets, lightly breaded and topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
- Angel Hair Sauté$18.00
Garlic butter wine sauce with fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, red onion and topped with blackened chicken and shaved Parmesan
- Tortellini & Broccoli Alfredo$17.00
Steamed broccoli tossed with tortellini and white Alfredo sauce. Served with baked mozzarella cheese
- Pasta Bolognese$17.00
Sausage, ground beef and smoked bacon in our own marinara sauce with your choice of pasta
- Pasta Dinner$16.00
Small Gourmet Pizzas
- Small Pepe's Special$16.00
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions & peppers
- Small Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Small The Aloha$15.00
Red sauce pizza topped with mozzarella, bacon, ham & pineapple
- Small Vegetarian$15.00
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives & broccoli
- Small Barbecue Chicken$15.00
Tangy BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Small Mediterranean$15.00
A Greek burrito! Pepperoni, spinach, olives, garlic & feta cheese
- Small Red Potato$15.00
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese pizza topped with red potato slices, broccoli and bacon
- Small Meat Lovers Pizza$17.00
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and ground beef are sure to please the meat lover
- Small Taco Pizza$15.00
Tomato salsa pizza with Cheddar jack cheese, topped with ground beef, sliced olives, and diced tomatoes, topped with shredded lettuce
- Small Meatball Parm Pizza$16.00
Sliced meatballs, onions, roasted peppers and mozzarella
- Small Baja Pizza$16.00
Caribbean jerk-spiced chicken, pineapple, bacon, red onion and mozzarella
- Pizza Skin$13.00
10" only. Mashed potatoes, bacon and Cheddar baked on our own pizza crust. Served with sour cream
Large Gourmet Pizzas
- Large Pepe's Special$26.00
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions & peppers
- Large Buffalo Chicken$23.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Large The Aloha$25.00
Red sauce pizza topped with mozzarella, bacon, ham & pineapple
- Large Vegetarian$23.00
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives & broccoli
- Large Barbecue Chicken$25.00
Tangy BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Large Mediterranean$25.00
A Greek burrito! Pepperoni, spinach, olives, garlic & feta cheese
- Large Red Potato$25.00
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese pizza topped with red potato slices, broccoli and bacon
- Large Meat Lovers Pizza$27.00
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and ground beef are sure to please the meat lover
- Large Taco Pizza$25.00
Tomato salsa pizza with Cheddar jack cheese, topped with ground beef, sliced olives, and diced tomatoes, topped with shredded lettuce
- Large Meatball Parm Pizza$26.00
Sliced meatballs, onions, roasted peppers and mozzarella
- Large Baja Pizza$26.00
Caribbean jerk-spiced chicken, pineapple, bacon, red onion and mozzarella
Kids Menu
Sides
- Chips$1.00
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Curly Fries$6.00
- Dinner Rolls$2.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Meatball$2.00
- Onion Rings$9.00
- Pickle Spears (4)$3.00
- Side Veggies$3.00
- Small Blue Cheese$0.75
- Large Blue Cheese$1.50
- Small Ranch$0.75
- Large Ranch$1.50
- sour cream$0.75
- side chipotle$0.75
- side marinara
- Small Extra Dressing$0.75
- Large Extra Dressing$1.50
- side mayo
Late Night
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken tenderloins tossed in a mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and a side of blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken strips with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
- Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.00
Crispy fried chicken, Romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, mozzarella and ranch dressing
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, rice, Cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayonnaise
- Small Wing$14.00
- Large Wing$24.00
- Boneless Chicken Wings$14.00
Our boneless wings served with any of our wing sauces, blue cheese, and celery
- Fried Mozzarella$8.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Curly Fries$6.00
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Local, friendly atmosphere with sports bar attached. American-Italian full menu. Great draft selection
