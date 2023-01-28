A map showing the location of Peppa's - Utica Ave 689 Utica AvenueView gallery

Peppa's - Utica Ave 689 Utica Avenue

No reviews yet

689 Utica Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11379

Proteins Only

Jerk Chicken

$13.00+

Pineapple Bbq (Barbi Fry) Fried Chicken

$14.00+

Fried Chicken

$13.00+

Sweet Chili Chicken

$14.00+

Jerk Pork

$14.00+

Mango Jerk Fried Chicken

$14.00+

Brown Stew Snapper

$16.00+

Escovitch Snapper

$12.00+

Escovitch Porgy

$8.00+

Fried Shrimp (6 pieces)

$8.00

Salmon

Whiting

$8.00+

From Di Yard Dinners

JERK CHICKEN DINNER

$14.00+

CURRY CHICKEN

$14.00+

JERK PORK DINNER

$15.00+

STEW CHICKEN

$14.00+

OXTAIL DINNER

$20.00+

CURRY GOAT

$15.00+

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

$14.00+

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN

$15.00+

MANGO JERK FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00+

WINGS DINNER

$15.00+

Ital Ire Plates

Peppas Pasta

$11.00+

Rice & Peas, Cabbage, and Plantain

$8.00+

Peppa's Pasta Dinners

JERK CHICKEN & PEPPAS PASTA

$16.00+

JERK PORK & PEPPAS PASTA

$17.00+

WINGS & PEPPAS PASTA

$17.00+

FRIED CHICKEN & PEPPAS PASTA

$16.00+

STEW CHICKEN & PEPPAS PASTA

$16.00+

ESCOVITCH SALMON & PEPPAS PASTA

$22.00

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN & PASTA

$17.00+

PINEAPPLE BBQ CHICKEN (barbi fry) & PASTA

$17.00+

MANGO JERK FRIED CHICKEN & PEPPAS PASTA

$17.00+

CURRY CHICKEN & PEPPAS PASTA

$16.00+

CURRY GOAT & PEPPAS PASTA

$17.00+

OXTAIL & PEPPAS PASTA (one size large)

$24.00

FRIED SHRIMP & PEPPAS PASTA

$17.00+

BROWN STEW SNAPPER &PEPPAS PASTA

$24.00

ESCOVITCH SNAPPER & PEPPAS PASTA

$22.00

SWEET CHILI SALMON & PEPPAS PASTA (one size only Large)

$21.00

ESCOVITCH WHITING & PEPPAS PASTA

$16.00+

ESCOVITCH PORGY & PEPPAS PASTA

$15.00+

Soups

Chicken Soup

$6.00+

Red Peas Soup

$6.00+

Seafood Soup

$8.00+

Goat Head Soup

$8.00+

Sides

WHITE RICE

$5.00+

RICE & PEAS

$6.00+

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

PASTA

$11.00+

PLANTAINS (4 pieces)

$1.00

CABBAGE

$5.00+

FESTIVAL

$1.00

COCKTAIL FESTIVAL

$0.75

BAMMY (per slice)

$2.00

BREADFRUIT (per slice)

$2.00

CORN

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

COCO BREAD

Extras

Extra Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Extra Pineapple Jerk

$0.50

Extra Mango Jerk

$0.50

Extra Ketchup

$0.50

Mango Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Peppa's Mac Dinners

JERK CHICKEN WITH MAC & CHEESE

$15.00+

JERK PORK WITH MAC & CHEESE

$16.00+

STEW CHICKEN WITH MAC & CHEESE

$15.00+

CURRY CHICKEN WITH MAC & CHEESE

$15.00+

FRIED CHICKEN WITH MAC & CHEESE

$15.00+

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN WITH MAC & CHEESE

$16.00+

PINEAPPLE BBQ (Barb Fry) CHICKEN WITH MAC & CHEESE

$16.00+

MANGO JERK FRIED CHICKEN WITH MAC & CHEESE

$16.00+

CURRY GOAT WITH MAC & CHEESE

$16.00+

OXTAIL WITH MAC & CHEESE (one size Large)

$23.00

FRIED SHRIMP WITH MAC & CHEESE

$16.00+

ESCOVITCH SNAPPER WITH MAC & CHEESE

$20.00

ESCOVITCH WHITING WITH MAC & CHEESE

$15.00+

ESCOVITCH PORGY WITH MAC & CHEESE

$14.00+

BROWN STEW SNAPPER WITH MAC & CHEESE

$23.00

SWEET CHILI SALMON WITH MAC & CHEESE (one size only Large)

$20.00

Swimmers Dinner

Brown Stew Snapper Dinner

$22.00

Escovitch Snapper Dinner

$18.00

Escovitch Whiting Dinner

$14.00+

Escovitch Porgy Dinner

$13.00+

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$15.00+

Sweet Chili Salmon Dinner (One size only Large)

$18.00

Friday Night Special

STEAM FISH ONLY

$23.00

STEAM FISH DINNER

$25.00

ACKEE ONLY

$10.00

ACKEE DINNER

$13.00

Beverages

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

Frozen Juice

$4.00

Peppa's Bar Special

Peppa's Punch

$10.00

Mango Punch

$10.00

Henny Colada

$10.00

Spiked Lemonade

$10.00

Red Hawaiian

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Ting And Rum

$10.00

Shots

Casamigo shot

Hennessy shot

Dusse shot

Patron shot

Ray and Nephew shot

VSOP shot

Don Julio shot

Alize Shot

Jack Daniels shot

Jhonnie Walker shot

Milagro shot

Ruma Haven shot

CATERING PROTEINS

Tray Jerk Chicken

$60.00+

Tray Stew Chicken

$60.00+

Tray Fried Chicken

$65.00+

Tray Sweet Chili Chicken

$0.00+

Tray Mango Jerk Fried Chicken

$0.00+

Tray Pineapple Bbq ( Barbi fry) Chicken

$0.00+

Tray Curry Chicken

$60.00+

Tray Curry Goat

$70.00+

Tray Jerk Pork

$75.00+

Tray Oxtail

$200.00+

Tray Fried Shrimp

$0.00+

Tray Whiting

$0.00+

Tray Fried Fish (porgy)

$70.00+

CATERING SIDES

Peppas Pasta

$90.00+

Mac & Cheese

$60.00+

Rice & Peas

$40.00+

White Rice

$0.00+

Cabbage

$40.00+

Plantain

$40.00+

Salad

$0.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

689 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11379

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

