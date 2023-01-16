  • Home
  Atlanta
  Pepitazo - Doraville - 7130 buford highway
Pepitazo - Doraville 7130 buford highway

No reviews yet

7130 buford highway

Doraville, GA 30340

Pepitos

Pepitos

Flat bread with tenderloin and or chicken on top
California*

California*

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, with grated mozarella corn and slices of bacon on top

Pepitazo

Pepitazo

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon and parmesan cheese on top, potato sticks corn and the special sauce

Classic

Classic

$12.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon and parmesan cheese on top

Lomito

Lomito

$13.99

Tenderloin mixed with bacon and parmesan cheese on top

4 Cheese

4 Cheese

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, with gouda, mozarella, parmesan and american cheese

Aguacaton

Aguacaton

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, avocado and american cheese on top

Primavera

Primavera

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon mozarella cheese, mushrooms and corn

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, with sauteed mushrooms, garlic butter and onions

Capressa

Capressa

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon and parmesan cheese on top with slices of tomato and pesto

Chicken Crispy

Chicken Crispy

$13.99

fried chicken tenders with american cheese and parmesan cheese

EL TAJADAS

EL TAJADAS

$13.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon with sweet plantain and llanero cheese on top

El Tequenos

El Tequenos

$15.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon mozarella cheese, and tequenos on top

EL ESPECIAL

EL ESPECIAL

$14.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon mozarella cheese grilled mixed with corn

Vegetarian

$12.99
Champigratinado

Champigratinado

$14.99

Tenderloin and/or chicken mixed with bacon, with grated mozarella corn and slices of bacon on top

Pepi pizza

Pepi pizza

$13.99

Pepitos XL 20"

California XL

$29.99

Tenderloin and chicken mixed with bacon any combinations between primavera, pepitazo, california or 4 cheese

Primavera XL

$29.99

Tenderloin and chicken mixed with bacon any combinations between primavera, pepitazo, california or 4 cheese

Champigratinado XL

$29.99

Tenderloin and chicken mixed with bacon any combinations between primavera, pepitazo, california or 4 cheese

4 Quesos XL

$29.99

Tenderloin and chicken mixed with bacon any combinations between primavera, pepitazo, california or 4 cheese

EL TEQUENOS XL

$34.99

Tenderloin and chicken mixed with bacon any combinations between primavera, pepitazo, california or 4 cheese

Burgers

Classic Burger

$6.99

Single patty with american cheese and bacon

Pepi Burger

Pepi Burger

$8.99

Double patty cooked with onions, american and gouda cheese with bacon on top

Tenderloin Burger

$13.49

Tenderloin burger with gouda and american cheese and bacon sauce

Chicken Crispy Burger

$8.99

Fried chicken crispy with bacon american cheese and sauce

GuaraBurger

GuaraBurger

$16.99

Tenderloin , chicken and bacon placed in a bun includes lettuce, tomato grilled cheese and potato sticks

TequeBurger

$15.99

Tenderloin and chicken placed in a bun, lettuce tomato grilled cheese and potato sticks

SPECIAL BURGER

$14.99

Sides

Tequenos

Tequenos

$6.99

Mozzarella Cheese sticks venezuelan style

French Fries

$2.99
Truffle oil fries

Truffle oil fries

$4.99

Fries with parmesan cheese and truffle oil

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Fries with bacon and melted american cheese

Volcano Fries

Volcano Fries

$8.99

Fries with american and parmesan cheese, fried chicken crispy bacon and corn

Nutella Tequenos

Nutella Tequenos

$7.49
Chicken Tenders with fries

Chicken Tenders with fries

$6.99

Fried chicken tenders with french fries on the side

Chicken nuggets

Chicken nuggets

$3.99

5 pcs of chicken nuggets

Tajadas con queso

$4.99

Side of sweet plantain and llanero cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad Pepitazo Style

Caesar Salad Pepitazo Style

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, corn and bacon

drinks

Coke

$2.00

Nestea de durazno

$3.49

Nestea de Limon

$3.49

frescolita

$2.50

Malta

$2.50

sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Fanta Pinneapple

$2.00

Postobon

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Uva (grape)

$2.00

Lemonade

Churros

Churros Clasicos

$8.99

5 pcs of churros

Churros Thin

$7.49+

8 or 14 pcs of churros thin

Tetas

Tamarindo

$3.50

toddy

$3.50

parchita

$3.50

coco nutella

$3.50

coco

$3.50

Cola con Leche

$3.50

mango

$3.50

Samba - fresa

$3.50

mora

$3.50

Bati bati

$3.50

ron pasas

$3.50

nutella

$3.50

pirulin

$3.50

bombom

$3.50

coco arequipe

$3.50

Choco Brownie

$3.50

Dulce de Leche

$3.50

Oreo

$3.50
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

7130 buford highway, Doraville, GA 30340

