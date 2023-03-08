Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pepito's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

308 South State Street

Waseca, MN 56093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread
Carnivore
Bacon Cheeseburger

Pizza

SPECIALITY PIZZA

Mediterranean Shrimp

Mediterranean Shrimp

$16.95+

** Limited Time Pizza ** Mediterranean Shrimp…all the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean with Shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil pesto alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.95+

This has everything but the bun. We start with our special sauce, top it with seasoned ground beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese blend and dill pickle slices. Ingredients : our special sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese blend, dill pickle slices

Carnivore

Carnivore

$16.95+

Served with rosa sauce, seasoned ground beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon and mozzarella cheese blend. Ingredients: rosa sauce, seasoned ground beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese blend, Italian parsley

Cheese Please

Cheese Please

$11.95+

Sometimes you just want a pie with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Ingredients:tomato sauce, double layer of mozzarella cheese, Italian parsley

Gregory The Great

Gregory The Great

$16.95+

We start with tomato sauce, top it with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese blend and repeat. That’s right, double toppings and we seal the deal with a sprinkle of fresh Italian parsley . Ingredients: tomato sauce, double layer of pepperoni, double layer of mozzarella cheese blend, Italian parsley

Keep It Simple

Keep It Simple

$13.95+

A traditional Margherita pie featuring our roasted garlic olive oil, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese blend, and balsamic vinegar reduction. Ingredients: roasted garlic infused olive oil, sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, balsamic vinegar reduction

The Verde Pollo

The Verde Pollo

$16.95+

Our own house made basil pesto sauce topped with grilled chicken breast, fresh diced tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese blend Ingredients: basil pesto, grilled chicken breast, diced fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese blend

Pig & Fig

Pig & Fig

$16.95+

This sweet and savory pie features our rosemary infused olive oil, prosciutto, fig spread, ground black pepper, mozzarella cheese blend, arugula and a drizzle of honey. Ingredients: rosemary infused olive oil, prosciutto, fig spread, fresh ground black pepper, mozzarella cheese blend, Parmesan cheese, arugula

Supreme

Supreme

$15.95+

We start with tomato sauce, then add Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, fresh mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese blend. Ingredients: tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese blend

The Blanche

The Blanche

$16.95+

Garlic alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken breast, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese. Ingredients: garlic alfredo sauce, broccoli, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese

The Veggie Delight

The Veggie Delight

$14.95+

This vegetarian pizza starts with red sauce and then is topped with fresh mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers, diced tomatoes, broccoli, mozzarella cheese blend Ingredients: tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onion, green peppers, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese blend

Pepito's

Pepito's

$15.95+

Traditional Mediterranean pizza, coming from the Island of Corsica, off the cost of Italy. Red sauce with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni and green olives.

MAKE YOUR OWN PIZZA

Crust Style

Build Your Own Medium Pizza - 12"

$11.95

Build Your Own Large Pizza - 16"

$15.95

Build your own favorite. Pick your choice of sauce then add toppings for the whole pizza or mix and match with half and half options. Select from toppings that will be added to the entire pizza and then customize with a topping on just one half.

Sides & Appetizers

Appetizers

Pretzel & House Made Beer Cheese

Pretzel & House Made Beer Cheese

$8.00

Oven warmed pretzel served with a side of beer cheese sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood Fire Takeout and Delivery Pizzeria

Website

Location

308 South State Street, Waseca, MN 56093

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Foremost Brewing Cooperative
orange starNo Reviews
131 W Broadway Street Owatonna, MN 55060
View restaurantnext
Tavern Nine - 1369 Cherry Street
orange starNo Reviews
1369 Cherry Street Owatonna, MN 55060
View restaurantnext
American Legion Post 475 - 117 Main St E
orange starNo Reviews
117 Main St E Saint Clair, MN 56080
View restaurantnext
Lucky Lure Pizzaria Catering - Catering On The Go
orange starNo Reviews
412 Main Street Madison Lake, MN 56063
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Lure - Madison Lake
orange star4.4 • 185
412/416 Main Street Madison Lake, MN 56063
View restaurantnext
Good Day Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
318 Central Ave N Faribault, MN 55021
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Waseca
Mankato
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston