Pepitazo Duluth

3099 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 209-B

Duluth, GA 30096

Popular Items

Pepi Burger
Tequenos
Pepitazo

Pepitos

Flat bread with tenderloin and or chicken on top
California*

California*

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, with grated mozarella corn and slices of bacon on top

Pepitazo

Pepitazo

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon and parmesan cheese on top, potato sticks corn and the special sauce

Classic

Classic

$12.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon and parmesan cheese on top

Lomito

Lomito

$13.99

Tenderloin mixed with bacon and parmesan cheese on top

4 Cheese

4 Cheese

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, with gouda, mozarella, parmesan and american cheese

Aguacaton

Aguacaton

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, avocado and american cheese on top

Primavera

Primavera

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon mozarella cheese, mushrooms and corn

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, with sauteed mushrooms, garlic butter and onions

Capressa

Capressa

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon and parmesan cheese on top with slices of tomato and pesto

Chicken Crispy

Chicken Crispy

$13.99

fried chicken tenders with american cheese and parmesan cheese

EL TAJADAS

EL TAJADAS

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon with sweet plantain and llanero cheese on top

El Tequenos

El Tequenos

$15.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon mozarella cheese, and tequenos on top

EL ESPECIAL

EL ESPECIAL

$14.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon mozarella cheese grilled mixed with corn

Vegetarian

$12.99
Champigratinado

Champigratinado

$14.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, with grated mozarella corn and slices of bacon on top

Pepi pizza

Pepi pizza

$13.99

Pepitos XL 20"

California XL

$29.99

Tenderloin and chicken mixed with bacon any combinations between primavera, pepitazo, california or 4 cheese

Primavera XL

$29.99

Tenderloin and chicken mixed with bacon any combinations between primavera, pepitazo, california or 4 cheese

Pepitazo XL

$29.99

Tenderloin and chicken mixed with bacon any combinations between primavera, pepitazo, california or 4 cheese

4 Quesos XL

$29.99

Tenderloin and chicken mixed with bacon any combinations between primavera, pepitazo, california or 4 cheese

EL TEQUENOS XL

$34.99

Tenderloin and chicken mixed with bacon any combinations between primavera, pepitazo, california or 4 cheese

Burgers

Classic Burger

$6.99

Single patty with american cheese and bacon

Pepi Burger

Pepi Burger

$8.99

Double patty cooked with onions, american and gouda cheese with bacon on top

Tenderloin Burger

$13.49

Tenderloin burger with gouda and american cheese and bacon sauce

Chicken Crispy Burger

$8.99

Fried chicken crispy with bacon american cheese and sauce

GuaraBurger

GuaraBurger

$16.99

Tenderloin , chicken and bacon placed in a bun includes lettuce, tomato grilled cheese and potato sticks

TequeBurger

$15.99

Tenderloin and chicken placed in a bun, lettuce tomato grilled cheese and potato sticks

SPECIAL BURGER

$14.99

Sides

Tequenos

Tequenos

$6.99

Mozzarella Cheese sticks venezuelan style

French Fries

$2.99
Truffle oil fries

Truffle oil fries

$4.99

Fries with parmesan cheese and truffle oil

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Fries with bacon and melted american cheese

Volcano Fries

Volcano Fries

$8.99

Fries with american and parmesan cheese, fried chicken crispy bacon and corn

Nutella Tequenos

Nutella Tequenos

$7.49
Chicken Tenders with fries

Chicken Tenders with fries

$6.99

Fried chicken tenders with french fries on the side

Chicken nuggets

Chicken nuggets

$3.99

5 pcs of chicken nuggets

Tajadas con queso

$4.99

Side of sweet plantain and llanero cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad Pepitazo Style

Caesar Salad Pepitazo Style

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, corn and bacon

drinks

Coke

$2.00

Nestea de durazno

$3.49

Nestea de Limon

$3.49

frescolita

$2.50

Malta

$2.50

sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Fanta Pinneapple

$2.00

Postobon

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Uva (grape)

$2.00

Churros

Churros Clasicos

$8.99

5 pcs of churros

Churros Thin

$7.49+

8 or 14 pcs of churros thin

Tetas

Tamarindo

$3.50

toddy

$3.50

parchita

$3.50

coco nutella

$3.50

coco

$3.50

Cola con Leche

$3.50

mango

$3.50

Samba - fresa

$3.50

mora

$3.50

Bati bati

$3.50

ron pasas

$3.50

nutella

$3.50

pirulin

$3.50

bombom

$3.50

coco arequipe

$3.50

Choco Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Dulce de Leche

$3.50

Oreo

$3.50Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A small apartment and 2 friends that became brothers decided to start this project in the middle of 2018, inviting friends to try a succulent sandwich full of meat with special sauces, basic idea but difficult to match the taste, both working in different areas away from food, they were craving that memory from Venezuela. November 2019 was the moment that they decided to open the company, full of dreams and ideas finally became true on march 27 2020 was the day that PEPITAZO open the doors for the public in the middle of the pandemic, pick up and delivery were the only way to serve pepitos but they still gave the best in the city of Duluth.

3099 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 209-B, Duluth, GA 30096

