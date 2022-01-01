Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pepito's Doral

10701 NW 58th St

Miami, FL 33178

Hot Dog
Cheese Burger
Special Beef Burger

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.00
Chicken Dog

Chicken Dog

$5.00
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$4.00
Special Hot Dog

Special Hot Dog

$6.00

Sausage Plain

$1.50
Perro Carne

Perro Carne

$8.00

Burgers

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$11.00
Chicken Cheese Burger

Chicken Cheese Burger

$10.00
Smoke Pork Cheese Burger

Smoke Pork Cheese Burger

$11.00
Special Beef Burger

Special Beef Burger

$13.00

Special Chicken Burger

$12.00

Special Smoked Pork

$13.00
Double Beef Burger

Double Beef Burger

$15.00
Doralzuela Burger

Doralzuela Burger

$18.00

Pepitos

Steak Pepito

Steak Pepito

$16.00

Chicken Pepito

$11.00

Mix Pepito

$15.00

Shredded Beef Pepito

$12.00

Shredded Chicken Pepito

$11.00
Pulled Pork Pepito

Pulled Pork Pepito

$11.00
Sausage Pepito

Sausage Pepito

$10.00

Parrillas

Criolla Steak Parrilla

Criolla Steak Parrilla

$19.00
Criolla Chicken Parrilla

Criolla Chicken Parrilla

$12.00

Criolla Mix Parrilla

$18.00

Special Steak Parrilla

$15.00

Special Chicken Parrilla

$11.00
Special Mix Parrilla

Special Mix Parrilla

$14.00
Doral in Shape Steak

Doral in Shape Steak

$19.00
Doral in Shape Chicken

Doral in Shape Chicken

$12.00

Doral in Shape Mix

$18.00
Doralzuela Parrilla

Doralzuela Parrilla

$34.00

Cachapas

Cachapa con Queso

Cachapa con Queso

$13.00

Plain Cachapa

$8.00

Tacos

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$14.00

Chicken Taco

$11.00

Mix Taco

$12.00

Tostones

Burger Beef Toston

Burger Beef Toston

$14.00

Chicken Toston

$12.00

Smoked Pork Toston

$12.00

Shredded Beef Toston

$12.00

Shredded Chicken Toston

$11.00

Pulled Pork Toston

$11.00

Veggies

Veggie Hot Dog

$5.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Veggie Toston

$12.00

Veggie Tacos

$11.00

Sides - Extras

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Sausage Fries

Sausage Fries

$7.50
Fries with Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cheese

Fries with Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cheese

$7.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.50
Mini Tequenos

Mini Tequenos

$8.00
Chicharron

Chicharron

$10.00
6 Arepitas con Queso y Nata

6 Arepitas con Queso y Nata

$7.80
Yuca Fried

Yuca Fried

$3.00
Yuca Boil

Yuca Boil

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Grill Steak

$10.00

Grill Chicken

$5.00

Shredded Beef (6 Oz)

$8.00

Shredded Chicken (6 Oz)

$6.00

Pulled Pork (6 Oz)

$6.00

Smoked Pork

$4.00

Sausage Plain

$2.00

Vegetarian Patty

$4.00

Bread Pepito

$2.00

Fried Cheese

$2.00

Quarter Queso de Mano

$4.00

Half Queso de Mano

$8.00

Whole Queso de Mano

$15.00

2 Tostones Plain

$4.00

One Toston Plain

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Sauce To Go

$0.50

3 Tortillas

$2.00

Salchicha Plain

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Tequeños Platano

$9.00

Tequeños Corn &Cheese

$9.00

Burger Beef

$3.50

6 Arepitas Plain

$3.00

3 Arepitas Plain

$2.00

American Chesse

$1.00

White Chesse

$1.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Fanta Orange

$1.75Out of stock

Freschamita Uvita

$1.75

Fress Kolita

$2.75

Fress Kolita Zero

$2.75Out of stock

Malta

$2.75

Agua Zephyrhillis

$1.50
Chicha 16oz

Chicha 16oz

$6.00

Nestea Limon 16oz

$4.60
Parchita 16oz

Parchita 16oz

$4.60
Papelon con Limon 16oz

Papelon con Limon 16oz

$4.60

Orange Juice 16oz

$4.60

Sprite

$1.75

Three in One Juice 16oz

$4.60

Cup for Water

Jarrito Lemon

$2.50Out of stock

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.50Out of stock

Productos

Pie de Limon

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

