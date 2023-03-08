Pepito's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wood Fire Takeout and Delivery Pizzeria
Location
308 South State Street, Waseca, MN 56093
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
American Legion Post 475 - 117 Main St E
No Reviews
117 Main St E Saint Clair, MN 56080
View restaurant
Lucky Lure Pizzaria Catering - Catering On The Go
No Reviews
412 Main Street Madison Lake, MN 56063
View restaurant