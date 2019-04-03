Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pepino's Mexican Restaurant

586 Reviews

$$

49 Park St

Bangor, ME 04401

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
COMBO SPECIAL - 2 jumbos & chips + salsa
Taco (Hard)

CURBSIDE/TO GO

COMBO SPECIAL - 2 jumbos & chips + salsa

$15.99

TO GO Jumbo Marg

$9.25

Must accompany a food purchase (e.g. chips or salsa or chips & salsa)

TO GO Chips & Salsa

$3.00

TO GO SALSA

$1.50

GUAC side

$3.00

Side Red Sauce

Side Green Sauce

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$9.00

Refried beans topped with salsa dojo and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce and served with our homemade chips.

Regular Fries

$6.00
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Bed of fries covered with chili and cheese. Topped with scallions and jalapeños.

Guacamole Dip

$9.00

Generous portion of our smooth housemate guacamole served on top of lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives with a side of tortilla chips.

Nacho Plate

Nacho Plate

$8.00

A favorite for more than 40 years! Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Enjoy as is or add meat and/or veggies!

Quesadilla App

$12.00

Pan fried flour tortilla filled with cheese, salsa, and choice of filling. Served with a side of lettuce and sour cream.

Queso Dip

$11.00

Melted cheese dip topped with chorizo and salsa fresca.

Southwestern Chimis

$12.00

Two mini chimichangas filled with chicken, cheese, black beans, corn, spinach, onion, green peppers, and jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, salsa fresca, and cilantro; served with chipotle ranch.

Spicy Wings - full order

Spicy Wings - full order

$18.00

Best bone-in wings in Bangor! Choose from one of the following sauces: dry run, honey chipotle, sweet chili, blueberry habanero, or Pepino's red or green sauce.

Spicy Wings - half order

Spicy Wings - half order

$10.00

Best bone-in wings in Bangor! Choose from one of the following sauces: dry run, honey chipotle, sweet chili, blueberry habanero, or Pepino's red or green sauce.

Tex Mex Sampler

Tex Mex Sampler

$24.00

Generous sampler plate of spicy wings, southwestern chimis, and your choice of mini hard shell tacos or poblano poppers.

Salsa Fresca Dip

$6.50

Salads

Fiesta Salad - Shrimp

Fiesta Salad - Shrimp

$16.00

Salad vegetables, lettuce, and cheese. Served on deep fried tortilla with house dressing on the side.

Guacamole Salad

$12.00

A bed of lettuce topped with cheese and vegetables, served with a side of fresh guacamole and house dressing.

House Salad

$7.00

A small salad of lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives, and cheese. Served with house dressing.

Southwestern Salad

$15.00

Grilled fajita chicken on a bed of lettuce, cheese and tomatoes with a housemate black bean corn salsa, surrounded by tortilla strips. Served with a creamy chipotle ranch dressing.

Taco Salad

$13.00

A bed of lettuce with chili, cheese, onion, black olives, and tomatoes. Served on deep fried tortilla.

Tostada Salad

Tostada Salad

$14.00

Corn tortilla topped with beans, chicken, cheese, vegetables, and sour cream.

Soups

Chili Con Queso - cup

$6.00

A soup version of the classic cheese dip. A chicken broth base with green chilies, tomatoes, and onions blended with white cheddar cheese and cream.

Chili Con Queso - bowl

$8.00

A soup version of the classic cheese dip. A chicken broth base with green chilies, tomatoes, and onions blended with white cheddar cheese and cream.

Chili Con Carne - cup

$6.00

Red chili with meat and beans. Made with our basic red sauce, onions, peppers, ground pork, kidney and pinto beans. We also have a vegetarian version.

Chili Con Carne - bowl

$8.00

Red chili with meat and beans. Made with our basic red sauce, onions, peppers, ground pork, kidney and pinto beans. We also have a vegetarian version.

Chicken Tortilla Soup - cup

$6.00

Chicken and tomato base with green chilies, onions, garlic, and cheese. With crispy tortilla strips and sour cream on top.

Chicken Tortilla Soup - bowl

$8.00

Chicken and tomato base with green chilies, onions, garlic, and cheese. With crispy tortilla strips and sour cream on top.

Meals

Chimi Dinner

$19.00

Two deep-fried burritos with your choice of filling and topped with salsa rojo and black olives. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, house dressing. Also served with rice & beans.

El Grande Especial

El Grande Especial

$14.00

A flour tortilla rolled around your favorite filling combined with cheese and chili con carne y frijoles. Topped with salsa dojo and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, and tortilla chips.

El Grande Dinner

El Grande Dinner

$19.00

A flour tortilla rolled around your favorite filling combined with cheese and chili con carne y frijoles. Topped with salsa dojo and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, and tortilla chips. Served with rice and beans.

El Pepino Dinner

El Pepino Dinner

$19.00

Your choice of burrito smothered in chili con carne y frijoles, melted cheese, and topped with sour cream and jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, black olives, and salsa fresca. Served with rice and beans.

El Pepino Especial

El Pepino Especial

$14.00

Your choice of burrito smothered in chili con carne y frijoles, melted cheese, and topped with sour cream and jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, black olives, and salsa fresca.

Deluxe Enchiladas

$17.00

Your choice of two enchiladas, with salsa rojo and cheese, topped with sour cream and black olives. Served with rice and beans.

Combo Dinner

$17.00

Burrito, enchilada, taco, and choice of rice, cheese crisp, beans, chili or nacho. Served with your choice of sour cream or salsa fresca.

Quesadilla Dinner

$17.00

Pan-fried tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, your choice of filling, and salsa. Topped with salsa dojo, sour cream, and black olives. Served with rice and beans.

Seafood Chimichanga

$18.00

A deep fried burrito, filled with a blend of shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, and cheeses. Topped with salsa rojo and sour cream. Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, house dressing, and a side of rice and beans.

Seafood Quesadilla

$21.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese and our special blend of shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat. Topped with chili con quest, sour cream, and black olives. Garnished with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

A La Carte

16oz Comp Salsa

$6.50

16oz Enchilada Sauce

$6.50

8 oz Ench

$4.50

8oz Comp Salsa

$4.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Burrito

$6.00

Cheese Crisp

$3.00

Chimichanga A LA CARTE

$8.00

El Grande A LA CARTE

$10.50

El PepinoA LA CARTE

$10.50

EnchiladaA LA CARTE

$6.00

Extra Sour Cream

$0.25

Guac Side

$3.00

Nacho A LA CARTE

$4.50

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Rice & Black Beans

$5.00

Rice & Refried Beans

$5.00

Side Salsa Fresca

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

Taco (Hard)

$4.50

Taco (Soft)

$4.50

Tostada

$6.00

J pep side

$0.50

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Side Tomatos

$0.50

Side Guac And Sour

$3.50

Taco Bar

$10.00

Kids

Mini Plate - Childs

$9.00

Taco, cheese crisp, burrito, enchilada -- for 12 and under

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Child Taco

$1.25

Child Enchilada

$1.50

Child Burrito

$1.50

Child Cheese Crisp

$1.25

Desserts

Churros

$8.00Out of stock

Empanada

$8.00

Margarita Pie

$8.00

Molten Lava Cake

$7.00

Sombrero Pie

$8.00

Whole Marg Pie

$29.99

Whole Sombrero Pie

$29.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly serving delicious American-Mexican food and drinks to the greater Bangor area for over 42 years!

Location

49 Park St, Bangor, ME 04401

Directions

Gallery
Pepino's Mexican Restaurant image
Pepino's Mexican Restaurant image

