Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Chips
Margarita 16oz To Go

LUNCH

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.50

Rice, nelson's pinto beans, Romaine lettuce, Guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo.

Shrimp BLT Bowl

Shrimp BLT Bowl

$9.75

Rice, nelson's pinto beans, Romaine lettuce, Guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo.

Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$9.50

Rice, nelson's pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$9.50

Roasted poblano peppers, rice, nelson's pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, corn pico de gallo.

Vegetarian Bowl

Vegetarian Bowl

$9.50

Black beans, apple pico de gallo, smoked gouda, spicy siracha sauce, avocado and fresh spinach

L Speedy Gonzales

$6.95

Taco, enchilada, choice of rice or beans.

SP1

$8.75

Enchilada, Chile Relleno and Rice.Chile Relleno, Taco, Beans, and Guacamole Salad.

SP2

$7.75

Burrito, rice and beans.

SP3

$7.75

Enchilada, Rice and Beans

SP4

$7.75

Enchiladas pablanas; 2 chicken enchiladas w/male poblano sauce on top, shredded cheese, rice and chopped onions.

SP5

$7.75

Burrito, taco with choice of rice or beans.

SP6

$7.75

Two enchiladas, rice, topped w/lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

SP7

$7.75

Enchilada, Chile Relleno and Rice.

SP9

$7.75

Burrito, enchilada and choice of rice or beans.

SP10

$7.75

Chalupa, enchilada, and cheese quesadilla.

L Huevos Con Chorizo

$7.50

Two scrambled eggs w/homemade Mexican Sausage served with rice beans and tortillas.

Lunch Chori Pollo

$10.00

Lunch portion of grilled chicken and homemade Mexican sausage, topped with nacho cheese, served with beans, rice, and tortillas.

Lunch Fajitas

$9.50+

(Steak, chicken or mixed) A lunch sized portion of sizzling fajitas, served w/rice, beans, and tortillas.

L Chimi

$9.00

Topped with Guacamole Salad and choke of rice/beans shrimp.

L Quesadilla Rellena

$8.95

Cheese quesadilla filled with shredded beef, served with guacamole salad and choice of rice or beans

L Taco Salad

$8.99

Flour tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.

Lunch Carnitas

$8.95

A lunch sized portion of Pork chunks cooked golden brown delicately seasoned w/our special spices served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Lunch Pollo Asado

$9.25

Lunch sized portion of grilled chicken w/grilled onions, on top, served with beans, rice and tortillas.

Lunch Pollo Loco

$9.25

Lunch sized portion of grilled marinated chicken served with beans, rice and tortillas.

Lunch Burrito Fajita

$9.25

Lunch sized portion of grilled marinated chicken topped with grilled onions served with beans, rice and tortillas.

Lunch Tacos De Carne Asada

$9.50

Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, served with tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo and beans.

Lunch Tacos Al Pastor

$9.50

Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak marinated with AI Pastor Sauce, served with tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo and beans.

Lunch Texas Fajitas

$12.00

Mix of chicken, steak & shrimp. Side of rice & beans.

L Arroz Con Pollo

$9.50

Grilled chicken on bed of rice, smothered in cheese sauce.

NEW!

(FISH) pan seared tilapia cooked in a stew of veggies. served with rice and side salad
New! Asada Fries

New! Asada Fries

$10.00

Thick cut fries with a choice of protein and loaded with delicious cheese sauce, sour cream, Pepe's secret dressing, lettuce, pico, guac.

PESCADO ASADO

$13.95

(FISH ) SPICY pan seared tilapia cooked in a stew of veggies, served with rice and side salad

VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA

$12.25

A large quesadilla felled with cheese, zucchini, mushrooms, red pepper, onions, and spinach. served with black beans and rice.

TIERRA Y MAR

$16.99

mix of chicken,shrimp,scallops, peppers onions,zucchini, served with rice,cheese sauce on top and tortillas

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

$13.00

three tacos filled with beef birria and cheese,topped with cilantro and onions served with consomme for dipping a spicy sauce on the side

POPULAR!

Burrito Del Mar

Burrito Del Mar

$13.99

The fill; Marinated grilled shrimp, bacon, red bell peppers, onions, rice, and black beans. The top; Shrimp au jus cheese sauce. On the side; fresh avocado salad.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$15.75

Grilled sirloin served with beans, rice, guacamole, salad, and tortillas.

The Chesterfield Burrito

The Chesterfield Burrito

$12.95

Filled with pork carnitas, chipotle dressing, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce and crumbled homemade chorizo, pico on the side.

Tacos De Carnitas

Tacos De Carnitas

$12.00

Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender chunks of pork, cooked golden brown served with beans, pico de gallo or cilantro and onion and tornatillo sauce.

El Guapo Burrito

El Guapo Burrito

$12.95

Filled with guajillo marinated chicken, roasted poblano peppers, chipotle dressing, cream, corn pico, rice, and black beans. Topped with fresh avocado, corn pica, and cheese.

AC(CH)P (ARROZ CON CHORI POLLO)

AC(CH)P (ARROZ CON CHORI POLLO)

$14.00

Grilled chicken and homemade Mexican sausage, topped with nacho cheese, served on a bed of rice. tortillas on the side

Gypsy Quesadilla

Gypsy Quesadilla

$12.50

One big quesadilla cut in half filled with a delicious mix GUAJILLO CHICKEN, PINEAPPLE AND BACON. Chopped onions and cilantro inside. Rice and black beans on the side.

BLT Shrimp Tacos (3)

BLT Shrimp Tacos (3)

$12.95

Marinated shrimp served on soft corn tortillas topped with bacon, fresh avocado, romaine lettuce tomato, and chipotle dressing. Served with rice and beans.

Chilaquiles Champechanos

Chilaquiles Champechanos

$13.00

Cooked crispy tortilla chips with pork carnitas, homemade chorizo, cheese, diabla sauce, fresh avocado.

Chips & Dips!

Chips

Chips

$1.95+
Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$4.50+
Pepe's White Sauce

Pepe's White Sauce

$0.95+
Red Salsa

Red Salsa

$0.95+
Spicy Green

Spicy Green

$0.95+
Spicy Red

Spicy Red

$0.95+
Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$2.99

4oz

Chori-Dip

$8.50

A mix of Our Delicious Homemade Chorizo with cheese sauce

Bean Dip

$5.95

Nachos

Nachos with Cheese

$5.75

Nachos with Chicken

$7.00

Nachos with Chicken and Beans

$8.00

Nachos with Beef and Chicken

$8.00

Nachos Fajitas

$10.50

Nachos with Beans

$6.00

Nachos with Beef

$7.00

Nachos Super

$9.75

Nachos de carnitas

$9.95

Nachos with Chorizo

$8.95

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$5.95

Guacamole Dip

$2.99

4oz

Chori-Dip

$8.50

A mix of Our Delicious Homemade Chorizo with cheese sauce

Cheese Dip

Chicken Wings (6)

$5.50

Our Favorites

The Chesterfield Burrito

The Chesterfield Burrito

$12.50

Filled with pork carnitas, chipotle dressing, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce and crumbled homemade chorizo, pico on the side.

Tacos De Carnitas (3)

$11.50

Very tender braised pork on soft corn tortillas. Side of beans, cilantro and onions or pico as topping. Spicy tomatillo sauce on the side.

El Guapo Burrito

$12.95

Filled with gualil to marinated chicken, roasted poblano peppers, chipode dressing, cream, corn pico, rice, and black beans. Topped with fresh avocado, corn pica, and cheese.

Fish Tacos (3)

$12.00

Pan soared maple on soft corn tortillas. Cabbage pico and chipotle dressing on the side. Rice and beans as a side.

Enchilada Rancheras

$11.50

Two cheese enchiladas topped with shredded pork carnitas, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice and salad.

Texas Fajitas

$17.25

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream on the side.

BLT Shrimp Tacos (3)

BLT Shrimp Tacos (3)

$12.95

Marinated shrimp served on soft corn tortillas topped with bacon, fresh avocado, romaine lettuce tomato, and chipotle dressing. Served with rice and beans.

Veggie Tacos (3)

$11.50

Spicy mix of veggies served on soft corn tortilla topped with cream, black beans. Feta cheese and cilantro. Side of rice and beans.

Diabla Shrimp

$12.95

Pan seared and drowned in our spicy diable sauce. Served with rice and a small salad.

Steak & Shrimp

$16.95

8 oz. ribeye seared on a cast iron skillet and chargrilled. Topped with marinated shrimp, peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice and beans.

Chilaquiles Champechanos

Chilaquiles Champechanos

$13.00

Cooked crispy tortilla chips with pork carnitas, homemade chorizo, cheese, diabla sauce, fresh avocado.

New! Asada Fries

New! Asada Fries

$10.00

Thick cut fries with a choice of protein and loaded with delicious cheese sauce, sour cream, Pepe's secret dressing, lettuce, pico, guac and queso fresco.

New Pescado Asado

$13.95

(FISH) SPICY pan seared tilapia cooked in a stew of veggies, served with rice and side salad

Burritos

Burrito Grande

$10.50

A large grilled steak or chicken burrito, filled with rice and beans and topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo on the side.

Burrito Chucho

$10.25

Two burritos filled with shredded beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream, served with rice or beans.

Burritos Pablin

$8.95

One burrito filled with grilled chicken, topped with nacho cheese, served with rice and pico de gallo.

Burritos Deluxe

$9.95

Two burritos, combined, one chicken & bean, one beef and bean, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and your choice of rice or beans.

Burritos Fajita

$10.50

Two burritos choice of grilled steak or chicken, covered with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato sour cream and your choice of rice or beans.

El Guapo Burrito

El Guapo Burrito

$12.95

Filled with guajillo marinated chicken, roasted poblano peppers, chipotle dressing, cream, corn pico, rice, and black beans. Topped with fresh avocado, corn pica, and cheese.

The Chesterfield Burrito

The Chesterfield Burrito

$12.95

Filled with pork carnitas, chipotle dressing, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce and crumbled homemade chorizo, pico on the side.

El Fabuloso

$12.95

The fill; Marinated grilled carne asada steak, fresh avocado, roasted blonde pepper, rice, beans and nelson's "four pepper" salsa. The top; Cheese sauce. On the side; Romaine lettuce topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.

Burrito Del Mar

$13.95

The fill; Marinated grilled shrimp, bacon, red bell peppers, onions, rice, and black beans. The top; Shrimp au jus cheese sauce. On the side; fresh avocado salad.

The Goatocado

$12.95

The Fill; Potato casserole, black beans, avocado, smoked gouda cheese, fresh zucchini, fresh spinach, chipotle dress-ing and spicy sriracha sauce. On the side; Fruit cup with spicy tajin power.

Fajitas

Texas Fajita

$17.50

Tender steak, chicken and shrimp. All fajitas are served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce.

Del Mar Fajitas

$16.25

Special fajitas with shrimp and scallops. All fajitas are served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce.

Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

Steak Fajitas

$14.95

Mixed Fajitas

$14.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.25

Fajitas Vallarta

$16.25

Fajitas Chihuahua

$16.95

Quesadillas

Mushroom Quesadilla Salad

$10.50

Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms, and cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesadilla Del Mar

$12.50

Quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp and vegetables served with guacamole salad, sour cream, and tomato.

Quesadilla Veracruzana

$11.50

Two quesadillas filled with cheese and shredded beef served with guacamole salad and rice.

Quesadilla Ranchera

$11.50

One large quesadilla filled with grilled tomato, onions, and peppers, your choice of grilled chicken or steak and salad with guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Rellena

$11.00

One large quesadilla filled with grilled tomato, onions, and peppers, your choice of grilled chicken or steak and salad with guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla De Chorizo

$11.00

Two quesadillas filled with cheese and homemade Mexican sausage served with bean and guacamole salad.

Gypsy Quesadilla

Gypsy Quesadilla

$12.50

One big quesadilla cut in half filled with a delicious mix GUAJILLO CHICKEN, PINEAPPLE AND BACON. Chopped onions and cilantro inside. Rice and black beans on the side.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supreme

$10.25

Two quesadillas filled with cheese and homemade Mexican sausage served with bean and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.50

Three rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with our special tomatillo sauce served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.

Queso Enchiladas

$10.95

(Cheese Lovers) Three chicken enchiladas, smothered with cheese sauce topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes, served with a side of rice.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.50

Two cheese enchiladas filled with shredded pork, cooked onions, and bell peppers, served with rice and guacamole salad.

Cheesie Supreme Enchiladas

$11.25

Cheese lovers

Steak

grilled ribeye steak covered w/ranchero salsa ,served with beans, rice and tortillas
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$15.75

Grilled sirloin served with beans, rice, guacamole, salad, and tortillas.

Steak Pepe

$15.99

Grilled Ribeye steak w/onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Steak & Shrimp

$17.50

Grilled ribeye steak, covered w/ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

steak ranchero

$15.75

grilled ribeye steak ,covered w/ranchero sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas

Chef's Suggestions

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.75

Homemade Mexican Sausage with two scrambled eggs, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$12.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Tacos De Carne Azada

$12.00

Three folded soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, served with tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo and a side of beans.

Tacos De Carnitas

$11.50

Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender chunks of pork, cooked, golden brown with our secret herbs and spices, served with beans, pico de gallo and tornatillo sauce.

Cazuelon Extra

$16.95

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, served with beans, rice, pico de gallo and tortillas

Chile Verde

$11.50

Cooked pork with green tomatillo sauces, served with rice, beans, tortillas.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$10.95

Fried tortilla blend with special homemade ranchero sauce, topped with chicken or beef tips and cheese served with rice or beans and guacamole salad.

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.00

(Cheese lovers) Grilled chicken breast strips, smothered with cheese sauce, served with rice, and tortillas,

Grilled Taco Salad

$10.75

Grilled steak or chicken served in a flour tortilla shell, served with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.

Carnitas

$11.00

Pork chunks cooked golden brown, delicately, seasoned with our secret spices and herbs, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$12.00

Tender grilled chicken topped with grilled onions served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chori-Pollo

$14.25

Grilled chicken and homemade mexican sausage, topped with nacho cheese, served with rice beans and tortillas.

Tacos al Pastor

$12.00

Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender strips of steak with AI pastor sauce, served with refried beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce.

Cazuelon

$13.95

Grilled steak and chicken, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Diabla Shrimp

$12.95

Grilled shrimp marinated in our special Diablo Hot Sauce, served with rice, salad tortillas.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.00

Four deep fried rolled cam tortillas, stuffed 2 chicken and 2 beef, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream and tomato.

Chimichangas

$10.95

Two flour tortillas, soft or fried, filled with your choice of beef tips or chicken, covered with nacho cheese, served with beans and guacamole salad with sour cream.

A la Carte

Order of Beans

$2.50

Order of Black Beans

$2.50

Order of Rice

$2.50

Chile Relleno

$3.95

Burrito

$4.25

Enchilada

$2.50

Soft Tacos

$2.75

Your choice of beef or chicken.

Quesadilla

$2.50

Your choice of beef, chicken, or mushroom

Hard Shell Tacos

$2.50

(Hard Shell) Your choice of beef or chicken

Taquitos

$2.95

Your choice of beef or chicken

Sour Cream

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$0.95

Order of tortilla flour

$1.00

Order of chorizo

$3.25

Fresh jalapeños

$0.75

tamale

$3.75Out of stock

french fries

$2.50

Combinations

burrito, chalupa and enchilada

#1

$10.25

Two beef enchiladas, one beef taco, rice and beans

#3

$10.25

One Enchilada, One Taco, Chile Relleno & Rice

#4

$10.25

Taco, Enchilada, Beef & Cheese Tostada & Rice

#5

$10.25

One Cheese & One Beef Enchiladas, Rice & Beans

#6

$10.25

Enchilada, Taco, Rice & Beans

#7

$10.25

Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans

#8

$10.25

enchilada ,tamale rice and beans

#9

$10.25

two tacos, rice and beans

#10

$10.25

burrito ,taco and enchilada

#11

$10.25

Burrito, chile relleno and Beans

#12

$10.25

Burrito, enchilada and tamale

#13

$10.25

Burrito, taco Rice & Beans

#14

$10.25

burrito ,taco and chile relleno

#15

$10.25

Burrito, chile relleno , Rice and beans

#16

$10.25

two chicken enchiladas with lettuce ,sour cream, tomato ,rice and beans

#17

$10.25

Burrito, enchilada rice and beans

#18

$10.25

burrito, enchilada and chile relleno

# 19

$10.25

burrito, chalupa and enchilada

Vegetarian

mix of potatoes, mushrooms ,squash, ,onions ,peppers and tomatoes, served with rice ,beans and guacamole salad

The Goatacado Burrito

$12.50

Large burrito filled with potato casserole, black beans, avocado, smoked gouda cheese, fresh zuchini, fresh spinach, chipotle dressing, and spicy srirachasauce.

Veggie Tacos

$11.50

Spicy mix of veggies served on soft corn tortillas topped with sour cream, black beans, feta cheese, and cilantro. Side of rice and beans.

Veggie "C"

$10.00

Bean burrito w/nacho cheese, cheese enchilada and one quesadilla.

veggie fajitas

$13.95

Mix of potatoes,mushrooms, zucchini, onion, peppers, and tomatoes. served with rice,beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.50

A large quesadilla felled with cheese, zucchini, mushrooms, red pepper, onions, and spinach. served with black beans and white rice.

Child Plates

Kids#1 One taco, rice and beans

$5.95

Kids #2 Enchilada rice and beans

$5.95

Kids #3 Cheese Quesadilla and rice

$5.95

Kids #4 hamburger with fries

$5.95

Kids #5 Chicken finger with fries

$5.95

Desserts

Sopapillas

$4.50Out of stock

Flat puffy pastry pieces topped with honey and cinnamon.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

French vanilla ice cream, fried, covered with crunchy rice crispies, whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

Churros

$4.50

A tasty Mexican Pastry w/sweet cinnamon.

Flan

$4.95Out of stock

A delicious Mexican style custard served in it's own syrup

Xangos

$4.50

Creamy cheesecake, wrap in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and dusted with cinnamon-sugar.

Choco Chimichanga

$5.50

Flour tortilla wrapped around a deep-fried chocolate bar served with a scoop of ice cream.

Choco Flan

$4.50Out of stock

Drinks

Soda

$3.25
Margarita 16oz To Go

Margarita 16oz To Go

Aguas Frescas

$3.95

Jarritos

$3.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A friendly Mexican Restaurant with delicious food!

Location

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Suite 204, Richmond, VA 23235

Directions

Gallery
Pepe's image
Pepe's image
Pepe's image

